East Austin Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in East Austin
Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar
1511 E 6th St, Austin
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$9.00
|Cisco's Special
|$12.00
|Kids Enchilada Plate
|$4.99
Suerte
1800 E 6th, Austin
|Popular items
|Pollo Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
Oak grilled chicken con tomatillo salsa y gouda
|Suerte Ensalada
|$13.00
Vinaigrette: Cream, alliums
Purée: Garlic
Seeds: Sunflower seeds
|LH Pollo Tacos
|$7.00
Oak grilled chicken tacos con salsa cremosa, cilantro y onion **all components are packaged separately**
De Nada Cantina
4715 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|Popular items
|Fried Carnitas & Cheese Quesadillas
|$5.50
Carnitas & Cheese Quesadilla Fried the way you get it in Mexico City w/ cotija cheese sprinkled on top
|Carnitas Tacos (2)
|$9.50
Braised Pork, Salsa Matcha, Cilantro, Onion, & Verde Salsa *contains peanuts and sesame seeds
|Fried Bean & Cheese Quesadillas (Veg)
|$4.50
Smoked Black Bean & Cheese Quesadilla, Fried the way you get it in Mexico City w/ Cotija Cheese sprinkled on top
SEAFOOD
Grizzelda's
105 Tillery St., Austin
|Popular items
|Fajitas De Pollo
|$29.00
Grilled Chicken, Rajas, Guacamole, Fundido Cheese, House Crema, Choice of Handmade Tortillas
|Barbacoa Plate
|$24.00
Dry-Aged Jacoby Beef, Serrano, Radish, Pickled Red Onion, House Crema with a dab of House Hot Sauce
|Queso Blanco
|$12.00
Monterrey Jack Cheese, Grizz Spice Rub, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, House Chips
Nasha
1614 E 7th St, Austin
|Popular items
|Vindaloo
|$10.00
|Aloo Gobi
|$12.00
|Tikka Masala
|$10.00
Ma'Coco - Austin
501 Comal St, Austin
|Popular items
|Flautas
|$12.00
chicken, sour cream, house tomatillo salsa, lettuce, queso fresco
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$9.00
hand made gluten free tortilla with guacamole, cilantro, onion, roasted salsa
|Guacamole
|$9.00
tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, queso fresco
TACOS
Lazarus Brewing Co.
1902 E. 6th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Carne Asada (After 11AM)
|$4.00
Served street style on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with seasoned grilled skirt steak and onions and topped with fresh onion and cilantro
|Bacon, Egg and Cheese
|$3.50
Served on a flour tortilla (corn available by request) with eggs, bacon, cheese, and topped with pico de gallo
|Pollo Verde (After 11AM)
|$4.00
Served street style on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with shredded chicken in a salsa verde and topped with onion and cilantro
Tamale House East
1707 E 6th St, Austin
|Popular items
|Chicken Tamale
|$7.00
Handmade braised white meat chicken tamale.
|Mom's Migas & Queso
|$12.00
Pan fried tortillas, scrambled eggs, and our famous queso. Served with handcut homestyle potatoes and refried beans. Tortillas by request. Sorry so substitutions on our signature dish.
|Pork Tamale
|$7.00
Handmade braised pork tamale using the original recipe from Tamale House Congress est. 1958