East Austin Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
East Austin restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in East Austin

Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar image

 

Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar

1511 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1828 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Tacos$9.00
Cisco's Special$12.00
Kids Enchilada Plate$4.99
More about Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar
Suerte image

 

Suerte

1800 E 6th, Austin

Avg 4.5 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Oak grilled chicken con tomatillo salsa y gouda
Suerte Ensalada$13.00
Vinaigrette: Cream, alliums
Purée: Garlic
Seeds: Sunflower seeds
LH Pollo Tacos$7.00
Oak grilled chicken tacos con salsa cremosa, cilantro y onion **all components are packaged separately**
More about Suerte
De Nada Cantina image

 

De Nada Cantina

4715 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (65 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Carnitas & Cheese Quesadillas$5.50
Carnitas & Cheese Quesadilla Fried the way you get it in Mexico City w/ cotija cheese sprinkled on top
Carnitas Tacos (2)$9.50
Braised Pork, Salsa Matcha, Cilantro, Onion, & Verde Salsa *contains peanuts and sesame seeds
Fried Bean & Cheese Quesadillas (Veg)$4.50
Smoked Black Bean & Cheese Quesadilla, Fried the way you get it in Mexico City w/ Cotija Cheese sprinkled on top
More about De Nada Cantina
Grizzelda's image

SEAFOOD

Grizzelda's

105 Tillery St., Austin

Avg 4.2 (1452 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fajitas De Pollo$29.00
Grilled Chicken, Rajas, Guacamole, Fundido Cheese, House Crema, Choice of Handmade Tortillas
Barbacoa Plate$24.00
Dry-Aged Jacoby Beef, Serrano, Radish, Pickled Red Onion, House Crema with a dab of House Hot Sauce
Queso Blanco$12.00
Monterrey Jack Cheese, Grizz Spice Rub, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, House Chips
More about Grizzelda's
Nasha image

 

Nasha

1614 E 7th St, Austin

Avg 5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vindaloo$10.00
Aloo Gobi$12.00
Tikka Masala$10.00
More about Nasha
Ma'Coco - Austin image

 

Ma'Coco - Austin

501 Comal St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Flautas$12.00
chicken, sour cream, house tomatillo salsa, lettuce, queso fresco
Carne Asada Quesadilla$9.00
hand made gluten free tortilla with guacamole, cilantro, onion, roasted salsa
Guacamole$9.00
tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, queso fresco
More about Ma'Coco - Austin
Lazarus Brewing Co. image

TACOS

Lazarus Brewing Co.

1902 E. 6th Street, Austin

Avg 4.5 (557 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada (After 11AM)$4.00
Served street style on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with seasoned grilled skirt steak and onions and topped with fresh onion and cilantro
Bacon, Egg and Cheese$3.50
Served on a flour tortilla (corn available by request) with eggs, bacon, cheese, and topped with pico de gallo
Pollo Verde (After 11AM)$4.00
Served street style on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with shredded chicken in a salsa verde and topped with onion and cilantro
More about Lazarus Brewing Co.
Tamale House East image

 

Tamale House East

1707 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1556 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Tamale$7.00
Handmade braised white meat chicken tamale.
Mom's Migas & Queso$12.00
Pan fried tortillas, scrambled eggs, and our famous queso. Served with handcut homestyle potatoes and refried beans. Tortillas by request. Sorry so substitutions on our signature dish.
Pork Tamale$7.00
Handmade braised pork tamale using the original recipe from Tamale House Congress est. 1958
More about Tamale House East
Restaurant banner

 

Takoba

1411 E 7th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
TORTA$9.00
TACO$3.25
CEVICHE$9.00
More about Takoba

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in East Austin

Tacos

Greek Salad

Cheeseburgers

Migas

Chips And Salsa

Brisket

Pies

Salmon

Map

More near East Austin to explore

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

West Campus

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Circle C Ranch

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston