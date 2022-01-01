Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood

Sawyer & Co.

2,162 Reviews

$$

4827 E Cesar Chavez ST

Austin, TX 78702

Starters

Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$7.99

four of our signature boudin balls w/ pepper jack & creole mustard aioli

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.99

w/ jalapeño ranch

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$7.50

fours halves w/ praline baco

Gumbo

Gumbo

$5.74+

Dark-roux classic gumbo with andouille sausage and chicken thigh. Served with a cornbread biscuit.

Red Beans & Rice

$4.50

Louisiana classic recipe with Andouille Sausage

Veggie Red Beans & Rice

Veggie Red Beans & Rice

$4.50+

Cocktails

All Cocktails are pre-mixed and good for 24hrs. Each individual drink pouch contains 2 Cocktails.
Bloody Mary (2 Cocktails)

Bloody Mary (2 Cocktails)

$15.00

Ready to Drink - our savory, made-in-house, bloody mary mix with vodka. Spice it up with some Crystal's hot sauce, select spicy option. (alcohol sales prohibited without food purchase)

Hurricane (2 Cocktails)

Hurricane (2 Cocktails)

$17.00

Ready to Drink - our signature mix of five juices, white rum & dark rum (alcohol sales prohibited without food purchase)

Margarita (2 Cocktails)

Margarita (2 Cocktails)

$15.00

Ready to Drink - tequila, simple syrup, and fresh lime (alcohol sales prohibited without food purchase)

Spicy Margarita (2 Cocktails)

Spicy Margarita (2 Cocktails)

$16.50

Ready to Drink - tequila, fresh jalapeños, simple syrup & lime (alcohol sales prohibited without food purchase)

Irish Channel Cold Brew (2 Cocktails)

Irish Channel Cold Brew (2 Cocktails)

$19.00

Ready to Drink - Baileys, Jameson & our in-house crafted pecan praline cold brew (alcohol sales prohibited without food purchase)

Strawberry Fields (2 Cocktails)

Strawberry Fields (2 Cocktails)

$19.50

Ready to Drink - refreshing lemonade with vodka, muddled strawberry and mint and a splash of prosecco. (alcohol sales prohibited without food purchase)

El Diablo (2 Cocktails)

El Diablo (2 Cocktails)

$16.00

Ready to Drink - ginger beer, tequila, lime, w/blackberry liqueur (alcohol sales prohibited without food purchase)

Aperol Spritz (2 Cocktails)

Aperol Spritz (2 Cocktails)

$19.00

Ready to Drink - aperol, prosecco & soda (alcohol sales prohibited without food purchase)

Sandwiches

Arkie Burger

Arkie Burger

$13.99

Double beef patties, american cheese, crispy onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato & Sawyer sauce on a toasted bun. Served w/ Fries.

B.L.A.T

B.L.A.T

$13.99

Bacon, lettuce, avocado & tomato on Texas toast. Served w/ fries.

Chipotle Turkey

Chipotle Turkey

$11.99

Turkey, chipotle ranch, spring mix, tomatoes & swiss on Leidenheimer french bread. Served w/ fries.

Club

Club

$14.99

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, ham, turkey, cheddar & havarti cheese, on Texas toast with creole mayo. Served w/ Fries

Fried Shrimp Po-Boy

Fried Shrimp Po-Boy

$14.28+Out of stock

Served on Leidenheimer bread & dressed (Lettuce, tomato, pickles, and remoulade) with Fries (substitute gumbo for additional charge)

Fried Catfish Po-Boy

Fried Catfish Po-Boy

$14.28+

Served on Leidenheimer bread & dressed (Lettuce, tomato, pickles, and remoulade) with Fries (substitute gumbo for additional charge)

Blackened Catfish Po-Boy

Blackened Catfish Po-Boy

$14.28+

Served on Leidenheimer bread &dressed (Lettuce, tomato, pickles, and remoulade) with Fries (substitute gumbo for additional charge)

Traditional Muffaletta

Traditional Muffaletta

$15.38+

ham, mortadella, salami, olive salad, provolone & mayo on homemade muffaletta bread. Served W/ Fries (or Gumbo +1.00)

Southern Entrees

Catfish Orleans

Catfish Orleans

$22.99

fried or blackened catfish topped w/ crawfish étouffée over rice w/ choice of side & a cornbread muffin

Catfish Platter

Catfish Platter

$19.53+

catfish fried to perfection and served with fries, coleslaw, cornbread muffin, cocktail & tartar sauce

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.99

Served w/ choice of side, cornbread, mashed potatoes & topped w/ cream gravy [make it NOLA style w/ crawfish étouffée +5.00]

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$23.99Out of stock

Served w/ choice of side, cornbread, 8oz New York Strip w/ cream gravy & mashed potatoes

Combo Seafood Platter

Combo Seafood Platter

$25.28+

catfish and shrimp fried to perfection and served with fries, coleslaw, and cocktail & tartar sauce

Crawfish Étouffée

Crawfish Étouffée

$16.99

Boudreaux approved & served over rice w/ choice of side & a cornbread muffin

Creole Shrimp & Grits

Creole Shrimp & Grits

$18.99Out of stock

Served w/ choice of side, cornbread, pan-seared shrimp in garlic butter, bacon, mushroom & creole sauce over cheesy grits

Gumbo

Gumbo

$5.74+

Traditional dark-roux andouille sausage and chicken gumbo. Choice of size, comes with cornbread muffin.

Shrimp Platter

$20.68+

gulf shrimp fried to perfection and served with fries, coleslaw, cornbread muffin, cocktail & tartar sauce

Veggie Plate

$9.99

choice of any three sides, served w/ cornbread

Veggie Red Beans & Rice

$4.50+Out of stock

Salads

Sensation Salad (Small)

Sensation Salad (Small)

$4.99

romaine, peppers, olive salad, tomatoes & parmesan w/ sensation dressing

Sensation Salad (Large)

Sensation Salad (Large)

$8.99

romaine, peppers, olive salad, tomatoes & parmesan w/ sensation dressing

Strawberry Feta Salad

Strawberry Feta Salad

$10.99

field greens, feta cheese, strawberries, tomatoes, toasted almonds, cucumber, red onions & orange basil vinaigrette

Blackened Chicken Caesar

$14.99

blackened chicken breast, iceberg and romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese

Sawyer's Cobb Salad

$13.99

lettuce, avocado, turkey, eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon & jalapeño ranch

Breakfast

Arkie's Taco

Arkie's Taco

$5.99

egg, potato, cheddar, sausage, bacon & grilled onions. Served w/ homemade roasted salsa. Choice of corn or flour tortilla.

Breakfast Taco

$3.99

Breakfast taco with egg and your choice one more ingredient. Served w/ homemade roasted salsa. Choice of corn or flour tortilla. Additional ingredients + $.75

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Griddled flour tortilla, scrambled eggs on a bed of beans, choice of meat, potatoes, cheese, rolled tightly, topped with our house made green chili pork sauce, drizzled sour cream and green onions.

Two Egg Breakfast

Two Egg Breakfast

$9.99

two eggs any style, toast or biscuit, grits or brabant potatoes & choice of breakfast meat

Three Egg Omelet

$12.99

choose 2 ingredients. Extra ingredients additional charge.

Breakfast on a Biscuit

Breakfast on a Biscuit

$6.99

fried egg, cheddar cheese & andouille sausage, bacon or boudin on homemade biscuit

Fried Chicken Biscuit

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$10.99

fried chicken topped w/ cane syrup honey butter on our famous buttermilk biscuit w/ grits or brabant potatoes

Biscuit & Gravy

$12.63

topped w/ two eggs your choice w/ grits or brabant potatoes & choice of breakfast meat

Frenchie Breakfast Sandwich

$10.99

two fried eggs, creole mayo, lettuce, tomato & American cheese on po-boy bread

Vegetable Hash

$15.00Out of stock

Pan seared vegetables, oyster mushroom and spinach, mixed with salsa verde, topped with goat cheese and two eggs any style and choice of toast or biscuit

Cajun Scramble

Cajun Scramble

$14.99

our amazing crawfish étouffée, cheddar & green onions

Garden Scramble

$11.99

spinach, mushrooms, trio of peppers, grilled onions, tomatoes & pepper jack cheese

Gaston Scramble

$15.99

bacon, sausage, ham, brabant potatoes, grilled onions, pepperjack & cheddar

Lost Bread

Lost Bread

$8.99

Three slices of NOLA-style French Bread, served with syrup and whipped cream.

Pancakes

Pancakes

$8.03+

Choice of short or tall stack of fluffy pancakes with syrup.

Ala Carte Biscuit & Gravy

$3.99

Ala Carte Lost Bread

$3.99

Popeye Taco

$5.99

eggs scrambled with spinach, mushrooms, and andouille sausage. Choice of corn or flour tortilla.

Sides

Andouille Sausage

$4.99

Bacon

$3.99

Ham

$1.99
Praline Bacon

Praline Bacon

$4.99

house-made sweet and salty goodness!

Boudin Pattie

$3.99

Biscuit

$2.99

Brabant Potatoes

$1.99

Cheesy Grits

$2.99

Farm Egg Any Style

$1.99

Fruit

$2.99

Toast

$1.99

Pancake (1)

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Brussels Sprouts

$3.99

Herb Broccoli

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

w/ gravy

Onion Rings

$4.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Sauteed Spinach

$2.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Side Gumbo

$3.99

4 oz of chicken and andouille sausage gumbo with rice

Side Veggie Red Beans & Rice

$2.99

Sensation Salad

$5.74+

White Gravy

$1.00

Cornbread (1)

$1.99

Liquor To Go

Mimosa Kit (Full Bottle + OJ)

Mimosa Kit (Full Bottle + OJ)

$22.00
Sawyer & Co House Made Bloody Mary Mix 32 oz

Sawyer & Co House Made Bloody Mary Mix 32 oz

$8.78

Titos Vodka - 30 ml

$4.39

De Nada Margarita Mix

$7.30Out of stock

Espolon Tequila - 375 ml

$24.89Out of stock

Titos Vodka - 6-Pack - 30 ml each

$24.89Out of stock

New Amsterdam Gin - 375 ml

$15.55Out of stock

Absolute Vodka Strawberry Edition - 375 ml

$24.89

Deep Eddy Vodka - Grapefruit - 375 ml

$21.98

Deep Eddy Vodka - Lemon - 375 ml

$21.98Out of stock

Deep Eddy Vodka - Cranberry - 375 ml

$21.98Out of stock

Deep Eddy Vodka - Sweet Tea - 375 ml

$21.98Out of stock

Jameson Irish Whiskey - 375 ml

$32.11

Jack Daniels Whiskey - 375 ml

$23.68

Crown Royal Whiskey - 375 ml

$30.77

W. L. Weller Special Reserve Whiskey

$25.03Out of stock

Dulce Vida Tequila - 375 ml

$30.75

Bacardi Rum - 375 ml

$21.97Out of stock

Beer To Go

Austin Beer Works - Pearl Snap

$5.23+

Austin Beer Works - Fire Eagle

$5.23+

Abita Strawberry Lager

$4.95+

Abita Amber

$4.95+

Circle E Brewing - Lady Bird IPA

$5.50+Out of stock

Independence Redbud Berliner

$5.50+

Michelob Ultra

$4.40+

Modelo Especial

$4.40+

Austin Eastciders - Blood Orange

$5.00+Out of stock

White Claw - Black Cherry

$5.50+

White Claw-Lime

$5.50+Out of stock

Lonestar Tallboy

$4.40+

Abita Purple Haze

$4.95+

Austin Beer Works - Black Thunder

$5.50+Out of stock

Juneshine - Blood Orange Mint

$6.33+Out of stock

Juneshine - Honey Ginger Lemon

$6.33+Out of stock

Shiner Bock

$4.95+Out of stock

Live Oak Hefeweizen

$4.95+

Sweets & Treats

Bread Pudding w/ Bourbon Sauce

$6.99

Key Lime Pie

$6.99Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$5.99Out of stock

Pecan Sticky Bun

$6.99Out of stock

Homemade cinnamon roll with praline topping

Rdy 2 Heat

Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo for Two (R2HE)

Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo for Two (R2HE)

$16.76

2 lbs of Sawyer signature gumbo with cornbread muffins and rice. We all know Gumbo tastes better the next day.

Chicken & Smoked Sausage Jambalaya for Two (R2HE)

$18.80Out of stock

16 oz of Chef Happy's HOT JAM that offers extra flavor in every bite. Served with cornbread muffins

Meatloaf for 2 (R2HE)

Meatloaf for 2 (R2HE)

$18.69Out of stock

Comes with Side of Mashed Potatoes, Creole Gravy and cornbread muffins.

Red Beans & Rice w/ Andouille Sausage for Two (R2HE)

$15.75

One pound of NOLA-style Red Beans Dinner, includes cornbread muffins

Veggie Red Beans & Rice for Two (R2HE)

$14.73Out of stock

One pound of Vegetarian Red Beans dinner, includes cornbread muffins

Drinks

Ice Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$3.03

Cold Brew Praline Iced Coffee

$4.68

Main Root Sodas

$3.30

Diet Coke

$3.30

Juice

$3.30+

Milk

$3.30+

Hot Tea

$2.20Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$2.20Out of stock

Cherry Limeade

$4.40

Grapefruit Mojo

$4.40Out of stock

Summer Breeze

$4.40

Virgin Mary

$6.05

Mexican Coke

$4.40

Richards Rainwater

$3.58

Kids Menu

Kids Pancake

$4.99

w/ whipped cream. Add blueberries

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$5.99

Kids Burger w/ Fries

$7.99

lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayo

Kids Chicken Fried Chicken w/ Fries

$7.99

Boneless chicken breast

Kids Shrimp Platter (4) w/ Fries

$8.99

Kids Catfish (2) Platter w/ Fries

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our traditional Southern Diner offers a full bar and breakfast, lunch & dinner menu choices inspired from the best kitchens between East Austin and New Orleans with a free side of Texas Hospitality.

Website

Location

4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin, TX 78702

Directions

Gallery
Sawyer & Co image
Sawyer & Co image
Sawyer & Co image

