Clarksville restaurants you'll love

More about Swedish Hill - Special Orders
Swedish Hill - Special Orders
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|SWEDISH HILL CARROT CAKE
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
|VANILLA BEAN CONFETTI CAKE
Confetti cake with chocolate ganache filling and vanilla bean buttercream.
|BLACK AND WHITE CAKE
Dark chocolate cake with cream cheese frosting.
More about 24 Diner
HAMBURGERS
24 Diner
600 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Egg Sandwich
|$14.95
Brioche bun, two eggs*, avocado, cheddar cheese, bacon, skillet fries
|French Toast
|$13.95
Cereal Crusted- with Macerated Blueberries and Chantilly Cream
|Breakfast Platter
|$14.95
More about Swedish Hill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Swedish Hill
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$16.00
Sourdough, dill havarti, sprouts, green tomato, red onion, avocado, mustard, mayonnaise
|Single Bagel
|$3.00
Plain, Sea Salt, or Everything
add plain or jalapeño cream cheese, cashew cream cheese (V), salted butter, or seasonal jam +1.5
|Pulled Rotisserie Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Ciabatta, pickle, onion, shredded lettuce
More about Taco Flats
Taco Flats
1110 West Lynn, Austin
|Popular items
|Pirata
|$8.00
grilled jack cheese, refried black beans, beef fajita, grilled onion, cilantro
|Pollo Asado
|$5.50
grilled chicken breast, seasoned cabbage, avocado, pico de gallo, queso fresco, aioli
|Al Pastor
|$5.50
spit roasted pork, onion, cilantro, pineapple