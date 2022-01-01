Quesadillas in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve quesadillas
Grab N Go Tacos
94 W. Grand Parkway S. #200, Katy
|Kids Quesadilla
|$4.99
|Quesadilla Grande
|$8.99
The Oaks Kitchen & Bar
2100 Cane Island Parkway, Katy
|Quesadillas
|$11.00
Chicken breast, cheese, grilled onions & peppers folded in a flour tortilla. served with sour cream and pico
Elyson Cafe
23623 Elyson falls Drive, katy
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$8.99
Your choice of flour or wheat tortilla with Monterey Jack cheese with diced tomatoes and onion with guacamole and sour cream