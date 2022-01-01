Downtown Southern restaurants you'll love

Must-try Southern restaurants in Downtown

Olamaie image

 

Olamaie

1610 San Antonio St, Austin

Takeout
Popular items
Aged Eggnog$22.00
Old Grandad bonded bourbon, Plantation OFTD rum, egg, cream, milk, 8oz. Serves 2-3
Biscuits$18.00
Our beloved buttermilk biscuits served by the half dozen. Biscuits come fully cooked and served at room temperature (reheating instructions are provided). All spreads are additional.
Honey Butter$4.00
House-made whipped butter with Texas honey and Jacobsen sea salt. 4 oz.
Fixe Restaurant image

 

Fixe Restaurant

500 W 5th St Ste 110, Austin

Takeout
Popular items
Brioche French Toast$12.00
honey butter, fruit preserves, granola, maple syrup
The Pollo Frito Loco$9.00
crispy fried chicken thigh, spicy Goodflow honey, kale & apple slaw
The Old Fashioned$9.00
maple sausage, egg, American cheese, Fixe hot sauce
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown

303 Red River, Austin

Avg 4.5 (9859 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cornflake Fried Chicken Salad$15.00
avocado, bacon, cheddar, tomato, honey mustard
Chicken & Waffles$17.00
lemon butter, maple syrup, chipotle cream gravy
Chicken Almondine$17.00
artichokes, capers, lemon cream, served with choice of side
