  • Home
  • /
  • Katy
  • /
  • Victor's Mexican Grille - Katy - Katy
Main picView gallery

Victor's Mexican Grille - Katy Katy

review star

No reviews yet

2918 W Grand Parkway N

Katy, TX 77449

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

VICTOR'S PARTY PACKS

ENCHILADA & TACO PACKS

ENCHILADA PACK 1 SERVES 4-5

$39.95

ENCHILADA PACK 2 SERVES 9-10

$79.95

TACO PACK 1 SERVES 4-5

$39.95

TACO PACK 2 SERVES 9-10

$79.95

MEXICAN STREET TACOS

FLAUTA PACK

VICTOR'S PARTY PACKS

FAJITA PACK #1

$79.95

FAJITA PACK #2

$159.95

FAJITA PACK #3

$239.95

FAJITA PACK #4

$319.95

FAJITA PACK #5

$399.95

FAJITA PACK #6

$189.95

FAJITA PACK #7

$319.95

CHIP & DIP PACKS

Chip & Dip Pack 1

$13.95

Chip & Dip Pack 2

$25.95

BRUNCH

GARCIA OMELETTE

$12.00

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$9.00

CHORIZO CON HUEVOS

$9.00

PAPAS CON HUEVOS

$9.00

MIGAS CON HUEVOS

$10.00

STEAK RANCHERO

$15.00

CHILAQUILES

$11.00

EGGCHILADAS

$11.00

BARBAOA TACOS

$9.95

BREAKFAST TACOS

$2.75

BRUCHADILLAS

$13.00

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$12.00

LUNCH MENU

UNO

BFX

$17.00

CKX

$15.00

COMBO

$17.00

DOS

DOS

$8.00

TRES

TRES

CUATRO

CUATRO

$10.00

CINCO

CINCO

$8.00

SEIS

SEIS

$10.00

SIETE

SIETE

$9.00

OCHO

OCHO

$9.00

DINNER MENU

APPETIZERS

TABLESIDE GUACAMOLE

$10.00

GUACAMOLE SALAD

$8.00

LG CCQ

MD CCQ

BOTANA

$15.00

QUESO FLAMEADO

$12.00

STUFF JALAPENOS

$13.00

AGUJAS

$12.00

NACHOS

LG COMPUESTOS NACHO

$14.00

LG MATAMOROS NACHO

$10.00

LG BEEF FAJITA NACHO

$19.00

LG CHICKEN FAJTIA NACHO

$15.00

LG PORK FAJITA NACHO

$15.00

LG COMBO NACHO

$15.00

MD COMPUESTOS NACHO

$10.00

MD MATAMOROS NACHO

$8.00

MD BEEF FAJITA NACHO

$15.00

MD CHICKEN FAJITA NACHO

$12.00

MD PORK FAJITA NACHO

$12.00

MD COMBO NACHO

$12.00

QUESADILLAS

BEEF FAJITA QUESADILLA

$17.00

CHICKEN FAJITA QUESADILLA

$15.00

PORK FAJITA QUESADILLA

$15.00

COMBO QUESADILLA

$17.00

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$15.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$13.00

SPINACH QUESADILLA

$13.00

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$13.00

SEAFOOD COCKTAILS

CEVICHE

$12.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$12.00

SIZZLING FAJITAS

FAJITAS FOR ONE

FAJITAS FOR TWO

PARILLADA

PARILLADA GARCIA

$114.95

SOUP & SALAD

BOWL CHARRO BEANS

$5.00

BOWL TORITLLA SOUP

$7.00

HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

TACO SALAD

STEAK TACO SALAD

$17.00

SHRIMP SALAD

$15.00

VICTOR'S COBB SALAD

$13.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

TACOS

CRISPY TACOS

$13.00

FLAUTAS

$13.00

FAJITA TACOS

$14.00

FISH TACOS

$15.00

SHRIMP TACOS

$15.00

TACOS CARBON

$15.00

STREET TACOS

$10.00

ENCHILADAS

MOLE ENCHILADAS

$13.00

CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$11.00

BEEF ENCHILADAS

$13.00

SWISS ENCHILADAS

$14.00

VERDE ENCHILADAS

$14.00

SOUR CREAM CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$14.00

SPINACH ENCHILADAS

$13.00

ENCHILADA TRIO

$17.00

ENCHILADAS CARBON

$14.00

SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$17.00

SEAFOOD ENCHILADAS

$18.00

AVOCADO ENCHILADAS

$15.00

ENCHILADAS POBLANA

$15.00

SEAFOOD

SHRIMP DIABLA

$21.00

SHRIMP EMBROCHETTE

$21.00

FRESH GULF RED SNAPPER

$27.95

CHICKEN, QUAIL & RIBS

(2) CODORNICES

$23.00

(3) CORDONICES

$32.00

POLLO CON QUESO

$18.00

POLLO PARILLA

$18.00

POLLO VALLARTA

$21.00

POLLO GARCIA

$19.00

POLLO MOLE

$19.00

POLLO CALIENTE

$19.00

POLLO POBLANO

$19.00

LAREDO

$21.00

PLATOS COMBINADOS

MONTEREY

$16.00

TAMALES

$12.00

MEXICAN DINNER

$15.00

XOCHIMILCO

$13.00

TIA JUANA

$16.00

EL RICO

EL PRESIDENTE

$13.00

THREE AMIGOS

$16.00

MARIACHI

$21.00

SAN JUAN

$27.00

TAMPIQUENA

$23.00

EL JEFE

$19.00

DON JUAN

$13.00

GUADALAJARA

$13.00

NORTENO

$15.00

PLATOS TEX-MEX

CARNITAS

$17.00

CHILE RELENO

$12.00

BURRITO

CHALUPAS

CHIMICHANGA

CARNE GUISADA

$17.00

FAJITA RELLENO

$21.00

EL GORDO

DRINKS

BEVERAGES

HI C LEMONADE

$3.25

FANTA ORANGE

$3.25

WATER

COKE

$3.25

DIET COKE

$3.25

DR. PEPPER

$3.25

SPRITE

$3.25

BARQS ROOT BEER

$3.25

CLUB SODA

$3.25

COCA COLA

$5.00

FANTA

$5.00

TEA

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

HIBISCUS MINT

$4.00

MANGO TEA

$4.00

RASPBERRY TEA

$4.00

COLOMBIAN

$2.75

DECAF

$2.75

Bottle Wather

$2.00

TOPO CHICO

$4.00

FRESH OJ

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

VIRGIN PENA COLADA

$5.00

VIRGIN STRAWBERRY DAQUIRI

$5.00

VIRGIN BLOODY MARY

$5.00

GALLON TEA

$9.95

GALLON LEMONADE

$9.95

MILK

$4.00

RED BULL

$4.00

16 oz MICHELADA MIX

$7.00

SIDE ORDERS

4 OZ GROUND BEEF

$2.50

BACON

$1.50

CHILES TOREADOS

$1.00

CHOP ONION

$0.75

CORN TORTILLAS

$1.25

CUP CHARRO BEANS

$3.00

DRESSING

FLOUR CHIPS

$3.50

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$1.50

FRENCH FRIES

$2.00

GRATED CHEESE

$1.50

GRILLED ONIONS

$1.50

GRILLED VEGGIES

$4.95

JALAPENOS

$0.75

LETTUCE

$0.75

PICO DE GALLO

$1.00

POCO QUESO 4 OZ

$3.00

ROASTED POTATOES

$2.50

ROASTED STREET CORN

$5.95

SALSA & CHIPS

$3.50

SALSA ATOMICA

$2.00

SIDE BLACK REFRIED

$2.00

SIDE CHILI GRAVY

$2.00

SIDE CILANTRO

$0.50

SIDE GUACMOLE

$1.50

SIDE MEXICANA

$3.50

SIDE MUSHROOMS

$2.00

SIDE REFRIED BEANS

$2.00

SIDE RICE

$2.00

SIDE TOMATILLO SAUCE

$2.00

SLICE AVOCADO

$1.50

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

TOMATOES

$0.75

VALLARTA SAUCE

$5.00

VEGGIE CHIPS

$3.95

SIDE SALAD

$3.50

DESSERTS

FLAN

$5.00

TRES LECHES

$7.00

FRIED ICE CREAM

$6.00

SOPAPILLAS

$4.00

KIDS ICE CREAM

$2.00

BIRTHDAY DESERT

$2.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS #1

$7.00

KIDS #2

$7.00

KIDS #3

$7.00

KIDS #4

$7.00

KIDS #5

$7.00

KIDS #6

$7.00

KIDS #7

$7.00

KIDS #8

$7.00

BULK ITEMS

BULK ITEMS TO-GO ONLY

RICE

BEANS

CHEESE

SOUR CREAM

GUACAMOLE

PICO DE GALLO

JALAPENOS

CHILE CON QUESO

CHILE GRAVY

RED SALSA

SALSA VERDE

AVOCADO RANCH

ENCHILADAS

SHRIMP

CHIPS

TORTILLAS

TAMALES

FAJITAS

RIBS

QUAIL

FLAUTAS

SALAD

FRUIT TRAY

GROUND BEEF

DESSERT

Tres Leches serves 36

$64.95

Vanilla Flan serves 24

$54.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2918 W Grand Parkway N, Katy, TX 77449

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Machaka Tex Mex - 23135 Morton Ranch Road, Suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
23135 Morton Ranch Road, Suite 100 Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Rakuu Restaurant - Rakuu Katy, Texas
orange starNo Reviews
22635 Morton Ranch rd Ste 220 Katy, TX 77499
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - Katy
orange starNo Reviews
23015 Colonial Parkway Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Joy Love Burgers - Mason
orange starNo Reviews
1801 North Mason Road Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
PHAT EATERY- Katy Asian Town
orange star4.6 • 1,793
23119 Colonial Parkway Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Katy - 23220 Grand Circle BLVD, STE 140
orange starNo Reviews
23220 GRAND CIRCLE BLVD, STE 140 KATY, TX 77449
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Katy

PHAT EATERY- Katy Asian Town
orange star4.6 • 1,793
23119 Colonial Parkway Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Katy
orange star4.6 • 1,100
3902 North Fry Rd Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Crust Pizza Co. - Cinco Ranch
orange star4.6 • 880
9920 GASTON RD KATY, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 043 - Mason Road
orange star4.5 • 743
1230 Mason Rd Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Shevere Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 476
25600 Westheimer Pkwy Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - TX055 - Katy (Westheimer)
orange star4.7 • 468
25830 Westheimer Pkwy Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Katy
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (1066 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston