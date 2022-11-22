Sammie's Italian Restaurant

Restaurant info

Sammie’s is a little taste of old Italy in downtown Austin. It celebrates the great ‘red sauce’ institution—inspired by old school, legendary Italian-American restaurants. The menu offers classic dishes of Housemade Mozzarella Sticks, Clams Casino, and Caesar Salad a la Tommy; timeless pastas like Spaghetti with Meatballs, and Linguine Vongole; and Sammie’s Classics: big portions of iconic plates like Chicken and Eggplant Parmigiana, Veal Marsala, and Baked Manicotti. The Griglia section includes Whole Lobster with Garlic-Lemon Butter and Dry-Aged Bistecca alla Fiorentina for two. Cheesecake, cannoli, and gelato round out the meal.