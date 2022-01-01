Salmon in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve salmon
Patika
2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN
|Salmon
|$6.00
|Salmon Stuffed Avocado
|$10.00
avocado, grilled salmon, arugula, pickled shallot, everything spice, poached egg
*gluten-free
Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
10000 Research Blvd, Austin
|FS Salmon Salad
|$35.00
Bibb lettuce, heirloom grape tomatoes, red wine pickled onions, honey peppercorn bacon, calabrese gorgonzola vinaigrette, gorgonzola crumbles
|Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Bibb lettuce, heirloom grape tomatoes, red wine pickled onions, honey peppercorn bacon, calabrese gorgonzola vinaigrette, gorgonzola crumbles
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin
|GF Crispy Salmon
|$23.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
|Crispy Salmon
|$23.99
roasted tomatillo sauce, crab, hothouse tomato wedges
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Salmon
|$26.00
Green pea risotto, okra & fresno chowchow (GF, DF)
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Fatty Salmon Sashimi
|$14.00
|Salmon Roe (Ikura) Nigiri
|$7.00
|Salmon Sashimi
|$12.00
1618 Asian Fusion
1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin
|Banana Salmon
|$21.00
(GF) Contains dairy, coconut and shellfish
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
916 Springdale Road, Austin
|Sriracha Smoked Salmon Toast
|$9.00
Japanese milk bread topped with smoked salmon, sriracha sauce, mozzarella, green onion & nori.
|Sriracha Salmon Toast
|$9.00
Japanese milk bread topped with smoked salmon, sriracha sauce, mozzarella, green onion & nori.
Poke-Poke
3100 S. Congress Ste. A, Austin
|Asian Kale + Salmon Poke Topper
|$19.00
|Sambal Salmon Poke
|Sambal Salmon Poke
Salmon tossed with shoyu, sesame oil, white/green onion, ginger, cucumbers, rice wine vinegar and Sambal
Austin Java
5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin
|Smoked Salmon Bagel
|$11.00
daily bagel selection, smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, pickled onions
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$12.75
Kitchen Del Mar Seafood Grill & Bar
3519 Ranch Road 620 North, Austin
|Salmon
|$32.00
Matt's El Rancho
2613 S Lamar, Austin
|Salmon
|$25.95
Fresh Grilled Salmon with Cilantro Garlic Cream Sauce. Served with small Combo Salad, Mango Pico de Gallo, Spanish Rice & Black Beans.
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Grilled Fresh Salmon Dinner
|$19.99
2 fillets of salmon topped with Polynesian plum sauce & pico de gallo, with rice & chopped salad
|Grilled Chile Rubbed Salmon Tacos
|$12.99
Two tacos filled with grilled fresh salmon, chile spices, lettuce, red cabbage, fresh cilantro, tomatoes & jalapeño-lime sauce on flour tortillas
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin
|Crispy Salmon
|$23.99
roasted tomatillo sauce, crab, hothouse tomato wedges
|GF Crispy Salmon
|$23.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
|GF Simply Grilled Salmon
|$19.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
COVER 3 Anderson
2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin
|HONG KONG SALMON
|$23.95
Sauteed Shiitake Mushrooms, Scallions, Spinach, Light-Soy Ginger Broth
District Kitchen + Cocktails
7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin
|Salmon + Avocado Toast
|$16.00
pickled red onions, egg,, goat cheese, avocado, come with a side traditional salad.
Buenos Aires Cafe
13500 Galleria Circle U-120, Bee Cave
|Scottish Salmon (Lunch)
|$25.00
|Scottish Salmon
|$25.00
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
3001 RR 620 S, Austin
|Ora King Salmon
|$30.00
crispy skin, summer vegetables, coconut-cilantro rice, citrus-caper verde sauce, sea salt (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
|Seared Salmon Salad
|$20.00
“sixty south” salmon, mixed greens, cabbage, english cucumber, carrot, sweet peppers, crispy onion, radish, miso vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
800 W. 6th St., Austin
|Ora King Salmon
|$30.00
crispy skin, summer vegetables, coconut-cilantro rice, citrus-caper verde sauce, sea salt (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
|Seared Salmon Salad
|$20.00
“sixty south” salmon, mixed greens, cabbage, english cucumber, carrot, sweet peppers, radish, crispy onion, miso vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
The League Kitchen and Tavern
10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin
|Grilled Atlantic Salmon
|$24.99
Ginger Broccoli– Fresno chili vinaigrette
|Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs
|$10.99
house-made deviled eggs – smoked salmon - chili – chives
|Salmon-a la carte
|$11.99
The League Kitchen and Tavern
1310 RR 620 S., Austin
|Grilled Atlantic Salmon
|$24.99
Ginger Broccoli– Fresno chili vinaigrette
|Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs
|$10.99
house-made deviled eggs – smoked salmon - chili – chives
|Salmon-a la carte
|$11.99
Café No Sé
1603 S Congress Ave, Austin
|salmon burger
|$19.00
blackened salmon patty, kale apple slaw, avocado, tomato, garlic aioli, sweet chili sauce, buttermilk bun
|sd crisp salmon
|$12.00
|smoked salmon bagel
|$17.00
salmon, sunflower sprouts, hard-boiled egg, pickled onion, tomato, caper scallion cream cheese, everything bagel
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Salmon Champagne Gorgonzola.
|$13.99
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, Gorgonzola cheese, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, Champagne Vinaigrette.
|Salmon Penne Pasta
|$22.95
Grilled 4oz fresh cut Salmon ~ Penne Pasta ~ Shallots ~ Bacon ~ Sundried Tomato Garlic Cream Sauce.
Soto South Lamar
1100 South Lamar, Suite 2115, Austin
|Crunchy Salmon
|$15.00
El Chile Cafe y Cantina
1809 Manor Road, Austin
|Grilled Pineapple Salmon Ceviche
|$15.00
Atlantic salmon marinated in Susto Mezcal, grilled pineapple, lime, lemon, cilantro, and sweet peppers. Topped with avocado and served with housemade tostadas.
Tiny Boxwoods
1503 W 35th street, Austin
|BBQ Salmon
|$36.00
house barbecue sauce, coconut rice, night’s vegetable
|Salmon Provençal
|$26.00
mixed greens, champagne vinaigrette, goat cheese baguette
|Salmon Provençal
|$26.00
grilled salmon, mixed greens, champagne vinaigrette, goat cheese baguette
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
4917 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Sriracha Smoked Salmon Toast
|$9.00
Japanese milk bread topped with smoked salmon, sriracha sauce, mozzarella, green onion & nori.
|Sriracha Smoked Salmon Toast
|$9.00
Japanese milk bread topped with smoked salmon, sriracha sauce, mozzarella, green onion & nori.
Loro Austin
2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Grilled Salmon
|$18.50
cucumber-yuzu broth, parsley, lemon
**soy, garlic
|TG Side Salmon
|$8.00
|TG Grilled Salmon
|$18.50
cucumber-yuzu broth, parsley, lemon
**soy, garlic
Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
13011 Shops Parkway, Austin
|Avocado Toast with Smoked Salmon
|$14.99
Soto Japanese
11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Austin
|Salmon Sashimi
|$7.00
|King Salmon Nigiri
|$5.00
|King Salmon Sashimi
|$9.00