Pelons Tex Mex
2,470 Reviews
$$
802 Red River St
Austin, TX 78701
Popular Items
APPS
Chicken Flautas
6 corn rolled tortillas filled with pulled chicken, cheese, and spices. Fried and topped with poblano crema and queso.
Chile con Queso
melted white cheese with hatch chilies.
Small Queso
melted white cheese and hatch chilies
Guacamole
avocado, spices, jalapenos, lime, and pico. made fresh daily
Small Guac
avocado, spices, jalapenos, lime, and pico. made fresh daily
Queso Deluxe
melted white cheese with hatch chilies, guacamole, pico, and ground beef.
HH Flautas
4 corn rolled tortillas filled with pulled chicken, cheese, and spices. Fried and topped with poblano crema and queso.
HH Dilla
FAJITAS
Chicken Fajitas for 1
chicken, green bell peppers, red bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, and caramelized onions. Served with your choice of tortillas and sour cream, guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico.
Chicken Fajitas for 2
chicken, green bell peppers, red bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, and caramelized onions. Served with your choice of tortillas and sour cream, guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico.
Shrimp Fajitas for 1
shrimp, green bell peppers, red bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, and caramelized onions. Served with your choice of tortillas and sour cream, guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico.
Shrimp Fajitas for 2
shrimp, green bell peppers, red bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, and caramelized onions. Served with your choice of tortillas and sour cream, guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico.
Steak Fajitas for 1
Certified Angus beef, green bell peppers, red bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, and caramelized onions. Served with your choice of tortillas and sour cream, guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico.
Steak Fajitas for 2
Certified Angus beef, green bell peppers, red bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, and caramelized onions. Served with your choice of tortillas and sour cream, guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico.
Veggie Fajitas for 1
portabella mushrooms, green bell peppers, red bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, and caramelized onions. Served with your choice of tortillas and sour cream, guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico.
Veggie Fajitas for 2
portabella, green bell peppers, red bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, and caramelized onions. Served with your choice of tortillas and sour cream, guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico.
Combo Fajitas for 1
Combo Fajitas for 2
All Protein Fajitas for 1
All Protein Fajitas for 2
QUESADILLAS
Carnita Quesadilla
pork carnitas, hatch chilies, jalapenos, shredded jack cheese, and a flour tortilla served with queso
Cheese Quesadillas
Chicken Quesadilla
Ranch Hand Quesadilla
diced chicken, mixed cheese, pico, bacon, and ranch in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch
Shrimp Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Certified Angus beef, mixed cheese, pico, and flour tortilla served with queso
Veggie Quesadillas
SOUP/SALAD
Cup Enchilada Soup
shredded chicken, chicken stock, black beans, corn, pico, shredded cheese, sliced avocado, and tortilla strips
Bowl Enchilada Soup
shredded chicken, chicken stock, black beans, corn, pico, shredded cheese, sliced avocado, and tortilla strips
Orange Jicama Salad
shredded green and red cabbage, sliced mandarin oranges, cayenne dusted jicama strips, and lemon shallot dressing. (picture includes added shrimp)
Southwest Salad
mixed lettuce, black beans, corn, pico, tomatoes, shredded cheese, tortilla strips, and sliced avocados with your choice of dressing
House Salad
TACO PLATES
Banh Mi Tacos
diced chicken, habanero carrots, sliced jalapenos, soy sauce, and spicy aoili on your choice of tortillas.
Carne Guisada Tacos
diced angus beef in a guisada sauce with diced onions, cilantro, and a lime wedge on your choice of tortilla
Carnitas Tacos
shredded pork carnitas with hatch chilies, habanero cabbage, poblano crema, and white cheese on your choice of tortilla
Chicken Jicama Tacos
diced chicken with sliced carrots, cayenne dusted jicama strips, and lemon sour cream on your choice of tortilla
Classic Beef Tacos
ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese on your choice of tortilla
Classic Chicken Tacos
shredded chicken, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese on your choice of tortillas.
Spicy Shrimp Tacos
Verde Tacos
black beans, corn, pico, zucchini, portabellas, and white cheese on your choice of tortillas.
WhiteFish Tacos
grilled white fish, red and green shredded cabbage, jalapeno cilantro emulsion, and queso fresco on your choice of tortillas
Combo Taco Plate
Buffet
ENCHILADA PLATES
Carnitas Enchiladas
shredded pork carnitas, hatch chilies, white cheese, poblano crema, and jalapeno cilantro emulsion
Cheese Enchiladas
shredded yellow and white cheese, diced onions, and red chile sauce
Ground Beef Enchiladas
ground beef, shredded white and yellow cheese, diced onions, and red chile sauce
Spiced Chicken Enchiladas
shredded chicken, hatch chiles, white cheese, tomatillo sauce, and jalapeno cilantro emulsion
Spinach Enchiladas
black beans, corn, pico, zucchini, spinach, tomatillo sauce, white cheese, and jalapeno cilantro emulsion
Single Enchilada
Enchilada Combo Plate
SIDES
Togo chips and salsa
Charro Beans
pinto beans cooked with spices, tomatoes, and bacon pieces then topped with cilantro
Refried Beans
cooked twice pinto beans blended smooth with oil (vegan) and topped with queso fresco
Black Beans
black beans cooked with spices and topped with cilantro and queso fresco
Spanish Rice
long grain rice cooked with chicken stock (not vegetarian) and corn, tomatoes, and peas.
Mexican Street Kernel
Pelons take on Mexican Favorite, Elote. Grilled corn topped with a house made aioli, queso fresco, cilantro and served with a lime wedge
Grilled Zucchini
zucchini slices grilled with salt and pepper
Sour cream
2 oz guac
2oz pico
queso 2oz
Avocado
3 Flour Tortillas
3 Corn Tortillas
Serrano sauce
Poblano crema
jalapeno pickled
jalapeno fresh
4oz shredded cheese
Mushroom
Grilled Portobello Mushroom
Side Dressing
DESSERTS
A La Carte
Single Banh Mi Taco
Single Carnitas Taco
Single Classic Tacos
Single Chicken Fajita Taco
Single Whitefish Taco
Single Carne Guisada Taco
Single Chicken Jicama Taco
Grilled Fajita Chicken, Pickled Habanero Carrots, Fresh Mint, Topped with Lemon Infused Sour Cream
Single Spicy Shrimp Taco
Single Steak Fajita Taco
Single Verde Taco
Single Ground Beef Enchalda
Single Carnitas Enchilada
Single Cheese Enchilada
Single Spiced Chicken Enchilada
Single Spinach Enchilada
Single Surf & Turf Taco
Cocktails
508 Small Frozen
508 Large Frozen
508 Frozen Pitcher
Rocks Small Marg
Rocks Large Marg
508 Rocks Pitcher
Higher Self Marg
Higher Shelf Pitcher
Basic Marg Flight
Bougie Marg Flight
Bloody mary
Cuernos Largos
El Culo de Satanas
Oxacan Ol Fashioned
Fairy Godmother
La Flaca
La Paloma
Long Island
802 Martini
Mexican Martini
Mezcal Sour
Pepino
Pinche Fresca
Punto Natural
Ranch Water
Red Sangria
Revolucion
White SANGRIA
Rum punch
Special Shot & Beer
Sotb daiquiri
Unicorn
To Go Frozen
Pitcher White Sangria
Pitcher Red Sangria
Gallon Marg Frozen
Gallon Marg Rocks
Smoked Mezcal Negroni
508 All Day
Clover Club
El Diablo
Elote Collins
El Capitan
La Casa Marg
Mezcal Toreador
Midnight Manhattan
Paloma Royal
Ranch Water 508
Rosalita Milk Punch
Ponche
Mezcal Tasting
Tequila Tasting
Infused Mule
BEER
Austin Amber Can
Austin Eastciders Dry Cider Can
Beer Tub Extras
Bud Light Can
Coors Light
Guiness CAN (SXSW)
Lonestar Tallboy
MICHELADA
Michelob Ultra Tallboy
Miller Lite Tallboy
Modelo Especial Tallboy
Native Texan Pilsner
Negra Modelo Btl
Sol
Squatters
Stash IPA Can
Thirsty Goat Amber Btl
Topo Chico Strawberry
Victoria Btl
Shiner Salt & Lime
Shiner October
N/A Bevs
Wine
HH ALL DAY DRINKS
APPS*
FAJITAS*
