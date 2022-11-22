Main picView gallery
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges

Sammie's Italian Restaurant

128 Reviews

807 West 6th Street

Austin, TX 78703

Order Again

Popular Items

Caesar Salad alla Tommy
Mozzarella Sticks
Lumache Alla Vodka

Antipasti

Roasted Peppers & Anchovy

Roasted Peppers & Anchovy

$12.00
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$15.00
Warm Burrata

Warm Burrata

$15.00
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$18.00
Sammie's Meatballs

Sammie's Meatballs

$16.00
Shrimp Francese

Shrimp Francese

$25.00
Prosciutto & Melon

Prosciutto & Melon

$16.00Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad alla Tommy

Caesar Salad alla Tommy

$18.00
Sammie’s Italian Chopped Salad

Sammie's Italian Chopped Salad

$18.00
Beets alla Rocco

Beets alla Rocco

$16.00
Radicchio Salad

Radicchio Salad

$16.00

Pasta

Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe

$31.00
Cheese Ravioli with Bolognese

Cheese Ravioli with Bolognese

$32.00
Lumache Alla Vodka

Lumache Alla Vodka

$35.00
Mafaldine with Mushrooms & Cream

Mafaldine with Mushrooms & Cream

$42.00

Pesto Cavatelli

$32.00
Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$31.00
Side Of Pasta

Side Of Pasta

$6.00
Spaghetti with Arrabiata

Spaghetti with Arrabiata

$21.00
Spaghetti with Meatball

Spaghetti with Meatball

$29.00

Orichietti With Sausage And Peppers

$35.00

Spaghetti al Limone

$27.00

Papperdelle

$44.00Out of stock

Butternut Squash Paccheri

$34.00

Specialities

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$36.00
Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$42.00
Chicken Picatta

Chicken Picatta

$36.00
Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$32.00
Sammies Lasagna

Sammies Lasagna

$36.00
Veal Marsala

Veal Marsala

$46.00
Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$58.00
Veal Picatta

Veal Picatta

$46.00

Ossobuco

$95.00Out of stock

Griglia

Prawns in Vinegar & Butter

Prawns in Vinegar & Butter

$40.00
Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$55.00
Dry Aged New York Strip

Dry Aged New York Strip

$52.00
Bistecca alla Fiorentina

Bistecca alla Fiorentina

$95.00

Contorni

Crispy Potatoes

Crispy Potatoes

$11.00
Grilled Broccoli

Grilled Broccoli

$11.00
Roasted Squash

Roasted Squash

$11.00

Truffled Polenta

$11.00

Dessert

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$16.00
Layered Chocolate Cake

Layered Chocolate Cake

$15.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$15.00
Pistachio Cannoli

Pistachio Cannoli

$7.00
Stracciatella Cannoli

Stracciatella Cannoli

$7.00

Lemon Olive Oil Cake

$15.00
Lemon Sorbet

Lemon Sorbet

$9.00
Passion Fruit Sorbet

Passion Fruit Sorbet

$9.00

B-Day Cookies

Out of stock

Wine Lunch

Antipasti

Radicchio

Paccheri

Short Rib

Wine Lunch Food $75

$75.00

Wine Lunch Food $175

$175.00

Wine Lunch Wine

$25.00

Wine and Beer

BTL Sammies Fiasco TO GO

BTL Sammies Fiasco TO GO

$35.00
BTL Cantina Terlano Sauvignon Blanc TO GO

BTL Cantina Terlano Sauvignon Blanc TO GO

$35.00
BTL Lucente Merlot Blend TO GO

BTL Lucente Merlot Blend TO GO

$35.00
BTL Benanti Etna Rosso TO GO

BTL Benanti Etna Rosso TO GO

$40.00
BTL Le Macchiole Cabernet Blend TO GO

BTL Le Macchiole Cabernet Blend TO GO

$50.00
BTL Arnaldo Caprai Grecante TO GO

BTL Arnaldo Caprai Grecante TO GO

$26.00
BTL Sommariva Prosecco TO GO

BTL Sommariva Prosecco TO GO

$26.00
BTL Ca del Bosco Sparkling TO GO

BTL Ca del Bosco Sparkling TO GO

$35.00
BTL Louis Roederer 'Collection 242' TO GO

BTL Louis Roederer 'Collection 242' TO GO

$60.00
Peroni Lager 6 Pack TO GO

Peroni Lager 6 Pack TO GO

$26.00
Baladin Birra Nazionale 6 Pack TO GO

Baladin Birra Nazionale 6 Pack TO GO

$33.00
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Sammie’s is a little taste of old Italy in downtown Austin. It celebrates the great ‘red sauce’ institution—inspired by old school, legendary Italian-American restaurants. The menu offers classic dishes of Housemade Mozzarella Sticks, Clams Casino, and Caesar Salad a la Tommy; timeless pastas like Spaghetti with Meatballs, and Linguine Vongole; and Sammie’s Classics: big portions of iconic plates like Chicken and Eggplant Parmigiana, Veal Marsala, and Baked Manicotti. The Griglia section includes Whole Lobster with Garlic-Lemon Butter and Dry-Aged Bistecca alla Fiorentina for two. Cheesecake, cannoli, and gelato round out the meal.

807 West 6th Street, Austin, TX 78703

Main pic

