Circle C Ranch restaurants you'll love

Circle C Ranch's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Must-try Circle C Ranch restaurants

Keepers Coastal Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Keepers Coastal Kitchen

5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rockin' Fish Taco$13.99
3 blackened wild pacific rock fish tacos, roasted corn relish, keepers' apple slaw, cilantro cream sauce, corn tortillas, coastal rice
Fried Gulf Shrimp Po' boy$14.99
lettuce, tomato, onion, citrus tartar served on a toasted Nawlin's Leidenheimer roll. Served fries or keepers' apple slaw (gluten free rolls available)
Fish Fry Plate$14.99
wild pacific rockfish, KCK cornmeal, seasoned fries, keepers' apple slaw, lemon, condiments
More about Keepers Coastal Kitchen
Waterloo Ice House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Salad$15.25
Crispy chicken breast, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, and jack cheese served with housemade honey mustard dressing
Waterloo Salad$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, bacon, toasted pecans, Granny Smith apples& bleu cheese crumbles on mixed greens topped with Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
Kiddos Breakfast$7.95
One fresh scrambled egg, buttermilk pancake and a slice of bacon or sausage
More about Waterloo Ice House
District Kitchen + Cocktails image

SEAFOOD

District Kitchen + Cocktails

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1600 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wagyu$29.00
medium-rare grilled local akaushi strip, chimichurri, roasted red potato tossed with truffle oil, green onions and parmesan, truffle aioli, crispy onions
Chicken Karaage$10.00
sake soy marinated chicken thigh, potato starch fried, chili lime aioli, lemon
Street Tacos$13.00
three tacos choice of roasted chicken or pulled pork, daikon slaw tossed with a citrus aioli, red onions, micro cilantro, served with chili lime aioli
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails

