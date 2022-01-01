Allandale bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Allandale
More about Taco Flats
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Flats
5520 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Popular items
|Quesadillas
quesadillas served with jack cheese and a topping of guacamole and pico de gallo
|Al Pastor
|$5.50
spit roasted pork, onion, cilantro, pineapple
|El Nino (Veggie)
|$3.00
refried black beans, american cheese
More about Barley Swine
Barley Swine
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400, Austin
|Popular items
|Friday Take Out Package
|$90.00
8oz Smoked pork belly with chile crisp / 2 Whole grilled and marinated quail with seasonal pickles / Roasted root vegetables, shiitake chevre, and cast iron seeds / Braised greens, Duck ham potlikker, boiled peanuts / Sweet potato drop biscuits with sage brown butter / Cold-brew mud "pie"
|Saturday Vegetarian Package
|$75.00
Chicken fried mushrooms, chile crisp, rice porridge / Grilled brassicas, fried egg sauce, quick kimchi / Roasted root vegetables, shiitake chevre, cast iron seeds / Braised greens, mushroom potlikker, boiled peanuts / Sweet potato drop biscuits with sage brown butter / Cold-brew mud "pie"
|Fried Quail & Hot Sauce
|$15.00
Country Fried Quail with Dill Pickle Hot Sauce
More about Yard Bar & Fat City
Yard Bar & Fat City
6700 Burnet Road, Austin
|Popular items
|Meanwhile Double Stack
|$3.75
Meanwhile pilsner beer cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, fat sauce.
|Fried Chicken Sack/COMBO
|$10.50
2 fried chicken stacks (togarashi ranch, pickles, shredduce) & fries or tots
|Double w/ Cheese
|$3.00
pickles, onions