Downtown restaurants you'll love
Downtown's top cuisines
Must-try Downtown restaurants
Wanderlust Wine Company
610 N I-35, Austin
|Popular items
|Family Coppola Tasting Kit (7 Canned Wines)
|$35.00
7 Canned Wines including: Coppola Diamond 250ml (Pinot Grigio, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc) and Sofia Coppola 187ml (Rose, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blanc)
|Face Mask
|$10.00
Thank you everyone for the support and for purchasing or Wanderlust Wine Co. face mask!
Due to recent high demand, we are in production for more mask which should begin to arrive starting Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 2 pm. In the meantime, you may place your order online so that we can have a set aside your mask(s) as they come in. At the moment we offer pick-up and we are available from 11 AM to 7 PM.
We can also ship for an additional $3, so if you’d like to opt for this deliver, please include the shipping fee of $3 under the tip section.
Cheers y’all!
|2019 Reddy Vineyards Rose (750ml)
|$20.00
Gourdough's Public House
215 Losoya Street, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Cheddar Cheese
|$1.00
|American Cheese
|$0.50
|Candied Jalapenos
|$0.50
HAMBURGERS
ARLO'S AT CHEER UP CHARLIE'S
900 Red River, Austin
|Popular items
|JALAPEÑO RANCH CHIK'N SANDWICH
|$10.00
FEAT. HOUSE-MADE VEGAN JALAPEÑO RANCH
|MAC & CHEEZE
|$3.00
|BBQ BURGER
|$10.00
Burger Bar
110 E. 2nd Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Veggie Freak
|$5.50
Quinoa, Sweet Potato, and Black Beans
Lettuce, Tomato, Lemon Aioli
|Cheeseburger
|$5.75
The Classic 4oz smashed Patty that made us famous! Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Special Sauce
|Double Wagyu Cheeseburger
|$12.25
Two 4oz Wagyu Patties from our very own Ranch! Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Special Sauce
SANDWICHES
Slake Cafe
120 E 7th St., Austin
|Popular items
|Dirty Biscuit
|$8.95
Fried Halal Chicken, Bacon Jam, smoked Gouda queso, fried egg, Avocado spread, on a house-baked Biscuit.
|Side Mac
|$3.95
a side portion of our 3 cheese Mac and Cheese (smoked gouda, cheddar, & jack)
|Avocado Toast
|$7.95
Choice of Egg Style, Mashed Avocado in House Spice Blend, Toasted Pepitas, Tomatoes, Balsamic Vin.
BBQ • STEAKS
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
401 W 2nd St, Austin
|Popular items
|Marjorie's Chopped Salad
|$16.00
Tomato, Avocado, Goat Cheese, Cashews, Dates, Onions, Roasted Lemon Vinaigrette
|Chopped Beef Sandwich
|$17.00
Brisket, White Onion, Jalapeno and Pickle Relish, House Baked Sesame Bun
|Crispy Wild Boar Ribs
|$18.00
Honey and Sambal Glaze, Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing, Celery and Daikon Slaw
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
The Well
440 W 2nd st, Austin
|Popular items
|Revive
|$13.00
unsweetened açai, blueberry, strawberry, banana, goji, chia, hemp, almond butter, grain-free granola, ceylon cinnamon, housemade nut milk
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
VEGAN -- little gem lettuce, cherry tomato, broccoli, green bean, gluten-free croutons, vegan caesar dressing
|Matcha
|$6.00
nekohama, organically farmed, ceremonial grade
Henbit
111 Congress Ave suit 010, Austin
|Popular items
|Iced Matcha Lavender
Matcha Abundance , Lavender Syrup, Oat Milk
|Salmon Bowl
|$15.00
Farro, Avocado, Seasonal Vegetables, Tarragon Yogurt, Sprouted Mung Beans, Crispy Lentils, Onion, Herbs
|House Potato Chips
|$5.00
House Potato Chips, Chipotle Fresno Hot Sauce
Intelligentsia Coffee
607 W 3rd Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)
|$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
|Daily Brew - 12 oz
|$5.25
Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.
|Steamed Chai
|$4.00
Made with our own Kilogram Tea's Organic Masala Chai Tea, combined with steamed milk.
Olamaie
1610 San Antonio St, Austin
|Popular items
|Aged Eggnog
|$22.00
Old Grandad bonded bourbon, Plantation OFTD rum, egg, cream, milk, 8oz. Serves 2-3
|Biscuits
|$18.00
Our beloved buttermilk biscuits served by the half dozen. Biscuits come fully cooked and served at room temperature (reheating instructions are provided). All spreads are additional.
|Honey Butter
|$4.00
House-made whipped butter with Texas honey and Jacobsen sea salt. 4 oz.
Favorite Pizza
801 W 6th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$24.00
Classic Pepperoni
|Chopped Salad
Greens, Chickpeas, Pepperoncini, Salami, Provolone
|Cheese
|$20.00
Kid Friendly!
TAPAS
Swift's Attic
315 Congress Avenue, Austin
|Popular items
|How we Roll
|$19.00
medium rare marinated sirloin, grilled scallion & kimchi rice sushi roll, red miso aioli, toasted panko, galbi sauce
|Ice Ball Oldie Pack
|$38.00
4 old fashioned ice balls containing all the makings of an old fashioned (Cherry Heering, orange & lemon zest and juice, luxardo cherry). Packed with a 375ml Elijah Craig Bourbon. Pour spirit over ice ball and enjoy!
|Carrots Al Pastor
|$17.00
Roasted rainbow carrots, vegan pineapple butter, grilled pineapple, cauliflower rice & puree, herb oil (vegan, gluten free)
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
120 E 4th St, Austin
|Popular items
|PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
|ACAI BOWL
|$9.95
apple juice, strawberry, acai topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
|PERCOLATOR
almond milk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
Voodoo Doughnut
212 E. 6th St., Austin
|Popular items
|Raised Glazed
|$1.00
Raised yeast doughnut with glaze.
|Sprinkle Cake
|$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with vanilla frosting and sprinkles
|The Dirt
|$2.25
Raised yeast doughnut with vanilla frosting and chocolate cream-filled cookies.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Happy Chicks
214 E 6th Street A, Austin
|Popular items
|Happy Chick
|$10.99
3 Chicken Tenders, Happy Sauce, Roasted Cream Corn and Fries
|Happy Nuggets
|$9.99
8 Nuggets, Happy Sauce, Fries
|Chick Sandwich
|$10.99
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Chopped Pickles, Happy Sauce, Fries (Substitute Vegan Bun $2)
TLV
111 Congress Ave, Fareground #7, Austin
|Popular items
|Falafel Sandwich
|$10.00
Homemade Green Falafel, Hummus, Green Cabbage Salad, Tahini, Amba, Schug, Parsley. Comes with a side of Israeli pickles.
|Falafel (Side)
|$4.00
3 pieces of our homemade green Falafel, Amba and green Tahini
|Babaganoush
|$6.00
The best you ever had!
Fire roasted eggplant with Tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil and Urfa pepper.
Cafe Crepe of Austin
200 San Jacinto Blvd Suite A, Austin
|Popular items
|Morning Crêpe
|$11.25
Egg, spinach, mushrooms, onion, tomato, swiss cheese with choice of potatoes or fruit *contains egg, dairy, flour
|Three Egg Omlette
|$10.75
Choice of 3 fillings, with side of Potatoes or Fruit *Potatoes contain Dairy
|Laetitia's Crépe
|$6.50
Lemon jam, butter, sugar *contains egg, dairy, flour
Fixe Restaurant
500 W 5th St Ste 110, Austin
|Popular items
|Brioche French Toast
|$12.00
honey butter, fruit preserves, granola, maple syrup
|The Pollo Frito Loco
|$9.00
crispy fried chicken thigh, spicy Goodflow honey, kale & apple slaw
|The Old Fashioned
|$9.00
maple sausage, egg, American cheese, Fixe hot sauce
Qi Austin Restaurant
835 West 6th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Chicken Taro Egg Roll
|$9.00
|Sesame Chicken
|$24.00
|Steamed Bao
|$1.50
Here Nor There
612 Brazos St., Austin
|Popular items
|Chips
|$2.99
Enjoy our cocktails with some delicious chips!
|Whiskey Soda 2.0 ( 2-3 cocktails ) + Charcuterie Board
|$30.00
Style: light, refreshing, smoky, natural sweetness - Ingredients: Milk-washed Laphroaig, clarified lemon, vanilla, soda
|Milk & Honey: HNT signature milk punch ( 2-3 cocktails ) + Charcuterie Board
|$50.00
Style: Silky, smooth, flavorsome, unique
Ingredients: 5 rum blend (Plantation 5 and OFTD, mount gay black barrel, Clement Cane Bleu, Myers Original Dark), Calvados, Martel, Batavia Arrack, Homemade Lemon Sherbet, Gun Powder Green Tea, Clarified Milk, Clarified Lemon, Fresh Pineapple, Salt, Trade Route Spices
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown
303 Red River, Austin
|Popular items
|Cornflake Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.00
avocado, bacon, cheddar, tomato, honey mustard
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.00
lemon butter, maple syrup, chipotle cream gravy
|Chicken Almondine
|$17.00
artichokes, capers, lemon cream, served with choice of side
40 North Pizza
900 W. 10th St., Austin
|Popular items
|Porchetta Pizza
|$17.40
|Crispy Potato
|$9.40
|Margherita Pizza
|$14.40
ICE CREAM
Frozen Rolls Creamery
704 N Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Strawberry Smash
|$7.25
Fresh strawberries and graham crackers smashed up inside this decadent fruit treat.
Dairy, Soy, Gluten Allergy
ALLERGY: DAIRY,SOY,GLUTEN
|Monkey Business
|$7.25
Quit monkeying around and get to business with this hazelnut Nutella & banana favorite.
ALLERGY: DAIRY, NUT, SOY
|Cookies and Cream
|$7.25
Oreos and Cream, one of our best selling items.
ALLERGY: DAIRY, GLUTEN, SOY
BURRITOS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS
Pelons Tex Mex
802 Red River St, Austin
|Popular items
|Chicken Flautas
|$11.00
Taco Flats - Q2
61 Rainey Street, Austin
|Popular items
|El Hippie
|$6.00
grilled jack cheese, refried black beans, guacamole, grilled onion, house escabeche
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The County Line Riverwalk
111 W Crockett St, San Antonio
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Shoal Creek Saloon
909 N Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|8IN SEAFOOD POBOY
|$15.00
|BOWL CAJUN GUMBO
|$13.00
|5 lbs CRAWFISH
|$47.50
- 2