Cypress bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Cypress

Mo's Irish Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

14102 Mueschke Rd, Cypress

Avg 4.2 (726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish & Chips$15.50
An Irish classic! Our delicious golden brown Harp® beer-battered Atlantic cod accompanied by our seasoned French fries and served with tangy tartar sauce and homemade slaw.
Fried Pickles$6.50
Harp® beer battered dill pickle chips fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing. *Spicy $1 - make it spicy by adding a handful of Harp® beer battered jalapeños
Soft Pretzel$10.00
A warm soft jumbo pretzel lightly salted and baked served with Mo’s Zesty 4-cheese sauce & honey mustard.
Creekwood Grill image

TACOS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekwood Grill

12710 Telge Rd., Cypress

Avg 4.4 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wheelhouse$13.29
Sauteed mushrooms, blue cheese crumbles, sliced bacon, A1 Steak sauce, lettuce, and mayo on a jalapeno cheddar bun
Chicken Tenders$10.29
Chicken tenders lightly battered and fried. Served with your choice of dippin' sauce and one side
Texas Cobb$9.99
House salad mix with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, chopped tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, boiled egg and ranch dressing
Local Bar image

 

Local Bar

10535 Fry Road, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
