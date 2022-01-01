Allandale bars & lounges you'll love

Taco Flats image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Flats

5520 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1474 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadillas
quesadillas served with jack cheese and a topping of guacamole and pico de gallo
Al Pastor$5.50
spit roasted pork, onion, cilantro, pineapple
El Nino (Veggie)$3.00
refried black beans, american cheese
Barley Swine image

 

Barley Swine

6555 Burnet Rd STE 400, Austin

Avg 4.9 (6790 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Friday Take Out Package$90.00
8oz Smoked pork belly with chile crisp / 2 Whole grilled and marinated quail with seasonal pickles / Roasted root vegetables, shiitake chevre, and cast iron seeds / Braised greens, Duck ham potlikker, boiled peanuts / Sweet potato drop biscuits with sage brown butter / Cold-brew mud "pie"
Saturday Vegetarian Package$75.00
Chicken fried mushrooms, chile crisp, rice porridge / Grilled brassicas, fried egg sauce, quick kimchi / Roasted root vegetables, shiitake chevre, cast iron seeds / Braised greens, mushroom potlikker, boiled peanuts / Sweet potato drop biscuits with sage brown butter / Cold-brew mud "pie"
Fried Quail & Hot Sauce$15.00
Country Fried Quail with Dill Pickle Hot Sauce
Yard Bar & Fat City image

 

Yard Bar & Fat City

6700 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meanwhile Double Stack$3.75
Meanwhile pilsner beer cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, fat sauce.
Fried Chicken Sack/COMBO$10.50
2 fried chicken stacks (togarashi ranch, pickles, shredduce) & fries or tots
Double w/ Cheese$3.00
pickles, onions
