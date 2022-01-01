Clarksville restaurants you'll love

Clarksville restaurants
Toast

Must-try Clarksville restaurants

Swedish Hill - Special Orders DNU image

 

Swedish Hill - Special Orders

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SWEDISH HILL CARROT CAKE
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
VANILLA BEAN CONFETTI CAKE
Confetti cake with chocolate ganache filling and vanilla bean buttercream.
BLACK AND WHITE CAKE
Dark chocolate cake with cream cheese frosting.
More about Swedish Hill - Special Orders
24 Diner image

HAMBURGERS

24 Diner

600 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.6 (2346 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Egg Sandwich$14.95
Brioche bun, two eggs*, avocado, cheddar cheese, bacon, skillet fries
French Toast$13.95
Cereal Crusted- with Macerated Blueberries and Chantilly Cream
Breakfast Platter$14.95
More about 24 Diner
Swedish Hill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Swedish Hill

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

Avg 3.9 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$16.00
Sourdough, dill havarti, sprouts, green tomato, red onion, avocado, mustard, mayonnaise
Single Bagel$3.00
Plain, Sea Salt, or Everything
add plain or jalapeño cream cheese, cashew cream cheese (V), salted butter, or seasonal jam +1.5
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken Salad$16.00
Ciabatta, pickle, onion, shredded lettuce
More about Swedish Hill
Taco Flats image

 

Taco Flats

1110 West Lynn, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pirata$8.00
grilled jack cheese, refried black beans, beef fajita, grilled onion, cilantro
Pollo Asado$5.50
grilled chicken breast, seasoned cabbage, avocado, pico de gallo, queso fresco, aioli
Al Pastor$5.50
spit roasted pork, onion, cilantro, pineapple
More about Taco Flats
