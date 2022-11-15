Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Austin - Austin, TX

review star

No reviews yet

200 Congress Avenue

Austin, TX 78701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CT Roll
The Bar Harbor
Classic Lobster Roll

Rolls

Classic Lobster Roll

Classic Lobster Roll

$19.50

Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.

CT Roll

CT Roll

$19.50

Served warm with butter

Lobster Salad Roll

Lobster Salad Roll

$19.50

Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing

Lobster BLT Roll

Lobster BLT Roll

$19.50

Lobster, bacon, lettuce & tomato

Shrimp Roll

Shrimp Roll

$14.00

Tossed in mayo, celery and lemon dressing

Maine Event

The Bar Harbor

The Bar Harbor

$25.00

50% more lobster meat on any roll

Lobster Mac and Cheese

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$15.00

Salad & Sandwich

Lobster Salad

Lobster Salad

$19.50
Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$14.00
Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$15.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

Soups & Sides

Cup Lobster Bisque

Cup Lobster Bisque

$5.00
Small New England Clam Chowder

Small New England Clam Chowder

$5.00
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.00
Bowl Lobster Bisque

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$7.00
Bowl New England Clam Chowder

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$7.00
Chips

Chips

$2.00

Kids

Hot Dog

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Desserts

Whoopie Pie

Whoopie Pie

$3.00

Drinks

Organic Maine Root Soda

Organic Maine Root Soda

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Coke Can

$2.50

Diet Coke Can

$2.50

Perrier

$2.50

Mason's Catering Box 12

12 Classic Box

12 Classic Box

$234.00

Mason's Catering Box 14

14 Classic Box

14 Classic Box

$273.00

Mason's Catering Box 16

16 Classic Box

16 Classic Box

$312.00

Sides and Drinks to accompany Catering Boxes

Root Soda

$3.50

Cans

$2.50

1lb Coleslaw

$10.00

1lb Potato Salad

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

Gallery
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Austin image
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Austin image
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Austin image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Blue - Downtown
orange star4.2 • 1,568
340 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Rosewood
orange starNo Reviews
1209 Rosewood Ave Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Wu Chow
orange star4.6 • 1,672
500 W 5th St Suite 168 Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
John Carver's Oyster Bar and Chophouse - 509 Rio Grande
orange starNo Reviews
509 Rio Grande Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking- Zilker Park
orange starNo Reviews
1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7 Austin, TX 78746
View restaurantnext
Sawyer & Co.
orange star4.4 • 2,162
4827 E Cesar Chavez ST Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston