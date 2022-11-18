Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

épicerie café & grocery

review star

No reviews yet

2307 hancock dr.

austin, TX 78756

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

burger & frites
shrimp po' boy
Green salad

croix counter

biscuits & jam

$10.00

beignets

$9.00

sprinkle cookie

$3.00

chocolate chip cookie

$3.00

almond croissant

$8.00Out of stock

pain au chocolate

$6.00Out of stock

pain au chocolate & almond

$9.00

cinnamon roll

$6.00Out of stock

kouign amann

$5.00Out of stock

White Choc Cherry Blondie

$5.00

cinnamon shortbread

$2.00

Croissant

$5.00

Jalapeño Popper Twist

$5.00Out of stock

Banana And Hazelnut Bread

$6.00Out of stock

menu

frites

$7.00

marinated olives

$6.00

Charred Shishitos

$9.00

Trout Dip W/ Hush Puppies

$12.00Out of stock

Egg Salad toast

$12.00

Lion's Mane Mushrooms

$16.00

french onion soup

$12.00

Chicken Terrine Schnitzel

$20.00Out of stock

Green salad

$14.00

quiche of the day

$18.00

breakfast croissant sandwich

$12.00

shrimp po' boy

$16.00

burger & frites

$16.00

beef pastrami

$16.00

gnocchi

$22.00

steak

$30.00

side focaccia

$5.00

side salad

$4.00

eggs

$3.00

eggs & bacon

$7.00

side bacon

$4.00

whole quiche

$55.00Out of stock

kids gnocchi

$10.00

kids grilled cheese

$10.00

sausage patty

$5.00

coffee

house coffee

$5.00

americano

$5.00

cappucino

$6.00

latte

$7.00

cortado

$4.00

macchiato

$4.00

espresso

$4.00

cafe au lait

$5.00

chai latte

$5.00

dirty chai latte

$7.00

mocha

$6.00Out of stock

cold brew

$6.00

hot chocolate

$6.00Out of stock

chamomile hot tea

$2.00

Jasmine Hot Tea

$2.00

earl grey hot tea

$2.00

Extra Chocolate Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

non-alcoholics

Black Currant iced tea

$3.00

Coconut Iced Tea

$3.00

diet coke

$3.00

rambler

$5.00

mexican coke

$6.00

orange juice

$7.00

kid milk

$2.00

lemonade

$6.00

arnold palmer

$5.00

chérie temple

$6.00

fever tree tonic

$5.00

épic cocktails

french 75

$14.00

citadelle gin, lemon, sparkling rosé

frozen pimms cup

$12.00

hendricks gin, pimms #1, ginger, lemon, seasonal berries

marguerite

$16.00

cimarron tequila, st. germaine elderflower liquer, pear brandy, lime

a la louisiane

$16.00

high west double rye whiskey, carpano antica vermouth, Benedictine, peychauds bitters, absinthe

negroni af

$17.00

botonist dry islay gin, contratto bitters, cocchi di torino vermouth, sparkling rosé float

espresso martini

$16.00

tapatio blanco tequila, chilled espresso, new orleans coffee liquer, praline cordial, chicory coffee beans

feiulle d'automne

$16.00

nola sour

$15.00

nouvel ami

$15.00

seasonal daiquiri

$14.00

bloody mary

$13.00Out of stock

tito's vodka, épicerie romesco bloody mary mix, marcona almond, lime, scrappy's firewater

brandy milk punch

$14.00Out of stock

buffalo trace bourbon, brandy st. louise, fresh cream, praline cordial, vanilla, nutmeg

epic spritz

$15.00Out of stock

Riviera Mocktail

$7.00Out of stock

beer

Amber Vision

$7.00

8 Track

$6.00

kronenbourg 1664

$8.00Out of stock

Hans Pils

$7.00

Vamanos

$7.00

Peace Maker

$7.00

Dallas Blond

$8.00

Playdate

$7.00Out of stock

Flavor Country

$7.00

Bloodwork Orange

$7.00

Travel'n Man

$6.00Out of stock

Dream Crusher

$8.00Out of stock

Sun Shovel

$7.00

Weissbier (Hacker-Pschorr)

$7.00

Naked Nun

$6.00

Salvator Paulaner

$8.00

Philosiphizer

$6.00

Devils Backbone

$6.00

Founders Porter

$8.00

carlsberg elephant

$8.00

paulaner hefeweizen

$8.00Out of stock

Pearl Snap Draft

$8.00

Heisenberg Draft

$8.00

cider

crackberry

$7.00

cranberry & blackberry cider

apple pineapple

$7.00

the dark cide

$7.00Out of stock

black currant cider

Cider Noir

$30.00

TX keeper Golden Russet

$35.00

Stillage

$35.00

soaps & candles

good & well hand sanitizer

$16.00

good & well candle

$26.00

tatine soap

$50.00

pf hand soap

$15.00

tatine candles

$45.00

springdale soap

$12.00

Beeswax 9" Candlestick

$13.00

Beeswax 6" Candlestick

$10.00

Beeswax Votive

$24.00

epicerie jams & spice blends

epicerie blackening

$8.00

epicerie house coffee 8oz

$15.00

groceries

larte truffle olive oil

$70.00

rancho gordo beans

$14.00

white label hot sauce

$11.00

kd pot holder

$28.00

kd coasters

$20.00

kd hand towel

$30.00

Pinch Pot

$40.00

Event Buyout

$5,000.00

Beans Coffee

$40.00

rosé

can sumoi

$55.00

rosé | penedés, spain | light & crisp, citrus, grapefruit, strawberry & raspberry.

isle st peter

$58.00

still rosé | méditerranée france | grapes: merlot, cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon | peach, apricot, cantaloupe & watermelon | light & bright, crisp

fiction

$58.00

still rosé | pasorobles, california | grape: grenache | notes of cherry, apricot, strawberry, plum, white peach | refreshing & acidic, well balanced, dry.

clos cibonne

$87.00

rosé | cotes de provence, france | grapes: tibouren, grenache | white cherry, floral, bright raspberry | light & crisp, earthy

chateau vannieres

$56.00

rosé | mont caume, france | grapes: grenache, cinsault, mourvedre wild raspberries, candied strawberry, peach | light, dry, floral, crisp

corzanello

$60.00

toscana, italy | grape: sangiovese |watermelon, red cherry, blood orange, grapefruit | floral, spicy, dry

liquid farm

$76.00

Hablo Gulp orange wine

$58.00

bubbly

j-m seleque

$192.00

sparkling | champagne, france | grapes: chardonnay, pinot meunier, pinot nero | brioche, toast, hazelnut, tree fruits, citrus | bone dry, high acid, high fizz

aubry champagne

$123.00

sparkling | cru, france | grapes: chardonnay, pinot noir, pinot meunier | pear, white peach, yellow apple | high fizz, acidic, bold, dry, floral

domus picta prosecco

$54.00

sparkling | prosecco di treviso, italy | grape: glera (prosecco) | citrus, minerals, honey, peach, pear | dry, crisp, almond

pierre bise

$77.00

sparkling | cremant de loire, france | grape: chenin blanc | pear, apple, honey, stone, yeast | aromatic, rich

Bertrand Couly

$58.00

Amaltea

$52.00

white

andre et michel

$77.00

savoie, france | grape: jaquére | green apple, apricot, honey, white pepper | medium acidity, full flavor, long finish, rich

chateau soucherie

$70.00

anjou, france | grape: chenin blanc | white flowers, honey, straw | refreshing, minerals, dry

corte giacobbe soave

$67.00

soave superiore, italy | grape: garganega | yellow plum, peach, pear, nutmeg | well balanced, oaky, minerals

domaine phillipe raimbauldt

$85.00Out of stock

sancerre, france | grape: pinot noir | lemon, melon, grapefruit, apple | aromatic, light body, high acidity, tart

fefianes

$85.00

rîas baixas, spain | grape: albariño | mango, peach, green apple, citrus | floral & fruity, full bodied

hubert meyer riesling

$55.00

alsace, france | grape: riesling | pear, Meyer lemon, citrus blossom | spice, well balanced, fruity finish

mary taylor bordeaux blanc

$55.00

bordeaux, france | grapes: sauvignon blanc, sémillon | green apple, pear, citrus, grapefruit | dry, medium acidity, minerals, earthy

weixelbaum

$62.00

kamptal, austria | grape: grüner vetliner | lime, lemon, grapefruit, white pepper | medium body, dry, low acid, minerals

manoir du capucin

$64.00

måcon-solutré-pouilly, france | grape: chardonnay | white flowers, pear, apricot, lemon | minerals, floral, earthy

vigne del malina

$54.00

friuli-venezia giulia, italy | pinot grigio | tropical fruits, hints of spice, buttery, full-bodied with a long finish

manzone

$50.00

langhe, italy | grape: rossesse bianco | pear, melon, apple | oak, butter, vanilla, full bodied

morra

$60.00

roero, italy | grape: arneis | fresh & fruity, pear, peach, ripe citrus | crisp & acidic

la roche aux loups muscadet

$52.00

charly nicolle

$68.00

milou

$40.00

nizas sauv blanc

$50.00

Jasci Pecorino

$44.00

red

chateau combel malbec

$54.00

cotes du lot, france | grape: malbec | blackberry, plum, blueberry, cranberry | herbaceous, earthy, medium body, medium acid

syrah d'auguste

$94.00

france | grape: syrah/shiraz | vegetal, earthy, leather, spicy, rich

la croix syrah

$70.00

minervois, france | grapes: syrah, grenache | cherry, blackberry, raspberry, black currant | spice, smooth, earth, soft tannins

requiem cab

$60.00

columbia valley, washington | grape: cabernet sauvignon | plum, cedar, mint, chocolate | bold, rich, dry, acidic

ver sacrum

$60.00

maipu, argentina | grape: mourvedre | cherry, strawberry, pomegranate | light bodied, dry, spice

vicara

$73.00

piemonte, italy | grape: grignolino | red currant, strawberry, cherry | subtle tannins, light bodied, complex

corriente

$50.00

rioja, spain | grape: tempranillo | oak, jam, vanilla, tobacco, full bodied, tart

domenico fraccaroli

$70.00

valpolicella ripasso, italy | grapes: corvina, rondinella, molinara | cherry, coffee, vanilla, chocolate, leather | dry, medium tannins, medium acid, medium body

kirnbauer 7301

$52.00

mittelburgenland, austria | grape: blaufrånkisch | minerals, pepper, oak, cherry, earth, raspberry, semi-dry, medium body

bourgogne pinot

$50.00

bourgogne, france | grape: pinot noir | cranberry, red currant, violet | dry & acidic, herby

cinsault olivier coste

$40.00

hérault, france | grape: cinsault | strawberry, cherry, blueberry | earthy, aromatic, minerals, smokey

castelfeder

$60.00

südtriol, italy | grape: lagrein |violets, berries, coffee, chocolate | full-bodied & velvety

Rosso

$77.00

les heretiques

$35.00

domaine cady

$54.00

le darons

$40.00

coeur de terre

$65.00

La Pepie

$50.00

Domaine De Rochebin

$56.00

Frappato

$78.00

Jasci Montepulciano

$44.00

Allegre Valgañon Rioja

$64.00

Folk Tree Pinot Noir

$51.00

Texian Cuvee

$62.00

Dom Gravennes

$50.00

La Maldicion

$42.00

Italia Ti Adoro

$62.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Be humble, Eat croix!

Location

2307 hancock dr., austin, TX 78756

Directions

Gallery
épicerie café & grocery image
épicerie café & grocery image
épicerie café & grocery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tinys Milk & Cookies - Austin
orange starNo Reviews
1515 W 35th street, BLD c Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Thrive Craft House
orange star4.8 • 27
519 West 37th st. Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Uncle Nicky's Hyde Park
orange starNo Reviews
4222 Duval Street Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
0210 - TX-Austin Airport
orange starNo Reviews
6929 Airport Blvd., Suite 197 Austin, TX 78752
View restaurantnext
Barrett's Coffee
orange star4.5 • 112
713 W St. Johns Ave Austin, TX 78752
View restaurantnext
Cenote - Cameron
orange starNo Reviews
6214 Cameron Road Austin, TX 78723
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston