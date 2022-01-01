Circle C Ranch restaurants you'll love
More about Keepers Coastal Kitchen
SEAFOOD
Keepers Coastal Kitchen
5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin
|Popular items
|Rockin' Fish Taco
|$13.99
3 blackened wild pacific rock fish tacos, roasted corn relish, keepers' apple slaw, cilantro cream sauce, corn tortillas, coastal rice
|Fried Gulf Shrimp Po' boy
|$14.99
lettuce, tomato, onion, citrus tartar served on a toasted Nawlin's Leidenheimer roll. Served fries or keepers' apple slaw (gluten free rolls available)
|Fish Fry Plate
|$14.99
wild pacific rockfish, KCK cornmeal, seasoned fries, keepers' apple slaw, lemon, condiments
More about Waterloo Ice House
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$15.25
Crispy chicken breast, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, and jack cheese served with housemade honey mustard dressing
|Waterloo Salad
|$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, bacon, toasted pecans, Granny Smith apples& bleu cheese crumbles on mixed greens topped with Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
|Kiddos Breakfast
|$7.95
One fresh scrambled egg, buttermilk pancake and a slice of bacon or sausage
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
SEAFOOD
District Kitchen + Cocktails
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Popular items
|Wagyu
|$29.00
medium-rare grilled local akaushi strip, chimichurri, roasted red potato tossed with truffle oil, green onions and parmesan, truffle aioli, crispy onions
|Chicken Karaage
|$10.00
sake soy marinated chicken thigh, potato starch fried, chili lime aioli, lemon
|Street Tacos
|$13.00
three tacos choice of roasted chicken or pulled pork, daikon slaw tossed with a citrus aioli, red onions, micro cilantro, served with chili lime aioli