St. Elmo Brewing Company

𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐲 - 𝘑𝘶𝘪𝘤𝘺 𝘐𝘗𝘈 6.7% - This guy is one hot mess of juicy hop flavor. Similar to his hazy siblings, Gary is a party of fruit-forward American hops. All of the hops are added later in the brew and during dry-hopping to minimize bitterness and astringency while massaging all the delicious hop oils out of the flower and into the beer. This beer is loaded with Strata, Mosaic, Sabro, and Simcoe.

