Driftwood Estate Plate

$42.50

Our premium selection has a little bit of everything - A selection of at least eight delightful cheeses (varies based on availability), sliced prosciutto, garlic-infused summer sausage, sliced salami, walnuts, chocolate covered almonds, dried dates and apricots, sweety drop peppers, Dijon mustard, jalapeno jelly, and a variety of crackers