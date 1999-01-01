Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Pelons Tex Mex

2,470 Reviews

$$

802 Red River St

Austin, TX 78701

Order Again

APPS

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$13.25

6 corn rolled tortillas filled with pulled chicken, cheese, and spices. Fried and topped with poblano crema and queso.

Chile con Queso

Chile con Queso

$6.00

melted white cheese with hatch chilies.

Small Queso

$6.00

melted white cheese and hatch chilies

Guacamole

Guacamole

$6.00

avocado, spices, jalapenos, lime, and pico. made fresh daily

Small Guac

Small Guac

$6.00

avocado, spices, jalapenos, lime, and pico. made fresh daily

Queso Deluxe

Queso Deluxe

$8.00

melted white cheese with hatch chilies, guacamole, pico, and ground beef.

HH Flautas

$6.00

4 corn rolled tortillas filled with pulled chicken, cheese, and spices. Fried and topped with poblano crema and queso.

HH Dilla

$6.00

FAJITAS

Chicken Fajitas for 1

Chicken Fajitas for 1

$24.00

chicken, green bell peppers, red bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, and caramelized onions. Served with your choice of tortillas and sour cream, guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico.

Chicken Fajitas for 2

Chicken Fajitas for 2

$40.00

chicken, green bell peppers, red bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, and caramelized onions. Served with your choice of tortillas and sour cream, guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico.

Shrimp Fajitas for 1

$30.00

shrimp, green bell peppers, red bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, and caramelized onions. Served with your choice of tortillas and sour cream, guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico.

Shrimp Fajitas for 2

$48.00

shrimp, green bell peppers, red bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, and caramelized onions. Served with your choice of tortillas and sour cream, guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico.

Steak Fajitas for 1

Steak Fajitas for 1

$27.00

Certified Angus beef, green bell peppers, red bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, and caramelized onions. Served with your choice of tortillas and sour cream, guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico.

Steak Fajitas for 2

Steak Fajitas for 2

$45.00

Certified Angus beef, green bell peppers, red bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, and caramelized onions. Served with your choice of tortillas and sour cream, guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico.

Veggie Fajitas for 1

Veggie Fajitas for 1

$20.00

portabella mushrooms, green bell peppers, red bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, and caramelized onions. Served with your choice of tortillas and sour cream, guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico.

Veggie Fajitas for 2

Veggie Fajitas for 2

$34.00

portabella, green bell peppers, red bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, and caramelized onions. Served with your choice of tortillas and sour cream, guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico.

Combo Fajitas for 1

$20.00

Combo Fajitas for 2

All Protein Fajitas for 1

$31.00

All Protein Fajitas for 2

$49.00

QUESADILLAS

Carnita Quesadilla

Carnita Quesadilla

$15.00

pork carnitas, hatch chilies, jalapenos, shredded jack cheese, and a flour tortilla served with queso

Cheese Quesadillas

$12.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00
Ranch Hand Quesadilla

Ranch Hand Quesadilla

$15.00

diced chicken, mixed cheese, pico, bacon, and ranch in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch

Shrimp Quesadilla

$20.00
Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$18.00

Certified Angus beef, mixed cheese, pico, and flour tortilla served with queso

Veggie Quesadillas

$13.00

SOUP/SALAD

Cup Enchilada Soup

Cup Enchilada Soup

$7.00

shredded chicken, chicken stock, black beans, corn, pico, shredded cheese, sliced avocado, and tortilla strips

Bowl Enchilada Soup

Bowl Enchilada Soup

$10.00

shredded chicken, chicken stock, black beans, corn, pico, shredded cheese, sliced avocado, and tortilla strips

Orange Jicama Salad

Orange Jicama Salad

$12.00

shredded green and red cabbage, sliced mandarin oranges, cayenne dusted jicama strips, and lemon shallot dressing. (picture includes added shrimp)

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$12.00

mixed lettuce, black beans, corn, pico, tomatoes, shredded cheese, tortilla strips, and sliced avocados with your choice of dressing

House Salad

$11.00

TACO PLATES

Banh Mi Tacos

Banh Mi Tacos

$15.00

diced chicken, habanero carrots, sliced jalapenos, soy sauce, and spicy aoili on your choice of tortillas.

Carne Guisada Tacos

Carne Guisada Tacos

$16.00

diced angus beef in a guisada sauce with diced onions, cilantro, and a lime wedge on your choice of tortilla

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

shredded pork carnitas with hatch chilies, habanero cabbage, poblano crema, and white cheese on your choice of tortilla

Chicken Jicama Tacos

Chicken Jicama Tacos

$15.00

diced chicken with sliced carrots, cayenne dusted jicama strips, and lemon sour cream on your choice of tortilla

Classic Beef Tacos

$14.00

ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese on your choice of tortilla

Classic Chicken Tacos

Classic Chicken Tacos

$14.00

shredded chicken, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese on your choice of tortillas.

Spicy Shrimp Tacos

$18.00
Verde Tacos

Verde Tacos

$13.00

black beans, corn, pico, zucchini, portabellas, and white cheese on your choice of tortillas.

WhiteFish Tacos

WhiteFish Tacos

$18.00

grilled white fish, red and green shredded cabbage, jalapeno cilantro emulsion, and queso fresco on your choice of tortillas

Combo Taco Plate

Buffet

$19.00Out of stock

ENCHILADA PLATES

Carnitas Enchiladas

Carnitas Enchiladas

$15.00

shredded pork carnitas, hatch chilies, white cheese, poblano crema, and jalapeno cilantro emulsion

Cheese Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$13.50

shredded yellow and white cheese, diced onions, and red chile sauce

Ground Beef Enchiladas

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$15.00

ground beef, shredded white and yellow cheese, diced onions, and red chile sauce

Spiced Chicken Enchiladas

Spiced Chicken Enchiladas

$15.00

shredded chicken, hatch chiles, white cheese, tomatillo sauce, and jalapeno cilantro emulsion

Spinach Enchiladas

Spinach Enchiladas

$14.00

black beans, corn, pico, zucchini, spinach, tomatillo sauce, white cheese, and jalapeno cilantro emulsion

Single Enchilada

$3.50

Enchilada Combo Plate

SIDES

Togo chips and salsa

$2.85
Charro Beans

Charro Beans

$3.50

pinto beans cooked with spices, tomatoes, and bacon pieces then topped with cilantro

Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$3.50

cooked twice pinto beans blended smooth with oil (vegan) and topped with queso fresco

Black Beans

Black Beans

$3.50

black beans cooked with spices and topped with cilantro and queso fresco

Spanish Rice

$3.50

long grain rice cooked with chicken stock (not vegetarian) and corn, tomatoes, and peas.

Mexican Street Kernel

Mexican Street Kernel

$4.75

Pelons take on Mexican Favorite, Elote. Grilled corn topped with a house made aioli, queso fresco, cilantro and served with a lime wedge

Grilled Zucchini

Grilled Zucchini

$4.75

zucchini slices grilled with salt and pepper

Sour cream

Sour cream

$1.10

2 oz guac

$2.35
2oz pico

2oz pico

$1.15

queso 2oz

$1.85

Avocado

$2.75

3 Flour Tortillas

$0.80

3 Corn Tortillas

$0.80
Serrano sauce

Serrano sauce

$0.80

Poblano crema

$0.80
jalapeno pickled

jalapeno pickled

$0.80Out of stock
jalapeno fresh

jalapeno fresh

$0.80
4oz shredded cheese

4oz shredded cheese

$1.35
Mushroom

Mushroom

$3.50

Grilled Portobello Mushroom

Side Dressing

Side Dressing

$1.35

KIDS

Kids Crispy Beef Taco

$4.99

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$4.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

DESSERTS

Brownie Sundae

$12.00Out of stock
Churros

Churros

$8.50

fried Mexican dough with cinnamon sugar topping

Sopapillas

$6.00Out of stock
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$9.50

Three milk cake topped with cinnamon

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.25Out of stock

A La Carte

Single Banh Mi Taco

$4.50

Single Carnitas Taco

$4.50

Single Classic Tacos

$4.50

Single Chicken Fajita Taco

$5.00

Single Whitefish Taco

$5.50

Single Carne Guisada Taco

$5.00

Single Chicken Jicama Taco

$4.50

Grilled Fajita Chicken, Pickled Habanero Carrots, Fresh Mint, Topped with Lemon Infused Sour Cream

Single Spicy Shrimp Taco

$5.50

Single Steak Fajita Taco

$5.00

Single Verde Taco

$4.00

Single Ground Beef Enchalda

$4.50

Single Carnitas Enchilada

$4.50

Single Cheese Enchilada

$3.50

Single Spiced Chicken Enchilada

$4.50

Single Spinach Enchilada

$4.50

Single Surf & Turf Taco

$5.50

Cocktails

508 Small Frozen

$6.00

508 Large Frozen

$16.00

508 Frozen Pitcher

$39.00

Rocks Small Marg

$6.00

Rocks Large Marg

$16.00

508 Rocks Pitcher

$39.00

Higher Self Marg

$15.00

Higher Shelf Pitcher

$47.00

Basic Marg Flight

$25.00

Bougie Marg Flight

$35.00

Bloody mary

$7.00

Cuernos Largos

$18.00

El Culo de Satanas

$15.00

Oxacan Ol Fashioned

$17.00

Fairy Godmother

$16.00

La Flaca

$15.00

La Paloma

$7.00

Long Island

$15.00

802 Martini

$15.00

Mexican Martini

$15.00

Mezcal Sour

$15.00

Pepino

$14.00

Pinche Fresca

$14.00

Punto Natural

$14.00

Ranch Water

$11.00

Red Sangria

$14.00

Revolucion

$14.00

White SANGRIA

$14.00Out of stock

Rum punch

$8.00Out of stock

Special Shot & Beer

$6.00

Sotb daiquiri

$7.00

Unicorn

$14.00

To Go Frozen

$16.00

Pitcher White Sangria

$40.00Out of stock

Pitcher Red Sangria

$40.00Out of stock

Gallon Marg Frozen

$50.00

Gallon Marg Rocks

$50.00

Smoked Mezcal Negroni

$20.00

508 All Day

$15.00

Clover Club

$16.00

El Diablo

$15.00

Elote Collins

$16.00

El Capitan

$16.00

La Casa Marg

$16.00

Mezcal Toreador

$15.00

Midnight Manhattan

$16.00

Paloma Royal

$16.00

Ranch Water 508

$15.00

Rosalita Milk Punch

$16.00

Ponche

$15.00

Mezcal Tasting

$45.00

Tequila Tasting

$45.00

Infused Mule

$14.00

BEER

Austin Amber Can

$8.00

Austin Eastciders Dry Cider Can

$8.00

Beer Tub Extras

$4.00

Bud Light Can

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Guiness CAN (SXSW)

$9.00

Lonestar Tallboy

$6.00

MICHELADA

$8.00

Michelob Ultra Tallboy

$6.00

Miller Lite Tallboy

$6.00

Modelo Especial Tallboy

$6.00

Native Texan Pilsner

$6.00

Negra Modelo Btl

$6.00

Sol

$6.00Out of stock

Squatters

$6.00Out of stock

Stash IPA Can

$8.00

Thirsty Goat Amber Btl

$8.00

Topo Chico Strawberry

$8.00

Victoria Btl

$6.00

Shiner Salt & Lime

$3.00

Shiner October

$8.00Out of stock

N/A Bevs

Ginger Beer

$4.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.04

Unsweet Iced Tea

Coke

Coke

$3.04
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.04Out of stock
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.04
Sprite

Sprite

$3.04
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.04

Coffee

$2.99

Juice

$3.50
MEX COKE

MEX COKE

$4.13
MEX SPRITE

MEX SPRITE

$4.13Out of stock
JARRITOS

JARRITOS

$3.04

Robust

$4.00
Rainwater

Rainwater

$3.04

Water

Wine

32oz To-Go Mimosa [32oz][Alcohol][5% ABV]

$32.50

GL Segura Rose

$10.00

GL Segura Viudas Cava

$10.00

BTL Champagne

$20.00

Gl Chard

$8.50

GL Proseco

$8.00

GL Sauv Blanc

$9.50Out of stock

Gl Red

$8.50

J Lohr Cab 750ml

$40.00Out of stock

Mimosa

$5.00

BTL Segura Viudas Cava

$38.00

BTL Wine

$30.00

Banquet

Saudade Spice

$15.00

Sweet Nostalgia

$14.00

Sip N Groove

$13.00

HH ALL DAY DRINKS

Ilegal

$6.00

Snaq Pack

$7.00

Yellow Jacket

$10.00

Good Cork

$10.00

Tia Mia

$10.00

Painkiller

$10.00

Diablo

$10.00

Ox Dovetail

$10.00

La Casa

$10.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Snaquiri

$6.00

Lost Irish

$6.00

Pride Crawl

$8.00

APPS*

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$15.25

Creamy chicken hand rolled in corn tortilla and deep fried to perfection. Served with a poblano crema drizzle and queso dip

Chile con Queso

$12.00Out of stock

Guacamole

$12.00Out of stock
Queso Deluxe

Queso Deluxe

$13.50Out of stock

Queso with guacamole, spiced beef and pico

FAJITAS*

Your choice of Jumbo Jerk Shrimp, Seared Steak, Grilled Chicken Breast or Veggie Fajita mixed with grilled onions and bell peppers. All Fajitas come with rice and your choice of beans.
Chicken Fajitas for 1

Chicken Fajitas for 1

$27.50

Grilled Chicken Breast Fajita mixed with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese & lettuce.

Chicken Fajitas for 2

Chicken Fajitas for 2

$46.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Fajita for 2 mixed with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese & lettuce.

Shrimp Fajitas for 1

Shrimp Fajitas for 1

$34.50

Jumbo Jerk Shrimp Fajita mixed with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese & lettuce.

Shrimp Fajitas for 2

Shrimp Fajitas for 2

$55.00

Jumbo Jerk Shrimp Fajita for 2 mixed with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese & lettuce.

Steak Fajitas for 1

Steak Fajitas for 1

$31.00

Seared Steak Fajita mixed with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese & lettuce.

Steak Fajitas for 2

Steak Fajitas for 2

$52.00

Seared Steak Fajita for 2 mixed with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese & lettuce.

Veggie Fajitas for 1

Veggie Fajitas for 1

$30.00

Veggie Fajita mixed with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese & lettuce.

Veggie Fajitas for 2

Veggie Fajitas for 2

$41.50

Veggie Fajita for 2 mixed with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese & lettuce.

Combo Fajitas for 1

Combo Fajitas for 1

Create your own Fajita Plate by mixing any 2 protein choices. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese & lettuce.

Combo Fajitas for 2

Combo Fajitas for 2

Create your own Fajita Plate by mixing any 2 protein choices. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese & lettuce.

QUESADILLAS*

Carnita Quesadilla

Carnita Quesadilla

$17.25

Pulled pork with pickled jalapenos & jack cheese

Cheese Quesadillas

$13.80

Mix of cheddar & monterey jack cheese mixed with pico de gallo. Served with queso

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$17.25

Grilled chicken breast, pico, and mixed cheese. Served with a side of queso.

Ranch Hand Quesadilla

Ranch Hand Quesadilla

$17.25

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, and mixed cheese. Served with a side of ranch dressing.

Shrimp Quesadilla