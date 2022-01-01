Market District restaurants you'll love
Market District's top cuisines
Must-try Market District restaurants
Asador at Bufords
700 west 6th street, Austin
|Popular items
|Chips and Salsa
|$4.50
Housemade chips and fire roasted salsa
|Brisket Quesadilla
|$12.00
Chile spiced brisket melted with queso oaxaca and monterey jack cheese
|Dirty Nachos
|$13.00
The dirtiest nachos in Austin! Party chips loaded with your choice of meat, queso, a mix of three different shredded cheeses, salsa, sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, onions and pickled jalapeños.
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
525 N Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Popular items
|ORIGINATOR
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
|WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
|BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
800 W. 6th St., Austin
|Popular items
|Maryland Style Crab Cake
|$19.00
lump crab, horseradish, arugula, citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
|Bolognese
|$20.00
spaghetti, veal, pork, beef, san marzano tomato, cream, shaved parmesan, toasted focaccia
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
sweet potato, fresno chile, balsamic, shaved parmesan, toasted almond slices (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Asador at Las Perlas
405 East 7th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Carnitas Taco
|$5.75
Pork slow cooked with roasted garlic, chiles, and spices
|Chips and Guacamole
|$9.00
House made chips with smashed avocado, lime and jalapeño. (Vegan)
|Chips and Salsa
|$5.00
House made chips and fire roasted salsa. (Vegan)
Irene's
506 West Ave, Austin
|Popular items
|Pulled Chicken & Avocado
|$15.00
Pulled Chicken, Smashed Black Beans, Spicy Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Jalapeños, Brioche Bun
|Fried Chicken Sliders
|$14.00
Crispy Smoked Bacon, Buttermilk-Jalapeño Ranch, House Pickles
|Grilled Cheese
|$11.00
Havarti, Cheddar, Sourdough
Sammie's Italian Restaurant
807 West 6th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Tiramisu
|$14.00
|Caesar Salad A La Tommy
|$18.00
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$13.00
Little Beast Slider Company at Celis Brewery
10001 Metric Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Black Bean & Veggie Slider
|$3.99
Black Bean and Veggie Burger with pickles, & beast sauce
|Crispy Chicken Sliders
|$4.49
Breaded crispy chicken with pickles, & beast sauce
|Angus Beef Slider
|$3.99
Fresh ground angus beef with pickles & beast sauce