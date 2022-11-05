5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
American

5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin

No reviews yet

7032 Wood Hollow

Austin, TX 78731

Popular Items

JUMBO WINGS
FRIED PICKLES
PERFECT BURGER

APPETIZERS

2 STREET TACOS

$5.99

Bert's bar-b-q smoked brisket, pickled red onions, cabbage & cilantro aioli served on corn tortillas

4 STREET TACOS

$10.99

Bert's bar-b-q smoked brisket, pickled red onions, cabbage & cilantro aioli served on corn tortillas

BLACKENED AHI NACHOS

$14.99

sushi grade ahi seasoned just right, seared rare, wasabi aioli, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo each topped with a jalapeno slice

BOWL RED CHILI

$5.99

A Texas staple, no beans of course and just the right amount of heat and spice

FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.99

marinated, handbreaded and fried to a golden brown, served with your choice of sauces.

DIP SAMPLER

$11.99

housemade green chili queso, fresh made guacamole & chefmade salsa.

5280 CHEESEBURGER EGG ROLLS

$10.99

the amazing taste of our cheeseburger all rolled up in a cripsy fried eggroll wrapper, served with 5280 sauce.

FRIED PICKLES

$6.99

Hand battered dill pickle chips served with our house-made ranch dressing.

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$7.99

Flash fried, tossed in a fresh squeezed lime juice and topped with malden sea salt. Served with our garlic aioli.

STADIUM NACHOS

$9.99

Housemade chips & queso, Bert's bar-b-q smoked brisket, fresh pico de gallo & house-made roasted corn & black bean salsa

JUMBO WINGS

$14.99

Crispy-fried and served with ranch and any of our dipping sauces; buffalo, thai chili, honey sriracha, bbq.

BURGERS

ASPEN BURGER

$12.99

Angus Beef*, sautéed seasonal mushrooms, parmesan cheese, lettuce & house-made truffle aioli

BAJA BURGER

$12.99

Angus Beef*, caramelized onions, roasted poblanos, chipotle mayo, pepperjack cheese

BOSS STEER

$14.99

Angus Beef*, Bert's bar-b-q smoked brisket, crispy onion straws, white cheddar, housemade barbeque sauce and cole slaw

THE DURANGO

$13.99

ANGUS BEEF*, PECANWOOD SMOKED BACON, JALAPENO CREAM CHEESE, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, AND FRIED ONION STRAWS

THE FAT BOY

$13.99

ANGUS BEEF*, PECANWOOD SMOKED BACON, HOUSEMADE QUESO AND FRIED ONION STRAWS

FLY FISHER

$15.99

Sushi grade ahi tuna*, arugula, coconut-scallion ginger marinated vegetables & our housemade sesame sriracha aioli

PERFECT BURGER

$13.99

Angus Beef*, Gruyére Cheese, Bacon Onion Jam, Pickled Red Onions, Lettuce & our house-made Roasted Garlic Aioli

PRIME BURGER

$15.99

Texas Raised Prime Wagyu Beef*, Sharp White Cheddar cheese, Onion Rings & our house-made 5280 Steak Sauce

RING OF FIRE

$11.99

Angus Beef*, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sautéed Habanero & Serrano Peppers, Lettuce, 5280 Chipotle Mayo & our Famous house-made Ring of Fire Sauce.

THAT'S A BURGER

$10.99

we know a winner when we steal it... Angus Beef*, diced red onion, tomato, lettuce, pickles & mustard

THE 5280

$10.99

Angus Beef*, American Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion, Kosher dill Pickles & our house-made 5280 Sauce.

THE A@# HOLE

$9.99

We spent a lot of time thinking about this stuff but if you know better we'll make It your way!! add veggies for free & additional toppings start at $0.50.

WHAT THE GUAC

$13.99

Angus Beef*, Pecanwood Smoked Bacon, sharp White Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, Lettuce & our housemade Roasted Garlic Aioli

THE BIG MAC BROWN

$14.99

THE WORLD'S GREATEST DOUBLE BACON CHEESEBURGER! TWO 1/4 LB ANGUS BEEF PATTIES, PECANWOOD SMOKED BACON, CHEDDAR AND SWISS CHEESE, MAYO

THE BUFFALO BILL

$13.99

MARINATED CHICKEN BREAST FRIED TO PERFECTION, TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE, TOPPED WITH PECANWOOD SMOKED BACON OVER A BLUE CHEESE SLAW

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

marinated chicken breast fried to perfection, traditionally served over half sour pickle chips, topped with white cheddar cheese

SHEKO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

marinated chicken breast fried to perfection, with pepperjack cheese, pecanwood smoked bacon, cole slaw, and sriracha honey mustard

CONNECTICUT LOBSTER ROLL

$25.00

it's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. fresh picked maine lobster mixed either with warm butter, piled in a buttered new england roll, served with a bag of chips

CONNECTICUT LOBSTER ROLL W/ FRIES

$27.00

it's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. fresh picked maine lobster mixed either with warm butter, piled in a buttered new england roll, served with a side of our famous fries

MAINE LOBSTER ROLL

$25.00

it's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. fresh picked maine lobster mixed with mayonnaise, piled in a buttered new england roll, served with a bag of chips

MAINE LOBSTER ROLL W/ FRIES

$27.00

it's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. fresh picked maine lobster mixed with mayonnaise , piled in a buttered new england roll, served with a bag of chips

VIP 5280

$10.00

KIDS FOOD

KID HAMBURGER

$6.00

Angus beef patty, seasoned and seared to perfection.

KID CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.00

Crispy flour tortilla jam packed with cheddar cheese

KID GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.00

Seasoned chicken breast, flattop seared and perfectly seasoned

KID CHEESEBURGER

$6.00

Angus beef patty, American cheese, seasoned and seared to perfection.

KID CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.00

Marinated tenders, tossed in our seasoned flour, served with ranch dressing.

KID HOTDOG

$6.00

All beef hotdog, flattop grilled.

KID MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

Housemade cheese sauce tossed in cavitappi pasta noodles

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

We use our fantastic burger buns, paint them with butter, add American cheese and grill in to a golden brown

KID ICE CREAM

$2.25

SALADS

CAESAR

$10.99

fresh chopped romaine, housemade Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan cheese and fresh toasted croutons

GREEK SALAD

$10.99

chopped romaine, feta cheese, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives & cucumber served with a house-made Greek dressing

POWER GREENS

$10.99

Kale, cabbage, shaved brussels sprouts, arugula, carrots, roasted pepitas and sunflower seeds served with a house-made orange ginger vinaigrette.

STRAWBERRY FIELD

$10.99

Spring mix, strawberries, goat cheese & candied walnuts served with a house-made champagne vinaigrette.

TIM'S TACO SALAD

$13.99

Ground beef*, spring mix, roasted corn & black bean salsa, avocado, pico de gallo & cotija cheese tossed in our house-made Jalapeño agave vinaigrette & served in a taco shell. *can substitute for chicken for no additional cost.

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$3.99

Spring greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and red onion, choice of dressing

SIDE CAESAR

$3.99

fresh chopped romaine, housemade caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese and fresh toasted croutons

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$9.99

Spring greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers and choice of dressing

SIDES

SMALL FRIES

$3.99

Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection

SMALL TRUFFLE FRIES

$5.99

Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection tossed in truffle oil, parmesan and parsley

SIDE QUESO FRIES

$5.99

Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection with our Green Chile Queso, Pico de Gallo and Shredded Cheddar

LARGE FRIES

$6.99

Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection

LARGE TRUFFLE FRY

$8.99

Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection tossed in truffle oil, parmesan and parsley

LARGE QUESO FRIES

$8.99

Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection with our Green Chile Queso, Pico de Gallo and Shredded Cheddar

FRIES & RINGS

$8.99

Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection along side our hand-battered jumbo onion rings

LOADED FRIES

$8.99

Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection with our housemade cheese sauce, chopped bacon, scallion and sour cream

SIDE BRUSSELS

$6.99

Crispy fried and tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette

SIDE FRUIT

$3.50

Seasonal melons, berries and other delicious fruit

ONION RINGS

$4.99

Sliced super thick, handbattered in our seasoned flour and fried to a golden brown

SIDE MAC

$3.99

Same as the kids stuff only better, housemade cheese sauce, cavitappi pasta noodles, a touch of parmesan and toasted bread crumbs

Side Coleslaw

$2.99

A white and red cabbage blend with shaved carrots and our housemade dressing

FRITO PIE FRIES

$8.99

Housemade, double fried and seasoned to perfection with our housemade red chili, shredded cheddar and of course fritos

$16.09

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great Burgers, Great Beer, Great Bar!

Website

Location

7032 Wood Hollow, Austin, TX 78731

Directions

5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin image

