Season's Harvest Cafe
1,605 Reviews
$$
17303 Shaw Road
Cypress, TX 77429
Hot Drinks
Americano
Bullet Proof Coffee
Cafe Au Lait
Cappuccino
Coffee DECAFF
Coffee House
Cortado
Espresso
Espresso Macchiato
Flat White
Hot Chocolate
London Fog
Steamer
Austin Breakfast
Berry Hibiscus
Chai
Chamomile
Detox Tea
Earl Grey
Ginger Peach
Green Tea
Matcha Tea
Raspberry Pecan Rooibos
Sweet Texas Dreams
Turkish Spice Mint
Amaretto
Autumn Spice
Caramel
Chai TEA Latte
Cinnamon
French Vanilla
Hazelnut
Honey
Irish Creme
Lavender
Matcha TEA Latte
Mocha
Orange
Peach
Peppermint
Peppermint Vanilla
Plain
Pumpkin Spice
Vanilla
Cold Drinks
House Tea
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade
Sparkling Water
Chlorophyll
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Rootbeer Float
Iced Amaretto Latte
Iced Autumn Spice Latte
Iced Autumn Spice Mocha Latte
Iced Caramel Latte
Iced Chai TEA Latte
Iced Cinnamon Latte
Iced French Vanilla
Iced Green Matcha Tea Latte
Iced Hazelnut Latte
Iced Honey Latte
Iced Irish Creme Latte
Iced Lavender Latte
Iced Mexican Mocha
Iced Mocha Latte
Iced Orange Latte
Iced Peppermint Latte
Iced Plain Latte
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
Iced Vanilla Latte
Iced Vanilla Peppermint Latte
Iced White Chocolate Latte
Creamsicle
Cold Brew
Iced Americano
Iced Matcha Tea Latte
Screensaver
Frappe
Cherry-Lime Soda
Peach Refresher
Amaretto Capuccino
White Chocolate Latte
Apple
Carrot
Carrot Apple
Carrot Orange
Celery
Fruits & Roots
Green Acres
Immunity Booster
Orange Juice
Purifying
Parsley, Green Apple, Lemon, Cucumber
The Grinch
The Harvester
Almond Butter Strawberry Smoothie
Almond Butter & Banana Smoothie
Almond Butter Smoothie Smoothie
Banana Smoothie Smoothie
Blueberry & Banana Smoothie
Blueberry Smoothie
Mixed Berry & Banana Smoothie
Mixed Berry Smoothie
Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie
Peanut Butter Smoothie
Protein Smoothie
Strawberry & Banana Smoothie
Strawberry Basil Smoothie
Strawberry Smoothie
Juice Box
Milk Box
Root Beer
Zevia
Hansen's Original Cola
Chocolate Milk Box
Sugar Free Rootbeer
Cocktails
Special Event Wine
Breakfast
A Cozy Bowl of Hot Oats
Organic Oats, Cinnamon, Brown Sugar, and Organic Cream (can be substituted).
Artisan Avocado-Rosemary Toast
Grilled Rosemary Artisan Bread smothered with Sliced Avocado and organic Tomatoes, Fried Farm Eggs, Basil-Spinach Pesto, French Feta Cheese and Organic Microgreens
Artisan Bagel with Organic Cream Cheese
Artisan Bagel of your choice with Organic Cream Cheese
Artisanal Bagel Sandwich
Your choice of bagel with cream cheese, spinach, onion, tomato, egg, melted cheese, and microgreens.
Basket of Biscuits
Buttermilk or Cheddar -Cracked Pepper Biscuits with butter & preserves
Basket of Cornbread
Biscuits & Gravy
Breakfast Taco
Country Potatoes and Farm Egg Scramble cradled in Whole Wheat Tortilla.
Cardamom Granola & Yogurt Parfait
Greek yogurt topped with House-Made Organic Cardamom Granola, Organic Banana, Berries & Raw Local Honey
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
A Warm Buttery Croissant stuffed with Organic Farm Eggs and Melted Cheese, topped with Organic Micro-Greens.
Farmer's Breakfast Plate
Two locally raised, farm-fresh, organic eggs served to order, a thick slice of Smoked Turkey, Homestyle Potatoes, set with a Texas Sized Buttermilk Biscuit with butter & organic seasonal preserves.
Freshly Milled Organic FILLED Pancakes
Choose from Blueberry, Dark Chocolate or Texas Pecan filled Buckwheat or Buttermilk Pancakes.
Freshly Milled Organic Pancakes
Add toppings or fill your pancakes with one of our delicious options.
Garden-Vegetable Omelet
Farm-fresh eggs with tomato, onion, baby spinach, mushrooms and tri-colored bell peppers.
Grilled, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free Polenta & Sausage
Mason Jar Chia Seed Protein Breakfast
Organic Chia & Coconut Cream sweetened with Xylitol, House-made Almond Butter, Organic Blueberries & Bananas
Mixed Basket of Biscuits
A Mix of Buttermilk Biscuits & Cornbread.
Organic Fruit Plate
Regular French Toast
Seasonal French Toast
Currently French Toast with Caramelized Bananas
Simply Breakfast
Two locally raised, farm-fresh, organic eggs served to order with two slices of Omega Healthy Grain Toast, butter & organic seasonal preserves
À la carte
Entrees
Autumn Apple Butter Grilled Panini
Slices of Smoked Turkey, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Organic Arugula grown in our gardens and Housemade Apple Butter on Grilled Artisan Bread Served with your choice of Soup, House Salad, or Sea Salt Kettle Chips
Roasted Butternut Squash Curry
Oven Roasted Organic Butternut Squash, Locally Grown Zucchini, Bell Peppers, Onions, Cauliflower, Celery, Cashews, Pineapple, Coconut Cream, Vegetable Broth, Cilantro and spices (*shellfish allergy) Served with Rice
Cozy Harvest Protein Bowl
Obliqued Glazed Organic Carrots, Roasted Beets, Sauteed Baby Bella Mushrooms, Locally Grown Squash, Sauteed Kale and Greens, Sauteed Onions set on Organic Quinoa, set with Smoky Sweet Potato Hummus, French Feta and Honey Glazed Walnuts
Shakshuka
Organic eggs poached in a sauce of tomatoes, olive oil, peppers, onion and garlic, spiced with cumin, paprika and cayenne pepper, topped with French Feta and served with Garlic Rosemary Bread and a House Salad
Autumn Salad
The Season’s bounty of ripe, flavorful vegetables, fruit and herbs topped with Honey-Glazed Walnuts, Cranberry Goat Cheese, Pear and Homemade Croutons, set with Homemade Pomegranate Balsamic Vinaigrette
Grass Fed Brisket
Salad
Kids Meal
Kids Almond Butter & Banana Sandwich
Kids Almond Butter & Honey Sandwich
Kids Almond Butter & Jelly Sandwich
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
Kids Hot Dog
Kids Peanut Butter & Banana Sandwich
Kids Peanut Butter & Honey Sandwich
Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich
Kids Quesadilla
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
CAFE PREPARED
Aioli
Almond Butter
Cajeta Dark Mocha
Cajeta LG
Cajeta Salted Pecan
Cajeta SML
Chicken Bone Broth (32 oz.)
CK Bone Broth (16oz.)
Garlic Confit
Goat Milk Whey
Granola (8oz.)
Hummus
Peanut Butter
Pesto
Pesto Aioli
Popsicles
Salsa (16oz.)
Salsa (8oz.)
Veggie Broth (32oz.)
Veggie Broth (16oz.)
Habañero Sauce
COFFEE, TEA, SYRUPS
HARVEST BASKET
HARVEST BASKET
Filled with seasonal produce from our Season's Harvest Farm.
FARM PROVISION BASKET
Filled with Organic Produce from our Farm plus add some additional essentials.
SEED SOWERS GIFT BASKET
Filled with local and homemade goods, seasonal produce and artisan bread. Please allow us a time to prepare your Gift Basket with care. We will call you when it is ready.