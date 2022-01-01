Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Katy

Katy restaurants
Katy restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

Orleans Seafood Kitchen

20940 Katy Freeway G, Katy

Avg 4 (459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
**WHOLE Pecan Pie$20.00
**Pecan Pie$4.99
**Pecan Pie$5.29
More about Orleans Seafood Kitchen
Mo's Shepherd's Pie image

 

Mo's Irish Pub

23511 Katy Freeway, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mo's Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Item pic

 

The Oaks Kitchen & Bar

2100 Cane Island Parkway, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Apple Pie Eggrolls$9.00
Pie pastry stuffed with apple pie filling fried and dusted with cinnamon, sugar then topped with ice cream and crème anglaise
More about The Oaks Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Armani Pizza & Pasta

6868 S Mason Rd, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Pie$3.49
More about Armani Pizza & Pasta

