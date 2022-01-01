Allandale restaurants you'll love
Allandale's top cuisines
Must-try Allandale restaurants
More about Taco Flats
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Flats
5520 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Popular items
|Quesadillas
quesadillas served with jack cheese and a topping of guacamole and pico de gallo
|Al Pastor
|$5.50
spit roasted pork, onion, cilantro, pineapple
|El Nino (Veggie)
|$3.00
refried black beans, american cheese
More about JewBoy Sub Shop
JewBoy Sub Shop
6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin
|Popular items
|Puff’s Pastrami Philly
|$13.00
House-made pastrami, sliced and grilled covered in grilled onions and melted Swiss with yellow mustard on an Amorosa roll. Add kraut and sub 1000 island for the Reuben experience
|Popcorn Shrimp Po Boy
|$10.00
Crispy battered fried shrimp on a buttered bolio roll covered in a Schmutzy (our smoky aioli) remoulade slaw.
|Meat Ball Sub
|$10.00
Old School meatballs fried then covered in a rich, tomato gravy resting on fresh melted mozzarella on an amorosa roll. Add jalapenos for an extra kick.
More about Local Foods Austin Popup
Local Foods Austin Popup
8023 Burnet Road, Austin
|Popular items
|Truffled Egg Salad Sandwich
|$12.50
House made truffled egg salad, mixed greens, tomato, Parmesan, aioli, pretzel bun
|Garden Sammie
|$12.00
Brussels sprouts, avocado spread, hummus, pickled red onion, curried cauliflower, tomato, local sprouts, toasted ciabatta
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$15.00
House roast chicken, shredded kale and green cabbage, fall citrus segments, diced red bell pepper, jalapeno, scallion, cilantro, toasted cashew, and toasted black sesame seeds with a sesame-ginger vinaigrette
More about Bartlett's
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Popular items
|Smoked Salmon with Chef's Dressing, Capers, Red Onions, and Toast Points
|$17.00
Cured in-house, chef’s dressing, toast points.
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$21.00
Cheddar, tomato, lettuce, pickle, onion, mayo, mustard.
|Cold Water Salmon
|$34.00
Hardwood grilled.
Choose one side.
More about PhoNatic
SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
PhoNatic
2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin
|Popular items
|Chicken & Veggie Pho
|$9.50
|Eye Round Steak Pho
|$10.00
|Banh Mi Sandwich
More about JuiceLand
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
7329 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Popular items
|MORNING SUNSHINE
pineapple juice, orange juice, banana, mango, goji berry, local bee pollen
|I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
|WILD CHILD
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil
More about Poke-Poke
ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Poke-Poke
2320 Hancock Dr, Austin
|Popular items
|Aloha
The TRUE Hawaiian Poke: Sashimi Grade Ahi cubed, tossed with Aloha shoyu, sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, White + Green Onion, chili flake, sea salt and sesame seeds
|OG
The CLASSSIC: Sashimi Grade Ahi cubed tossed with Shoyu (soy sauce) sesame oil, white+Green onion and sesame seeds. The OG is the base for many of our recipes in one form or another!
|Yowza Yuzu
Our Most Decadent Poke Recipe! This Bright, Smokey recipe was created to suit any sashimi grade fish. Featuring gourmet yuzu kosho, House made smokey ponzu, Avocado, Tobiko and jalapeño (suggest adding a touch of ginger or even mango to this) It's simple composition lets all these premium ingredients shine!
More about Happy Chicks
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Happy Chicks
6425 Burnet Road, Austin
|Popular items
|Chick Wrap
|$10.99
3 Chicken Tenders wrapped with Field Greens, Happy Sauce in a Sun-Dried Tomato Tortilla, Fries
|Chick Sandwich
|$9.99
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Chopped Pickles, Happy Sauce, Fries (Substitute Vegan Bun $2)
|ATX Salad with Chicken
|$10.99
Field Greens, Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Fresh Avocado, Cheddar Jack Cheese. Tortilla Strips. Serve with Chipotle Ranch Dressing and choice of Chicken
More about Best Korean Fried Chicken
Best Korean Fried Chicken
2525 W Anderson Ln Unit 135, Austin
|Popular items
|10 Naked Wings
|$17.99
Wings in its original shape with no external batter. This is how chicken wing should taste like.
Choose up to two sauces of your choice either on top of wings or on the side.
*xSOS - Sauce On the Side
*Photo shown with sauces tossed.
|10 Battered Wings
|$17.99
Battered with our secret powder, sweet rice and pinto bean paste base mixed with our own spicy then fried to perfection.
True Korean Fried Chicken in wings.
Choose up to two sauces of your choice either on top of wings or on the side.
*xSOS - Sauce On the Side
|Whole Korean Fried Chicken
|$27.99
This is what you get in Korea but better save your plane ticket and enjoy!
(whole chicken - Wing, Thigh, Leg, and Breast)
Pick up to two sauces either on top of chicken or on the side.
*xSOS - Sauce On the Side
More about Barley Swine
Barley Swine
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400, Austin
|Popular items
|Friday Take Out Package
|$90.00
8oz Smoked pork belly with chile crisp / 2 Whole grilled and marinated quail with seasonal pickles / Roasted root vegetables, shiitake chevre, and cast iron seeds / Braised greens, Duck ham potlikker, boiled peanuts / Sweet potato drop biscuits with sage brown butter / Cold-brew mud "pie"
|Saturday Vegetarian Package
|$75.00
Chicken fried mushrooms, chile crisp, rice porridge / Grilled brassicas, fried egg sauce, quick kimchi / Roasted root vegetables, shiitake chevre, cast iron seeds / Braised greens, mushroom potlikker, boiled peanuts / Sweet potato drop biscuits with sage brown butter / Cold-brew mud "pie"
|Fried Quail & Hot Sauce
|$15.00
Country Fried Quail with Dill Pickle Hot Sauce
More about Yard Bar & Fat City
Yard Bar & Fat City
6700 Burnet Road, Austin
|Popular items
|Meanwhile Double Stack
|$3.75
Meanwhile pilsner beer cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, fat sauce.
|Fried Chicken Sack/COMBO
|$10.50
2 fried chicken stacks (togarashi ranch, pickles, shredduce) & fries or tots
|Double w/ Cheese
|$3.00
pickles, onions
More about JuiceLand
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
6705 US-290, Austin
|Popular items
|BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
|I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
|MORNING SUNSHINE
pineapple juice, orange juice, banana, mango, goji berry, local bee pollen