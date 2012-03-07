Restaurant header imageView gallery

ZIKI Kitchen 10

review star

No reviews yet

2118 S. Congress Ave

Austin, TX 78704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


SmashBurger

SmashBurger (D)

SmashBurger (D)

$13.50

Ok, this is INSANE. Our signature SmashBurger is made with grassfed WAGYU beef (4oz) served on a brioche bun toasted in garlic butter, topped with our sweet fig spread, authentic feta, red onion, and finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze. Contains dairy.

Starters + Appetizers

The YiaYia Smoothie (D)

The YiaYia Smoothie (D)

$10.00

Only 5 simple ingredients — Grassfed milk, raw and unfiltered honey, banana, avocado, and a hint of cinnamon. Contains dairy. Healthy and wholesome.

Fries (V, VG, GF)

Fries (V, VG, GF)

$6.00

Crispy fresh hand-cut fries seasoned with sea salt and homemade spices. Vegetarian, Vegan and Gluten-Free.

Greek Fries (V, D, GF)

Greek Fries (V, D, GF)

$7.00

Greek Fries with fresh hand-cut fries, organic feta cheese, oregano and sea salt. Vegetarian and Gluten-free. Contains dairy.

Just The Beef

Just The Beef

$6.50

4 oz. Grassfed Wagyu Beef Patty

Falafel Bites (V, VG, GF)

Falafel Bites (V, VG, GF)

$7.50

Three of our healthy and crispy falafel bites with your choice of sauce. Vegetarian, Vegan and Gluten-Free.

ZIKI Bites (V, D, GF)

ZIKI Bites (V, D, GF)

$9.00

Three of our crispy spanakopita bites filled with feta, secret cheeses, and spinach. Vegetarian and Gluten-free. Contains dairy.

Pita + Dips (V)

Pita + Dips (V)

$8.00

Flavorful ZIKI dips with choice of fresh pita or fried pita. Vegetarian.

Pita (V)

Pita (V)

$3.00

Choice of fresh or fried Pita. Vegetarian.

Yogurt Berry Baklava Crunch (D)

Yogurt Berry Baklava Crunch (D)

$11.00

Organic Greek yogurt including our homemade fresh organic berry drizzle, topped with our crispy pastry filled with toasted walnuts and raw honey. Contains dairy.

Zurritos

Pork Zurrito (D)

Pork Zurrito (D)

$15.00

Crispy flour tortilla with sweet & tangy pork, yellow rice, avocado jalapeño ZIKI sauce, crumbled feta, garlic sauce, grilled corn, cilantro cabbage slaw, pico de gallo. Contains dairy. No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.

Chicken Zurrito (D)

Chicken Zurrito (D)

$15.00

Crispy flour tortilla with basil fajita chicken, yellow rice, chipotle ZIKI sauce, garlic sauce, pico de gallo, crumbled feta, grilled corn, cilantro cabbage slaw. Contains dairy. No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.

Gyro Zurrito (D)

Gyro Zurrito (D)

$15.00

Crispy flour tortilla with gyro beef, yellow rice, classic ZIKI sauce, whipped feta, fajitas, pico de gallo, cilantro cabbage slaw. Contains dairy. No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.

Falafel Zurrito (V, VG)

Falafel Zurrito (V, VG)

$15.00

Crispy flour tortilla with falafel, brown rice, beet hummus, roasted eggplant dip, tahini sauce, pico de gallo. Vegan and Vegetarian. No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.

Greek Salad Zurrito (V, D)

Greek Salad Zurrito (V, D)

$14.00

Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with Greek salad, your choice of protein, and drizzled with our signature avocado jalapeño ZIKI sauce. Vegetarian. Contains dairy. No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.

Grain Bowls

Pork Bowl (GF, D)

Pork Bowl (GF, D)

$15.00

Wholesome grain bowl with chipotle honey pork, yellow rice, avocado jalapeño ZIKI sauce, Garlic sauce, fajitas, cucumber salsa, cilantro cabbage slaw, crumbled feta, grilled corn, crispy chickpeas. Gluten-free. Contains dairy. Generously portioned. No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.

Chicken Bowl (GF, D)

Chicken Bowl (GF, D)

$15.00

Wholesome grain bowl with basil fajita chicken, yellow rice, chipotle ZIKI sauce, garlic sauce, fajitas, cucumber salsa, cilantro cabbage slaw, crumbled feta, grilled corn, crispy chickpeas. Gluten-free. Contains dairy. Generously portioned. No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.

Gyro Bowl (GF, D)

Gyro Bowl (GF, D)

$15.00

Wholesome grain bowl with gyro beef, yellow rice, classic ZIKI sauce, whipped feta, fajitas, pico de gallo, cilantro cabbage slaw, crispy chickpeas. Gluten-free. Contains dairy. Generously portioned. No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.

Falafel Bowl (V, VG, GF)

Falafel Bowl (V, VG, GF)

$15.00

Wholesome grain bowl with crispy falafel, brown rice, beet hummus, roasted eggplant dip, fajitas, cucumber salsa, grilled cherry tomatoes, grilled corn, kalamata olives, crispy chickpeas, Tahini sauce. Gluten-free. Generously portioned. No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.

Salads

Greek Salad (V, D)

Greek Salad (V, D)

$13.00

Choice of protein, fresh cucumber, tomato, feta cheese, onion, kalamata olives, classic ZIKI sauce, lemon olive oil dressing. Vegetarian. Contains dairy. No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.

Beet Feta Fig Salad (V, D, GF)

Beet Feta Fig Salad (V, D, GF)

$14.00

Choice of protein, arugula, beet hummus, classic ZIKI, fig, feta, beets, walnut, pomegranate vinaigrette. Vegetarian. Contains dairy. No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.

Falafel Veggie Salad (V, D, GF)

Falafel Veggie Salad (V, D, GF)

$15.00

Crispy falafel, arugula, avocado jalapeño ZIKI sauce, beet hummus, grilled cherry tomatoes, grilled corn, cucumber salsa, crispy chickpeas, Tahini sauce. Vegetarian. Contains dairy. No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.

Quezzadilla

The Quezzadilla (D)

The Quezzadilla (D)

$12.50

Flour tortilla, melted cheese inside and outside, fajitas, crisped to perfection. Add protein of choice. Contains dairy.

Build Your Own!

Build Your Own Grain Bowl or Salad!

Build Your Own Grain Bowl or Salad!

$12.00

Wholesome bowl or salad topped off with absolutely anything you please.

Build Your Own Zurrito!

Build Your Own Zurrito!

$12.00

Served on a flour tortilla crisped to perfection.

Drinks

The YiaYia Smoothie (D)

The YiaYia Smoothie (D)

$10.00

Only 5 simple ingredients — Grassfed milk, raw and unfiltered honey, banana, avocado, and a hint of cinnamon. Contains dairy. Healthy and wholesome.

Iced Berry Green Tea

Iced Berry Green Tea

$4.00

Unsweetened green tea infused with fresh organic blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries. No sugar added.

Frappe (D)

Frappe (D)

$4.50

Ice cold blended coffee drink. Lightly sweetened with a splash of organic grass-fed whole milk. Contains dairy.

Pura Coco

Pura Coco

$4.50

Imported from Costa Rica. The natural pink color is from the polyphenols, which are plant-based micronutrients packed with antioxidants. There are no sugars added, no preservatives and no artificial ingredients.

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.50
Coke

Coke

$3.50
Mountain Valley Water

Mountain Valley Water

$3.50
The B.a.l.m - Stoke Juice

The B.a.l.m - Stoke Juice

$12.00

The b.a.l.m is bomb. It includes beets which are a great source of fiber and improves blood flow. Apple - Beet - Lemon - Mint

The Battery - Stoke Juice

The Battery - Stoke Juice

$12.00

The perfect blend to charge you up for the day ahead. A bunch of kale and handful of greens in every bottle paired with a few red apples make this classic green juice perfect for first timers and long time juicers alike! Apple - Kale - Spinach - Lemon - Celery

The Peak - Stoke Juice

The Peak - Stoke Juice

$12.00

The Peak is the perfect companion for any adventure. Enjoy this sweet juice with a kick of lime while you're on your favorite hike or floating down the river! Apple - Pineapple - Lime - Spirulina

Desserts

Baklava (D)

Baklava (D)

$6.00

A sweet, rich flavor that melts in your mouth. Our crispy pastry filled with toasted walnuts and raw honey is on another level. Contains dairy.

Yogurt Berry Baklava Crunch (D)

Yogurt Berry Baklava Crunch (D)

$11.00

Organic Greek yogurt including our homemade fresh organic berry drizzle, topped with our crispy pastry filled with toasted walnuts and raw honey. Contains dairy.

Frappe (D)

Frappe (D)

$4.50

Ice cold blended coffee drink. Lightly sweetened with a splash of organic grass-fed whole milk. Contains dairy.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Get Freaky with ZIKI!

Website

Location

2118 S. Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

ZIKI - 2118 South Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
orange starNo Reviews
2118 S Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
The Meteor Cafe - Austin
orange star4.3 • 235
2110 South Congress Ave. Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Southside Flying Pizza on South Congress
orange star4.1 • 1,070
2206 South Congress Austin, TX 78748
View restaurantnext
The Salty Donut - (South Congress)
orange starNo Reviews
2000 S Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Lucy's Fried Chicken (South Congress)
orange starNo Reviews
2218 College Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Magnolia Cafe - South Congress
orange star3.7 • 12
1920 S Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston