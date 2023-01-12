A map showing the location of Local Table Cinco RanchView gallery

Local Table Cinco Ranch

24033 Cinco Ranch Blvd

Katy, TX 77494

Appetizers

Green Chile Shrimp Ceviche

$16.00

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$17.00

Ahi tuna on a bed of guacamole, homestyle crisps.

Blue Crab Cakes

$16.00

Two blue crab cakes topped with sweet roasted corn, chipotle chili sauce on a bed of baby green.

Homemade Hummus

$9.00

Choice of Tuscan, jalapeño or beet with toasted pita bread

Southwest Trio

$10.00

House made Guacamole, Texas Caviar blend, Salsa

Cast-iron Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Tortilla chips, pico de gallo, signature tzatziki.

Southwestern Quesadilla

$15.00

All-natural chicken with tostada blend, guacamole, chipotle chili sauce.

Cast-Iron Baked Goat Cheese

$14.00

Topped with crumbled candied walnuts and dried apricots, crushed red pepper, served with toasted baguette.

Cast-iron Fire-Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Sweet chili sauce.

Cup Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$6.00

With Bacon, Cheddar, Chives

Cup All-Natural Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Cup Fire-Roasted Tomato Basil Soup

$6.00

Burgers

All-natural beef with no antibiotics or added growth hormones with fresh hand-cut fries. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo.

Chipotle Cheddar Burger

$16.00

Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo, applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, cheddar, chipotle sauce

Cheeseburger Americana

$14.00

Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo, cheddar.

All-Natural Crispy Chicken Burger

$15.00

All-natural breaded chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, provolone, avocado, honey-habanero sla.

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

Sandwiches

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

$16.00

Grilled Chicken On Ciabatta

$15.00

All-natural chicken, provolone, roasted red bell pepper, tomatoes, basil pesto, mixed greens, mayo.

Philly Cheesesteak on Ciabatta

$16.00

All-natural beef tenderloin, caramelized onion, mushroom, bell pepper, provolone, mayo

Gyro Pita

$14.00

Seasoned lamb and beef with tomato, onion, signature tzatziki.

Bacon Jam Club

$14.00

Chicken Salad On Wheat With Pearl Couscous & Homemade Chips

$13.00

All-natural chicken, walnut, apple, celery, arugula, mayo.

Chicken Gyro Pita

$14.00

Grilled chicken with tomato, onion, signature tzatziki.

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Three flour tortillas, honey-habanero aioli, purple and Napa cabbage slaw.

Short Rib Tacos

$16.00

Short Rib Banh Mi on Ciabatta

$17.00

Woodstone Pizzas

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.00

All-natural chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pineapple, red onion, mozzarella, hickory-smoked teriyaki sauce.

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, arugula, basil pesto.

Rustica Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni, marinara, mozzarella.

Brussels Sprout Pizza

$15.00

Goat cheese, caramelized onion, fire-roasted red bell peppers, crushed red pepper, Parmesan, marinara pesto, balsamic reduction.

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Salads

Grilled Salmon with Iceberg Wedge Salad

$18.00

Chunky feta jalapeño dressing and orzo pasta salad.

Kale Cobb Salad

$14.00

Honey-Ginger Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad

$14.00

A blend of mixed greens with goat cheese in a lemon zest and roasted garlic vinaigrette.

Beef Tenderloin Fajita Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens and tomato tossed in chunky feta jalapeño dressing, avocado, tortilla strips.

Asian Chicken Salad

$15.00

Southwestern Salad

$14.00

Blend of Cuban black beans, roasted corn, tomato, scallion, red onion, cilantro-lime dressing on a bed of mixed greens, tortilla strips.

Chicken Salad Plate with Fresh Fruit

$14.00

All-natural chicken, walnuts, celery, apple, light mayo.

Local Farmers Market Salad

$13.00

Persian cucumber, cherry tomato, radish, Kalamata olive, red onion, feta, herb-roasted garlic vinaigrette on mixed greens.

Pearl Couscous Salad

$15.00

Vegan For All

Mediterranean Fusion Bowl

$15.00

Organic lentil brown rice, golden raisins, ginger-glazed Brussels sprouts, herb basmati rice, Cuban black beans, pico de gallo, butternut squash, avocado relish, cumin-cilantro vegan aioli.

The Nutritious Bowl

$16.00

Two organic tricolor quinoa and kale patties, organic brown rice, Cuban black beans, pico de gallo, avocado relish, seasonal vegetables, tahini drizzle.

Soba Noodle Bowl

$16.00

Falafel Bowl

$16.00

Entrées

Gyros Plate w/Hand-Cut Fries

$18.00

Slices of savory seasoned lamb and beef, our signature tzatziki, jalapeño hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion, Persian cucumber dill salad, warm pita.

Local's Kabob Plate

$20.00

Tender and juicy skewers of beef tenderloin, grilled all-natural chicken or a combination of both with herb basmati rice, seasonal vegetables, Persian cucumber dill salad, warm pita

Mama’s Meatloaf

$17.00

All-natural beef with no antibiotics or added growth hormones with French green beans and mashed potatoes, topped with poblano mushroom cream sauce, garlic toast.

Lemon Pasta

$15.00

Angel hair pasta tossed in lemon zest and olive oil with capers, crushed red pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic toast.

Penne Rustica

$15.00

Anaheim Grilled Chicken

$18.00

All natural chicken, roasted Anaheim chile cream sauce, herb basmati rice, seasonal vegetables, warm pita.

Southern Chicken-Fried Chicken

$17.00

Crispy all-natural chicken breast, garlic mashed potatoes topped with creamy mushroom poblano sauce, french green beans, garlic toast.

Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon

$20.00

Basmati lentil rice, seasonal vegetables, garlic toast.

Mediterranean Salmon

$20.00

Guacamole, feta with sweet pea organic tricolor quinoa, French green beans, warm pita.

Cajun Red Ruby Trout

$22.00

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$18.00

Organic brown rice, ginger-glazed Brussels sprouts, Persian cucumbers, scallion, avocado relish, toasted sesame seeds, chipotle chili drizzle.

Slow-Braised Short Rib

$27.00

Wraps

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$14.00

All-natural chicken, whole-wheat tortilla, avocado, Cuban black beans, lettuce, tomato, feta, chipotle chili sauce.

Gyro Wrap

$14.00

Whole-wheat tortilla, seasoned lamb and beef, tomato, onion, lettuce, signature tzatziki.

Beef Tenderloin Wrap

$15.00

All-natural beef tenderloin, avocado, tomato, lettuce, basmati rice, chipotle chili sauce in a whole-wheat tortilla.

Honey Glazed Salmon Wrap

$16.00

Whole-wheat tortilla with spring mix, bacon, avocado, chipotle chili sauce.

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Pot Fries

$4.00

House Chips

$5.00

SD House Salad

$4.00

SD Greek Salad

$4.00

SD Pita

$1.00

SD Garlic Bread

$1.25

SD Toast

$1.50

Wedge Salad

$7.00

SD Fruit

$3.00

Extra Dressing (x2 4oz)

$0.75

2 Goat Cheese Balls

$3.50

12oz Sauce

$10.00

3 Flour Tortillas

$3.00

SD Cajun trout

$12.00

Sd Of Ahi Tuna

$8.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Plant-Based Happy Bowl

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

All natural Chicken Fingers, with hand-cut fries.

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$7.00

Penne pasta with All natural Chicken and Marinara sauce.

Kids Angel Hair w/ Meatballs

$7.00

Kids Sunshine Bowl

$8.00

Kids Grill Cheese

$6.00

Kids grill Cheese, with choice of fresh fruit salad or hand-cut fries.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken & Broccoli

$7.00

Grilled chicken breast, with steamed broccoli.

Brunch For Lunch (Copy)

Traditional Breakfast

$14.00

Migas

$15.00

Jalapeno Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

N/A Beverages

Diet Coke

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Tea

$2.25

Rambler Water

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.25

House Lemondade

$2.25

Fresh Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Bar Gingerale

$2.25

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Virgin

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Virgin Michelada

$5.00

Juice Mix

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Beer

Yuengling

$5.00

Shiner Light Blonde

$5.00

Love Street

$5.00

Gilley's Blonde Ale

$5.00

Parish Ghost

$7.00

Crush City IPA

$5.00

Closeout Beer

$3.00

Big Wave

$4.50

Bud Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Abita Purple Haze

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Saint Arnold Juicy IPA

$7.00

Parish Coffee Stout

$8.00

Karbach Rodeo Clown Double IPA

$8.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Highnoon

$6.00

O'Doul's Non-Alcoholic

$4.50

Domestic Bucket

$18.00

Import Bucket

$22.00

White Claw Bucket

$26.00

Liquor

House vodka

$5.00

Titos

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Absolute

$7.00

Absolute Citron

$8.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Deep Eddies

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Red Ruby

$8.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Ketel One Cucumber Mint

$8.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.00

Smirnoff Grape

$7.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$7.00

Grey Goose Strawberry Lemongrass

$9.00

Grey Goose Peach Rosemary

$9.00

Grey Goose La Poire

$9.00

House Gin

$5.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Fords Gin

$7.00

Botanist Gin

$12.00

Aviation

$12.00

Baileys

$8.00

Chambord

$7.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Disarono

$8.50

Godiva Dark Chocolate

$8.00

Godiva White Chocolate

$8.00

Grand Manier

$8.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Jager

$7.00

Khalua

$7.00

Maraschino Liqueur

$7.00

Midori

$7.00

Paul Mason Brandy

$8.00

Rumple

$7.00

Blueberry Basil

$9.00

Pepper vodka

$9.00

Pineapple Jalapeno

$9.00

Watermelon Tequila

$9.00

Wine

GL House Chardonnay

$7.00

GL House Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GL The Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GL Earth Garden Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

GL Estancia Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GL Lunardi Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GL Seaglass Pinot Grigio

$11.00

GL Becker Chardonnay

$9.00

GL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$10.00

GL 19 Crimes Martha's Chardonnay

$12.00

GL Au Contraire Chardonnay

$12.00

GL La Perlina Moscato

$10.00

Stella Rosa Bottle

$2.50

GL House Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

GL House Merlot

$7.00

GL Unshackled Red Blend by Prisoner

$13.00

GL Dreaming Tree Pinot Noir

$10.00

GL Z Alexander Brown Uncaged Pinot Noir

$11.00

GL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL Trapiche Oak Cask Malbec

$10.00

GL Becker Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

GL Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

GL Drumheller Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

GL Paul Chevalier Brut Blanc de Blanca

$6.00

GL LaMarca Prosecco

$10.00

GL Ruffino Prosecco

$11.00

GL LaMarca Prosecco Rose

$11.00

GL Vanderpump Cotes de Provence Rose

$12.00

BTL The Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

BTL Earth Garden Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

BTL Estancia Pinot Grigio

$38.00

BTL Lunardi Pinot Grigio

$38.00

BTL Seaglass Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL Becker Chardonnay

$34.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$38.00

Btl 19 Crimes Martha's Chardonnay

$42.00

Btl Au Contraire Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL La Perlina Moscato

$38.00

BTL Unshackled Red Blend by Prisoner

$44.00

BTL Dreaming Tree Pinot Noir

$38.00

BTL Z Alexander Brown Uncaged Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Trapiche Oak Cask Malbec

$38.00

BTL Becker Cabernet Sauvignon

$34.00

BTL Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon

$42.00

BTL Drumheller Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

BTL Earth Garden Pinot Noir

$45.00

BTL Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00

BTL Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon

$100.00

BTL LaMarca Prosecco

$38.00

BTL Ruffino Prosecco

$40.00

BTL GH Mumm Cordon Champagne

$45.00

BTL Fleurs de Prairie Rose

$38.00

BTL LaMarca Prosecco Rose

$38.00

BTL Vanderpump Rose

$42.00

Libations

East Of Eden

$10.00

Don Quixote

$12.00

Portrait Of A Lady

$12.00

Of Mice And Men

$11.00

The Awakening

$11.00

Fahrenheit

$11.00

Menagerie's Glass

$12.00

Vanity

$12.00

Glass Slipper

$12.00

The Great Gatsby

$10.00

The Secret Garden

$12.00

Treasure Island

$13.00

Frose

$9.00

Frozen Mango Margarita

$10.00

Giant Mule

$80.00

Mimosa Tower

$65.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$11.00

Aviation Martini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

House Margarita

$8.00

House Paloma

$8.00

House Whiskey Sour

$6.00

LIT

$10.00

Michelada

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

White Sangria

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

Mexican Martini

$10.00

Mojito

$7.00

Expresso Martini

$11.00

French 75

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$11.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Watermelon-Lime Margarita

$12.00

Shots

Grape Gatorade

$5.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Mexican Candy

$6.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Karbach Hopadillo IPA

$6.00

Karbach Love Street

$6.00

Saint Arnold Seasonal

$6.00

Saint Arnold Lawnmower

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Buffalo Bayou Crush City IPA

$6.50

Seasonal Rotator

$6.50

Parish Ghost in the Machine

$9.00

Yuengling Flight

$6.00

Buffalo Bayou Dreamsicle

$6.00

Live Oak Pilz

$6.00

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$5.00

Abita Purple Haze

$6.00

Angry Orchard Cider Bottle

$6.00

Karbach Rodeo Clown Double IPA Can

$8.00

Saint Arnold Juicy IPA

$7.00

Parish Coffee Stout

$8.00

Shiner Bock Bottle

$5.00

Stella Artois Bottle

$6.00

Modelo Especial Bottle

$6.00

Guinness Bottle

$6.00

O'Doul's Non-Alcoholic

$4.50

Goslings Ginger Beer

$4.50

Firestone Walker Mind Haze DIPA

$4.00

Eureka Heights Fruity Hazy Haze Juice

$4.00

Saint Arnold Raspberry AF

$4.00

Wine

House Chardonnay

$7.00

House Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Gls Angeline Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Gls Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Gls Earth Garden Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Gls Stemmari Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Gls Estancia Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Gls Lunardi Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Gls Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$10.00

Gls Becker Chardonnay

$9.00

Gls 19 Crimes Martha’s Chardonnay

$12.00

Gls Au Contraire Chardonnay

$12.00

Gls La Perlina Moscato

$10.00

House Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

House Merlot

$7.00

Gls Unshackled Red Blend, by The Prisoner

$12.00

Gls Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

Gls Z Alexander Brown Uncaged Pinot Noir

$10.00

Gls The Dreaming Tree Pinot Noir

$10.00

Gls Tripache Oak Cask Malbec

$10.00

Gls Becker Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Gls Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

Gls Drumheller Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

Gls Paul Chevaller Brut Blanc de Blancs

$6.00

Gls La Marca Prosecco

$10.00

Gls La Marca Rose

$11.00

Gls Ruffino Prosecco

$11.00

Gls Mezzacorona Rose

$9.00

Gls Vanderpump Cotes de Provence Rose

$12.00

Btl Angeline Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Btl Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

Btl Earth Garden Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

Btl Stemmari Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Btl Estancia Pinot Grigio

$38.00

Btl Lunardi Pinot Grigio

$38.00

Btl Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$38.00

Btl Becker Chardonnay

$34.00

Btl 19 Crimes Martha’s Chardonnay

$42.00

Btl Au Contraire Chardonnay

$42.00

Btl La Perlina Moscato

$38.00

Blt Sonoma Cutrer

$30.00

Btl Sand Point Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

Btl Unshackled Red Blend, by The Prisoner

$42.00

Btl Meiomi Pinot Noir

$42.00

Btl Z Alexander Brown Uncaged Pinot Noir

$38.00

Btl The Dreaming Tree Pinot Noir

$38.00

Btl Tripache Oak Cask Malbec

$38.00

Btl Becker Cabernet Sauvignon

$34.00

Btl Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Btl Drumheller Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Btl Earth Garden Pinot Noir

$45.00

Btl Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00

Btl Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon

$100.00

Blt Rodney Strong

$25.00

Blt Orig Swift Abstract

$30.00

Btl La Marca Prosecco

$38.00

Btl La Marca Rose

$40.00

Btl Ruffino Prosecco

$40.00

Btl GH Mumm Cordon

$45.00

Btl Mezzacorona Rose

$34.00

Btl Vanderpump Cotes de Provence Rose

$42.00

Fleur De Prairie

$20.00

Blt Studio

$20.00

Liquor

House Vodka

$5.00

Tito's

$7.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Ciroc

$9.00

Deep Eddy Vodka

$7.00

Deep Eddy Ruby

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$8.00

Effen Blood Orange

$7.00

Enchanted Rock

$7.00

Frankly Organic Apple & Orange Ginger

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Grey Goose Strawberry Lemongrass

$10.00

Grey Goose Peach Rosemary

$10.00

Grey Goose Watermelon Basil

$10.00

Absolut

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Ketel One Cucumber Mint

$8.00

Smirnoff Grape

$6.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$6.00

Stolichnaya

$7.00

Stolichnaya Cucumber

$7.00

House Gin

$5.00

The Botanist Islay

$12.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Seersucker

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Aviation

$8.00

Ford's

$8.00

House Tequila

$5.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Clasè Azul Reposado

$28.00

Don Julio 1942

$28.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Hornitos Anejo

$9.00

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00

Herradura Reposado

$13.00

Teremana Blanco

$9.00

Teremana Reposado

$10.00

House Whiskey

$5.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Balcones Cask Reserve

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Blantons

$18.00

Belfour Bourbon

$18.00

Bookers

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit Burbon

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Christian Brothers VS Brandy

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Black

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

EH Taylor Barrel Proof

$18.00

EH Taylor Single Barrel

$14.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$14.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Elmer T Lee

$16.00

Fireball

$5.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

Four Rose Single Barrel

$14.00

Four Roses Select

$16.00

Hancock’s Reserve

$16.00

Henry McKenna Single Barrel

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Knob Creek 15yr

$23.00

Larceny Small Batch

$10.00

Michter’s Single Barrel Rye

$13.00

Old Forester 1910

$14.00

Old Forester 1920

$16.00

Rare Breed

$12.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Sagamore Spirit Rye

$10.00

TX Whiskey

$10.00

Weller Antique 107

$12.00

Weller 12

$14.00

Weller CYPB

$22.00

Weller Full Proof

$18.00

Weller Special Reserve

$12.00

Whistle Pig 12yr

$25.00

Whistle Pig Farmstock Rye

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Woodford Double Oak

$18.00

1792 Full Proof

$10.00

Dewars White Label

$8.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Macallan 12 year

$12.00

Laphroaig 10 year

$17.00

Balvenie American Oak 12yr

$25.00

House Rum

$5.00

Bacardi Superior

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Flor De Cana 12 yr

$10.00

Malibu

$7.00

Myers Dark

$7.00

Zacapa 23yr

$12.00

Baileys

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Disaronno

$8.50

Jagermeister

$7.00

Cuarenta Tres Licor 43

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Dry Vermouth

$5.00

Sweet Vermouth

$5.00

Godiva Dark Chocolate

$8.00

Godiva White Chocolate

$8.00

Aperol

$7.00

Signature Cocktails

Local Mule

$10.00

Cucumber Martini

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Whiskey Peach

$11.00

Blueberry Basil Lemonade

$11.00

Spicy Pineapple Margarita