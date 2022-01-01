Market District restaurants you'll love

Market District restaurants
Toast

Must-try Market District restaurants

Asador at Bufords image

 

Asador at Bufords

700 west 6th street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chips and Salsa$4.50
Housemade chips and fire roasted salsa
Brisket Quesadilla$12.00
Chile spiced brisket melted with queso oaxaca and monterey jack cheese
Dirty Nachos$13.00
The dirtiest nachos in Austin! Party chips loaded with your choice of meat, queso, a mix of three different shredded cheeses, salsa, sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, onions and pickled jalapeños.
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

525 N Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.7 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ORIGINATOR
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

800 W. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Maryland Style Crab Cake$19.00
lump crab, horseradish, arugula, citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
Bolognese$20.00
spaghetti, veal, pork, beef, san marzano tomato, cream, shaved parmesan, toasted focaccia
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$14.00
sweet potato, fresno chile, balsamic, shaved parmesan, toasted almond slices (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Asador at Las Perlas image

 

Asador at Las Perlas

405 East 7th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carnitas Taco$5.75
Pork slow cooked with roasted garlic, chiles, and spices
Chips and Guacamole$9.00
House made chips with smashed avocado, lime and jalapeño. (Vegan)
Chips and Salsa$5.00
House made chips and fire roasted salsa. (Vegan)
Irene's image

 

Irene's

506 West Ave, Austin

Avg 4 (617 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pulled Chicken & Avocado$15.00
Pulled Chicken, Smashed Black Beans, Spicy Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Jalapeños, Brioche Bun
Fried Chicken Sliders$14.00
Crispy Smoked Bacon, Buttermilk-Jalapeño Ranch, House Pickles
Grilled Cheese$11.00
Havarti, Cheddar, Sourdough
Main pic

 

Sammie's Italian Restaurant

807 West 6th Street, Austin

Avg 4.6 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tiramisu$14.00
Caesar Salad A La Tommy$18.00
Mozzarella Sticks$13.00
Little Beast Slider Company image

 

Little Beast Slider Company at Celis Brewery

10001 Metric Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Black Bean & Veggie Slider$3.99
Black Bean and Veggie Burger with pickles, & beast sauce
Crispy Chicken Sliders$4.49
Breaded crispy chicken with pickles, & beast sauce
Angus Beef Slider$3.99
Fresh ground angus beef with pickles & beast sauce
