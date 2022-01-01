Austin brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Top brewpubs & breweries in Austin, Texas

Austin's unofficial motto is “keep Austin weird,” and if you've ever spent the weekend here, you have to agree. The city has a laid-back vibe like no other place in Texas, so if you want to try something different, drive down I-10 or I-35 and spend a day checking out the different brewpubs and breweries.

If Austin's nightlife and live music scene isn't for you, you can't go wrong with one of the city's brewpubs and microbreweries. The atmosphere in these places is usually far more casual than the typical cocktail bar, and there are about a dozen different brewpubs in Austin alone. And that's not including the brewpubs in nearby cities like Round Rock and San Marcos.

It wouldn't do these Austin businesses justice to tell you ahead of time what type of suds they’ll have on tap because they constantly add seasonal brews and house specials to the lineup. Is visiting a legit microbrewery more your thing? You're in luck. There are just as many breweries in Austin as brewpubs, and many of the best combine both styles and sell beer and food on-premises.

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Austin

Jester King Brewery & Kitchen image

PIZZA

Jester King Brewery & Kitchen

13187 Fitzhugh Rd, Austin

Avg 4.5 (2270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
2021 SPON Blueberry & Pitaya - 375ml$25.00
SPON refermented w/ Blueberries and Pitaya . 6.6% abv
11th Anniversary Hazy Pale Ale - 4x16oz$16.00
Our 11th Anniversary Hazy Pale. Brewed with San Jacinto Two-Row Barley from TexMalt, flaked oats, and raw wheat. Dry-hopped with Citra, Belma, Meridian, and Sabro Cryo, and refermented with Omega Yeast Labs Cosmic Punch. 5.5% abv
2021 SPON Prickly Pear Cactus - 375ml$25.00
Mature SPON refermented with Prickly Pear Cactus fruit from Hat & Heart Farm in Fredericksburg, Texas. 5.7% abv
More about Jester King Brewery & Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Easy Tiger

1501 East 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.9 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Austin Baguette$5.00
Classic French baguette with a crackly crust and light, airy interior. Austin Breads feature classic loaves using the finest Artisan flours.
Breakfast Bowl$14.00
Breakfast Potatoes, Vital FarmsEggs*, Romesco, Choice of
Breakfast Sausage, Bacon or Avocado, Served With Austin Sourdough
BLT$15.00
Austin Sourdough, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Arugula, Basil Pesto Aioli. CONTAINS: NUTS
More about Easy Tiger
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse image

 

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hawaiian
Red sauce base, pit smoked ham, and crushed pineapple (try adding bacon).
Major Tom
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green pepper, and fresh portobella mushrooms.
Pepperoni & Basil
Red sauce base, house pepperoni and fresh basil.
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Last Stand Brewing & Southside Flying Pizza image

 

Last Stand Brewing & Southside Flying Pizza

7601 S Congress Ave Bldg. 6, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Greek Salad$11.00
Romaine, tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onion, bell peppers, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, and feta cheese. Served with a side of Greek dressing.
Pepperoni$11.00
Loaded with Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Parmesan, & Romano
The Greensider$11.00
Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan Cheese.
More about Last Stand Brewing & Southside Flying Pizza
Oddwood Brewing image

 

Oddwood Brewing

3108 Manor Rd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita 2Go$10.75
MAX 2 TOPPING ADDS
Fresh mozz, tomato and basil. TO-GO CHARGE BUILT INTO PRICE OF ITEM.
Pepp Talk 2Go$10.25
MAX 2 TOPPING ADDS
Classic Pepperoni. Loaded with Pepp. TO-GO CHARGE BUILT INTO PRICE OF ITEM.
4-Pack - Slice of Fried Gold$14.00
English style lager (5.3%). Brewed with the choicest English pilsner malts and hopped with select East Kent Golding hops. Lagered for 9 weeks until bright and super smooth. We get lovely bready malty notes and light citrus, herbal hops. Crisp. Clean. Crushable (THREE C's)
More about Oddwood Brewing
Pinthouse Brewing image

 

Pinthouse Brewing

2201 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Birria Dip$14.00
Our mash-up of a birria taco and the French Dip sandwich. We make a traditional Mexican birria in house and then put that on our homemade rolls with mozzarella cheese. We top it with cilantro and diced sweet onions. Served with the consommé from the making of the birria. Choice of side included.
Beautiful Tropical Fish 4-pack cans$20.00
Beautiful Tropical Fish - 7.0%\t\t\t\t\t\t
Style: Hazy IPA\t\t\t\t\t\t
Flavor & Aroma: Chewy Pineapple, Fresh Yuzu, Ripe Mangosteen, Calamansi and Restrained Bitterness. \t\t\t\t\t\t
Notes: Mosaic, Citra, Lotus and Galaxy
Build Your Own
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, and house cheese blend. Make it your own design by choosing from the available toppings.
More about Pinthouse Brewing
The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen image

 

The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen

6015 Dillard Circle Suite A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb Salad$12.00
Pork belly lardons, sliced hardboiled egg, cheddar cheese, diced avocado, green onions, grape tomatoes & radish. Served on our organic spring mix with a side of blue cheese dressing.
Straight Shooter Burger$13.25
Hearty half-pound burger cooked to perfection and served on a toasted brioche roll. Dressed with organic mixed greens, tomato, onion, and housemade pickles. Served with your choice of condiment and side item.
Joe vs the Avocado Bowl$12.75
Whole fresh avocado and quinoa are topped with street corn, Cotija cheese, red onion & cilantro. Served over organic mixed greens with a side of fresh-prepared citrus vinaigrette. (Make it VEGAN - order without Mexican corn & Cotija)
More about The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza image

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

2900 W. Anderson Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Knots
Garlic Butter, Marinara
Toasted Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli, Italian Breadcrumbs, Marinara
16" Coal Fired Cheese Pizza$14.99
Choose Toppings to Add to our Classic Coal-Fired Cheese Pizza.
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Oz. Tap House image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oz. Tap House

10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin

Avg 4.7 (804 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cole's Chicken Strips$7.50
House Breaded or Grilled
Crispy Chicken Burger$15.00
Beer Battered Red Bird® Chicken Breast, White Cheddar, Chipotle or Honey Serrano Slaw, Red Onion, House Pickled Jalapeños
Oz House Burger$13.75
Akaushi Beef or Red Bird® Chicken Breast, White Cheddar, Red Onion, Romaine, Tomato, Kosher Dill Pickles, House Sauce
More about Oz. Tap House
Consumer pic

 

Easy Tiger

3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.3 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Large Pretzel (Available after 11am)$14.00
For an at-home Beer Garden experience, please reheat this pretzel just before serving! Preheat oven to 350 F. Bake 5-8 minutes on a sheet tray.
King Cake (Pre-Orders Open 2/16)$35.00
Rich, buttery pain au lait dough laced with cinnamon sugar filling, topped with the three colors of Mardi Gras and hiding a toy tiger surprise.
Easy Egg Sandwich$12.00
Easy Bun, Vital Farms Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Scallion, Jalapeño Aioli*; Choice of Sausage, Bacon or Avocado
More about Easy Tiger
Easy Tiger image

 

Easy Tiger

6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1300 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CARAMEL BANANA BREAD$5.00
For our banana bread lovers, we’ve reimagined this treat into a personal sized snacking cake, streusel-topped and drizzled with rich caramel.
Breakfast Bowl$14.00
Breakfast Potatoes, Vital FarmsEggs*, Romesco, Choice of
Breakfast Sausage, Bacon or Avocado, Served With Austin Sourdough
King Cake (Pre-Orders Open 2/16)$35.00
Rich, buttery pain au lait dough laced with cinnamon sugar filling, topped with the three colors of Mardi Gras and hiding a toy tiger surprise.
More about Easy Tiger
Banner pic

 

Cafe Divine & Holy Grounds Online

301 E. 8th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Pecan Pie$18.00
3 day lead time required. Type your desired pick up date and time in the special instructions box and we will get back with you.
Chocolate Raspberry Cake$20.00
3 day lead time required. Type your desired pick up date and time in the special instructions box and we will get back with you.
Caesar Salad$3.25
Romaine lettuce, herbed croutons, grated Parmesan cheese with caesar dressing.
(Family Serving serves 4)
More about Cafe Divine & Holy Grounds Online
Southern Heights Brewing Co. image

 

Southern Heights Brewing Co.

6014 Techni Center Dr STE 2-101, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jam Session Raspberry Sour 25oz Crowler$9.00
Our super crushable raspberry sour, Jam Session. Nearly 500 pounds of delicious raspberry puree from @oregonfruitfermentation goes into making this one a true work of tart.
Tahitian Dreamin Hazy IPA - 4 pack$18.00
This majestic beauty tasting like a tropical voyage to the end of a rainbow. Brewed with Citra, Centennial, Simcoe and happiness. No reservations or tickets needed
Samoan Joes (Growler Refill)$15.00
Samoan Joe's English Porter- Crowlers
Pairs well with Guy Ritchie films and Cockney accents. Layered between a brown and robust porter with hints of a hip coffee shop without WiFi. Settle in next to a fake fireplace and enjoy a Texas winter while it lasts.
Hints of coffee and lots of chocolate
More about Southern Heights Brewing Co.
Celis Brewery image

 

Celis Brewery

10001 Metric Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.9 (630 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
White 6-Pack Cans (72oz) TOGO$9.00
6-pack of 12oz Celis White Wit cans.
Cru 6-Pack Cans (72oz) TOGO$10.00
Juicy 6-Pack Cans (72oz) TOGO$10.00
More about Celis Brewery
Last Stand Brewing image

 

Last Stand Brewing

12345 Pauls Valley Road Blgs I & J, Austin

Avg 4.8 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
6 Pack Craftsman Light$8.00
Style: American Ale - ABV: 4.5% - IBU: 10 - Light, Refreshing, & Crushable
6 Pack Texas Forever Lager$9.00
1/6BBL Citra SMaSH IPA Keg$120.00
More about Last Stand Brewing
Oasis Texas Brewing Co image

 

Oasis Texas Brewing Co

6550 Comanche Trail, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Essentials Package$70.00
6 Eggs, 1/2 pound Assorted Sliced Cheeses, 1 Loaf of Bread, 1 pound of Smoked Brisket, 1 head of IceBurg Lettuce, 1 pound of Tomatoes, 1 pound of Carrots, 1 pound of Squash, 1 pound of Onions, 1 pound of Flour, 4 oz of assorted fresh herbs, 1 pound of Potatoes, 1 pound of Butter, 1 pound of Beans, 1 pound of Rice, 32 oz Oat Milk, 2 Cans of Soup, 1 ea. Toilet Paper, 20 ea. Gloves, 8 oz Sliced Ham, 1 pound of Chicken, 8 oz Pickles, 2oz Hand Sanitizer (may sub Vegan Patties and Vegan Sausage for other proteins)
6-pack METAMODERN$7.00
Essentials package with a 6 pack$75.00
More about Oasis Texas Brewing Co
St. Elmo Brewing Company image

 

St. Elmo Brewing Company

440 E Saint Elmo Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bam Ba Lam Blackberry Sour - To Go
Bam-Ba-Lam - Blackberry Sour - 4.8%
Our OG kettle sour recipe, but with a new face! Bam-Ba-Lam has an up-front pop of tartness counterbalanced with a berry cobbler sweetness and plum underpinnings.
Mary Christmas Ale - To Go
Mary - Christmas Ale (6.5%)
William Crisp’s crystal malt in the grist bill, which marries very nicely with the cinnamon and orange peel. Also, we crushed the cinnamon ourselves, delivering a more vibrant spice character!
Smalls Hazy Pale Ale - To Go
Hazy Pale Ale, 5.0% ABV.
More about St. Elmo Brewing Company
Draught House image

 

Draught House

4112 Medical Pkwy, Austin

Avg 4.5 (588 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pub Fries$4.00
Side of 3/8" cut fries finished with fine sea salt and a spritz of malt vinegar
Buffalo Wings$15.00
Eight Crispy Double Fried Chicken Wings tossed in our neighborhood renowned Spicy Buffalo Sauce (contains butter)
HOUSE Burger$11.00
Two Akaushi Beef Patties, White American Cheese, Garlicky Dill Pickles, Chopped Yellow Onions, and Fancy Sauce on a Martin's Potato Roll.
More about Draught House
Pinthouse Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pinthouse Pizza

4236 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.6 (996 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pepperoni and Basil
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, pepperoni, fresh basil, and house cheese blend.
Electric Jellyfish 4-pack cans$18.00
4-Pack of Electric Jellyfish 16oz cans. Voted the "Best Overall Beer in Austin", four years running.
Here There Be Dragons 4-pack cans$22.00
Here There Be Dragons – 8.7%
Style: Hazy DIPA
Flavor & Aroma: Orange Creamsicle, Kiwi and Key Lime
More about Pinthouse Pizza
The Barrel Room image

 

The Barrel Room

6550 Comanche Trail #201, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Cowabunga Pizza$30.00
Soup Du Jour$6.00
Brussels Sprout$10.00
More about The Barrel Room
Buzz Mill Coffee image

 

Buzz Mill Coffee

1505 Town Creek Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Rangoons$8.00
4 pieces. Served with sweet chili sauce. (vegan)
Plow Fries$4.00
comes with organic ketchup..
2 for $20 Tuesdays$20.00
Two Burgers, two fries, two Plow sauces and two ketchups. (burger of the week not included in this special)
More about Buzz Mill Coffee
Banner pic

 

Easy Tiger

6406 N IH 35 Frontage RD #1100, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1300 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Donate: Community Bread$3.00
With your donation, we will bake and deliver a loaf of bread to the community on your behalf! Join us in our 10,000 Loaves Community Challenge to help feed Austin benefitting Central Texas Food Bank, Keep Austin Fed, Drive A Senior and Mobile Loaves & Fishes.
HOLIDAY GRAZING BOARD$150.00
(Serves 6-7) Make it an Easy Holiday! Gather around the table with an assortment of Antonelli’s cheeses and select cured meats accompanied by Austin Walnut Cranberry Sourdough and Austin Baguette. Served with seasonal dried and fresh fruits, nuts and House Mustard, Salted Whipped Butter and Seasonal Jam.
Ingredients: Brie, Blue Cheese, Deer Creek Cheddar, Figs (Fresh), Apricots, Grapes, Sugared Cranberries, Prosciutto, Salami, Pecans/Almonds with Seasonal Chutney
CONTAINS: [Allergens] Gluten, Dairy, Nuts
Donate: Community Bread$3.00
With your donation, we will bake and deliver a loaf of bread to the community on your behalf! Join us in our 10,000 Loaves Community Challenge to help feed Austin benefitting Central Texas Food Bank, Keep Austin Fed, Drive A Senior and Mobile Loaves & Fishes.
More about Easy Tiger
Friends and Allies Brewing image

 

Friends and Allies Brewing

979 Springdale Rd \r\n#124, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sampler 6 Pack$12.00
Bat Keeper 4 Pack$12.00
Hazy 6 Pack$12.00
More about Friends and Allies Brewing
Independence Brewing Co. image

 

Independence Brewing Co.

3913 Todd Ln Ste 607, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Peach Emoji - 6x12oz$6.00
6.5% - Sour ale with fresh peaches and a Ceylon and Assam black tea from our friends at Smith Teamaker
*DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.
Trappist Keeper - 32oz Crowler
5.3% - Power & Light is a crisp, hoppy and refreshing Session IPA. With just the right amount of grapefruity hop flavor, this 2016 World Beer Cup gold winner is easy drinking goodness.
*DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.
Redbud: Passsion Fruit Guava - 6x12oz$6.00
4.9% - Redbud Berliner weisse with Passion Fruit & Guava.
*DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.
More about Independence Brewing Co.
Zilker Brewing Company image

 

Zilker Brewing Company

1701 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (261 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vibe Worthy 4pk$22.00
Holy Freakin' Pineapple, triple hazy IPA collab with Turning Point (Bedford, TX), full bodied with creamy mouthfeel. ABV - 10%, HOPS - Eclipse, Galaxy, Citra Incognito, Cryo Pop, YCH Trial 602, HBC-586, Strata
Heavenly Daze 12oz$3.00
HAZY, LOW BITTERNESS, JUICY, ABV – 6.8%, YEAST – house blended hazy, HOPS – citra, mosaic, simcoe, MALT – pale malt, 2 row, dextrin, oats
Hazy Marco IPA 4pk (NEW!)$18.00
juicy, stone fruit, nectarine, soft doughy malt flavor like the classic but it's a HAZY IPA, ABV - 6.8%, HOPS - El Dorado, Simcoe Cryo, Citra Cryo, Citra, Cascade
More about Zilker Brewing Company
Lazarus Brewing Co. image

TACOS

Lazarus Brewing Co.

1902 E. 6th Street, Austin

Avg 4.5 (557 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada (After 11AM)$4.00
Served street style on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with seasoned grilled skirt steak and onions and topped with fresh onion and cilantro
Bacon, Egg and Cheese$3.50
Served on a flour tortilla (corn available by request) with eggs, bacon, cheese, and topped with pico de gallo
Pollo Verde (After 11AM)$4.00
Served street style on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with shredded chicken in a salsa verde and topped with onion and cilantro
More about Lazarus Brewing Co.
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

6501 S Congress Ave, Sute 202, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2420 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Zilker
Fresh wild arugula and mixed lettuce topped with cranberries, goat cheese and Texas pecans. Try adding prosciutto.
** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.
Flying Garlic
Garlic butter base, fresh baby spinach, roasted garlic, grilled chicken, feta and crushed red peppers.
Major Tom
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green pepper, and fresh portobella mushrooms.
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Pinthouse Pizza image

PIZZA

Pinthouse Pizza

4729 BURNET ROAD, Austin

Avg 4 (1076 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Electric Jellyfish 4-pack cans$18.00
4-Pack of Electric Jellyfish 16oz cans. Voted the "Best Overall Beer in Austin", four years running.
Honey Pear
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, extra virgin olive oil, house cheese blend, sliced pear, caramelized onions, blue cheese, prosciutto, basil, local honey.
Caesar
Chopped romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, house-made Caesar dressing, and croutons.
More about Pinthouse Pizza
Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen image

 

Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen

12024 HWY 290, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Garlic Knots$6.99
Hand-tied knots drenched in fresh garlic butter with red sauce for dipping
E.T.C. Bread$8.99
Our house made cheesy bread seasoned with a special everything (ET) blend. Served with Ranch or House Red dipping sauce.
House Salad$11.99
Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Banana peppers, cheese and croutons. (Meal/Sharable Size)
More about Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen
Hold Out Brewing image

HAMBURGERS

Hold Out Brewing

1208 W 4th St, Austin

Avg 4.7 (303 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hold Out Cobb Salad$15.00
Romaine heart & iceberg, ciliegine mozzarella, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, soft boiled egg, spicy Capicolla & crispy bacon, miso ranch dressing, sunflower seeds
Hold Out Classic Burger$11.00
Smashed patties, ‘merican cheese, shrettuce, comeback sauce, French’s, dill pickles, diced onion. This is a double meat, double cheese situation.
Hold Out Wings$15.00
brined & fried, tatanka sauce (house buffalo), miso ranch, celery salad with blue cheese
More about Hold Out Brewing

