Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Katy

Go
Katy restaurants
Toast

Katy restaurants that serve quesadillas

Grab N Go Tacos image

 

Grab N Go Tacos

94 W. Grand Parkway S. #200, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Quesadilla$4.99
Quesadilla Grande$8.99
More about Grab N Go Tacos
The Oaks Kitchen & Bar image

 

The Oaks Kitchen & Bar

2100 Cane Island Parkway, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadillas$11.00
Chicken breast, cheese, grilled onions & peppers folded in a flour tortilla. served with sour cream and pico
More about The Oaks Kitchen & Bar
Chicken Quesadillas image

 

Elyson Cafe

23623 Elyson falls Drive, katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadillas$8.99
Your choice of flour or wheat tortilla with Monterey Jack cheese with diced tomatoes and onion with guacamole and sour cream
More about Elyson Cafe
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

207 W. Grand Pkwy S. Katy, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
41. Quesadilla$10.25
Choice of fajita meat, cheese, lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Katy

Sticky Rice

Teriyaki Chicken

Brisket

Crab Cakes

Cobbler

Pudding

Chicken Teriyaki

Roti

Map

More near Katy to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston