Pies in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve pies
More about Orleans Seafood Kitchen
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN
Orleans Seafood Kitchen
20940 Katy Freeway G, Katy
|**WHOLE Pecan Pie
|$20.00
|**Pecan Pie
|$4.99
|**Pecan Pie
|$5.29
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Mo's Irish Pub
23511 Katy Freeway, Katy
|Mo's Shepherd's Pie
|$15.00
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
More about The Oaks Kitchen & Bar
The Oaks Kitchen & Bar
2100 Cane Island Parkway, Katy
|Apple Pie Eggrolls
|$9.00
Pie pastry stuffed with apple pie filling fried and dusted with cinnamon, sugar then topped with ice cream and crème anglaise