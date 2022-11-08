Keepers Coastal Kitchen imageView gallery
Seafood

Keepers Coastal Kitchen

69 Reviews

$

5701 W Slaughter ln

Austin, TX 78749

Order Again

Popular Items

1/4 lb Beach Burger
Fry Plate
Boils

Thanksgiving Preorders - Nov 23rd

PREORDERS ONLY! Pick-up Nov. 23rd
TG 2-4

TG 2-4

$89.99

Serves 2-4. Includes 1/2 turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, pomegranate glazed brussel sprouts, cheddar mashed potatoes, brown gravy.

TG 6-8

TG 6-8

$159.99

Serves 6-8. Includes a full turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, pomegranate glaze brussel sprouts, cheddar mashed potatoes, brown gravy.

Rolls (1/2 Dozen)

$10.00

Pumpkin Pie

$22.00

Carrot Cake

$60.00

Serves 8,

Bottle Siduri Pinot Noir

$57.00

Starters

Lemongrass Chicken Satay

$10.99

grilled chicken thigh skewers, keepers' apple slaw, chili peanut sauce

Warm Pimento Dip

$7.99

roasted red peppers, chives, american cheese, cream cheese, roasted corn relish, served with warm fresh tortilla chips

Num Num Brussels

$8.99

flash fried brussels with num num sauce, roasted peanuts, green onions, cilantro

Port A. Fries

$9.99

green chili queso poured over crispy fries, andouille sausage, pickled red onions and jalapeños

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.99

panko breaded green tomatoes, red pepper tahini sauce, roasted corn sofrito, texas goat cheese, green onions

Edamame

$5.99

edamame pods, salt

Chips & Queso

$5.99

green chili queso served with warm fresh tortilla chips

Raw Bar

Oysters on Half Shell

Oysters on Half Shell

east coast oysters served on crushed ice with all the goodies

Ceviche Verde

$9.99

white fish, shrimp, verde sauce, cilantro, red onion, cucumber, mango, red radish, tortilla chips

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.99

6 jumbo chilled shrimp, cocktail sauce, lemon

Poke Ssam

$11.99

steelhead trout, gochujang poke sauce, pickled avocado, red onions, cucumber, red radish, artisanal lettuce cups, pickled ginger

Soup + Salad

New England Clam Chowder

$7.99+

clams, white cheddar, cream, bacon, red potatoes, green onions, oyster crackers

Shrimp Salad

$17.99

mixed greens, cucumber, soybeans, hearts of palm, mango, pickled avocado, poached shrimp, coconut lime vinaigrette

Asian Salad

$10.99

artisanal mixed greens, cucumbers, bok choy, asian pear, red cabbage, red bell peppers, carrots, fresh mint, sesame orange dressing

Handhelds

Po' boys: lettuce, tomato, onion, citrus tartar served on a toasted nawlin's leidenheimer roll, served fries or keepers' apple slaw
Fried Gulf Shrimp Po' boy

Fried Gulf Shrimp Po' boy

$16.99

lettuce, tomato, onion, citrus tartar served on a toasted nawlin's leidenheimer roll, served fries or keepers' apple slaw

Drum Po' boy

Drum Po' boy

$17.99

blackened or fried black drum, lettuce, tomato, onion, citrus tartar served on a toasted nawlin's leidenheimer roll, served fries or keepers' apple slaw

Fried Gulf Oysters Po' boy

Fried Gulf Oysters Po' boy

$15.99

lettuce, tomato, onion, citrus tartar served on a toasted nawlin's leidenheimer roll, served fries or keepers' apple slaw

1/4 lb Beach Burger

1/4 lb Beach Burger

$13.99

1/4 lb fresh ground brisket patty, american cheese, awesome sauce, LTOP on a brioche bun, served with fries.

1/2 lb Beach Burger

1/2 lb Beach Burger

$16.99

1/2lb fresh ground brisket patty, american cheese, awesome sauce, LTOP on a brioche bun, served with fries.

Rockin' Shrimp Taco

$14.99

blackened shrimp tacos, roasted corn relish, keepers' apple slaw, avocado serrano crema on corn tortillas. served with coastal rice

Lobster Roll

$37.99

drawn butter, poached lobster, bib lettuce, tarragon lemon aioli, hot buttered roll, served with fries or keepers' apple slaw

Baha Fish Tacos

$15.99

pacifico beer battered rockfish, keepers' apple slaw, roasted corn relish, cilantro, chipotle aioli on fresh flour tortillas. served with coastal rice

Boils

Boils

Boils

viet-cajun style, boiled in seasoned goodness with corn, potato, then tossed in a your favorite butter. (we recommend 1/2lb of protein per person) **Be aware, due to limited supply market pricing on King Crab and Snow Crab has Risen Substantially**

Combo Boils

viet-cajun style, boiled in seasoned goodness with corn, potato, tossed in a your favorite butter

Captains Feast

$95.00Out of stock

3 lb crawfish, 1/2 lb easy peel shrimp, 1/2 lb dungeness crab claws, 1/4 lb andouille sausage

Deckhand Special

$60.00Out of stock

3 lb crawfish, 1/2 lb easy peel shrimp, 1/4 lb andouille sausage

Fishermans Wharf Special

$75.00

1 lb dungeness crab claws, 1/2 lb easy peel shrimp

Coastal Plates

Bayou Plate

Bayou Plate

$17.99

cornmeal fried black drum, red bean & rice, andouille sausage, creole sauce, pickled okra, green onions

Captain's Catch - Redfish

$33.99
Fry Plate

Fry Plate

$15.99+

KCK cornmeal, seasoned fries, keepers' apple slaw, lemon

Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli Bowl

Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli Bowl

$17.99

grilled shrimp, mixed greens, num num sauce, kimchi, lime, fresh herbs, chives

Gulf Shrimp & Grits

$20.99

poblano cheddar yellow grits, roasted corn relish, creole sauce, blistered tomatoes, chives

Hawaiian Tuna

$31.99

bulgogi marinated grilled ahi cooked rare, basmati rice, grilled baby bok choy, pineapple wasabi aioli

Lemon Cream Fettuccine

Lemon Cream Fettuccine

$21.99+

broccoli florets, parmesan, spicy garlic butter with choice of protein

Shish Kabob

Shish Kabob

$19.99

beef tenderloin tips cooked medium, bell peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, onions, red pepper tahini sauce, served with coastal rice

Steelhead Trout

$19.99

parsnip puree, num num brussels, roasted peanuts, roasted red pepper tahini sauce

Captains Catch - Halibut

$36.99Out of stock

wild caught fish, coastal rice, num num brussels, lemongrass ginger cream sauce, cilantro

Kids

Beef Hot Dog

Beef Hot Dog

$6.99

all beef hot dog on a buttered roll served with fries or steamed veggies

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

fried, flour battered chicken served with fries or steamed veggies

Fried Wild Pacific Rockfish

$6.99

cornmeal rockfish served with fries or steamed veggies

Sides

Add 2 Fried Oysters

$7.00

Add 2 Shrimp

$6.00

Bread & Butter

$2.50

Broccoli

$2.99

French Fries

$3.99

Green Apple Slaw

$3.99

Red Beans & Rice

$4.99

Rice

$1.99

Tortilla Chips

$0.99

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Side Toasted Bread

$1.99

Grilled Shrimp Skewer

$12.00

Sauces/Butters (2oz)

Avocado Crema

$0.50

Avocado, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Serranos, Lime

Aye Caramba Butter

$0.50

Cayenne, Chili Powder, Lime Juice, Garlic

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Coconut Lime Vinaigrette

$0.50

Coconut, Lime Juice, White Vinegar, Lime Zest

Creole Sauce

$0.50

Trinity Vegetables, Shellfish Stock, Roux, Tomato, Cream

Drawn Butter

$0.50

Kimchi Butter

$0.50

Gochujang and Kimchi

Lemongrass Ginger Cream Sauce

$0.50

Lemongrass, Ginger, white wine, heavy cream, lemon, rice wine vinegar, fish sauce

Lemongrass Serrano Butter

$0.50

Fish Sauce, Ginger, Lemon Grass, Serrano, Garlic

Nekked (Garlic Butter)

$0.50

Num Num Sauce

$0.50

Fish Sauce, Lime Juice, Chili, Sugar, Garlic

Oil & Vinegar

$0.50

Orange Sesame Vinaigrette

$0.50

Poke Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Buttermilk

Red Pepper Tahini Sauce

$0.50

Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Red Wine, Vinegar,Garlic, Tahini

Soy Sauce

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Takeout Sweets

Key Lime Guava

$9.99

Bring back your empty jar on your next visit for a $2 credit!

Chocolate Cinnamon Cream

$9.99Out of stock

Bring back your empty jar on your next visit for a $2 credit!

Strawberry Milkshake

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.99

fresh strawberries, vanilla bean ice cream, housemade malt topped with whip cream

Chocolate Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.99
Cookies and Cream Milkshake

Cookies and Cream Milkshake

$5.99
Vanilla Milkshake

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.99

Starters

Oysters on Half Shell

Oysters on Half Shell

east coast oysters served on crushed ice with all the goodies

Chips & Queso

$5.99

green chili queso served with warm fresh tortilla chips

GF Num Num Brussels

$8.99

sauteed brussels, num num sauce, roasted peanuts, green onions, cilantro

Edamame

$5.99

edamame pods, salt

Lemongrass Chicken Satay

$10.99

grilled chicken thigh skewers, keepers' apple slaw, chili peanut sauce

Ceviche Verde

$9.99

white fish, shrimp, verde sauce, cilantro, red onion, cucumber, mango, red radish, tortilla chips

Handhelds

Blackened Drum Po' boy

Blackened Drum Po' boy

$17.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, citrus tartar served on a toasted gluten free bun. Served with green apple slaw

1/4 lb Beach Burger

$14.99

Fresh ground brisket, american cheese, awesome sauce, LTOP, gluten free bun, apple slaw

1/2 lb Beach Burger

1/2 lb Beach Burger

$17.99

Fresh ground brisket, american cheese, awesome sauce, LTOP, gluten free bun, apple slaw

Rockin' Shrimp Taco

$14.99

blackened shrimp tacos, roasted corn relish, keepers' apple slaw, avocado serrano crema on corn tortillas. served with coastal rice

Lobster Roll

$38.99

drawn butter, poached lobster, bib lettuce, tarragon lemon aioli, gluten free bun, keepers' apple slaw

Gulf Shrimp Po' boy

Gulf Shrimp Po' boy

$17.99

lettuce, tomato, onion, citrus tartar served on a toasted nawlin's leidenheimer roll, served fries or keepers' apple slaw

Baha Fish Tacos

$15.99

pacifico beer battered rockfish, keepers' apple slaw, roasted corn relish, cilantro, chipotle aioli on fresh flour tortillas. served with coastal rice

Boils

Boils

Boils

viet-cajun style, boiled in seasoned goodness with corn, potato, then tossed in a your favorite butter. (we recommend 1/2lb of protein per person) **Be aware, due to limited supply market pricing on King Crab and Snow Crab has Risen Substantially**

Coastal Plates

Shish Kabob

Shish Kabob

$19.99

beef tenderloin tips cooked medium, bell peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, onions, red pepper tahini sauce, served with coastal rice

Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli Bowl

Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli Bowl

$17.99

grilled shrimp, mixed greens, num num sauce, kimchi, lime, fresh herbs, chives

Steelhead Trout

$19.99

parsnip puree, num num brussels, roasted peanuts, roasted red pepper tahini sauce

Hawaiian Tuna

$31.99

bulgogi marinated grilled ahi cooked rare, basmati rice, grilled baby bok choy, pineapple wasabi aioli

Sides

Green Apple Slaw

$3.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Tortilla Chips

$0.99

Rice

$1.99

Red Beans & Rice

$4.99

Gluten Free Bread

$1.99

Sauces/Butters (2oz)

Red Pepper Tahini Sauce

$0.50

Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Red Wine, Vinegar,Garlic, Tahini

Avocado Crema

$0.50

Avocado, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Serranos, Lime

Num Num Sauce

$0.50

Fish Sauce, Lime Juice, Chili, Sugar, Garlic

Coconut Lime Vinaigrette

$0.50

Coconut, Lime Juice, White Vinegar, Lime Zest

Ranch

$0.50

Buttermilk

Orange Sesame Vinaigrette

$0.50

Aye Caramba Butter

$0.50

Cayenne, Chili Powder, Lime Juice, Garlic

Lemongrass Serrano Butter

$0.50

Fish Sauce, Ginger, Lemon Grass, Serrano, Garlic

Kimchi Butter

$0.50

Gochujang and Kimchi

Nekked (Garlic Butter)

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Shirts

White Logo Shirt

White Logo Shirt

$15.99
Black Logo Shirt

Black Logo Shirt

$15.99

Blue Logo Shirt

$15.99
Green Logo Shirt

Green Logo Shirt

$21.99
Keepers Nike Polo White

Keepers Nike Polo White

$69.99
Keepers Nike Polo Grey

Keepers Nike Polo Grey

$69.99
Keepers Columbia® Fishing Shirt

Keepers Columbia® Fishing Shirt

$70.99

Hats

R-Flex Gray/Black

R-Flex Gray/Black

$30.99
Logo Trucker Hat Blue

Logo Trucker Hat Blue

$24.99Out of stock

Logo Trucker Hat Black

Out of stock
Beanie Green

Beanie Green

$28.99
White Winter Beanie

White Winter Beanie

$25.99

Koozies and Tote Bags

Blue Koozie

Blue Koozie

$5.99
Burnt Orange Koozie

Burnt Orange Koozie

$5.99
Yellow Koozie

Yellow Koozie

$5.99
Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$21.99

Keepers Yeti® Cups

10oz Keepers Rambler Lowball with Magslider Lid

10oz Keepers Rambler Lowball with Magslider Lid

$35.99
10oz Keepers Stackable Mug with Magslider Lid

10oz Keepers Stackable Mug with Magslider Lid

$35.99Out of stock
10oz Keepers Rambler Tumbler with Maglsider Lid

10oz Keepers Rambler Tumbler with Maglsider Lid

$35.99Out of stock
18oz Keepers Rambler Bottle with Chug Cap

18oz Keepers Rambler Bottle with Chug Cap

$35.99Out of stock

Stickers

Sticker

Sticker

$0.50
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin, TX 78749

Directions

Keepers Coastal Kitchen image

