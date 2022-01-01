Bouldin Creek restaurants you'll love
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Diablo Sol Food
|$7.25
Queso with taco beef & pico de gallo. Comes with chips & salsa
|Chile Con Queso
|$7.00
7oz of deliciousness. Comes with chips & salsa
|Lg Guacamole
|$6.00
6oz of house-made guacamole. Comes with chips & salsa
PIZZA
The Meteor
2110 South Congress Ave., Austin
|The Meteor Logical Bowl
|$11.00
tender greens, rice, avocado, carrot, tahini sauce
add chicken +5
|The Meteor Ceasar
|$11.00
romaine, lemon basil parm crisps, sourdough croutons, egg
add chicken +5
|Shawarma Bowl
|$10.00
curried cabbage slaw, rice, lemon garlic tahini sauce, pickled peppers
Mumtaz Table
1816 S 1st St, Austin
|ROASTED CAULIFLOWER
|$10.00
Kashmiri chili aioli, whiskey golden raisins, roasted cashews, with lemon-honey reduction
|VEG KORMA
|$18.00
Cashew cream sauce with nuts, dried fruit, and paneer (fresh cheese).
|CHICKEN TANDOOR
|$26.00
Half chicken lightly smoked and pan-seared with kashmiri chili and ginger marinade served with dahl makhani
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Neighborhood Sushi
1716 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$17.00
Big Eye tuna, kewpie mayo, avocado and jalapeños wrapped in nori and rice.
|Tempura Shrimp Roll
|$19.00
Finished with Big Eye Tuna and Avocado
|Seaweed Salad
|$7.00
House made marinated seaweed salad, with yuzu kosho, thai chilis, sesame seeds and red pepper threads.
N'Esperado
1816 S 1st St, Austin
|TACO SOLO BRISKET
|$5.00
|BROWN RICE
|$3.00
|Sm Chilli Con Queso
|$4.00
BAGELS
Tiny House Coffee Roasters
801 Barton Springs, Austin
|Pizza Bagel - Margherita
|$5.00
Marinara, Sliced Mozzerella, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil with a Balsalmic Glaze on a Rosemary Sea Salt Bagel
|Avocado "Toast"
|$5.50
Lemon-Thyme Avocado spread, Spiced Pepitas, Pomegranate Seeds, Radish
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$8.00
Egg, Cheddar, Sriacha Mayo, Caramelized Onion on a Sesame Bagel
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
2206 South Congress, Austin
|Wings
6, 8, or 12 wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with ranch or gorgonzola dressing.
|The Southsider
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
|Side of Ranch
|$0.75
Side of house-made ranch.
PIES • PASTRY • CAKES
Tiny Pies®
2032 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|9'' Sweet Texas Pecan Pie
|$31.80
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Named top 10 best pecan pie in Texas. Made with local pecans. Not as sweet as traditional pecan pies!
|9'' Cherry Lattice Pie
|$37.10
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Tart, robust cherry flavor. Perfect for those who don't like super sweet flavors.
|Date Night Box
|$40.00
SMOOTHIES
Picnik
1700 S. Lamar Boulevard, Austin
|Heritage Bacon Breakfast Taco
|$5.00
sugar-free bacon . pastured eggs . almond flour
*This menu item cannot be modified
**almond flour contains nuts
|Mayan Mocha (MAY)
Coffee, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, mesquite, lucuma, maca, cordyceps mushroom, cayenne, coconut sugar, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.
|Chaga Hot Chocolate (CHAG)
Wildcrafted chaga, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, rose hip, eleuthero, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.