Austin brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Top brewpubs & breweries in Austin, Texas

Austin's unofficial motto is “keep Austin weird,” and if you've ever spent the weekend here, you have to agree. The city has a laid-back vibe like no other place in Texas, so if you want to try something different, drive down I-10 or I-35 and spend a day checking out the different brewpubs and breweries.



If Austin's nightlife and live music scene isn't for you, you can't go wrong with one of the city's brewpubs and microbreweries. The atmosphere in these places is usually far more casual than the typical cocktail bar, and there are about a dozen different brewpubs in Austin alone. And that's not including the brewpubs in nearby cities like Round Rock and San Marcos.



It wouldn't do these Austin businesses justice to tell you ahead of time what type of suds they’ll have on tap because they constantly add seasonal brews and house specials to the lineup. Is visiting a legit microbrewery more your thing? You're in luck. There are just as many breweries in Austin as brewpubs, and many of the best combine both styles and sell beer and food on-premises.