Southeast Austin restaurants you'll love

Southeast Austin's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Food Trucks
Middle Eastern
Must-try Southeast Austin restaurants

Casa Moreno image

 

Casa Moreno

5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fajitas$3.75
beef or chicken with choice of pico
Al Pastor$3.75
Marinated pork
Build Your Own Breakfast Taco$2.75
2 free items any additional is extra (Bacon, Egg, Potato, Bean, Cheese, sausage, ham, Chorizo,)
More about Casa Moreno
Pinthouse Brewing image

 

Pinthouse Brewing

2201 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Birria Dip$14.00
Our mash-up of a birria taco and the French Dip sandwich. We make a traditional Mexican birria in house and then put that on our homemade rolls with mozzarella cheese. We top it with cilantro and diced sweet onions. Served with the consommé from the making of the birria. Choice of side included.
Beautiful Tropical Fish 4-pack cans$20.00
Beautiful Tropical Fish - 7.0%\t\t\t\t\t\t
Style: Hazy IPA\t\t\t\t\t\t
Flavor & Aroma: Chewy Pineapple, Fresh Yuzu, Ripe Mangosteen, Calamansi and Restrained Bitterness. \t\t\t\t\t\t
Notes: Mosaic, Citra, Lotus and Galaxy
Build Your Own
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, and house cheese blend. Make it your own design by choosing from the available toppings.
More about Pinthouse Brewing
Pizza Leon image

PIZZA

Pizza Leon

4749 E. Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large All Meat 14"$21.00
Our Traditional Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese With Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, & Italian Sausage
Caesar Salad$7.00
Assembled with Fresh cut to order Romaine Lettuce with Shaved Parmesan Cheese and Croutons, served with a side of Rich Caesar Dressing.
Mozzarella Sticks 5 Pc$7.00
Elongated pieces of mozzarella cheese, breaded in Italian bread crumbs.
More about Pizza Leon
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar image

 

Hideaway Kitchen and Bar

4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & Waffle$18.00
buttermilk battered fried chicken, sweet potato waffle, pecan bourbon syrup, orange slice
Short Rib$5.00
short rib, potato, egg, hideaway sauce
Pigs in Zen$4.50
bacon or texas sausage, eggs, cheese
More about Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
Farm to Table image

 

Farm to Table

4500 South Pleasant Valley Road Suite #209, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Omnivore's Delight Farm Box$100.00
Box includes:
3 lb ground beef, Angus, 44 Farms
1 whole chicken, Dewberry Hills Farms,
2 dozen free range, non gmo farm eggs, Contented Hen
.5 lb goat feta, Honey Doe Farms
2 bottles mixed flavor kombucha, K Tonic
6 pack sparkling water, Rambler
And a diverse selection of height of season fruits and vegetables from our local farm partners.
(expect 8-10 different produce items in healthy quantities)
*No substitutions but feel free to add on as many a la carte items as you'd like.
Whole Chicken$20.00
Whole Chicken, Dewberry Hills Pasture Raised Heirloom Chicken, Lexington, TX
Petite Veggie Farm Box$60.00
Box Includes:
1 box mixed mushrooms, Hifi Mycology
1 box spring mix greens, Francis & Thatcher
1 dozen free range, non gmo farm eggs, Contented Hen
6 pack, Sparkling Water, Rambler
1 bottle KTonic kombucha
And a diverse selection of height of season fruits and vegetables from our local farm partners.
(expect 6-7 different produce items in good quantities)
*No substitutions but feel free to add on anything from the list below that you don’t see in the box. Produce items are subject to change based on availability.
More about Farm to Table
G-Bob's Grill image

 

G-Bob's Grill

4749 E . Ben White blvd ., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Gyro Meat Platter$13.00
French Fries$4.00
Hummus$5.00
More about G-Bob's Grill
Independence Brewing Co. image

 

Independence Brewing Co.

3913 Todd Ln Ste 607, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Peach Emoji - 6x12oz$6.00
6.5% - Sour ale with fresh peaches and a Ceylon and Assam black tea from our friends at Smith Teamaker
*DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.
Trappist Keeper - 32oz Crowler
5.3% - Power & Light is a crisp, hoppy and refreshing Session IPA. With just the right amount of grapefruity hop flavor, this 2016 World Beer Cup gold winner is easy drinking goodness.
*DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.
Redbud: Passsion Fruit Guava - 6x12oz$6.00
4.9% - Redbud Berliner weisse with Passion Fruit & Guava.
*DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.
More about Independence Brewing Co.
Teal House Truck image

 

Teal House Truck

1716 E. Slaughter Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Croissant$3.70
Single Cinnamon Roll$2.75
Sausage (single)$2.80
More about Teal House Truck
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck (Meanwhile Brewing) image

 

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck (Meanwhile Brewing)

3901 Promontory Point Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck (Meanwhile Brewing)
Ani's Day & Night image

 

Ani's Day & Night

7107 E Riverside, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Ani's Day & Night
