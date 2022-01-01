Southeast Austin restaurants you'll love
Southeast Austin's top cuisines
Must-try Southeast Austin restaurants
More about Casa Moreno
Casa Moreno
5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Fajitas
|$3.75
beef or chicken with choice of pico
|Al Pastor
|$3.75
Marinated pork
|Build Your Own Breakfast Taco
|$2.75
2 free items any additional is extra (Bacon, Egg, Potato, Bean, Cheese, sausage, ham, Chorizo,)
More about Pinthouse Brewing
Pinthouse Brewing
2201 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Birria Dip
|$14.00
Our mash-up of a birria taco and the French Dip sandwich. We make a traditional Mexican birria in house and then put that on our homemade rolls with mozzarella cheese. We top it with cilantro and diced sweet onions. Served with the consommé from the making of the birria. Choice of side included.
|Beautiful Tropical Fish 4-pack cans
|$20.00
Beautiful Tropical Fish - 7.0%\t\t\t\t\t\t
Style: Hazy IPA\t\t\t\t\t\t
Flavor & Aroma: Chewy Pineapple, Fresh Yuzu, Ripe Mangosteen, Calamansi and Restrained Bitterness. \t\t\t\t\t\t
Notes: Mosaic, Citra, Lotus and Galaxy
|Build Your Own
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, and house cheese blend. Make it your own design by choosing from the available toppings.
More about Pizza Leon
PIZZA
Pizza Leon
4749 E. Ben White Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Large All Meat 14"
|$21.00
Our Traditional Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese With Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, & Italian Sausage
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
Assembled with Fresh cut to order Romaine Lettuce with Shaved Parmesan Cheese and Croutons, served with a side of Rich Caesar Dressing.
|Mozzarella Sticks 5 Pc
|$7.00
Elongated pieces of mozzarella cheese, breaded in Italian bread crumbs.
More about Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Popular items
|Chicken & Waffle
|$18.00
buttermilk battered fried chicken, sweet potato waffle, pecan bourbon syrup, orange slice
|Short Rib
|$5.00
short rib, potato, egg, hideaway sauce
|Pigs in Zen
|$4.50
bacon or texas sausage, eggs, cheese
More about Farm to Table
Farm to Table
4500 South Pleasant Valley Road Suite #209, Austin
|Popular items
|The Omnivore's Delight Farm Box
|$100.00
Box includes:
3 lb ground beef, Angus, 44 Farms
1 whole chicken, Dewberry Hills Farms,
2 dozen free range, non gmo farm eggs, Contented Hen
.5 lb goat feta, Honey Doe Farms
2 bottles mixed flavor kombucha, K Tonic
6 pack sparkling water, Rambler
And a diverse selection of height of season fruits and vegetables from our local farm partners.
(expect 8-10 different produce items in healthy quantities)
*No substitutions but feel free to add on as many a la carte items as you'd like.
|Whole Chicken
|$20.00
Whole Chicken, Dewberry Hills Pasture Raised Heirloom Chicken, Lexington, TX
|Petite Veggie Farm Box
|$60.00
Box Includes:
1 box mixed mushrooms, Hifi Mycology
1 box spring mix greens, Francis & Thatcher
1 dozen free range, non gmo farm eggs, Contented Hen
6 pack, Sparkling Water, Rambler
1 bottle KTonic kombucha
And a diverse selection of height of season fruits and vegetables from our local farm partners.
(expect 6-7 different produce items in good quantities)
*No substitutions but feel free to add on anything from the list below that you don’t see in the box. Produce items are subject to change based on availability.
More about G-Bob's Grill
G-Bob's Grill
4749 E . Ben White blvd ., Austin
|Popular items
|Gyro Meat Platter
|$13.00
|French Fries
|$4.00
|Hummus
|$5.00
More about Independence Brewing Co.
Independence Brewing Co.
3913 Todd Ln Ste 607, Austin
|Popular items
|Peach Emoji - 6x12oz
|$6.00
6.5% - Sour ale with fresh peaches and a Ceylon and Assam black tea from our friends at Smith Teamaker
*DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.
|Trappist Keeper - 32oz Crowler
5.3% - Power & Light is a crisp, hoppy and refreshing Session IPA. With just the right amount of grapefruity hop flavor, this 2016 World Beer Cup gold winner is easy drinking goodness.
*DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.
|Redbud: Passsion Fruit Guava - 6x12oz
|$6.00
4.9% - Redbud Berliner weisse with Passion Fruit & Guava.
*DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.
More about Teal House Truck
Teal House Truck
1716 E. Slaughter Lane, Austin
|Popular items
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.70
|Single Cinnamon Roll
|$2.75
|Sausage (single)
|$2.80
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck (Meanwhile Brewing)
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck (Meanwhile Brewing)
3901 Promontory Point Dr, Austin