Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Patika

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon$6.00
Salmon Stuffed Avocado$10.00
avocado, grilled salmon, arugula, pickled shallot, everything spice, poached egg
*gluten-free
More about Patika
Item pic

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum

10000 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.9 (981 reviews)
Takeout
FS Salmon Salad$35.00
Bibb lettuce, heirloom grape tomatoes, red wine pickled onions, honey peppercorn bacon, calabrese gorgonzola vinaigrette, gorgonzola crumbles
Salmon Salad$18.00
Bibb lettuce, heirloom grape tomatoes, red wine pickled onions, honey peppercorn bacon, calabrese gorgonzola vinaigrette, gorgonzola crumbles
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
GF Crispy Salmon$23.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
Crispy Salmon$23.99
roasted tomatillo sauce, crab, hothouse tomato wedges
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile image

FRENCH FRIES

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile

3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$26.00
Green pea risotto, okra & fresno chowchow (GF, DF)
More about Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fatty Salmon Sashimi$14.00
Salmon Roe (Ikura) Nigiri$7.00
Salmon Sashimi$12.00
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Main pic

 

1618 Asian Fusion

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Banana Salmon$21.00
(GF) Contains dairy, coconut and shellfish
More about 1618 Asian Fusion
Item pic

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

916 Springdale Road, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sriracha Smoked Salmon Toast$9.00
Japanese milk bread topped with smoked salmon, sriracha sauce, mozzarella, green onion & nori.
Sriracha Salmon Toast$9.00
Japanese milk bread topped with smoked salmon, sriracha sauce, mozzarella, green onion & nori.
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke

3100 S. Congress Ste. A, Austin

Avg 4.6 (686 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Kale + Salmon Poke Topper$19.00
Sambal Salmon Poke
Sambal Salmon Poke
Salmon tossed with shoyu, sesame oil, white/green onion, ginger, cucumbers, rice wine vinegar and Sambal
More about Poke-Poke
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Austin Java

5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Bagel$11.00
daily bagel selection, smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, pickled onions
Smoked Salmon Benedict$12.75
More about Austin Java
Consumer pic

 

Kitchen Del Mar Seafood Grill & Bar

3519 Ranch Road 620 North, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon$32.00
More about Kitchen Del Mar Seafood Grill & Bar
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Matt's El Rancho

2613 S Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (3094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$25.95
Fresh Grilled Salmon with Cilantro Garlic Cream Sauce. Served with small Combo Salad, Mango Pico de Gallo, Spanish Rice & Black Beans.
More about Matt's El Rancho
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hula Hut

3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Fresh Salmon Dinner$19.99
2 fillets of salmon topped with Polynesian plum sauce & pico de gallo, with rice & chopped salad
Grilled Chile Rubbed Salmon Tacos$12.99
Two tacos filled with grilled fresh salmon, chile spices, lettuce, red cabbage, fresh cilantro, tomatoes & jalapeño-lime sauce on flour tortillas
More about Hula Hut
Item pic

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (872 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Salmon$23.99
roasted tomatillo sauce, crab, hothouse tomato wedges
GF Crispy Salmon$23.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
GF Simply Grilled Salmon$19.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Main pic

 

COVER 3 Anderson

2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HONG KONG SALMON$23.95
Sauteed Shiitake Mushrooms, Scallions, Spinach, Light-Soy Ginger Broth
More about COVER 3 Anderson
Item pic

 

District Kitchen + Cocktails

7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon + Avocado Toast$16.00
pickled red onions, egg,, goat cheese, avocado, come with a side traditional salad.
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
Buenos Aires Cafe image

 

Buenos Aires Cafe

13500 Galleria Circle U-120, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scottish Salmon (Lunch)$25.00
Scottish Salmon$25.00
More about Buenos Aires Cafe
Seared Salmon Salad image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

3001 RR 620 S, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ora King Salmon$30.00
crispy skin, summer vegetables, coconut-cilantro rice, citrus-caper verde sauce, sea salt (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
Seared Salmon Salad$20.00
“sixty south” salmon, mixed greens, cabbage, english cucumber, carrot, sweet peppers, crispy onion, radish, miso vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Seared Salmon Salad image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

800 W. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ora King Salmon$30.00
crispy skin, summer vegetables, coconut-cilantro rice, citrus-caper verde sauce, sea salt (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
Seared Salmon Salad$20.00
“sixty south” salmon, mixed greens, cabbage, english cucumber, carrot, sweet peppers, radish, crispy onion, miso vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$24.99
Ginger Broccoli– Fresno chili vinaigrette
Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs$10.99
house-made deviled eggs – smoked salmon - chili – chives
Salmon-a la carte$11.99
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

1310 RR 620 S., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$24.99
Ginger Broccoli– Fresno chili vinaigrette
Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs$10.99
house-made deviled eggs – smoked salmon - chili – chives
Salmon-a la carte$11.99
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
salmon burger image

 

Café No Sé

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
salmon burger$19.00
blackened salmon patty, kale apple slaw, avocado, tomato, garlic aioli, sweet chili sauce, buttermilk bun
sd crisp salmon$12.00
smoked salmon bagel$17.00
salmon, sunflower sprouts, hard-boiled egg, pickled onion, tomato, caper scallion cream cheese, everything bagel
More about Café No Sé
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit. image

 

Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Champagne Gorgonzola.$13.99
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, Gorgonzola cheese, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, Champagne Vinaigrette.
Salmon Penne Pasta$22.95
Grilled 4oz fresh cut Salmon ~ Penne Pasta ~ Shallots ~ Bacon ~ Sundried Tomato Garlic Cream Sauce.
More about Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
Soto South Lamar image

SUSHI

Soto South Lamar

1100 South Lamar, Suite 2115, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1308 reviews)
Takeout
Crunchy Salmon$15.00
More about Soto South Lamar
El Chile Cafe y Cantina image

 

El Chile Cafe y Cantina

1809 Manor Road, Austin

Avg 4.2 (2291 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Pineapple Salmon Ceviche$15.00
Atlantic salmon marinated in Susto Mezcal, grilled pineapple, lime, lemon, cilantro, and sweet peppers. Topped with avocado and served with housemade tostadas.
More about El Chile Cafe y Cantina
Tiny Boxwoods image

 

Tiny Boxwoods

1503 W 35th street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Salmon$36.00
house barbecue sauce, coconut rice, night’s vegetable
Salmon Provençal$26.00
mixed greens, champagne vinaigrette, goat cheese baguette
Salmon Provençal$26.00
grilled salmon, mixed greens, champagne vinaigrette, goat cheese baguette
More about Tiny Boxwoods
Item pic

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

4917 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sriracha Smoked Salmon Toast$9.00
Japanese milk bread topped with smoked salmon, sriracha sauce, mozzarella, green onion & nori.
Sriracha Smoked Salmon Toast$9.00
Japanese milk bread topped with smoked salmon, sriracha sauce, mozzarella, green onion & nori.
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Item pic

 

Loro Austin

2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$18.50
cucumber-yuzu broth, parsley, lemon
**soy, garlic
TG Side Salmon$8.00
TG Grilled Salmon$18.50
cucumber-yuzu broth, parsley, lemon
**soy, garlic
More about Loro Austin
Austin Tea Xchange Cafe image

 

Austin Tea Xchange Cafe

13011 Shops Parkway, Austin

Avg 4.9 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast with Smoked Salmon$14.99
More about Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
Soto Japanese image

 

Soto Japanese

11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Sashimi$7.00
King Salmon Nigiri$5.00
King Salmon Sashimi$9.00
More about Soto Japanese
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage

3120 Palm Way #170, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LIME CILANTRO SALMON$23.95
Grilled Atlantic salmon with a lime cilantro salsa served with grilled vegetables
More about Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Cuban Sandwiches

Corn Dogs

Naan

Steak Frites

Tacos

Chicken Piccata

Tuna Steaks

Teriyaki Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston