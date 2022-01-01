Allandale restaurants you'll love

Go
Allandale restaurants
Toast

Allandale's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Korean
Scroll right

Must-try Allandale restaurants

Taco Flats image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Flats

5520 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1474 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadillas
quesadillas served with jack cheese and a topping of guacamole and pico de gallo
Al Pastor$5.50
spit roasted pork, onion, cilantro, pineapple
El Nino (Veggie)$3.00
refried black beans, american cheese
More about Taco Flats
JewBoy Sub Shop image

 

JewBoy Sub Shop

6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Puff’s Pastrami Philly$13.00
House-made pastrami, sliced and grilled covered in grilled onions and melted Swiss with yellow mustard on an Amorosa roll. Add kraut and sub 1000 island for the Reuben experience
Popcorn Shrimp Po Boy$10.00
Crispy battered fried shrimp on a buttered bolio roll covered in a Schmutzy (our smoky aioli) remoulade slaw.
Meat Ball Sub$10.00
Old School meatballs fried then covered in a rich, tomato gravy resting on fresh melted mozzarella on an amorosa roll. Add jalapenos for an extra kick.
More about JewBoy Sub Shop
Local Foods Austin Popup image

 

Local Foods Austin Popup

8023 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Truffled Egg Salad Sandwich$12.50
House made truffled egg salad, mixed greens, tomato, Parmesan, aioli, pretzel bun
Garden Sammie$12.00
Brussels sprouts, avocado spread, hummus, pickled red onion, curried cauliflower, tomato, local sprouts, toasted ciabatta
Asian Chicken Salad$15.00
House roast chicken, shredded kale and green cabbage, fall citrus segments, diced red bell pepper, jalapeno, scallion, cilantro, toasted cashew, and toasted black sesame seeds with a sesame-ginger vinaigrette
More about Local Foods Austin Popup
Bartlett's image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bartlett's

2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin

Avg 5 (2390 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Salmon with Chef's Dressing, Capers, Red Onions, and Toast Points$17.00
Cured in-house, chef’s dressing, toast points.
Classic Cheeseburger$21.00
Cheddar, tomato, lettuce, pickle, onion, mayo, mustard.
Cold Water Salmon$34.00
Hardwood grilled.
Choose one side.
More about Bartlett's
PhoNatic image

SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

PhoNatic

2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1382 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & Veggie Pho$9.50
Eye Round Steak Pho$10.00
Banh Mi Sandwich
More about PhoNatic
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

7329 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.5 (669 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MORNING SUNSHINE
pineapple juice, orange juice, banana, mango, goji berry, local bee pollen
I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
WILD CHILD
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil
More about JuiceLand
Poke-Poke image

ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke

2320 Hancock Dr, Austin

Avg 4.6 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Aloha
The TRUE Hawaiian Poke: Sashimi Grade Ahi cubed, tossed with Aloha shoyu, sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, White + Green Onion, chili flake, sea salt and sesame seeds
OG
The CLASSSIC: Sashimi Grade Ahi cubed tossed with Shoyu (soy sauce) sesame oil, white+Green onion and sesame seeds. The OG is the base for many of our recipes in one form or another!
Yowza Yuzu
Our Most Decadent Poke Recipe! This Bright, Smokey recipe was created to suit any sashimi grade fish. Featuring gourmet yuzu kosho, House made smokey ponzu, Avocado, Tobiko and jalapeño (suggest adding a touch of ginger or even mango to this) It's simple composition lets all these premium ingredients shine!
More about Poke-Poke
Happy Chicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Happy Chicks

6425 Burnet Road, Austin

Avg 4.7 (961 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chick Wrap$10.99
3 Chicken Tenders wrapped with Field Greens, Happy Sauce in a Sun-Dried Tomato Tortilla, Fries
Chick Sandwich$9.99
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Chopped Pickles, Happy Sauce, Fries (Substitute Vegan Bun $2)
ATX Salad with Chicken$10.99
Field Greens, Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Fresh Avocado, Cheddar Jack Cheese. Tortilla Strips. Serve with Chipotle Ranch Dressing and choice of Chicken
More about Happy Chicks
Best Korean Fried Chicken image

 

Best Korean Fried Chicken

2525 W Anderson Ln Unit 135, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
10 Naked Wings$17.99
Wings in its original shape with no external batter. This is how chicken wing should taste like.
Choose up to two sauces of your choice either on top of wings or on the side.
*xSOS - Sauce On the Side
*Photo shown with sauces tossed.
10 Battered Wings$17.99
Battered with our secret powder, sweet rice and pinto bean paste base mixed with our own spicy then fried to perfection.
True Korean Fried Chicken in wings.
Choose up to two sauces of your choice either on top of wings or on the side.
*xSOS - Sauce On the Side
Whole Korean Fried Chicken$27.99
This is what you get in Korea but better save your plane ticket and enjoy!
(whole chicken - Wing, Thigh, Leg, and Breast)
Pick up to two sauces either on top of chicken or on the side.
*xSOS - Sauce On the Side
More about Best Korean Fried Chicken
Barley Swine image

 

Barley Swine

6555 Burnet Rd STE 400, Austin

Avg 4.9 (6790 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Friday Take Out Package$90.00
8oz Smoked pork belly with chile crisp / 2 Whole grilled and marinated quail with seasonal pickles / Roasted root vegetables, shiitake chevre, and cast iron seeds / Braised greens, Duck ham potlikker, boiled peanuts / Sweet potato drop biscuits with sage brown butter / Cold-brew mud "pie"
Saturday Vegetarian Package$75.00
Chicken fried mushrooms, chile crisp, rice porridge / Grilled brassicas, fried egg sauce, quick kimchi / Roasted root vegetables, shiitake chevre, cast iron seeds / Braised greens, mushroom potlikker, boiled peanuts / Sweet potato drop biscuits with sage brown butter / Cold-brew mud "pie"
Fried Quail & Hot Sauce$15.00
Country Fried Quail with Dill Pickle Hot Sauce
More about Barley Swine
Yard Bar & Fat City image

 

Yard Bar & Fat City

6700 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meanwhile Double Stack$3.75
Meanwhile pilsner beer cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, fat sauce.
Fried Chicken Sack/COMBO$10.50
2 fried chicken stacks (togarashi ranch, pickles, shredduce) & fries or tots
Double w/ Cheese$3.00
pickles, onions
More about Yard Bar & Fat City
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

6705 US-290, Austin

Avg 4.5 (669 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
MORNING SUNSHINE
pineapple juice, orange juice, banana, mango, goji berry, local bee pollen
More about JuiceLand

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Allandale

Chicken Salad

Salmon

Asian Salad

Carne Asada

Map

More near Allandale to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Lamar District

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

West Campus

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Circle C Ranch

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston