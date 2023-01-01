Hot chocolate in Bouldin Creek
Bouldin Creek restaurants that serve hot chocolate
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's Too - on South Lamar
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Hot Chocolate
|$2.95
PIZZA
The Meteor Cafe - Austin
2110 South Congress Ave., Austin
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.00
|Kids Hot Chocolate 8oz
|$3.00
SMOOTHIES
Picnik | South Lamar
1700 S. Lamar Boulevard, Austin
|Chaga Hot Chocolate (CHAG)
|$0.00
Wildcrafted chaga, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, rose hip, eleuthero, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.