Local Table Cinco Ranch
24033 Cinco Ranch Blvd
Katy, TX 77494
Appetizers
Green Chile Shrimp Ceviche
Ahi Tuna Tartare
Ahi tuna on a bed of guacamole, homestyle crisps.
Blue Crab Cakes
Two blue crab cakes topped with sweet roasted corn, chipotle chili sauce on a bed of baby green.
Homemade Hummus
Choice of Tuscan, jalapeño or beet with toasted pita bread
Southwest Trio
House made Guacamole, Texas Caviar blend, Salsa
Cast-iron Spinach Artichoke Dip
Tortilla chips, pico de gallo, signature tzatziki.
Southwestern Quesadilla
All-natural chicken with tostada blend, guacamole, chipotle chili sauce.
Cast-Iron Baked Goat Cheese
Topped with crumbled candied walnuts and dried apricots, crushed red pepper, served with toasted baguette.
Cast-iron Fire-Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Sweet chili sauce.
Cup Loaded Baked Potato Soup
With Bacon, Cheddar, Chives
Cup All-Natural Chicken Tortilla Soup
Cup Fire-Roasted Tomato Basil Soup
Burgers
Chipotle Cheddar Burger
Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo, applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, cheddar, chipotle sauce
Cheeseburger Americana
Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo, cheddar.
All-Natural Crispy Chicken Burger
All-natural breaded chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, provolone, avocado, honey-habanero sla.
Black Bean Burger
Sandwiches
Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast
Grilled Chicken On Ciabatta
All-natural chicken, provolone, roasted red bell pepper, tomatoes, basil pesto, mixed greens, mayo.
Philly Cheesesteak on Ciabatta
All-natural beef tenderloin, caramelized onion, mushroom, bell pepper, provolone, mayo
Gyro Pita
Seasoned lamb and beef with tomato, onion, signature tzatziki.
Bacon Jam Club
Chicken Salad On Wheat With Pearl Couscous & Homemade Chips
All-natural chicken, walnut, apple, celery, arugula, mayo.
Chicken Gyro Pita
Grilled chicken with tomato, onion, signature tzatziki.
Shrimp Tacos
Three flour tortillas, honey-habanero aioli, purple and Napa cabbage slaw.
Short Rib Tacos
Short Rib Banh Mi on Ciabatta
Woodstone Pizzas
Hawaiian Pizza
All-natural chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pineapple, red onion, mozzarella, hickory-smoked teriyaki sauce.
Margherita Pizza
Cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, arugula, basil pesto.
Rustica Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, marinara, mozzarella.
Brussels Sprout Pizza
Goat cheese, caramelized onion, fire-roasted red bell peppers, crushed red pepper, Parmesan, marinara pesto, balsamic reduction.
Cheese Pizza
Salads
Grilled Salmon with Iceberg Wedge Salad
Chunky feta jalapeño dressing and orzo pasta salad.
Kale Cobb Salad
Honey-Ginger Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad
A blend of mixed greens with goat cheese in a lemon zest and roasted garlic vinaigrette.
Beef Tenderloin Fajita Salad
Mixed greens and tomato tossed in chunky feta jalapeño dressing, avocado, tortilla strips.
Asian Chicken Salad
Southwestern Salad
Blend of Cuban black beans, roasted corn, tomato, scallion, red onion, cilantro-lime dressing on a bed of mixed greens, tortilla strips.
Chicken Salad Plate with Fresh Fruit
All-natural chicken, walnuts, celery, apple, light mayo.
Local Farmers Market Salad
Persian cucumber, cherry tomato, radish, Kalamata olive, red onion, feta, herb-roasted garlic vinaigrette on mixed greens.
Pearl Couscous Salad
Vegan For All
Mediterranean Fusion Bowl
Organic lentil brown rice, golden raisins, ginger-glazed Brussels sprouts, herb basmati rice, Cuban black beans, pico de gallo, butternut squash, avocado relish, cumin-cilantro vegan aioli.
The Nutritious Bowl
Two organic tricolor quinoa and kale patties, organic brown rice, Cuban black beans, pico de gallo, avocado relish, seasonal vegetables, tahini drizzle.
Soba Noodle Bowl
Falafel Bowl
Entrées
Gyros Plate w/Hand-Cut Fries
Slices of savory seasoned lamb and beef, our signature tzatziki, jalapeño hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion, Persian cucumber dill salad, warm pita.
Local's Kabob Plate
Tender and juicy skewers of beef tenderloin, grilled all-natural chicken or a combination of both with herb basmati rice, seasonal vegetables, Persian cucumber dill salad, warm pita
Mama’s Meatloaf
All-natural beef with no antibiotics or added growth hormones with French green beans and mashed potatoes, topped with poblano mushroom cream sauce, garlic toast.
Lemon Pasta
Angel hair pasta tossed in lemon zest and olive oil with capers, crushed red pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic toast.
Penne Rustica
Anaheim Grilled Chicken
All natural chicken, roasted Anaheim chile cream sauce, herb basmati rice, seasonal vegetables, warm pita.
Southern Chicken-Fried Chicken
Crispy all-natural chicken breast, garlic mashed potatoes topped with creamy mushroom poblano sauce, french green beans, garlic toast.
Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon
Basmati lentil rice, seasonal vegetables, garlic toast.
Mediterranean Salmon
Guacamole, feta with sweet pea organic tricolor quinoa, French green beans, warm pita.
Cajun Red Ruby Trout
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
Organic brown rice, ginger-glazed Brussels sprouts, Persian cucumbers, scallion, avocado relish, toasted sesame seeds, chipotle chili drizzle.
Slow-Braised Short Rib
Wraps
Chipotle Chicken Wrap
All-natural chicken, whole-wheat tortilla, avocado, Cuban black beans, lettuce, tomato, feta, chipotle chili sauce.
Gyro Wrap
Whole-wheat tortilla, seasoned lamb and beef, tomato, onion, lettuce, signature tzatziki.
Beef Tenderloin Wrap
All-natural beef tenderloin, avocado, tomato, lettuce, basmati rice, chipotle chili sauce in a whole-wheat tortilla.
Honey Glazed Salmon Wrap
Whole-wheat tortilla with spring mix, bacon, avocado, chipotle chili sauce.
Sides
Kids
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids Plant-Based Happy Bowl
Kids Chicken Fingers
All natural Chicken Fingers, with hand-cut fries.
Kids Pizza
Kids Chicken Alfredo
Penne pasta with All natural Chicken and Marinara sauce.
Kids Angel Hair w/ Meatballs
Kids Sunshine Bowl
Kids Grill Cheese
Kids grill Cheese, with choice of fresh fruit salad or hand-cut fries.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken & Broccoli
Grilled chicken breast, with steamed broccoli.