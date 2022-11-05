Restaurant header imageView gallery

Poke-Poke - Hancock

446 Reviews

$$

2320 Hancock Dr

Austin, TX 78756

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

OG
Traditional Spicy Tuna Poke
Big Jim

Traditional Poke Menu

Our Traditional Poke Menu includes classic recipes that are great as they are and also well suited to
OG

OG

$10.00+

The CLASSSIC: Sashimi Grade Ahi cubed tossed with Shoyu (soy sauce) sesame oil, white+Green onion and sesame seeds. The OG is the base for many of our recipes in one form or another!

Aloha

Aloha

$10.00+

The TRUE Hawaiian Poke: Sashimi Grade Ahi cubed, tossed with Aloha shoyu, sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, White + Green Onion, chili flake, sea salt and sesame seeds

Traditional Spicy Tuna Poke

Traditional Spicy Tuna Poke

$10.00+

Super popular in Hawaii and a classic choice internationally. the OG + tangy Sriracha Aioli.

Wasabi Poke

Wasabi Poke

$10.00+

The OG with a WASABI Kick to the face!

Sambal Salmon Poke

Sambal Salmon Poke

$10.00+

Salmon tossed with shoyu, sesame oil, white/green onion, ginger, cucumbers, rice wine vinegar and Sambal

Signature Poke Menu

Our Signature Poke Menu was developed with specific flavor profiles in mind. We think these recipes are perfect "as-is", BUT feel free to modify or add whatever it takes to make your poke perfect
JT's Poke (Super Spicy!)

JT's Poke (Super Spicy!)

$12.00+

Our Best Seller! A Recipe developed specifically for the Texas pallet. The OG + Avocado, jalapeño, chili oil, chili flake, Sriracha, Sambal, Ginger and Carrots

Yowza Yuzu

Yowza Yuzu

$12.00+

Our Most Decadent Poke Recipe! This Bright, Smokey recipe was created to suit any sashimi grade fish. Featuring gourmet yuzu kosho, House made smokey ponzu, Avocado, Tobiko and jalapeño (suggest adding a touch of ginger or even mango to this) It's simple composition lets all these premium ingredients shine!

Big Jim

Big Jim

$12.00+

Big Jim is a classic combo.. Think the OG spiced with a dash of mirin and chili oil with Avocado. This creates a super-balanced flavor profile that's hard to beat!

Thai Pad Poke (Vegan)

Thai Pad Poke (Vegan)

$7.00+

A take on Pad Thai: Cubed tofu tossed with Kale, Carrots, White + Green Onion, peanuts and our home-made peanut Sriracha Sauce.

Poke by the Pound

OG Poke

OG Poke

$14.00+
Traditional Spicy Poke

Traditional Spicy Poke

$14.00+
Aloha Poke

Aloha Poke

$14.00+
Wasabi Poke

Wasabi Poke

$14.00+
JT's Poke

JT's Poke

$16.00+
Sambal Salmon Poke

Sambal Salmon Poke

$14.00+
Big Jim Poke

Big Jim Poke

$16.00+
Thai Pad Tofu

Thai Pad Tofu

$10.00+

Yowza Yuzu

$16.00+

Entree Salads

Our Asian Kale salad is a perfect meal unto itself tossed with a bright, savory shoyu vinaigrette, massaged kale, avocado, Mac nuts carrots white + green onions and sesame seeds
Asian Kale Salad

Asian Kale Salad

$10.00

A delicious fresh salad! Massaged Kale tossed with Avocado, Carrots, Mac Nuts, White + Green Onion, Shoyu Vinaigrette, Sesame seeds.

Asian Kale Salad + Ahi Poke Topper

Asian Kale Salad + Ahi Poke Topper

$16.00

Our Kale Salad + Your choice of poke topper.. the PERFECTLY balance meal.

Asian Kale + Salmon Poke Topper

Asian Kale + Salmon Poke Topper

$19.00

Side Salads

Kale Side Salad

Kale Side Salad

$6.00

Small 16 oz of our classic kale salad

Cucumber Avocado Tomato Salad

Cucumber Avocado Tomato Salad

$8.00

A super bright and refreshing salad with tomato, avocado and cucumber tossed in lemon, shoyu, sesame oil vinaigrette + white onion and sea salt.

Sides and Snacks

Side of Rice!

$2.00+

Avocado

$2.00

Large Side Ginger (4oz)

$4.00

Large Seaweed Salad Side (4oz)

$4.00

Large Side Kimchi (4oz)

$4.00

Side Sauces

$0.25

1 oz sauce of your choice

Avocado over Rice

$4.00

House Pickled Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Edamame

$4.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Poke-Poke is the original made to order poke restaurant bringing this amazing Hawaiian delicacy to the mainland. Sashimi grade fish marinated in shoyu, sesame oil, sesame seeds and tossed with amazing ingredients make the perfect snack or feast for adventurous, healthy eaters.

2320 Hancock Dr, Austin, TX 78756

Directions

