Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Chile Cafe y Cantina 1900 Manor Rd.

2,291 Reviews

$$

1900 Manor Road

Austin, TX 78722

Order Again

Popular Items

Enchilada Plate
A La Carte Tacos
Chips and Salsa

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$5.50

Thin corn chips with choice of 6 oz of salsa

Creamy Queso Blanco

$10.00

with house made tostadas

Nachos Clasicos

$10.00

Refried beans, jack cheese, pickled jalapenos.

Ceviche

$14.00

Corvina fish, Tomato, Red Onion, Serrano, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Housemade Corn Tostadas

Grilled Pineapple Salmon Ceviche

$15.00

Atlantic salmon marinated in Susto Mezcal, grilled pineapple, lime, lemon, cilantro, and sweet peppers. Topped with avocado and served with housemade tostadas.

Guacamole

$13.00

Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Serrano, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Housemade Corn Tostadas

Quesadilla

$9.00

Enchiladas

Enchilada Plate

Big Tex-Mex Enchilada Platter

$18.00

3 Jack cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne, served with spanish rice and refried beans.

Single Enchilada

$5.00

Specialties

Pollo Poblano

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Rajas, Mushrooms, Poblano Cream Sauce. Served with White Rice, Guacamole Salad and a Choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas.

Pollo Con Mole

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Red Mole Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, Tortillas

Chalupas

$15.00

two tinga de pollo or beef picadillo and refried bean chalupas. jack, lettuce, tomato and guac. spanish rice

Veggie Chalupas

$13.00

Two nopalito, mushroom, and rajas chalupas topped with queso fresco, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole. Served with white rice.

Crispy Barbaco Relleno

$18.00

barbacoa, caramelized onions, and jack cheese stuffed poblano with salsa ranchera and spanish rice.

Pork Relleno

$18.00

Adobo Pork Poblano, Salsa Ranchera, Crema, Spanish Rice

Veggie Relleno

$17.00

chayote, corn, spinach, and jack cheese stuffed poblano with poblano and chipotle cream sauces, tomatillo pico, and white rice.

Arbol grilled shrimp

$22.00

6 gulf shrimp, arbol salsa ranchera, white rice, tomatillo pico, guacamole, tortillas.

Crispy Redfish Chiltepin

$23.00

Panko beer batter redfish filet, charred green beans, chiltepin lemon sauce, cucumber carrot slaw.

Tacos

A La Carte Tacos

Flautas

$17.00

Crispy Chicken Flautas, Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole, Crema, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans

Puffy Taco Plate

$15.00

Two Puffy Tacos, Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole, Queso Fresco, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans

Single Puffy Taco

$5.00

Soup and Salads

Alma's Tortilla Soup

$6.00

ancho-spiced tomato soup with chicken, tortilla strips, queso fresco, crema, avocado, cilantro

Grilled Avocado Caesar

$11.00

Romaine hearts, pumpkin seeds, parmesan, roasted garlic chipotle caesar dressing.

El Chile Salad

$11.00

Green Leaf Lettuce, Grilled Corn, Tomatoes, Jimaca, Carrots, Black Beans, Avocado, Jack Cheese, Crispy Flour Tortillas

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Pozole Verde

$6.00

vegan tomatillo broth, hominy, cilantro, lime, sliced avocado, crispy tortilla strips

From The Grill

Charbroiled Fajitas

$20.00

Charbroiled Beef of Chicken Fajitas, Grilled Poblanos, Red Bells, Caramelized Onion Served with Charro Beans, Tortillas, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole

Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00

Grilled Gulf Shrimp, Mojo Butter, Pico de Gallo, White Rice Served with Charro Beans, Tortillas, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole

Arrachera

$25.00

10 Oz Grilled steak, chile toreados, tex-mex enchilada, spanish rice, refried beans, guacamole salad, tortillas.

Desserts

Tres Leches

$7.00

Kids

Kids Bean & Cheese Taco

$2.95

Kids Cheese Quesdillas

$5.50

Kids Bean & Cheese Nachos

$7.00

Kids Single Enchilada

$3.75

Kid's Chicken Fajita Taco

$4.50

Kid's Beef Fajita Taco

$4.50

Lunch Specials (Available M-F 11A-3P)

Taco Plate

$13.00

2 Tacos on Flour or Corn, Served with White Rice and Black Beans.

Lunch Fajita Plate

$15.00

Veggie Chalupas

$13.00

Two nopalito, mushroom, and rajas chalupas topped with queso fresco, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole. Served with white rice.

Torta

$15.00

Choice of Adobo Pork or Beef Barbacoa. Open Faced Sandwich, Refried Beans, Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Chile Torreado, Served with Crispy Potatoes

Lunch Avocado Torta

$14.00

Soup and Salad

$11.00

Brunch (Only available Sat. and Sun. 10-3)

Chilaquiles Verdes

$11.00

Housemade Corn Tostadas, Tomatillo Salsa, Crema, Queso Fresco, Two Eggs, Black Beans. Add Chicken or Steak for $4.00

Migas

$11.00

Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Corn Tortilla Strips, Tomatoes, Onions, Serranos, Jack Cheese, Crispy Potatoes, Black Beans and Tortillas.

Bandera Burrito

$13.00

Chorizo, Eggs, Potato Burrito, Guajillo Salsa, Tomatillo Salsa, Crema and Black Beans.

Steak and Eggs

$16.00

Arrachera Steak, Rajas, Jack Cheese, Two Eggs, Crispy Potatoes, Refried Beans and Tortillas.

Barbacoa Con Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Barbacoa. Two Eggs, Salsa Ranchera, Crispy Potatoes, Refried Beans and Tortillas.

Puffy Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Two Opened-Faced Puffy Shells, Refried Beans, Two Eggs, Salsa Ranchera, Queso Fresco. Crispy Potatoes.

Huevos Motulenos

$11.00

Two Eggs, Corn Tortilla, Black Bean Puree, Guajillo Salsa, Crema, Queso Fresco. Crispy Potatoes.

Huevos Divorciados

$11.00

Two Eggs, Corn Tortilla, Tomatillo Salsa, Guajillo Salsa, Queso Fresco, Black Beans, Crispy Potatoes.

Nopalito Omelette

$14.00

Three-Egg Omelette, Nopalitos, , Tomatoes, Onions, Serranos, Jack Cheese, Salsa Ranchera, Crema. Crispy Potatoes, Black Beans

Brunch Avocado Torta

$15.00

Brunch Tacos (Only available Sat. and Sun. 10-3)

Brunch Taco Plate

$10.00

Two Brunch Tacos, Refired Beans and Potatoes. Taco Choice: Tradicional: Chorizo, Egg and Potato. Gringo: Bacon, Egg and Jack Cheese. Macho: Carne Asada, Egg and Jack Cheese. Austin: Nopalitos, Egg Pico De Gallo, Jack Cheese. O Special: Refired Beans, Jack Cheese and Bacon.

Beer

Dos Equis Lager

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Bohemia

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.75

Corona Light

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50Out of stock

Lonestar Tall Boys

$4.00Out of stock

Margaritas/Cocktails

House Rocks

$9.00

House Frozen

$9.00

Top Shelf Frozen

$13.00

Chilango

$11.00
Ghost Rocks Margarita

Ghost Rocks Margarita

$12.00

Ghost tequila, mango, lime juice, triple sec. Served frozen.

Jacked Sangria

$10.00Out of stock

La Mangonada

$11.00

Perfect

$12.00

La Flaca

$11.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$2.75

Can Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Limonada

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Agua Fresca

$4.00

OJ

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Topo Chico Michelada

$3.50

Cold Brew

$4.50

Richards Rain Water

$3.50Out of stock

Soda Water

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:40 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:40 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:40 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:40 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday10:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Mexican and Tex-mex Cuisine. Curbside pickup. Contactless transaction. On Manor Road since 2003. 3% packaging fee on pickup and delivery

Website

Location

1900 Manor Road, Austin, TX 78722

Directions

El Chile Cafe y Cantina image
El Chile Cafe y Cantina image

