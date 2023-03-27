Victor's Mexican Grille - Katy Katy
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2918 W Grand Parkway N, Katy, TX 77449
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Machaka Tex Mex - 23135 Morton Ranch Road, Suite 100
No Reviews
23135 Morton Ranch Road, Suite 100 Katy, TX 77449
View restaurant
Rakuu Restaurant - Rakuu Katy, Texas
No Reviews
22635 Morton Ranch rd Ste 220 Katy, TX 77499
View restaurant