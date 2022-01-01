Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Tamale House East

1,556 Reviews

$

1707 E 6th St

Austin, TX 78702

Order Again

Popular Items

Mexi Iced Coffee
Spicy Chipotle Migas & Queso
Mom's Migas & Queso

Starters

Queso Compuesto

$10.00

Chile con queso, ground beef, hand made guacamole & El Milagro chips

Vegetarian Queso Compuesto

$10.00

Chile con queso, black beans, handmade guacamole. Served with El Milagro chips.

Queso & Chips

$10.00

Guacamole & Chips

$10.00

Handmade Guacamole with avocado, tomato, fresh squeezed lime and a pinch of salt. Served with El Milagro chips.

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Breakfast Plates

Mom's Migas & Queso

Mom's Migas & Queso

$14.00

Pan fried tortillas, scrambled eggs, and our famous queso. Served with handcut homestyle potatoes and refried beans. Tortillas by request. Sorry so substitutions on our signature dish.

Spicy Chipotle Migas & Queso

$14.00

Pan fried tortillas, scrambled eggs, and our famous queso & spicy smoky chipotle. Served with hand cut homestyle potatoes and refried beans. Tortillas by request. Sorry so substitutions on our signature dish.

Chilaquiles Verdes

$14.00

Pan-fried corn tortillas, salsa verde, and monterey jack with a fried egg on top. Served with homestyle potatoes and refried beans

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Two fried eggs smothered in our ranchera, served with hand cut homestyle potatoes, and refried beans. Tortillas served on request.

Breakfast Sides

Bacon (2 Strips)

$4.00

2 strips of hickory smoked bacon

Whole Black Beans

$4.00

Whole black beans (vegan)

Refried Beans

$4.00

Refried smashed pinto beans (vegan)

Fried Egg (1)

$3.00

Scrambled Eggs (2)

$3.00

Homestyle Potatoes

$4.00

Hand-cut, pan-fried seasoned potatoes

Avocado 2 slices

$3.00

Tiny Guacamole

$3.00

Avocado, tomato, fresh lime juice, kosher salt

Sour Cream

$1.50

Corn Tortilla (2)

$0.50

Flour Tortilla (1)

$0.50

Small Mole

$3.50

Small Ranchera

$3.50

Small Verde

$3.50

Lunch & Dinner Tacos

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$8.00

Grilled blackened tilapia filet served with spinach, guacamole, marinated red onion, and spicy chipotle (contains Dairy) remoulade on corn tortilla

Roasted Chicken Taco

$7.00

Slow roasted shredded chicken breast served with guacamole, fresh spinach, avocado, has a side of pico & marinated tomato wrapped in two corn tortillas

Dad's Beef Fajita Taco

Dad's Beef Fajita Taco

$7.00

Grilled beef, peppers, onion, mushrooms served on a flour tortilla

Chicken Mole Taco

$6.00

Marinated shredded roasted chicken breast, chocolate mole & Monterey jack cheese in a flour tortilla. Grilled on the flat top (contains nuts including peanuts)

Refried Bean & Cheese Taco

$4.00

Lunch & Dinner Plates

Choose 2 tacos served with refried beans & spanish rice

Taco Plate

$16.00

Choose 2 tacos, served with beans & spanish rice ($1 extra for each fajita or fish tacos)

Fish Plate

$16.95

Grilled Tilapia filet, served with greens, pickled purple onion, spicy chipotle remoulade, guacamole, black beans, spanish rice and choice of tortillas

Pork Chop Ranchera Dinner

$16.95

Pork chop with homemade ranchera sauce, tomato, grilled onion & grilled jalapeño on top. Served with refried beans, Spanish rice & 2 tortillas.

Tamale Plate

$16.95

One of our famous "Texas Sized Tamale" choice of sauce topped with cheese, served with refried beans & spanish rice

Beef Fajita Plate

$22.00

Lunch & Dinner Sides

Tiny guacamole

$3.00

Avocado, tomato, fresh lime juice, kosher salt

Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Sour Cream

$1.50

Spanish Rice

$4.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Small Salsa Verde

$3.50

Small Mole

$3.50

Small Ranchera

$3.50

Corn Tortilla (2)

$0.50

Flour Tortilla (1)

$0.50

Pickled Jalapeño

$0.75

Raw Jalapeño

$0.75

Tamales

Texas Sized Tamales made by hand

Pork Tamale

$8.00

Handmade braised pork tamale using the original recipe from Tamale House Congress est. 1958

Chicken Tamale

Chicken Tamale

$8.00

Handmade braised white meat chicken tamale.

Bean & Cheese Tamale (Jalapeño On Side)

$8.00

Vegan Veggie Tamale With Black Bean

$7.00Out of stock

Introducing our Vegan Tamale. Made with masa featuring corn & olive oil. Filled with mushrooms, red, orange & yellow bell peppers, corn & spinach. To keep it 100% Vegan, choose Ranchera or Verde as your add on topping.

6 Pack Vegan Tamale

$42.00Out of stock

6 Pack Pork Tamales

$45.00

6 handmade braised pork tamales featuring the original recipe from Tamale House Congress est. 1958. Served with a 1/2 pint of one of our signature sauces. we suggest Tex-Mex chili, verde, mole or ranchera.

6 Pack Chicken Tamales

$45.00

6 handmade chicken tamales served with a 1/2 pint of one of our signature sauces. We suggest verde, mole, ranchera or queso

6 Pack Bean & Cheese Tamales ( Jalapeño On Side)

$45.00

6 handmade bean, cheese & jalapeño tamales served with a 1/2 pint of one of our signature sauces. choose Tex-Mex chili, verde, mole, or ranchera

Chalupas

Veggie Guac Chalupa

$5.00Out of stock

Roasted Chicken Chalupa

$6.00Out of stock

Enchiladas

Two hand rolled corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of filling and topped with your choice of sauce and cheese. Served with refried beans & spanish rice.

Beef Enchiladas

$14.00

A true Texas classic! Two hand rolled corn tortillas filled with ground beef and topped with cheddar cheese and your choice of sauce. Served with refried beans and Spanish rice. Tortillas served on request. Tex-Mex Chili is the classic sauce.

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.00

A true Mexican classic! Two hand rolled corn tortillas filled with braised white meat chicken and topped with your choice of sauce and cheese. We suggest verde, ranchera, or mole sauce. Served with refried beans and Spanish rice. Tortillas served on request.

Cheese Enchiladas

$14.00

The ultimate comfort food! Two hand rolled corn tortillas filled with cheddar cheese and topped with your choice of sauce. Served with refried beans and Spanish rice. Tortillas served on request.

Mushroom & Spinach Enchilada

$14.00

Two hand rolled corn tortillas filled with grilled spinach & mushrooms and topped with your choice of sauce and cheese. We suggest verde, ranchera, or queso to make it vegetarian. Served with refried beans and Spanish rice. Tortillas served on request.

Vegan Veggie Enchiladas

$14.00

Two hand rolled corn tortillas filled with grilled mushroom and spinach and topped with your choice of sauce. Verde or ranchera keep it vegan. Served with beans and Spanish rice. Tortillas served on request.

Soups

A Pint of Flor's Chicken tortillas soup with chicken, house fried corn tortilla strips, monterey jack, avocado & rice.

Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.95Out of stock

Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup

$13.95Out of stock

A Quart of Flor's Chicken tortillas soup with chicken, house fried corn tortilla strips, monterey jack, avocado & rice.

Family Pack Specials! (6 on 6th Family 6 Packs)

6 Fish Tacos with Beans & Rice

$55.00

6 Beef Fajita Tacos with Bean & Rice

$55.00

Queso & Chips for 6

$48.00

Salsa & Chips for 6

$20.00

Mom's Migas Party with Potatoes & Beans (feeds 6)

$60.00

Mom's Chipotle Migas Party with Potatoes & Beans (feeds 6)

$60.00

Dessert

Flan

$6.00Out of stock

Arroz Con Leche

$6.00Out of stock

Beverages

Mexi Iced Coffee

Mexi Iced Coffee

$5.00

House Cold Brewed Iced Coffee

$4.50

Organic Fair Trade Coffee (Hot)

$3.50

Hot organic local coffee from Austin Coffee Traders

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Coke Can

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

medialitro

Topo Chico

$3.50

6 Pack Topo Chico

$18.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Beer & Seltzers

Modelo Especial Draft

$7.00

Modelo Especial Pitcher

$26.00

Negra Modelo Draft

$7.00

Negra Modelo Pitcher

$26.00

XX Draft

$5.00Out of stock

XX Draft Pitcher

$20.00Out of stock

Miller Lite Draft

$5.00

Miller Lite Pitcher

$20.00

Pacifico Draft

$6.00

Pacifico Pitcher

$20.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Negra Modelo Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Saint Arnold Fancy Lawnmower

$7.00

Tecate Light

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

XX

$5.00

Bohemia

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

ABW Pearlsnap

$6.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Exotic Pineapple

$6.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Tropical Mango

$6.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Tangy Lemon-Lime

$6.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Strawberry Guava

$6.00

Thirsty Goat

$6.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Tecate Tall

$5.00Out of stock

XX Tall

$7.00Out of stock

Guiness Tall

$5.00Out of stock

Lonestar

$4.00Out of stock

PBR Tall

$4.00Out of stock

Bud Light Tall

$4.00Out of stock

Patio Cocktails

House made Bloody Mary mix garnished with olives & lime wedge with a Halo de Santo chili salt rim

Capirihina

$12.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Bloody Maria

$12.00

Jameson Mexi Iced Coffee

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

French Gimlet (Gin)

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mezcal Old-Fashioned

$12.00Out of stock

Margaritas

Margarita (Tequila)

$10.00

Margarita (Tequila) Pitcher

$40.00

Mezcal Margarita

$10.00

Mezcal Margarita Pitcher

$40.00

T-Shirts

Men's XS T-Shirt Taco Gear

$15.00

Men's XS Tank Boss

$15.00

Men's XS Baseball T

$20.00

Men's S T-Shirt Taco Gear

$15.00

Men's S Tank Boss

$15.00

Men's S Baseball T

$20.00

Men's M T-Shirt Taco Gear

$15.00

Men's M Tank Boss

$15.00

Men's M Baseball T

$20.00

Men's L T-Shirt Taco Gear

$15.00

Men's L Tank Boss

$15.00

Men's L Baseball T

$20.00

Men's XL T-Shirt Taco Gear

$15.00

Men's XL Tank Boss

$15.00

Men's XL Baseball T

$20.00

Men's XXL T-Shirt Taco Gear

$15.00

Men's XXL Tank Boss

$15.00

Men's XXL Baseball T

$20.00

Small Red

$20.00

Medium Red

$20.00

Large Red

$20.00

Extra Large Red

$20.00

Small Black

$20.00

Medium Black

$20.00

Large Black

$20.00

Extra Large Black

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tex- Mex neighborhood spot. Family owned and operated since 1958. Beautiful outdoor dining. Following all social distancing guidelines. Please feel free to dine outside at this time in groups of 6 or less. Gracias

Location

1707 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

Directions

Gallery
Tamale House East image
Tamale House East image
Tamale House East image
Tamale House East image

