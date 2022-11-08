- Home
- /
- Austin
- /
- Circle C Ranch
- /
- Seafood
- /
- Keepers Coastal Kitchen
Keepers Coastal Kitchen
69 Reviews
$
5701 W Slaughter ln
Austin, TX 78749
Order Again
Popular Items
Thanksgiving Preorders - Nov 23rd
TG 2-4
Serves 2-4. Includes 1/2 turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, pomegranate glazed brussel sprouts, cheddar mashed potatoes, brown gravy.
TG 6-8
Serves 6-8. Includes a full turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, pomegranate glaze brussel sprouts, cheddar mashed potatoes, brown gravy.
Rolls (1/2 Dozen)
Pumpkin Pie
Carrot Cake
Serves 8,
Bottle Siduri Pinot Noir
Starters
Lemongrass Chicken Satay
grilled chicken thigh skewers, keepers' apple slaw, chili peanut sauce
Warm Pimento Dip
roasted red peppers, chives, american cheese, cream cheese, roasted corn relish, served with warm fresh tortilla chips
Num Num Brussels
flash fried brussels with num num sauce, roasted peanuts, green onions, cilantro
Port A. Fries
green chili queso poured over crispy fries, andouille sausage, pickled red onions and jalapeños
Fried Green Tomatoes
panko breaded green tomatoes, red pepper tahini sauce, roasted corn sofrito, texas goat cheese, green onions
Edamame
edamame pods, salt
Chips & Queso
green chili queso served with warm fresh tortilla chips
Raw Bar
Oysters on Half Shell
east coast oysters served on crushed ice with all the goodies
Ceviche Verde
white fish, shrimp, verde sauce, cilantro, red onion, cucumber, mango, red radish, tortilla chips
Shrimp Cocktail
6 jumbo chilled shrimp, cocktail sauce, lemon
Poke Ssam
steelhead trout, gochujang poke sauce, pickled avocado, red onions, cucumber, red radish, artisanal lettuce cups, pickled ginger
Soup + Salad
New England Clam Chowder
clams, white cheddar, cream, bacon, red potatoes, green onions, oyster crackers
Shrimp Salad
mixed greens, cucumber, soybeans, hearts of palm, mango, pickled avocado, poached shrimp, coconut lime vinaigrette
Asian Salad
artisanal mixed greens, cucumbers, bok choy, asian pear, red cabbage, red bell peppers, carrots, fresh mint, sesame orange dressing
Handhelds
Fried Gulf Shrimp Po' boy
lettuce, tomato, onion, citrus tartar served on a toasted nawlin's leidenheimer roll, served fries or keepers' apple slaw
Drum Po' boy
blackened or fried black drum, lettuce, tomato, onion, citrus tartar served on a toasted nawlin's leidenheimer roll, served fries or keepers' apple slaw
Fried Gulf Oysters Po' boy
lettuce, tomato, onion, citrus tartar served on a toasted nawlin's leidenheimer roll, served fries or keepers' apple slaw
1/4 lb Beach Burger
1/4 lb fresh ground brisket patty, american cheese, awesome sauce, LTOP on a brioche bun, served with fries.
1/2 lb Beach Burger
1/2lb fresh ground brisket patty, american cheese, awesome sauce, LTOP on a brioche bun, served with fries.
Rockin' Shrimp Taco
blackened shrimp tacos, roasted corn relish, keepers' apple slaw, avocado serrano crema on corn tortillas. served with coastal rice
Lobster Roll
drawn butter, poached lobster, bib lettuce, tarragon lemon aioli, hot buttered roll, served with fries or keepers' apple slaw
Baha Fish Tacos
pacifico beer battered rockfish, keepers' apple slaw, roasted corn relish, cilantro, chipotle aioli on fresh flour tortillas. served with coastal rice
Boils
Combo Boils
Captains Feast
3 lb crawfish, 1/2 lb easy peel shrimp, 1/2 lb dungeness crab claws, 1/4 lb andouille sausage
Deckhand Special
3 lb crawfish, 1/2 lb easy peel shrimp, 1/4 lb andouille sausage
Fishermans Wharf Special
1 lb dungeness crab claws, 1/2 lb easy peel shrimp
Coastal Plates
Bayou Plate
cornmeal fried black drum, red bean & rice, andouille sausage, creole sauce, pickled okra, green onions
Captain's Catch - Redfish
Fry Plate
KCK cornmeal, seasoned fries, keepers' apple slaw, lemon
Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli Bowl
grilled shrimp, mixed greens, num num sauce, kimchi, lime, fresh herbs, chives
Gulf Shrimp & Grits
poblano cheddar yellow grits, roasted corn relish, creole sauce, blistered tomatoes, chives
Hawaiian Tuna
bulgogi marinated grilled ahi cooked rare, basmati rice, grilled baby bok choy, pineapple wasabi aioli
Lemon Cream Fettuccine
broccoli florets, parmesan, spicy garlic butter with choice of protein
Shish Kabob
beef tenderloin tips cooked medium, bell peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, onions, red pepper tahini sauce, served with coastal rice
Steelhead Trout
parsnip puree, num num brussels, roasted peanuts, roasted red pepper tahini sauce
Captains Catch - Halibut
wild caught fish, coastal rice, num num brussels, lemongrass ginger cream sauce, cilantro
Kids
Sides
Sauces/Butters (2oz)
Avocado Crema
Avocado, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Serranos, Lime
Aye Caramba Butter
Cayenne, Chili Powder, Lime Juice, Garlic
Chipotle Aioli
Cocktail Sauce
Coconut Lime Vinaigrette
Coconut, Lime Juice, White Vinegar, Lime Zest
Creole Sauce
Trinity Vegetables, Shellfish Stock, Roux, Tomato, Cream
Drawn Butter
Kimchi Butter
Gochujang and Kimchi
Lemongrass Ginger Cream Sauce
Lemongrass, Ginger, white wine, heavy cream, lemon, rice wine vinegar, fish sauce
Lemongrass Serrano Butter
Fish Sauce, Ginger, Lemon Grass, Serrano, Garlic
Nekked (Garlic Butter)
Num Num Sauce
Fish Sauce, Lime Juice, Chili, Sugar, Garlic
Oil & Vinegar
Orange Sesame Vinaigrette
Poke Sauce
Ranch
Buttermilk
Red Pepper Tahini Sauce
Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Red Wine, Vinegar,Garlic, Tahini
Soy Sauce
Tartar Sauce
Takeout Sweets
Key Lime Guava
Bring back your empty jar on your next visit for a $2 credit!
Chocolate Cinnamon Cream
Bring back your empty jar on your next visit for a $2 credit!
Strawberry Milkshake
fresh strawberries, vanilla bean ice cream, housemade malt topped with whip cream
Chocolate Milkshake
Cookies and Cream Milkshake
Vanilla Milkshake
Starters
Oysters on Half Shell
east coast oysters served on crushed ice with all the goodies
Chips & Queso
green chili queso served with warm fresh tortilla chips
GF Num Num Brussels
sauteed brussels, num num sauce, roasted peanuts, green onions, cilantro
Edamame
edamame pods, salt
Lemongrass Chicken Satay
grilled chicken thigh skewers, keepers' apple slaw, chili peanut sauce
Ceviche Verde
white fish, shrimp, verde sauce, cilantro, red onion, cucumber, mango, red radish, tortilla chips
Handhelds
Blackened Drum Po' boy
Lettuce, tomato, onion, citrus tartar served on a toasted gluten free bun. Served with green apple slaw
1/4 lb Beach Burger
Fresh ground brisket, american cheese, awesome sauce, LTOP, gluten free bun, apple slaw
1/2 lb Beach Burger
Fresh ground brisket, american cheese, awesome sauce, LTOP, gluten free bun, apple slaw
Rockin' Shrimp Taco
blackened shrimp tacos, roasted corn relish, keepers' apple slaw, avocado serrano crema on corn tortillas. served with coastal rice
Lobster Roll
drawn butter, poached lobster, bib lettuce, tarragon lemon aioli, gluten free bun, keepers' apple slaw
Gulf Shrimp Po' boy
lettuce, tomato, onion, citrus tartar served on a toasted nawlin's leidenheimer roll, served fries or keepers' apple slaw
Baha Fish Tacos
pacifico beer battered rockfish, keepers' apple slaw, roasted corn relish, cilantro, chipotle aioli on fresh flour tortillas. served with coastal rice
Boils
Coastal Plates
Shish Kabob
beef tenderloin tips cooked medium, bell peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, onions, red pepper tahini sauce, served with coastal rice
Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli Bowl
grilled shrimp, mixed greens, num num sauce, kimchi, lime, fresh herbs, chives
Steelhead Trout
parsnip puree, num num brussels, roasted peanuts, roasted red pepper tahini sauce
Hawaiian Tuna
bulgogi marinated grilled ahi cooked rare, basmati rice, grilled baby bok choy, pineapple wasabi aioli
Sides
Shirts
Hats
Koozies and Tote Bags
Keepers Yeti® Cups
Stickers
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin, TX 78749