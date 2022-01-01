Downtown restaurants you'll love

Toast

Downtown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Southern
Must-try Downtown restaurants

Wanderlust Wine Company image

 

Wanderlust Wine Company

610 N I-35, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Family Coppola Tasting Kit (7 Canned Wines)$35.00
7 Canned Wines including: Coppola Diamond 250ml (Pinot Grigio, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc) and Sofia Coppola 187ml (Rose, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blanc)
Face Mask$10.00
Thank you everyone for the support and for purchasing or Wanderlust Wine Co. face mask!
Due to recent high demand, we are in production for more mask which should begin to arrive starting Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 2 pm. In the meantime, you may place your order online so that we can have a set aside your mask(s) as they come in. At the moment we offer pick-up and we are available from 11 AM to 7 PM.
We can also ship for an additional $3, so if you’d like to opt for this deliver, please include the shipping fee of $3 under the tip section.
Cheers y’all!
2019 Reddy Vineyards Rose (750ml)$20.00
Gourdough's Public House image

 

Gourdough's Public House

215 Losoya Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheddar Cheese$1.00
American Cheese$0.50
Candied Jalapenos$0.50
ARLO'S AT CHEER UP CHARLIE'S image

HAMBURGERS

ARLO'S AT CHEER UP CHARLIE'S

900 Red River, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
JALAPEÑO RANCH CHIK'N SANDWICH$10.00
FEAT. HOUSE-MADE VEGAN JALAPEÑO RANCH
MAC & CHEEZE$3.00
BBQ BURGER$10.00
Burger Bar image

 

Burger Bar

110 E. 2nd Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Freak$5.50
Quinoa, Sweet Potato, and Black Beans
Lettuce, Tomato, Lemon Aioli
Cheeseburger$5.75
The Classic 4oz smashed Patty that made us famous! Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Special Sauce
Double Wagyu Cheeseburger$12.25
Two 4oz Wagyu Patties from our very own Ranch! Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Special Sauce
Slake Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Slake Cafe

120 E 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.1 (894 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dirty Biscuit$8.95
Fried Halal Chicken, Bacon Jam, smoked Gouda queso, fried egg, Avocado spread, on a house-baked Biscuit.
Side Mac$3.95
a side portion of our 3 cheese Mac and Cheese (smoked gouda, cheddar, & jack)
Avocado Toast$7.95
Choice of Egg Style, Mashed Avocado in House Spice Blend, Toasted Pepitas, Tomatoes, Balsamic Vin.
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue image

BBQ • STEAKS

Lambert's Downtown Barbecue

401 W 2nd St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (5204 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Marjorie's Chopped Salad$16.00
Tomato, Avocado, Goat Cheese, Cashews, Dates, Onions, Roasted Lemon Vinaigrette
Chopped Beef Sandwich$17.00
Brisket, White Onion, Jalapeno and Pickle Relish, House Baked Sesame Bun
Crispy Wild Boar Ribs$18.00
Honey and Sambal Glaze, Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing, Celery and Daikon Slaw
The Well image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

The Well

440 W 2nd st, Austin

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Revive$13.00
unsweetened açai, blueberry, strawberry, banana, goji, chia, hemp, almond butter, grain-free granola, ceylon cinnamon, housemade nut milk
Caesar Salad$13.00
VEGAN -- little gem lettuce, cherry tomato, broccoli, green bean, gluten-free croutons, vegan caesar dressing
Matcha$6.00
nekohama, organically farmed, ceremonial grade
Henbit image

 

Henbit

111 Congress Ave suit 010, Austin

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Matcha Lavender
Matcha Abundance , Lavender Syrup, Oat Milk
Salmon Bowl$15.00
Farro, Avocado, Seasonal Vegetables, Tarragon Yogurt, Sprouted Mung Beans, Crispy Lentils, Onion, Herbs
House Potato Chips$5.00
House Potato Chips, Chipotle Fresno Hot Sauce
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

607 W 3rd Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
Daily Brew - 12 oz$5.25
Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.
Steamed Chai$4.00
Made with our own Kilogram Tea's Organic Masala Chai Tea, combined with steamed milk.
Olamaie image

 

Olamaie

1610 San Antonio St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Aged Eggnog$22.00
Old Grandad bonded bourbon, Plantation OFTD rum, egg, cream, milk, 8oz. Serves 2-3
Biscuits$18.00
Our beloved buttermilk biscuits served by the half dozen. Biscuits come fully cooked and served at room temperature (reheating instructions are provided). All spreads are additional.
Honey Butter$4.00
House-made whipped butter with Texas honey and Jacobsen sea salt. 4 oz.
Favorite Pizza image

 

Favorite Pizza

801 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepperoni$24.00
Classic Pepperoni
Chopped Salad
Greens, Chickpeas, Pepperoncini, Salami, Provolone
Cheese$20.00
Kid Friendly!
Swift's Attic image

TAPAS

Swift's Attic

315 Congress Avenue, Austin

Avg 4.6 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
How we Roll$19.00
medium rare marinated sirloin, grilled scallion & kimchi rice sushi roll, red miso aioli, toasted panko, galbi sauce
Ice Ball Oldie Pack$38.00
4 old fashioned ice balls containing all the makings of an old fashioned (Cherry Heering, orange & lemon zest and juice, luxardo cherry). Packed with a 375ml Elijah Craig Bourbon. Pour spirit over ice ball and enjoy!
Carrots Al Pastor$17.00
Roasted rainbow carrots, vegan pineapple butter, grilled pineapple, cauliflower rice & puree, herb oil (vegan, gluten free)
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

120 E 4th St, Austin

Avg 4.8 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
ACAI BOWL$9.95
apple juice, strawberry, acai topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
PERCOLATOR
almond milk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
Voodoo Doughnut image

 

Voodoo Doughnut

212 E. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Raised Glazed$1.00
Raised yeast doughnut with glaze.
Sprinkle Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with vanilla frosting and sprinkles
The Dirt$2.25
Raised yeast doughnut with vanilla frosting and chocolate cream-filled cookies.
Happy Chicks image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Happy Chicks

214 E 6th Street A, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Happy Chick$10.99
3 Chicken Tenders, Happy Sauce, Roasted Cream Corn and Fries
Happy Nuggets$9.99
8 Nuggets, Happy Sauce, Fries
Chick Sandwich$10.99
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Chopped Pickles, Happy Sauce, Fries (Substitute Vegan Bun $2)
Consumer pic

 

TLV

111 Congress Ave, Fareground #7, Austin

Avg 4.9 (660 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel Sandwich$10.00
Homemade Green Falafel, Hummus, Green Cabbage Salad, Tahini, Amba, Schug, Parsley. Comes with a side of Israeli pickles.
Falafel (Side)$4.00
3 pieces of our homemade green Falafel, Amba and green Tahini
Babaganoush$6.00
The best you ever had!
Fire roasted eggplant with Tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil and Urfa pepper.
Cafe Crepe of Austin image

 

Cafe Crepe of Austin

200 San Jacinto Blvd Suite A, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Morning Crêpe$11.25
Egg, spinach, mushrooms, onion, tomato, swiss cheese with choice of potatoes or fruit *contains egg, dairy, flour
Three Egg Omlette$10.75
Choice of 3 fillings, with side of Potatoes or Fruit *Potatoes contain Dairy
Laetitia's Crépe$6.50
Lemon jam, butter, sugar *contains egg, dairy, flour
Fixe Restaurant image

 

Fixe Restaurant

500 W 5th St Ste 110, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brioche French Toast$12.00
honey butter, fruit preserves, granola, maple syrup
The Pollo Frito Loco$9.00
crispy fried chicken thigh, spicy Goodflow honey, kale & apple slaw
The Old Fashioned$9.00
maple sausage, egg, American cheese, Fixe hot sauce
Qi Austin Restaurant image

 

Qi Austin Restaurant

835 West 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Taro Egg Roll$9.00
Sesame Chicken$24.00
Steamed Bao$1.50
Here Nor There image

 

Here Nor There

612 Brazos St., Austin

Avg 4.8 (201 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chips$2.99
Enjoy our cocktails with some delicious chips!
Whiskey Soda 2.0 ( 2-3 cocktails ) + Charcuterie Board$30.00
Style: light, refreshing, smoky, natural sweetness - Ingredients: Milk-washed Laphroaig, clarified lemon, vanilla, soda
Milk & Honey: HNT signature milk punch ( 2-3 cocktails ) + Charcuterie Board$50.00
Style: Silky, smooth, flavorsome, unique
Ingredients: 5 rum blend (Plantation 5 and OFTD, mount gay black barrel, Clement Cane Bleu, Myers Original Dark), Calvados, Martel, Batavia Arrack, Homemade Lemon Sherbet, Gun Powder Green Tea, Clarified Milk, Clarified Lemon, Fresh Pineapple, Salt, Trade Route Spices
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown

303 Red River, Austin

Avg 4.5 (9859 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cornflake Fried Chicken Salad$15.00
avocado, bacon, cheddar, tomato, honey mustard
Chicken & Waffles$17.00
lemon butter, maple syrup, chipotle cream gravy
Chicken Almondine$17.00
artichokes, capers, lemon cream, served with choice of side
40 North Pizza image

 

40 North Pizza

900 W. 10th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Porchetta Pizza$17.40
Crispy Potato$9.40
Margherita Pizza$14.40
Frozen Rolls Creamery image

ICE CREAM

Frozen Rolls Creamery

704 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (358 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Strawberry Smash$7.25
Fresh strawberries and graham crackers smashed up inside this decadent fruit treat.
Dairy, Soy, Gluten Allergy
ALLERGY: DAIRY,SOY,GLUTEN
Monkey Business$7.25
Quit monkeying around and get to business with this hazelnut Nutella & banana favorite.
ALLERGY: DAIRY, NUT, SOY
Cookies and Cream$7.25
Oreos and Cream, one of our best selling items.
ALLERGY: DAIRY, GLUTEN, SOY
Pelons Tex Mex image

BURRITOS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

Pelons Tex Mex

802 Red River St, Austin

Avg 4.2 (2470 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Flautas$11.00
Taco Flats - Q2 image

 

Taco Flats - Q2

61 Rainey Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
El Hippie$6.00
grilled jack cheese, refried black beans, guacamole, grilled onion, house escabeche
Bull and Bowl image

 

Bull and Bowl

501 W 6th St. #200 Austin, TX 78701, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The County Line Riverwalk image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The County Line Riverwalk

111 W Crockett St, San Antonio

Avg 3.5 (3729 reviews)
Takeout
Shoal Creek Saloon image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Shoal Creek Saloon

909 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.6 (468 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8IN SEAFOOD POBOY$15.00
BOWL CAJUN GUMBO$13.00
5 lbs CRAWFISH$47.50
Restaurant banner

 

The Creek & The Cave

611 East 7th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Higher Ground

720 Congress Avenue, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Waffles

Caesar Salad

Chopped Salad

Fried Pickles

