Bars & Lounges
American
Fat City
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Food by Camp Out. Drinks by Yard Bar. Good Food. Good Drinks. Good Dogs.
Location
6700 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78757
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
District Kitchen + Cocktails Shoal Creek
No Reviews
7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard Austin, TX 78757
View restaurant