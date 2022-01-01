Downtown Southern restaurants you'll love
Must-try Southern restaurants in Downtown
Olamaie
1610 San Antonio St, Austin
|Popular items
|Aged Eggnog
|$22.00
Old Grandad bonded bourbon, Plantation OFTD rum, egg, cream, milk, 8oz. Serves 2-3
|Biscuits
|$18.00
Our beloved buttermilk biscuits served by the half dozen. Biscuits come fully cooked and served at room temperature (reheating instructions are provided). All spreads are additional.
|Honey Butter
|$4.00
House-made whipped butter with Texas honey and Jacobsen sea salt. 4 oz.
Fixe Restaurant
500 W 5th St Ste 110, Austin
|Popular items
|Brioche French Toast
|$12.00
honey butter, fruit preserves, granola, maple syrup
|The Pollo Frito Loco
|$9.00
crispy fried chicken thigh, spicy Goodflow honey, kale & apple slaw
|The Old Fashioned
|$9.00
maple sausage, egg, American cheese, Fixe hot sauce
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown
303 Red River, Austin
|Popular items
|Cornflake Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.00
avocado, bacon, cheddar, tomato, honey mustard
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.00
lemon butter, maple syrup, chipotle cream gravy
|Chicken Almondine
|$17.00
artichokes, capers, lemon cream, served with choice of side