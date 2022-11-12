Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Season's Harvest Cafe

1,605 Reviews

$$

17303 Shaw Road

Cypress, TX 77429

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Roasted Butternut Squash Curry
Autumn Apple Butter Grilled Panini
Farm Eggs

Hot Drinks

Americano

$2.75+

Bullet Proof Coffee

$6.00

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Coffee DECAFF

$2.50

Coffee House

$2.50

Cortado

$4.75

Espresso

$2.50+

Espresso Macchiato

$2.75+

Flat White

$3.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

London Fog

$3.00

Steamer

$2.50

Austin Breakfast

$2.50

Berry Hibiscus

$2.50

Chai

$2.50

Chamomile

$2.50

Detox Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Earl Grey

$2.50

Ginger Peach

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Matcha Tea

$4.00

Raspberry Pecan Rooibos

$2.50

Sweet Texas Dreams

$2.50

Turkish Spice Mint

$2.50

Amaretto

$5.00+

Autumn Spice

$4.50+

Caramel

$4.25+

Chai TEA Latte

$4.25+

Cinnamon

$4.25+

French Vanilla

$4.25+

Hazelnut

$4.25+

Honey

$4.25+

Irish Creme

$4.25+

Lavender

$5.00+

Matcha TEA Latte

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.25+

Orange

$5.00+

Peach

$5.00+

Peppermint

$4.25+

Peppermint Vanilla

$4.50+

Plain

$4.00+

Pumpkin Spice

$4.25+

Vanilla

$4.25+

Cold Drinks

House Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00+

Lemonade

$3.50+

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Chlorophyll

$3.00

Milk

$3.00+

Chocolate Milk

$3.75+

Rootbeer Float

$8.00

Iced Amaretto Latte

$4.50+

Iced Autumn Spice Latte

$4.25+

Iced Autumn Spice Mocha Latte

$4.50+

Iced Caramel Latte

$4.00+

Iced Chai TEA Latte

$4.00+

Iced Cinnamon Latte

$4.00+

Iced French Vanilla

$4.00+

Iced Green Matcha Tea Latte

$4.00+

Iced Hazelnut Latte

$4.00+Out of stock

Iced Honey Latte

$4.00+

Iced Irish Creme Latte

$4.00+

Iced Lavender Latte

$4.50+

Iced Mexican Mocha

$4.25+

Iced Mocha Latte

$4.25+

Iced Orange Latte

$4.50+

Iced Peppermint Latte

$4.25+

Iced Plain Latte

$4.00+

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.25+

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.25+

Iced Vanilla Peppermint Latte

$4.50+

Iced White Chocolate Latte

$4.50+

Iced White Chocolate Latte (Copy)

$4.50+

Creamsicle

$6.00

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Iced Matcha Tea Latte

$4.25+

Screensaver

$4.25+

Frappe

$5.00+

Cherry-Lime Soda

$6.00

Peach Refresher

$6.00

Amaretto Capuccino

$6.00

White Chocolate Latte

$6.00

Apple

$8.00+

Carrot

$8.00+

Carrot Apple

$6.00+

Carrot Orange

$6.00+

Celery

$8.00+

Fruits & Roots

$8.00+

Green Acres

$8.00+

Immunity Booster

$8.00+

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Purifying

$8.00+

Parsley, Green Apple, Lemon, Cucumber

The Grinch

$8.00+

The Harvester

$8.00+

Almond Butter Strawberry Smoothie

$6.50+

Almond Butter & Banana Smoothie

$6.50+

Almond Butter Smoothie Smoothie

$6.50+

Banana Smoothie Smoothie

$6.50+

Blueberry & Banana Smoothie

$6.50+

Blueberry Smoothie

$6.50+

Mixed Berry & Banana Smoothie

$6.50+

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$6.50+

Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie

$6.50+

Peanut Butter Smoothie

$6.50+

Protein Smoothie

$6.50+

Strawberry & Banana Smoothie

$6.50+

Strawberry Basil Smoothie

$6.50+

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.25+

Juice Box

$1.50

Milk Box

$2.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Zevia

$2.50

Hansen's Original Cola

$2.50

Chocolate Milk Box

$2.00

Sugar Free Rootbeer

$2.50

Cocktails

HR Margarita

$14.00Out of stock

Strawberry Fields

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00+

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Blackberry Spritzer

$14.00

Hibiscus Cooler

$12.00Out of stock

Misty Morning

$12.00Out of stock

Special Event Wine

Bottle of Irpinia Falanghina

$55.00

Bottle of Greco di Tufo

$55.00

Bottle of Rafe

$55.00

Bottle of Taurasi

$145.00

Bottle of Ripasso

$49.00

Ripasso Glass

$14.00

Nebbiolo d’Alba

$15.00+

Pastel Rosato

$15.00+

Glass of Irpinia

$20.00

Glass of Greco

$20.00

Glass of Rafe

$20.00

Glass of Taurasi

$45.00

Breakfast

A Cozy Bowl of Hot Oats

$4.00+

Organic Oats, Cinnamon, Brown Sugar, and Organic Cream (can be substituted).

Artisan Avocado-Rosemary Toast

$15.00

Grilled Rosemary Artisan Bread smothered with Sliced Avocado and organic Tomatoes, Fried Farm Eggs, Basil-Spinach Pesto, French Feta Cheese and Organic Microgreens

Artisan Bagel with Organic Cream Cheese

$5.00+

Artisan Bagel of your choice with Organic Cream Cheese

Artisanal Bagel Sandwich

$10.00+

Your choice of bagel with cream cheese, spinach, onion, tomato, egg, melted cheese, and microgreens.

Basket of Biscuits

$7.00+

Buttermilk or Cheddar -Cracked Pepper Biscuits with butter & preserves

Basket of Cornbread

$6.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.00+

Breakfast Taco

$7.00

Country Potatoes and Farm Egg Scramble cradled in Whole Wheat Tortilla.

Cardamom Granola & Yogurt Parfait​

$8.00

Greek yogurt topped with House-Made Organic Cardamom Granola, Organic Banana, Berries & Raw Local Honey

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

A Warm Buttery Croissant stuffed with Organic Farm Eggs and Melted Cheese, topped with Organic Micro-Greens.

Farmer's Breakfast Plate

$15.00

Two locally raised, farm-fresh, organic eggs served to order, a thick slice of Smoked Turkey, Homestyle Potatoes, set with a Texas Sized Buttermilk Biscuit with butter & organic seasonal preserves.

Freshly Milled Organic FILLED Pancakes

$13.00+

Choose from Blueberry, Dark Chocolate or Texas Pecan filled Buckwheat or Buttermilk Pancakes.

Freshly Milled Organic Pancakes

$10.00+

Add toppings or fill your pancakes with one of our delicious options.

Garden-Vegetable Omelet

$11.00

Farm-fresh eggs with tomato, onion, baby spinach, mushrooms and tri-colored bell peppers.

Grilled, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free Polenta & Sausage

$5.00+Out of stock

Mason Jar Chia Seed Protein Breakfast

$10.00

Organic Chia & Coconut Cream sweetened with Xylitol, House-made Almond Butter, Organic Blueberries & Bananas

Mixed Basket of Biscuits

$8.00

A Mix of Buttermilk Biscuits & Cornbread.

Organic Fruit Plate

$3.50+

Regular French Toast

$12.00

Seasonal French Toast

$12.00

Currently French Toast with Caramelized Bananas

Simply Breakfast

$8.00

Two locally raised, farm-fresh, organic eggs served to order with two slices of Omega Healthy Grain Toast, butter & organic seasonal preserves

À la carte

Avocado

$1.50

Banana

$1.00

Toast

$1.50

Chicken-Sage Sausage

$2.50+

Chicken-Apple Sausage

$2.50+

Veggie Sausage

$3.00+

Egg

$2.00+

Gluten-Free Toast

$2.00

Potatoes

$3.00

Pancake

$5.00+

Blueberry Filled Pancake

$6.50+

Dark-Chocolate Filled Pancake

$6.50+

Texas-Pecan Filled Pancake

$6.50+

Entrees

Autumn Apple Butter Grilled Panini

$17.00

Slices of Smoked Turkey, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Organic Arugula grown in our gardens and Housemade Apple Butter on Grilled Artisan Bread Served with your choice of Soup, House Salad, or Sea Salt Kettle Chips

Roasted Butternut Squash Curry

$15.00

Oven Roasted Organic Butternut Squash, Locally Grown Zucchini, Bell Peppers, Onions, Cauliflower, Celery, Cashews, Pineapple, Coconut Cream, Vegetable Broth, Cilantro and spices (*shellfish allergy) Served with Rice

Cozy Harvest Protein Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Obliqued Glazed Organic Carrots, Roasted Beets, Sauteed Baby Bella Mushrooms, Locally Grown Squash, Sauteed Kale and Greens, Sauteed Onions set on Organic Quinoa, set with Smoky Sweet Potato Hummus, French Feta and Honey Glazed Walnuts

Shakshuka

$14.00

Organic eggs poached in a sauce of tomatoes, olive oil, peppers, onion and garlic, spiced with cumin, paprika and cayenne pepper, topped with French Feta and served with Garlic Rosemary Bread and a House Salad

Autumn Salad

$17.00

The Season’s bounty of ripe, flavorful vegetables, fruit and herbs topped with Honey-Glazed Walnuts, Cranberry Goat Cheese, Pear and Homemade Croutons, set with Homemade Pomegranate Balsamic Vinaigrette

Grass Fed Brisket

$22.00

Soup

Potato-Cumin-Roasted Hatch Pepper

$5.00

Potato-Cumin-Roasted Hatch Pepper

$7.00

Salad

A bed of Organic Salad Greens topped with Grapes, Shaved Red Onions, Cucumber, Artichoke Hearts, French Feta, Grape Tomatoes, Croutons and Basil Micro-Greens, set with House-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette

Autumn Salad

$17.00

Crisp Romaine Lettuce and Mixed Greens topped with Organic Black Beans, Roasted Organic Corn, Pico de Gallo, Jicama, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Shaved Red Onion, Pepitas and House Pomegranate Dressing

Upgraded Side-Salad

$7.00

Salad (Side)

$5.00

Kids Meal

Kids Almond Butter & Banana Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Almond Butter & Honey Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Almond Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Peanut Butter & Banana Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Peanut Butter & Honey Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Dessert

Brownies

$5.00+

Dessert 2.50

$2.50

Dessert 3.00

$3.00

Dessert 3.50

$3.50

Dessert $4.50

$4.50

Dessert $5.50

$5.50

Dessert 6.50

$6.50

Dessert $7

$7.00

Ice Cream ( Single Scoop)

$3.00

Cookies 3 For 1.50

$1.50

CAFE PREPARED

Aioli

$7.00Out of stock

Almond Butter

$6.50Out of stock

Cajeta Dark Mocha

$10.00Out of stock

Cajeta LG

$17.00Out of stock

Cajeta Salted Pecan

$10.00Out of stock

Cajeta SML

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Bone Broth (32 oz.)

$12.00

CK Bone Broth (16oz.)

$6.00Out of stock

Garlic Confit

$7.00

Goat Milk Whey

$10.00Out of stock

Granola (8oz.)

$5.00Out of stock

Hummus

$10.00

Peanut Butter

$4.50Out of stock

Pesto

$10.00

Pesto Aioli

$9.00Out of stock

Popsicles

$4.00Out of stock

Salsa (16oz.)

$6.50Out of stock

Salsa (8oz.)

$8.00Out of stock

Veggie Broth (32oz.)

$10.00Out of stock

Veggie Broth (16oz.)

$5.00Out of stock

Habañero Sauce

$10.00

COFFEE, TEA, SYRUPS

(Dark) Organic Whole Bean Coffee, 12oz

$17.00Out of stock

(Espresso Bean)Organic Whole Bean Coffee, 12oz

$17.00Out of stock

(Decaf) Organic Whole Bean Coffee, 12oz

$17.00

House Coffee, 2.25oz

$7.00

House Tea, 3oz

$8.00Out of stock

Pink House Syrup

$19.00+

EGGS

Farm Eggs

$6.00

Seasons Harvest Cafe Eggs

$7.00Out of stock

Quail Eggs

$10.00Out of stock

HARVEST BASKET

HARVEST BASKET

$35.00

Filled with seasonal produce from our Season's Harvest Farm.

FARM PROVISION BASKET

$35.00

Filled with Organic Produce from our Farm plus add some additional essentials.

SEED SOWERS GIFT BASKET

$85.00

Filled with local and homemade goods, seasonal produce and artisan bread. Please allow us a time to prepare your Gift Basket with care. We will call you when it is ready.

HEALTH

Activated Charcoal

$26.00Out of stock

Armadillo Skn Crm 2 Oz.

$15.00Out of stock

Ashwagandha

$33.00Out of stock

Balm

$54.00

Bath Salts

$11.00

Beard Oil

$15.00

Bifidophilus Flora

$32.00

Bluebonnet 1oz Face Cream

$16.00Out of stock

Bluebonnet 2oz Face Cream

$30.00Out of stock

Body Powder + Puff

$17.00Out of stock

CBD Oil

$35.00

Cellular Energy

$40.00

Chlorophyll 16 oz.

$25.00

Dryer Spray (16 oz.)

$30.00

Dryer Spray 2 oz

$8.00Out of stock

Elderberry (Children's)

$22.00

Feet Relief

$16.00Out of stock

Foaming Hand Wash

$15.00

Hand Sanitizer

$10.00

Handbook

$17.00

Herbal Tea

$8.00Out of stock

Howdy Massage Oil 2 Oz.

$11.00Out of stock

Ionic Minerals with Acai 32 oz.

$35.00Out of stock

Lip Balm

$4.00Out of stock

Mama Nipple Cream

$10.00

Multi-Vitamins (childrens's)

$26.00Out of stock

Mustang Mg Oil 2 Oz.

$10.00

Nose Unhaler

$6.00Out of stock

Olbas Pastilles

$5.00Out of stock

Palo Sticks

$2.00Out of stock

Probiotic Eleven

$38.00Out of stock

Rash Cream

$8.00Out of stock

Room Spray 12 oz

$25.00Out of stock

Salt/Sugar Scrubs

$20.00Out of stock

SGFarm Lotion 8 oz.

$14.00Out of stock

Skeeter Misting Diffuser Oil

$14.00

Skeeter Spray

$22.00Out of stock

Sky Girl Farm Soap

$8.50

Small Jar of Resin

$5.00Out of stock

Skygirl Farm Winter Harvest

$8.50

Tei-Fu

$25.00Out of stock

Tooth Powder 1 Oz

$16.00Out of stock

Tooth Powder 2 Oz

$30.00

Vitamin E Roller

$5.50Out of stock

Vitamin E Stick

$5.00Out of stock

YoungLiving KidScents

$55.00

Biodophilus Flora

$32.00

Catnip & Fennel

$28.00

Cellular Energy

$40.00

Citrus Bio

$32.00

Elderberry

$22.00

Food Enzymes

$30.00

Gall Bladder Formula

$20.00

Gastro Health

$20.00

Herbal Sleep

$32.00Out of stock

Papaya Mint

$32.00

Proactazyme

$32.00

Probiotic Eleven

$38.00

Silver Shield

$39.00Out of stock

Skin Detox

$50.00Out of stock

Stomach Comfort

$20.00

Vitamin D3

$15.00

Zinc

$18.00

HONEY

Honey (Qt)

$28.00

SHC Honey

$18.00

KRAFTSMEN

Brioche

$8.50Out of stock

Challah

$8.50

Cinnamon Raisin

$8.50Out of stock

Cranberry Pecan

$8.50Out of stock

Garlic Rosemary

$8.50

Healthy Grain

$8.50Out of stock

Hippie

$8.50

Hot Dog Buns

$8.50

Marble Rye

$8.50Out of stock

Seedful

$8.50Out of stock

Sourdough

$8.50

Texas Toast Sourdough

$8.50Out of stock

MEAT

Baseball Steak

$10.00

Marrow Bones

$8.00

Brisket (house-smoked)

$28.00Out of stock

Cheek

$14.00Out of stock

Chuck Eye Steak

$10.00

Denver Steak

$20.00

Eye of Round

$10.00Out of stock

Ground

$12.00

Heart

$5.00Out of stock

Kabob

$10.00

Liver

$6.00

NY Strip Steak

$24.00Out of stock

Osso Bucco

$10.00Out of stock

Petite Tender

$10.00Out of stock

Plate (inside skirt)

$20.00Out of stock

Plate (outside skirt)

$25.00Out of stock

Ribs

$15.00Out of stock

Sausage (Onion & Cheese)

$13.00

Sausage (RAW)

$12.00Out of stock

Sausage (SMOKED)

$12.00Out of stock

Short Rib (bone-in)

$15.00

Sirloin Flap/Butt

$14.00Out of stock

Sirloin Steak

$18.00

Stew Meat

$8.00

Tenderloin Tips

$10.00Out of stock

Tongue

$8.00Out of stock

Top Sirloin (baseball)

$15.00<