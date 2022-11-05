5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin
No reviews yet
7032 Wood Hollow
Austin, TX 78731
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
2 STREET TACOS
Bert's bar-b-q smoked brisket, pickled red onions, cabbage & cilantro aioli served on corn tortillas
4 STREET TACOS
Bert's bar-b-q smoked brisket, pickled red onions, cabbage & cilantro aioli served on corn tortillas
BLACKENED AHI NACHOS
sushi grade ahi seasoned just right, seared rare, wasabi aioli, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo each topped with a jalapeno slice
BOWL RED CHILI
A Texas staple, no beans of course and just the right amount of heat and spice
FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS
marinated, handbreaded and fried to a golden brown, served with your choice of sauces.
DIP SAMPLER
housemade green chili queso, fresh made guacamole & chefmade salsa.
5280 CHEESEBURGER EGG ROLLS
the amazing taste of our cheeseburger all rolled up in a cripsy fried eggroll wrapper, served with 5280 sauce.
FRIED PICKLES
Hand battered dill pickle chips served with our house-made ranch dressing.
SHISHITO PEPPERS
Flash fried, tossed in a fresh squeezed lime juice and topped with malden sea salt. Served with our garlic aioli.
STADIUM NACHOS
Housemade chips & queso, Bert's bar-b-q smoked brisket, fresh pico de gallo & house-made roasted corn & black bean salsa
JUMBO WINGS
Crispy-fried and served with ranch and any of our dipping sauces; buffalo, thai chili, honey sriracha, bbq.
BURGERS
ASPEN BURGER
Angus Beef*, sautéed seasonal mushrooms, parmesan cheese, lettuce & house-made truffle aioli
BAJA BURGER
Angus Beef*, caramelized onions, roasted poblanos, chipotle mayo, pepperjack cheese
BOSS STEER
Angus Beef*, Bert's bar-b-q smoked brisket, crispy onion straws, white cheddar, housemade barbeque sauce and cole slaw
THE DURANGO
ANGUS BEEF*, PECANWOOD SMOKED BACON, JALAPENO CREAM CHEESE, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, AND FRIED ONION STRAWS
THE FAT BOY
ANGUS BEEF*, PECANWOOD SMOKED BACON, HOUSEMADE QUESO AND FRIED ONION STRAWS
FLY FISHER
Sushi grade ahi tuna*, arugula, coconut-scallion ginger marinated vegetables & our housemade sesame sriracha aioli
PERFECT BURGER
Angus Beef*, Gruyére Cheese, Bacon Onion Jam, Pickled Red Onions, Lettuce & our house-made Roasted Garlic Aioli
PRIME BURGER
Texas Raised Prime Wagyu Beef*, Sharp White Cheddar cheese, Onion Rings & our house-made 5280 Steak Sauce
RING OF FIRE
Angus Beef*, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sautéed Habanero & Serrano Peppers, Lettuce, 5280 Chipotle Mayo & our Famous house-made Ring of Fire Sauce.
THAT'S A BURGER
we know a winner when we steal it... Angus Beef*, diced red onion, tomato, lettuce, pickles & mustard
THE 5280
Angus Beef*, American Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion, Kosher dill Pickles & our house-made 5280 Sauce.
THE A@# HOLE
We spent a lot of time thinking about this stuff but if you know better we'll make It your way!! add veggies for free & additional toppings start at $0.50.
WHAT THE GUAC
Angus Beef*, Pecanwood Smoked Bacon, sharp White Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, Lettuce & our housemade Roasted Garlic Aioli
THE BIG MAC BROWN
THE WORLD'S GREATEST DOUBLE BACON CHEESEBURGER! TWO 1/4 LB ANGUS BEEF PATTIES, PECANWOOD SMOKED BACON, CHEDDAR AND SWISS CHEESE, MAYO
THE BUFFALO BILL
MARINATED CHICKEN BREAST FRIED TO PERFECTION, TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE, TOPPED WITH PECANWOOD SMOKED BACON OVER A BLUE CHEESE SLAW
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
marinated chicken breast fried to perfection, traditionally served over half sour pickle chips, topped with white cheddar cheese
SHEKO CHICKEN SANDWICH
marinated chicken breast fried to perfection, with pepperjack cheese, pecanwood smoked bacon, cole slaw, and sriracha honey mustard
CONNECTICUT LOBSTER ROLL
it's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. fresh picked maine lobster mixed either with warm butter, piled in a buttered new england roll, served with a bag of chips
CONNECTICUT LOBSTER ROLL W/ FRIES
it's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. fresh picked maine lobster mixed either with warm butter, piled in a buttered new england roll, served with a side of our famous fries
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL
it's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. fresh picked maine lobster mixed with mayonnaise, piled in a buttered new england roll, served with a bag of chips
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL W/ FRIES
it's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. fresh picked maine lobster mixed with mayonnaise , piled in a buttered new england roll, served with a bag of chips
VIP 5280
KIDS FOOD
KID HAMBURGER
Angus beef patty, seasoned and seared to perfection.
KID CHEESE QUESADILLA
Crispy flour tortilla jam packed with cheddar cheese
KID GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Seasoned chicken breast, flattop seared and perfectly seasoned
KID CHEESEBURGER
Angus beef patty, American cheese, seasoned and seared to perfection.
KID CHICKEN TENDERS
Marinated tenders, tossed in our seasoned flour, served with ranch dressing.
KID HOTDOG
All beef hotdog, flattop grilled.
KID MAC & CHEESE
Housemade cheese sauce tossed in cavitappi pasta noodles
KID GRILLED CHEESE
We use our fantastic burger buns, paint them with butter, add American cheese and grill in to a golden brown
KID ICE CREAM
SALADS
CAESAR
fresh chopped romaine, housemade Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan cheese and fresh toasted croutons
GREEK SALAD
chopped romaine, feta cheese, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives & cucumber served with a house-made Greek dressing
POWER GREENS
Kale, cabbage, shaved brussels sprouts, arugula, carrots, roasted pepitas and sunflower seeds served with a house-made orange ginger vinaigrette.
STRAWBERRY FIELD
Spring mix, strawberries, goat cheese & candied walnuts served with a house-made champagne vinaigrette.
TIM'S TACO SALAD
Ground beef*, spring mix, roasted corn & black bean salsa, avocado, pico de gallo & cotija cheese tossed in our house-made Jalapeño agave vinaigrette & served in a taco shell. *can substitute for chicken for no additional cost.
SIDE HOUSE SALAD
Spring greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and red onion, choice of dressing
SIDE CAESAR
fresh chopped romaine, housemade caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese and fresh toasted croutons
LARGE HOUSE SALAD
Spring greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers and choice of dressing
SIDES
SMALL FRIES
Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection
SMALL TRUFFLE FRIES
Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection tossed in truffle oil, parmesan and parsley
SIDE QUESO FRIES
Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection with our Green Chile Queso, Pico de Gallo and Shredded Cheddar
LARGE FRIES
Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection
LARGE TRUFFLE FRY
Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection tossed in truffle oil, parmesan and parsley
LARGE QUESO FRIES
Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection with our Green Chile Queso, Pico de Gallo and Shredded Cheddar
FRIES & RINGS
Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection along side our hand-battered jumbo onion rings
LOADED FRIES
Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection with our housemade cheese sauce, chopped bacon, scallion and sour cream
SIDE BRUSSELS
Crispy fried and tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette
SIDE FRUIT
Seasonal melons, berries and other delicious fruit
ONION RINGS
Sliced super thick, handbattered in our seasoned flour and fried to a golden brown
SIDE MAC
Same as the kids stuff only better, housemade cheese sauce, cavitappi pasta noodles, a touch of parmesan and toasted bread crumbs
Side Coleslaw
A white and red cabbage blend with shaved carrots and our housemade dressing
FRITO PIE FRIES
Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection with our housemade red chili, shredded cheddar and of course fritos
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Great Burgers, Great Beer, Great Bar!
7032 Wood Hollow, Austin, TX 78731