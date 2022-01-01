Austin brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Top brewpubs & breweries in Austin, Texas
Austin's unofficial motto is “keep Austin weird,” and if you've ever spent the weekend here, you have to agree. The city has a laid-back vibe like no other place in Texas, so if you want to try something different, drive down I-10 or I-35 and spend a day checking out the different brewpubs and breweries.
If Austin's nightlife and live music scene isn't for you, you can't go wrong with one of the city's brewpubs and microbreweries. The atmosphere in these places is usually far more casual than the typical cocktail bar, and there are about a dozen different brewpubs in Austin alone. And that's not including the brewpubs in nearby cities like Round Rock and San Marcos.
It wouldn't do these Austin businesses justice to tell you ahead of time what type of suds they’ll have on tap because they constantly add seasonal brews and house specials to the lineup. Is visiting a legit microbrewery more your thing? You're in luck. There are just as many breweries in Austin as brewpubs, and many of the best combine both styles and sell beer and food on-premises.
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Austin
PIZZA
Jester King Brewery & Kitchen
13187 Fitzhugh Rd, Austin
|2021 SPON Blueberry & Pitaya - 375ml
|$25.00
SPON refermented w/ Blueberries and Pitaya . 6.6% abv
|11th Anniversary Hazy Pale Ale - 4x16oz
|$16.00
Our 11th Anniversary Hazy Pale. Brewed with San Jacinto Two-Row Barley from TexMalt, flaked oats, and raw wheat. Dry-hopped with Citra, Belma, Meridian, and Sabro Cryo, and refermented with Omega Yeast Labs Cosmic Punch. 5.5% abv
|2021 SPON Prickly Pear Cactus - 375ml
|$25.00
Mature SPON refermented with Prickly Pear Cactus fruit from Hat & Heart Farm in Fredericksburg, Texas. 5.7% abv
Easy Tiger
1501 East 7th St., Austin
|Austin Baguette
|$5.00
Classic French baguette with a crackly crust and light, airy interior. Austin Breads feature classic loaves using the finest Artisan flours.
|Breakfast Bowl
|$14.00
Breakfast Potatoes, Vital FarmsEggs*, Romesco, Choice of
Breakfast Sausage, Bacon or Avocado, Served With Austin Sourdough
|BLT
|$15.00
Austin Sourdough, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Arugula, Basil Pesto Aioli. CONTAINS: NUTS
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin
|Hawaiian
Red sauce base, pit smoked ham, and crushed pineapple (try adding bacon).
|Major Tom
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green pepper, and fresh portobella mushrooms.
|Pepperoni & Basil
Red sauce base, house pepperoni and fresh basil.
Last Stand Brewing & Southside Flying Pizza
7601 S Congress Ave Bldg. 6, Austin
|Greek Salad
|$11.00
Romaine, tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onion, bell peppers, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, and feta cheese. Served with a side of Greek dressing.
|Pepperoni
|$11.00
Loaded with Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Parmesan, & Romano
|The Greensider
|$11.00
Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan Cheese.
Oddwood Brewing
3108 Manor Rd., Austin
|Margherita 2Go
|$10.75
MAX 2 TOPPING ADDS
Fresh mozz, tomato and basil. TO-GO CHARGE BUILT INTO PRICE OF ITEM.
|Pepp Talk 2Go
|$10.25
MAX 2 TOPPING ADDS
Classic Pepperoni. Loaded with Pepp. TO-GO CHARGE BUILT INTO PRICE OF ITEM.
|4-Pack - Slice of Fried Gold
|$14.00
English style lager (5.3%). Brewed with the choicest English pilsner malts and hopped with select East Kent Golding hops. Lagered for 9 weeks until bright and super smooth. We get lovely bready malty notes and light citrus, herbal hops. Crisp. Clean. Crushable (THREE C's)
Pinthouse Brewing
2201 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
|Birria Dip
|$14.00
Our mash-up of a birria taco and the French Dip sandwich. We make a traditional Mexican birria in house and then put that on our homemade rolls with mozzarella cheese. We top it with cilantro and diced sweet onions. Served with the consommé from the making of the birria. Choice of side included.
|Beautiful Tropical Fish 4-pack cans
|$20.00
Beautiful Tropical Fish - 7.0%\t\t\t\t\t\t
Style: Hazy IPA\t\t\t\t\t\t
Flavor & Aroma: Chewy Pineapple, Fresh Yuzu, Ripe Mangosteen, Calamansi and Restrained Bitterness. \t\t\t\t\t\t
Notes: Mosaic, Citra, Lotus and Galaxy
|Build Your Own
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, and house cheese blend. Make it your own design by choosing from the available toppings.
The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen
6015 Dillard Circle Suite A, Austin
|Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Pork belly lardons, sliced hardboiled egg, cheddar cheese, diced avocado, green onions, grape tomatoes & radish. Served on our organic spring mix with a side of blue cheese dressing.
|Straight Shooter Burger
|$13.25
Hearty half-pound burger cooked to perfection and served on a toasted brioche roll. Dressed with organic mixed greens, tomato, onion, and housemade pickles. Served with your choice of condiment and side item.
|Joe vs the Avocado Bowl
|$12.75
Whole fresh avocado and quinoa are topped with street corn, Cotija cheese, red onion & cilantro. Served over organic mixed greens with a side of fresh-prepared citrus vinaigrette. (Make it VEGAN - order without Mexican corn & Cotija)
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
2900 W. Anderson Lane, Austin
|Garlic Knots
Garlic Butter, Marinara
|Toasted Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli, Italian Breadcrumbs, Marinara
|16" Coal Fired Cheese Pizza
|$14.99
Choose Toppings to Add to our Classic Coal-Fired Cheese Pizza.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oz. Tap House
10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin
|Cole's Chicken Strips
|$7.50
House Breaded or Grilled
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|$15.00
Beer Battered Red Bird® Chicken Breast, White Cheddar, Chipotle or Honey Serrano Slaw, Red Onion, House Pickled Jalapeños
|Oz House Burger
|$13.75
Akaushi Beef or Red Bird® Chicken Breast, White Cheddar, Red Onion, Romaine, Tomato, Kosher Dill Pickles, House Sauce
Easy Tiger
3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Large Pretzel (Available after 11am)
|$14.00
For an at-home Beer Garden experience, please reheat this pretzel just before serving! Preheat oven to 350 F. Bake 5-8 minutes on a sheet tray.
|King Cake (Pre-Orders Open 2/16)
|$35.00
Rich, buttery pain au lait dough laced with cinnamon sugar filling, topped with the three colors of Mardi Gras and hiding a toy tiger surprise.
|Easy Egg Sandwich
|$12.00
Easy Bun, Vital Farms Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Scallion, Jalapeño Aioli*; Choice of Sausage, Bacon or Avocado
Easy Tiger
6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin
|CARAMEL BANANA BREAD
|$5.00
For our banana bread lovers, we’ve reimagined this treat into a personal sized snacking cake, streusel-topped and drizzled with rich caramel.
|Breakfast Bowl
|$14.00
Breakfast Potatoes, Vital FarmsEggs*, Romesco, Choice of
Breakfast Sausage, Bacon or Avocado, Served With Austin Sourdough
|King Cake (Pre-Orders Open 2/16)
|$35.00
Rich, buttery pain au lait dough laced with cinnamon sugar filling, topped with the three colors of Mardi Gras and hiding a toy tiger surprise.
Cafe Divine & Holy Grounds Online
301 E. 8th St, Austin
|Chocolate Pecan Pie
|$18.00
3 day lead time required. Type your desired pick up date and time in the special instructions box and we will get back with you.
|Chocolate Raspberry Cake
|$20.00
3 day lead time required. Type your desired pick up date and time in the special instructions box and we will get back with you.
|Caesar Salad
|$3.25
Romaine lettuce, herbed croutons, grated Parmesan cheese with caesar dressing.
(Family Serving serves 4)
Southern Heights Brewing Co.
6014 Techni Center Dr STE 2-101, Austin
|Jam Session Raspberry Sour 25oz Crowler
|$9.00
Our super crushable raspberry sour, Jam Session. Nearly 500 pounds of delicious raspberry puree from @oregonfruitfermentation goes into making this one a true work of tart.
|Tahitian Dreamin Hazy IPA - 4 pack
|$18.00
This majestic beauty tasting like a tropical voyage to the end of a rainbow. Brewed with Citra, Centennial, Simcoe and happiness. No reservations or tickets needed
|Samoan Joes (Growler Refill)
|$15.00
Samoan Joe's English Porter- Crowlers
Pairs well with Guy Ritchie films and Cockney accents. Layered between a brown and robust porter with hints of a hip coffee shop without WiFi. Settle in next to a fake fireplace and enjoy a Texas winter while it lasts.
Hints of coffee and lots of chocolate
Celis Brewery
10001 Metric Blvd., Austin
|White 6-Pack Cans (72oz) TOGO
|$9.00
6-pack of 12oz Celis White Wit cans.
|Cru 6-Pack Cans (72oz) TOGO
|$10.00
|Juicy 6-Pack Cans (72oz) TOGO
|$10.00
Last Stand Brewing
12345 Pauls Valley Road Blgs I & J, Austin
|6 Pack Craftsman Light
|$8.00
Style: American Ale - ABV: 4.5% - IBU: 10 - Light, Refreshing, & Crushable
|6 Pack Texas Forever Lager
|$9.00
|1/6BBL Citra SMaSH IPA Keg
|$120.00
Oasis Texas Brewing Co
6550 Comanche Trail, Austin
|Essentials Package
|$70.00
6 Eggs, 1/2 pound Assorted Sliced Cheeses, 1 Loaf of Bread, 1 pound of Smoked Brisket, 1 head of IceBurg Lettuce, 1 pound of Tomatoes, 1 pound of Carrots, 1 pound of Squash, 1 pound of Onions, 1 pound of Flour, 4 oz of assorted fresh herbs, 1 pound of Potatoes, 1 pound of Butter, 1 pound of Beans, 1 pound of Rice, 32 oz Oat Milk, 2 Cans of Soup, 1 ea. Toilet Paper, 20 ea. Gloves, 8 oz Sliced Ham, 1 pound of Chicken, 8 oz Pickles, 2oz Hand Sanitizer (may sub Vegan Patties and Vegan Sausage for other proteins)
|6-pack METAMODERN
|$7.00
|Essentials package with a 6 pack
|$75.00
St. Elmo Brewing Company
440 E Saint Elmo Rd, Austin
|Bam Ba Lam Blackberry Sour - To Go
Bam-Ba-Lam - Blackberry Sour - 4.8%
Our OG kettle sour recipe, but with a new face! Bam-Ba-Lam has an up-front pop of tartness counterbalanced with a berry cobbler sweetness and plum underpinnings.
|Mary Christmas Ale - To Go
Mary - Christmas Ale (6.5%)
William Crisp’s crystal malt in the grist bill, which marries very nicely with the cinnamon and orange peel. Also, we crushed the cinnamon ourselves, delivering a more vibrant spice character!
|Smalls Hazy Pale Ale - To Go
Hazy Pale Ale, 5.0% ABV.
Draught House
4112 Medical Pkwy, Austin
|Pub Fries
|$4.00
Side of 3/8" cut fries finished with fine sea salt and a spritz of malt vinegar
|Buffalo Wings
|$15.00
Eight Crispy Double Fried Chicken Wings tossed in our neighborhood renowned Spicy Buffalo Sauce (contains butter)
|HOUSE Burger
|$11.00
Two Akaushi Beef Patties, White American Cheese, Garlicky Dill Pickles, Chopped Yellow Onions, and Fancy Sauce on a Martin's Potato Roll.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pinthouse Pizza
4236 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Pepperoni and Basil
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, pepperoni, fresh basil, and house cheese blend.
|Electric Jellyfish 4-pack cans
|$18.00
4-Pack of Electric Jellyfish 16oz cans. Voted the "Best Overall Beer in Austin", four years running.
|Here There Be Dragons 4-pack cans
|$22.00
Here There Be Dragons – 8.7%
Style: Hazy DIPA
Flavor & Aroma: Orange Creamsicle, Kiwi and Key Lime
The Barrel Room
6550 Comanche Trail #201, Austin
|Large Cowabunga Pizza
|$30.00
|Soup Du Jour
|$6.00
|Brussels Sprout
|$10.00
Buzz Mill Coffee
1505 Town Creek Dr, Austin
|Crab Rangoons
|$8.00
4 pieces. Served with sweet chili sauce. (vegan)
|Plow Fries
|$4.00
comes with organic ketchup..
|2 for $20 Tuesdays
|$20.00
Two Burgers, two fries, two Plow sauces and two ketchups. (burger of the week not included in this special)
Easy Tiger
6406 N IH 35 Frontage RD #1100, Austin
|Donate: Community Bread
|$3.00
With your donation, we will bake and deliver a loaf of bread to the community on your behalf! Join us in our 10,000 Loaves Community Challenge to help feed Austin benefitting Central Texas Food Bank, Keep Austin Fed, Drive A Senior and Mobile Loaves & Fishes.
|HOLIDAY GRAZING BOARD
|$150.00
(Serves 6-7) Make it an Easy Holiday! Gather around the table with an assortment of Antonelli’s cheeses and select cured meats accompanied by Austin Walnut Cranberry Sourdough and Austin Baguette. Served with seasonal dried and fresh fruits, nuts and House Mustard, Salted Whipped Butter and Seasonal Jam.
Ingredients: Brie, Blue Cheese, Deer Creek Cheddar, Figs (Fresh), Apricots, Grapes, Sugared Cranberries, Prosciutto, Salami, Pecans/Almonds with Seasonal Chutney
CONTAINS: [Allergens] Gluten, Dairy, Nuts
Friends and Allies Brewing
979 Springdale Rd \r\n#124, Austin
|Sampler 6 Pack
|$12.00
|Bat Keeper 4 Pack
|$12.00
|Hazy 6 Pack
|$12.00
Independence Brewing Co.
3913 Todd Ln Ste 607, Austin
|Peach Emoji - 6x12oz
|$6.00
6.5% - Sour ale with fresh peaches and a Ceylon and Assam black tea from our friends at Smith Teamaker
*DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.
|Trappist Keeper - 32oz Crowler
5.3% - Power & Light is a crisp, hoppy and refreshing Session IPA. With just the right amount of grapefruity hop flavor, this 2016 World Beer Cup gold winner is easy drinking goodness.
|Redbud: Passsion Fruit Guava - 6x12oz
|$6.00
4.9% - Redbud Berliner weisse with Passion Fruit & Guava.
Zilker Brewing Company
1701 E 6th St, Austin
|Vibe Worthy 4pk
|$22.00
Holy Freakin' Pineapple, triple hazy IPA collab with Turning Point (Bedford, TX), full bodied with creamy mouthfeel. ABV - 10%, HOPS - Eclipse, Galaxy, Citra Incognito, Cryo Pop, YCH Trial 602, HBC-586, Strata
|Heavenly Daze 12oz
|$3.00
HAZY, LOW BITTERNESS, JUICY, ABV – 6.8%, YEAST – house blended hazy, HOPS – citra, mosaic, simcoe, MALT – pale malt, 2 row, dextrin, oats
|Hazy Marco IPA 4pk (NEW!)
|$18.00
juicy, stone fruit, nectarine, soft doughy malt flavor like the classic but it's a HAZY IPA, ABV - 6.8%, HOPS - El Dorado, Simcoe Cryo, Citra Cryo, Citra, Cascade
TACOS
Lazarus Brewing Co.
1902 E. 6th Street, Austin
|Carne Asada (After 11AM)
|$4.00
Served street style on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with seasoned grilled skirt steak and onions and topped with fresh onion and cilantro
|Bacon, Egg and Cheese
|$3.50
Served on a flour tortilla (corn available by request) with eggs, bacon, cheese, and topped with pico de gallo
|Pollo Verde (After 11AM)
|$4.00
Served street style on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with shredded chicken in a salsa verde and topped with onion and cilantro
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
6501 S Congress Ave, Sute 202, Austin
|Zilker
Fresh wild arugula and mixed lettuce topped with cranberries, goat cheese and Texas pecans. Try adding prosciutto.
** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.
|Flying Garlic
Garlic butter base, fresh baby spinach, roasted garlic, grilled chicken, feta and crushed red peppers.
|Major Tom
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green pepper, and fresh portobella mushrooms.
PIZZA
Pinthouse Pizza
4729 BURNET ROAD, Austin
|Electric Jellyfish 4-pack cans
|$18.00
4-Pack of Electric Jellyfish 16oz cans. Voted the "Best Overall Beer in Austin", four years running.
|Honey Pear
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, extra virgin olive oil, house cheese blend, sliced pear, caramelized onions, blue cheese, prosciutto, basil, local honey.
|Caesar
Chopped romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, house-made Caesar dressing, and croutons.
Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen
12024 HWY 290, Austin
|Garlic Knots
|$6.99
Hand-tied knots drenched in fresh garlic butter with red sauce for dipping
|E.T.C. Bread
|$8.99
Our house made cheesy bread seasoned with a special everything (ET) blend. Served with Ranch or House Red dipping sauce.
|House Salad
|$11.99
Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Banana peppers, cheese and croutons. (Meal/Sharable Size)
HAMBURGERS
Hold Out Brewing
1208 W 4th St, Austin
|Hold Out Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Romaine heart & iceberg, ciliegine mozzarella, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, soft boiled egg, spicy Capicolla & crispy bacon, miso ranch dressing, sunflower seeds
|Hold Out Classic Burger
|$11.00
Smashed patties, ‘merican cheese, shrettuce, comeback sauce, French’s, dill pickles, diced onion. This is a double meat, double cheese situation.
|Hold Out Wings
|$15.00
brined & fried, tatanka sauce (house buffalo), miso ranch, celery salad with blue cheese
