Bouldin Creek restaurants you'll love

Go
Bouldin Creek restaurants
Toast

Bouldin Creek's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Bouldin Creek restaurants

Maudie's Too image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Diablo Sol Food$7.25
Queso with taco beef & pico de gallo. Comes with chips & salsa
Chile Con Queso$7.00
7oz of deliciousness. Comes with chips & salsa
Lg Guacamole$6.00
6oz of house-made guacamole. Comes with chips & salsa
More about Maudie's Too
The Meteor image

PIZZA

The Meteor

2110 South Congress Ave., Austin

Avg 4.3 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Meteor Logical Bowl$11.00
tender greens, rice, avocado, carrot, tahini sauce
add chicken +5
The Meteor Ceasar$11.00
romaine, lemon basil parm crisps, sourdough croutons, egg
add chicken +5
Shawarma Bowl$10.00
curried cabbage slaw, rice, lemon garlic tahini sauce, pickled peppers
More about The Meteor
Mumtaz Table image

 

Mumtaz Table

1816 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.2 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
ROASTED CAULIFLOWER$10.00
Kashmiri chili aioli, whiskey golden raisins, roasted cashews, with lemon-honey reduction
VEG KORMA$18.00
Cashew cream sauce with nuts, dried fruit, and paneer (fresh cheese).
CHICKEN TANDOOR$26.00
Half chicken lightly smoked and pan-seared with kashmiri chili and ginger marinade served with dahl makhani
More about Mumtaz Table
Neighborhood Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Neighborhood Sushi

1716 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 4.7 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Roll$17.00
Big Eye tuna, kewpie mayo, avocado and jalapeños wrapped in nori and rice.
Tempura Shrimp Roll$19.00
Finished with Big Eye Tuna and Avocado
Seaweed Salad$7.00
House made marinated seaweed salad, with yuzu kosho, thai chilis, sesame seeds and red pepper threads.
More about Neighborhood Sushi
N'Esperado image

 

N'Esperado

1816 S 1st St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TACO SOLO BRISKET$5.00
BROWN RICE$3.00
Sm Chilli Con Queso$4.00
More about N'Esperado
Tiny House Coffee Roasters image

BAGELS

Tiny House Coffee Roasters

801 Barton Springs, Austin

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Bagel - Margherita$5.00
Marinara, Sliced Mozzerella, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil with a Balsalmic Glaze on a Rosemary Sea Salt Bagel
Avocado "Toast"$5.50
Lemon-Thyme Avocado spread, Spiced Pepitas, Pomegranate Seeds, Radish
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.00
Egg, Cheddar, Sriacha Mayo, Caramelized Onion on a Sesame Bagel
More about Tiny House Coffee Roasters
Southside Flying Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

2206 South Congress, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings
6, 8, or 12 wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with ranch or gorgonzola dressing.
The Southsider
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
Side of Ranch$0.75
Side of house-made ranch.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Tiny Pies® image

PIES • PASTRY • CAKES

Tiny Pies®

2032 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (532 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
9'' Sweet Texas Pecan Pie$31.80
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Named top 10 best pecan pie in Texas. Made with local pecans. Not as sweet as traditional pecan pies!
9'' Cherry Lattice Pie$37.10
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Tart, robust cherry flavor. Perfect for those who don't like super sweet flavors.
Date Night Box$40.00
More about Tiny Pies®
Picnik image

SMOOTHIES

Picnik

1700 S. Lamar Boulevard, Austin

Avg 4.3 (338 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Heritage Bacon Breakfast Taco$5.00
sugar-free bacon . pastured eggs . almond flour
*This menu item cannot be modified
**almond flour contains nuts
Mayan Mocha (MAY)
Coffee, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, mesquite, lucuma, maca, cordyceps mushroom, cayenne, coconut sugar, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.
Chaga Hot Chocolate (CHAG)
Wildcrafted chaga, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, rose hip, eleuthero, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.
More about Picnik
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

1208 South Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 4.7 (267 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bouldin Creek

Tacos

Enchiladas

Map

More near Bouldin Creek to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

West Campus

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Circle C Ranch

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston