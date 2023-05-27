Restaurant header imageView gallery

Locatelli’s The Original

review star

No reviews yet

13215 Grant Rd,Ste 500

Cypress, TX 77429

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Spaghetti with Marinara

$9.00

Just like it sounds

Zingers (6)

$9.99

Bonniess, breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of spicy buffalo or BBQ sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese

My Big Fat Greek Salad

$7.00+

We combine crisp cucumber, sliced tomatoes, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, red onion, and feta cheese over crisp greens. And finish it off with homemade croutons and a side of Greek dressing

Pizza

Original Thin Crust Pizza

Pizza Slice

$4.49

13" Pizza

$9.99

17" Pizza

$14.99

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Cauliflower Crust

$11.49

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten-free Pizza

$10.49Out of stock

Gluten Free Pizza Bowl

Gluten-free Pizza Bowl

$4.99

Main Menu

Starters

Breadsticks

$5.99

6 pieces. Made from our famous rho rho dough! Served with marinara sauce on the side

Fried Cheese

$7.49

Six (6) breaded mozzarella cheese sticks with marinara sauce on the side

Toasted Ravioli

$6.99

Ravioli stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, and Romano cheeses, plus a dash of diced jalapeños. Then rolled in spicy seasoned breadcrumbs and lightly fried. Served with a side of marinara sauce

Rho Rho Rolls

$10.99

Our version of a pepperoni pizza roll

Zingers (3)

$5.99

Bonniess, breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of spicy buffalo or BBQ sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese

Zingers (6)

$9.99

Bonniess, breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of spicy buffalo or BBQ sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese

Chicken Thumbs (3)

$4.49

Oh, come on. You can have chicken fingers anywhere. Where is the love for the thumbs? Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Thumbs (6)

$8.49

Oh, come on. You can have chicken fingers anywhere. Where is the love for the thumbs? Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Hide the Sausage

$6.89

A link of our homemade Italian sausage covered with marinara sauce

3 Balls, No Strikes

$9.79

Three (3) of our homemade meatballs topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, then baked in the oven

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Telli Cheese Fries

$9.99

Ext Garlic Bread (1)

$2.00

Salads

House Salad

$4.49+

Bleu Grass Blues

$7.00+

Mixed green, tomato, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, and walnuts. House vinaigrette served on the side

My Big Fat Greek Salad

$7.00+

We combine crisp cucumber, sliced tomatoes, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, red onion, and feta cheese over crisp greens. And finish it off with homemade croutons and a side of Greek dressing

Popeye's Last Supper

$7.00+

A spectacular bounty of fresh spinach with toasted pecans, crispy bacon, dried cranberries, red onion, and homemade croutons. Blue cheese dressing served on the side

Hail Ceasar

$7.00+

Staying true to the tradition: crisp romaine, fresh parmesan. Homemade croutons and Ceasar dressing make this a sure classic

Pastas

Spaghetti with Marinara

$9.00

Just like it sounds

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.00

Boy, that Alfred sure knows his stuff

Meat Lasagna

$15.00

Homemade meatballs and sausage layered with an assortment of cheese

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.00

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara and melted cheese served with a side of spaghetti

Baked Ziti

$11.00

Penne pasta ricotta cheese and marinara topped with melted mozzarella

Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

$10.00

Meatballs, marinara, provolone, and a French roll. All house made. Except for a cheese

Ham Bam

$9.50

Ham, jalapeños, banana peppers, red onion, red bell pepper, provolone, and mayo

Telli Dip

$10.50

Seasoned roast beef. Provolone, and au jus for dipping

Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

Housemade Italian sausage with marinara sauce & melted cheese. Add sauteed peppers & onions at no additional charge

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza & Fries

$4.99

Kids Spaghetti & Red Sauce

$4.99

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$5.99

Kids Chicken Thumbs & Fries

$4.99

Sides

Fries

$2.50+

Meatball

$2.25

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Sausage Link Side

$2.65

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Small Red Sauce

$1.00

Large Red Sauce

$3.00

Giardiniera Side

$3.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles Side

$2.00

Mozzarella Cheese Side

$2.00

Dried Cranberries Side

$2.00

Side Salad

$2.50

Ranch

$0.50

Small Side Alfredo

$1.50

Large Side Alfredo

$4.50

Bottle Of HV

$9.99

Small Side Pesto

$2.00

Pepperoni Cup

$3.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$7.50

Skillet Sundae

$7.50

Housemade cookie with chocolate. Peanut butter and butterscotch chips, topped with ice cream chocolate syrup, and whipped cream

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.50

NA Beverages

Soda & Tea

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Milk Small

$2.25

Milk Large

$2.99

Kids Drink

$1.99

Water

Root Beer

$2.50

Beer & Wine

Bottled Beer

Bud Light BTL

$2.00

Coors Light BTL

$4.50

Miller Lite BTL

$4.50

Michelob Ultra BTL

$5.00

Shiner Bock BTL

$4.50

Blue Moon BTL

$5.25

Angry Orchard BTL

$5.25

Modelo Especial BTL

$5.50

Corona BTL

$5.50

Dos XX BTL

$5.50

Pineapple Cider BTL

$5.25

Grolsch BTL

$8.50

Draft Beer

Ziegenbock Pint

$4.00

Miller Lite Pint

$4.00

Cerveza Especial Draft

$7.00

Michelob Ultra Pint

$5.75

Christmas Ale Pint

$7.00

Oso Bueno Draft

$7.00

Yellow Rose Draft

$7.00

Mini Boss Draft

$7.00

Love Street Draft

$6.50

Aunt Rose Draft

$7.00

Hopadillo Draft

$7.00

Ziegenbock Pitcher

$15.00

Miller Lite Pitcher

$15.00

Cerveza Especial Pitcher

$26.00

Michelob Ultra Pitcher

$21.00

Christmas Ale Pitcher

$26.00

Lucy Pitcher

$26.00

Oso Bueno Pitcher

$26.00

Yellow Rose Pitcher

$27.00

Mini Boss Pitcher

$26.00

Love Street Pitcher

$22.00

Aunt Rose Pitcher

$26.00

Hopadillo Pitcher

$26.00

Wine by Glass

101 North Cabernet

$6.00

Proverb Pinot Noir

$6.00

Oyster Bay Pinot Noir

$12.00

Ruffino Chianti

$6.00

Anterra Merlot

$6.00

Ruta Malbec

$8.00

J. Lohr Cabernet

$10.00

101 North Pinot Grigio

$6.00

101 North Moscato

$6.00

101 North Chardonnay

$6.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

J. Lohr Chardonnay

$9.00

Wine by Bottle

101 North Cabernet BTL

$21.00

Proverb Pinot Noir BTL

$21.00

Oyster Bay Pinot Noir BTL

$42.00

Ruffino Chianti BTL

$21.00

Anterra Merlot BTL

$21.00

Ruta Malbec BTL

$28.00

Wente Cabernet BTL

$52.00

J. Lohr Cabernet BTL

$35.00

101 North Pinot Grigio BTL

$21.00

101 North Moscato BTL

$21.00

101 North Chardonnay BTL

$21.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio BTL

$28.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$28.00

J. Lohr Chardonnay BTL

$32.00

Mia Dolcea Moscato BTL

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

13215 Grant Rd,Ste 500, Cypress, TX 77429

