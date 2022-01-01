Go
Pinthouse Brewing

Pinthouse Brewing offers a great selection of delicious and unique handcrafted and award-winning beers and an impressive array of food menu items from its scratch kitchen.

2201 E Ben White Blvd • $$$

Popular Items

Birria Dip$14.00
Our mash-up of a birria taco and the French Dip sandwich. We make a traditional Mexican birria in house and then put that on our homemade rolls with mozzarella cheese. We top it with cilantro and diced sweet onions. Served with the consommé from the making of the birria. Choice of side included.
Electric Jellyfish 4-pack cans$18.00
4-Pack of Electric Jellyfish 16oz cans. Voted the "Best Overall Beer in Austin", four years running.
Texas Pretzel$9.00
A jumbo soft pretzel large enough for Big Tex, served with pickled jalapeño and house-made beer mustard made with our Electric Jellyfish IPA.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$12.50
Roasted chicken breast, Tender Belly bacon, shredded iceberg, roma tomatoes, and house made ranch dressing on a fresh made beer bun.
Training Bines 4-pack cans$18.00
Training Bines - 7%
Style: New School IPA
Flavor &amp; Aroma: Bright Citrus, Dank, Fruity and Balanced
Notes: Citra, Simcoe and Mosaic Lupulin Powder
Italian Grinder$12.50
Salami, capicola, ham, provolone, fresh tomatoes, sliced onions, lettuce, and a light Italian vinaigrette, served on a house-made hoagie roll, paired with a choice of side.
2201 E Ben White Blvd

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
