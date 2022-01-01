Irene's 506 West Ave

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Irish Nachos
Irene's Burger
Shells & Cheese

Snacks

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Tomato, Feta, Olive Oil, Black Pepper, Whole Wheat Toast

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Blue Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Carrots, Celery

French Onion Dip

French Onion Dip

$8.00

Caramelized Onions, Sour Cream, Cream Cheese, Ruffles

Irish Nachos

Irish Nachos

$12.00

Crispy Potatoes, Cheddar, Bacon, Sour Cream, Scallions, Jalapeños, Pico, Guacamole

Pimento Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Piquillo Peppers, Crispy Prosciutto, Chives

Popcorn

Popcorn

$2.00
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour Tortilla, Cheddar, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Cayenne

Mezze Plate

$11.00

Popcorn And Pickles

$2.00

Sandwiches & Tacos

Cheeseburger Sliders

Cheeseburger Sliders

$15.00

Ranger Cattle Wagyu Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Cheddar

Fried Chicken Sliders

Fried Chicken Sliders

$14.00

Crispy Smoked Bacon, Buttermilk-Jalapeño Ranch, House Pickles

Pulled Chicken & Avocado

Pulled Chicken & Avocado

$15.00

Pulled Chicken, Smashed Black Beans, Spicy Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Jalapeños, Brioche Bun

Irene's Burger

Irene's Burger

$14.00

Ranger Cattle Wagyu Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Brioche Bun

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Havarti, Cheddar, Sourdough

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$15.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy Smoked Bacon, Buttermilk-Jalapeño Ranch, House Pickles

All Day Breakfast Sandwich

All Day Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Scrambled Eggs, White Cheddar, Bacon, Rajas, Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun

Tacos al Pastor

Tacos al Pastor

$13.00

Achiote-Marinated Pork, Cilantro, Red Onion, Pineapple Salsa, Lime Wedge, Housemade Corn or Flour Tortilla

Chicken Tinga Tacos

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$13.00

Chipotle, Romaine Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Avocado, Lime Wedge, Housemade Corn or Flour Tortilla

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$13.00

Tiki Wings

$15.00

Red Serrano Sauce, Pineapple, Coconut, Jicama, Tajin

Turkey Club Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Bacon, Lemon Vinaigrette, Flour Tortilla

Irene's BLT

$14.00

Crispy Prosciutto, Local Tomatoes, Arugula, Garlic Aioli, Lemon Vinaigrette, Sourdough

Pulled Hawaiian Sandwich

$14.00

Sweet & Spicy Pork, Pineapple Relish, Red Cabbage, Hawaiian Roll

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Black Beans, Quinoa, Cauliflower, Cucumber, Tomato, Feta, Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun

Salads & Soup

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$10.00

Cornbread Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Soup Cup

$5.00

Soup Bowl

$8.00

Summer Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Feto, Buttermillk-Jalapeno Ranch

Sides

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.00

Shells & Cheese

$4.00

Soup Cup

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Spicy Cabbage Slaw

$4.00
Dirty Shells & Cheese

Dirty Shells & Cheese

$8.00

Shells and Cheese, Bacon, Peppers, Onions, Breadcrumbs

No Side

SD Avocado

$2.00

SD Bacon

$2.00

SD CHEESE

$1.00

SD Egg

$2.00

SD Fried Chicken

$5.00

SD Jalapenos

$0.25

SD Pickles

$0.25

SD Ruffles

$1.00

SD SAUCE

SD Sourdough Toast

$1.50Out of stock

Sd Pico

$0.25

SD Flour Tortillas

$2.00

SD Corn Tortillas

$2.00

SD Pita Chips

$1.50

SD Mezze Veggies

$1.00

SD Tukey Bacon

$3.00

Dessert

Strawberry Cake

Strawberry Cake

$9.00

Cream Cheese Frosting, Strawberry Jam

Rainbow Krispie Treat

Rainbow Krispie Treat

$6.00

Brown Butter, Marshmallows, Sprinkles, Fruity Pebbles

Nutella-Stuffed Cookie

Nutella-Stuffed Cookie

$6.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Dough, Nutella Filling, Sea Salt

CAFE DRINKS

Americano

$3.00

Cafe au Lait

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Chai Lg

$4.95

Chai Sm

$4.25

Cortado

$3.00

Dirty Chai Lg

$5.95

Dirty Chai Sm

$5.25

Double Espresso

$2.50

Drip Lg

$3.25

Drip Sm

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.95

Latte Lg

$4.75

Latte Sm

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.00

Matcha Latte Lg

$4.75

Matcha Latte Sm

$4.00

Mocha Lg

$4.95

Mocha Sm

$4.25

Original

$5.25

Toddy

$4.50

Decaf Espresso

$3.95

FALL COFFEE

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.25

Black & White Latte

$5.25

Cubano

$5.25

S'mores Latte

$5.25

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.95

Vietnamese Coffee - Iced

$5.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

American comfort food & strong cocktails are served at a warm bar with a patio & vintage accents.

Website

Location

506 West Ave, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

Gallery
Irene's image
Irene's image
Irene's image

