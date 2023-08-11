Entrees

Big Texas Cobb

$14.00

Caribbean Shrimp with Rice

$19.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Cup Corn Chowder Soup

$7.00

Open-Faced Stuffed Avocado

$15.00

Inspired by culinary visits to Chile, a whole split seasoned avocado on a bed of lettuce smothered in diced grilled chicken, salsa fresca, sauteed onion, Mexican crema, picante sauce, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro. Served with limes and crispy tortilla chips

Ribeye Quesadilla

$16.00

Flour tortillas grilled with tender grilled ribeye steak, melted cheddar and jack cheese, roasted corn, salsa fresca, and smashed black beans. Served with Mexican crème, cotija cheese and salsa fresca. Add guacamole $1.50 | Substitute sliced avocado for the ribeye steak to make a vegetarian quesadilla

Seafood Combo

$22.00

Wedge Salad

$9.50

Thai Noddles

$15.00

Meat & Cheese Plates

Vintners Plate

$17.00

Our basic selection of cheddar, Swiss, and Colby Jack cheeses, sliced salami, sliced pepperoni, brie, walnuts, and a variety of crackers

Driftwood Estate Plate

$42.50

Our premium selection has a little bit of everything - A selection of at least eight delightful cheeses (varies based on availability), sliced prosciutto, garlic-infused summer sausage, sliced salami, walnuts, chocolate covered almonds, dried dates and apricots, sweety drop peppers, Dijon mustard, jalapeno jelly, and a variety of crackers

Wine Master’s Cheese Plate

$28.00

A true cheese lover’s treat, this sampler includes a wide selection of at least six different cheeses (selection varies based on availability). Includes crackers

Appetizers & Shareables

Bacon Wrapped Quail

$14.00Out of stock

Calamari

$15.00

Caprese Plate

$11.00Out of stock

Sliced tomato, mozzarella cheese, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, fresh basil, and spices

Crabcakes

$16.00

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Traditional creamy deviled eggs served on a nest of shredded lettuce

Deviled Eggs with Lox & Capers

$10.00

Our traditional deviled eggs topped with smoked salmon and capers

Dulmas

$7.00

6 grape leaves stuffed with rice and mint served with lemon and tzatziki sauce

Empanadas

$9.00

Fresh Guacamole

$10.00

Made fresh each day and served with crispy tortilla chips

Hummus & Tzatziki

$12.00

Creamy roasted red pepper hummus paired with our tangy tzatziki sauce served with carrots, celery, bell pepper, and warm pita bread

Onion Rings

$9.00Out of stock

Breaded onion rings are served crispy with a side of our homemade ranch dressing

Queso & Chips

$9.00Out of stock

Served with crispy tortilla chips, our queso is a little spicy, very tasty

Shrimp Tostada

$11.00Out of stock

Side Fries

$4.00

A portion of fries with burger seasoning

Spicy Fried Pickles

$8.00

Dill pickle slices in a slightly spicy breading are fried golden & served with homemade ranch dressing

Take 3

$12.00Out of stock

Enjoy our guacamole, homemade queso, & salsa with tortilla chips for a great item everyone can share

Taquitos

$11.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

A generous serving of crispy fries with truffle oil, garlic, parmesan cheese, and parsley - served with our smoky ketchup

Sandwiches

BBQ Ranch Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Beef Gyro

$11.00

Bistro Burger

$12.00

6oz seasoned Angus beef patty and melted Muenster cheese on a buttery toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion. Served with jalapeno jelly on the side | Add avocado, bacon, fried egg $1 each | Gluten-free bun available $2

Chicken Gyro

$9.00

Our version of the Greek classic contains tender seasoned diced chicken on a warm pita with sliced tomato, shredded lettuce, red onion, feta cheese, tangy tzatziki sauce, and a side of marinated olives

Chimichurri Steak Wrap

$11.00

Raspberry Chipotle Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Slow roasted pulled pork with Asian cilantro slaw and savory raspberry chipotle sauce on a toasted, buttery brioche bun

Beverages

Water (Bottled)

$1.00

16.6 oz

Topo Chico (Bottled Mineral Water)

$2.50

12 oz

Pure Leaf Tea - Sweet

$2.50

16.9 oz

Pure Leaf Tea - Unsweet

$2.50

16.9 oz

Soda (Canned)

$1.25

12 oz

Orange Juice (Bottled - great for mixing with sparkling wine)

$1.75

11 oz

Cranberry Juice (Bottled - great for mixing with sparkling wine)

$1.75

10 oz

Dessert

peanut butter pie

$7.50

Reese's and peanut butter

Pineapple Upsidedown Cake

$6.00

Served slightly warm - our pineapple upsidedown cake is an individual bunt cake packed with lots of flavor

Fried Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock
Key Lime Cream Pie

Tiramisu

Al a Cart

Small Side Ranch

$0.25

Large Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Crackers

$1.00