Restaurant header imageView gallery

Swedish Hill Bakery & Cafe

676 Reviews

$$

1120 W 6th Street

Austin, TX 78703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Build Your Own Sandwich
Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Coffee

Americano

$3.50

Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Cortado

$4.50

Chai Latte

$6.00

DIRTY Chai Latte

$6.00

Espresso

$3.50

Flat White

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

House Drip

$3.50

Latte

$6.00

Macchiatto

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Draft Oat Matcha

$6.00Out of stock

Mocha

$6.00

Drip Coffee Carafe 10-12 Cups

$40.00

Tea

Black Iced Tea

$4.00

Green Iced Tea

$4.00

Beyond the Clouds Black

$6.00

Hot tea from The Steeping Room

Eastside Earl Grey

$6.00

Hot tea from The Steeping Room

Jasmine Green

$6.00

Hot tea from The Steeping Room

Purple Moonlight White

$6.00Out of stock

Hot tea from The Steeping Room

Turmeric Ginger Tisane

$6.00

Hot tea from The Steeping Room

Winter Cran Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Juice

Orange Juice

$6.00

hand squeezed

Kids OJ

$6.00

Green Juice

$8.00

green apple, celery, kale, ginger, lemon

NA Beverages

Sparkling Ginger Lemonade

$5.00

Sparkling Lemonade

$5.00

Green Tea Palmer

$5.00

half and half ginger citrus iced green tea and lemonade

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

half and half black ice tea and lemonade

Italian Soda

$5.00Out of stock

Draft Oat Matcha

$6.00Out of stock

Töst NA Sparkling Rose

$6.00

Cocktails

Live Oak Hefe Shandy

$7.00Out of stock

Beer and Cider

Estrella Bottle

$6.00Out of stock

355 ml bottle

Estrella 6 Pack

$16.00Out of stock

Pinthouse Pizza Training Bines 4 Pack (16oz)

$22.00

Pinthouse Pizza Training Bines Can

$10.00

Reissdorf Kolsch 16oz Bottle

$8.00

16 oz can

Dogfish Head Seaquench Can

$5.00Out of stock

Dogfish Head Seaquench 6 Pack

$14.00Out of stock

Live Oak Hefeweizen Can

$5.00

12 oz can

Live Oak Hefeweizen 6 Pack

$14.00

Shacksbury Dry Cider Can

$6.00

Shacksbury Dry Cider 4 pack

$18.00

Texas Keeper No.1 Cider 750 mL

$19.00

Texas Keeper Heirloom

$20.00

Texas Keeper Grafter Rose

$20.00

ABW Pearl Snap 12oz CAN

$5.00

ABW Pearl Snap 6pk

$14.00

St Elmo Carl 6 Pack

$14.00

St Elmo Carl 12oz CAN

$5.00

Hi Sign Violet Blonde 6 Pack

$14.00

Hi Sign Violet 12oz CAN

$5.00

PASTRY

Almond Choco Crossaint

$6.00Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$5.50Out of stock

Bacon Cheddar Scone

$4.50

Scone & Jam

$4.50

Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$5.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Kouign Amann

$5.00

Nutella Bun

$6.00Out of stock

Everything Croissant

$5.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Muffin

$5.00

Rum Cake

$5.00Out of stock
Seasonal Hand Pie

Seasonal Hand Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

Ginger Cookie

$4.00

Cake Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Macaron

$3.50

Chosen from a delightful assortment of flavors for your enjoyment.

Lemon Tart

$6.00Out of stock

Banana Cream Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Seasonal Mac Box

$35.00Out of stock

Key Lime Tart

$6.00Out of stock

Shortbread Cookie

$3.50

Chocolate Hazelnut Tart

$6.00Out of stock

Pineapple Upside down Croissant

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$14.00Out of stock

Holiday Cookies

$5.00

Passionfruit Party Bar

$6.00

Daily Breads

Baguette

Baguette

$5.00

Ciabatta

$5.00
French Country Loaf

French Country Loaf

$11.00

Parkerhouse Rolls - 8 pack

$10.00Out of stock

Rye Loaf

$12.00

Seeded Wheat

$12.00

Side of Bread

$1.50

Challah

$10.00Out of stock

Small Sourdough

$7.00Out of stock

CURED & SMOKED FISH

House Lox

House Lox

$6.00+
Smoked Trout Salad

Smoked Trout Salad

$6.00+
Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$6.50+

CHARCUTERIE

Small Chicken Liver Mousse

$8.00Out of stock

Large Chicken Liver Mousse

$18.00Out of stock

Prosciutto di Parma

$6.50+

House Pastrami

$6.00+

Sopresatta

$4.50+Out of stock

Capicola

$4.50+

DELI CASE

Chicken Salad - Classic

Chicken Salad - Classic

mayo, red onion, celery, vinegar

Chicken Salad - Pulled Rotisserie Style

Chicken Salad - Pulled Rotisserie Style

carrots, red onion, mayo

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

caper, parsley, olive oil, lemon aioli, dijon

Egg Salad

mayo, shallot, caper, dijon, herbs

Marbled Potato Salad

Red onion vinaigrette, mustard seeds, herbs

Rotini Pasta Salad

Rotini Pasta Salad

Basil pesto, spinach, parmesan, pine nuts

Fall Bean Salad

red onion, celery, Calabrian chili vinegar

Quinoa Tabouli

roasted onion, peppers, olives, tomato, lemon

Cucumbers & Dill

w/ yogurt dill vinaigrette, preserved lemon, and sumac

Golden Beets & Oranges

Golden Beets & Oranges

w/ orange tarragon vinaigrette, goat cheese, and pickled onions

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$8.00Out of stock

Kohlrabi & Apple Slaw

Roasted Broccoli

Curried Chickpeas

Farro Salad

Delicata Squash

TRIO

$19.00

pick any three of your favorites to make an entree

SANDWICHES

Pulled Rotisserie Sandwich

Pulled Rotisserie Sandwich

$16.00

Ciabatta, pickle, onion, shredded lettuce

BLT

$16.00

black pepper bacon, avocado, tomato, lemon mayo

Pastrami Rueben

$18.00

New York rye, beet sauerkraut, 1000 island, swiss

Italian Sandwich

$16.00

Seasame Roll, Ham, Capicola, Mortadellla, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$16.00

Sourdough, dill havarti, sprouts, green tomato, red onion, avocado, mustard, mayonnaise

Classic Chicken Sando

$15.00

Veggie Sandwich

$15.00

Tuna Melt

$17.00

Ham & Swiss

$15.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Miss Vickies Chips

$2.00

Torres Chips

$4.00Out of stock

Voodoo Flavor

Add Meat

$5.00

Add Cheese

$3.00

Cape Cod Chips

$3.00

Build Your Own Sandwich

$16.00

Build Your Own Veggie Sando

$14.00

CONDIMENTS

Butter (2 oz)

Butter (2 oz)

Mayo

Mustard - Dijon

$0.75Out of stock

Mustard - Whole Grain

$0.75

Side Tahini Dressing

$1.00

Side of Avocado

$4.00

Bagna Cauda

$0.50

Calabrian Escabeche

$2.00

Sweet Hot Mustard

$1.00

1000 Island Dressing

Honey

SPREADS

Butter (2 oz)

Butter (2 oz)

Cream Cheese - Jalapeño (2 oz)

Cream Cheese - Jalapeño (2 oz)

$1.50
Cream Cheese - Plain (2 oz)

Cream Cheese - Plain (2 oz)

$1.50

Herb Cashew Spread (V) (2 oz)

$2.50

Herb Cashew Spread (V) 8 oz

$7.00
Housemade Jam (2oz)

Housemade Jam (2oz)

$2.00

BOARDS

Crudite Board

$18.00

selection of our fresh breads with whipped butter, olive oil, sea salt

Cheese Board

Cheese Board

$21.00

daily selections, daily jam, honeycomb, marcona almonds, fresh bread

Charcuterie Board

$24.00

Cheese and Charcuterie Board

$36.00
Cured Fish Board

Cured Fish Board

$38.00

house lox, smoked trout rillettes, smoked salmon, cream cheese, sprouts, red onion, tomato, olive conserva, capers, choice of two bagels

WINE

Chappellet 'Mountain Cuvée' Cab Blend Napa Valley

Chappellet 'Mountain Cuvée' Cab Blend Napa Valley

$45.00

This blend of Cab, Merlot, Malbec, Petit Verdot made by iconic Napa producer drinks a little lighter than their full Cab counterparts.

Royal Prince Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00
Sean Minor North Coast Cabernet

Sean Minor North Coast Cabernet

$32.00

Full bodied and mouthfilling, this generous, ripe, blueberry-scented and black-cherry-flavored wine has lots to like. It's exuberant in flavor, broad and smooth in texture, and has very light tannins so it seems to melt in the mouth.

'A Tribute to Grace' Grenache

$65.00

CL Butaud Tempranillo

$80.00
Requiem Cabernet Sauvignon

Requiem Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

Norton Ridge Napa Merlot

$35.00

Merlot is often maligned due to bad press from a particular movie! Yet, it is truly a delicious grape and in this wine is made in an easy-to-drink style. Tart blueberry and just a enough body to be bigger than Pinot Noir.  Aged in used French oak so less baking spice notes.

Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon

$125.00
Bev Blanc - can 4 pack

Bev Blanc - can 4 pack

$18.00

4 pack = 750 ml zippy and fizzy with aromatics of crisp green apple, white nectarine, and a light, fresh, citrus finish

Calera Chardonnay

$50.00
Chateau Montelena Chardonnay

Chateau Montelena Chardonnay

$82.00

Bright freshness with notes of lemon curd, ripe orange, and summer stone fruit balanced by toasted almonds and fresh baked bread.

Frog's Leap Sauvignon Blanc

Frog's Leap Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

This beautiful expression of American Sauvignon Blanc drinks well with roasted tomato & goat cheese. Crisp green apple & stone fruit.

Pavette Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Pale straw color with white flower, kaffir lime & thyme aromas. Melon flavors with a nectar texture and clean, zesty finish. Totally crushable.

Swick 'wyd?' Chardonnay

$52.00

This wine offers pleasing aromas and flavors of savory spices, dried melon, and dried heirloom herbs

Broken Earth Viognier

$25.00Out of stock

Archery Summit Pinot Gris

$28.00

Stony Hill Riesling

$68.00
Ovum Big Salt

Ovum Big Salt

$36.00

Intense aromas of ripe peach, tangerine, ginger and white blossoms meld with underscores of slate and smoke. This powerful wine displays rich fruit, floral and spice notes on the palate, with enough acidity to maintain balance. A perfect match for pork or fowl.

Anabella Napa Valley Chardonnay

$28.00

Jordan Chardonnay

$65.00
Miraval Côtes de Provence Rosé (375ml) 2018

Miraval Côtes de Provence Rosé (375ml) 2018

$22.00

Half Bottle - Super fruity with some balanced minerality - classic Provence rose. Great approachability.

Peyrassol Reserve de Templiers Rosé!

Peyrassol Reserve de Templiers Rosé!

$30.00

Citrus, vine peach, apricot and fine floral notes, with a dense palate, nice balance, full body, and a long fruity finish.

Le Rosé de S.

$28.00Out of stock

Les Sarrins Rose

$50.00

Cantine Del Taburno Falanghina del Sannio 2018

$32.00

Pinot Grigio is Italy's most recognizable white grape and those wines can be really tasty and refreshing.  Falanghina is an aromatic and fruity variety normally grown in southern Italy so it can come across as some cross between dry Riesling and Pinot Grigio.  Delicious and mouth quenching.

Isola del Satiro White Wine

$24.00

Natural. A rare white blend, with notes of mineral, cut flowers and citrus. Flavors of sea salt and nuttiness from this unique white

Tommasi Ripasso

$36.00

Known as "Little sweet one" in Italian dialect this grape is only sweet to the taste in the vineyards.  Made into wine, this grape is tart red and black fruits with some herbal notes and acidity to balance with food such as charcuterie. 

Vietti Barolo 2017

$80.00

Beautiful glowing ruby. Fine earthy nose. Succulent palate with a powerful tannic structure. Really long and a little vibrant. Firm, long red-fruit finish

Batasiolo Barbera d'Alba

$30.00

Pieropan Soave Classico White

$28.00

Ioppa Nebbiolo Rosé

$32.00

La Scolca Valentino Gavi

$32.00

Isola del Satiro White Wine

$32.00

Natural. A rare white blend, with notes of mineral, cut flowers and citrus. Flavors of sea salt and nuttiness from this unique white

Attems Pinot Grigio

$29.00

Marcel Lapierre 'Raisins Gaulois' Gamay

$32.00

The perfect wine to drink at any French Bistro. Fresh, lively, and full of juicy red fruit.

Teutonic 'Candied Mushroom' Riesling

Teutonic 'Candied Mushroom' Riesling

$45.00

Off-dry, full bodied, savory with a little bit of funk. Notes of overripe peach, apple, forrest floor, umami, and - you guessed it - mushroom.

Vinca Minor Mendocino

$42.00

A more weighty field blend of Carignan, Zinfandel, French Colombard & Sangiovese. Aged for 16 months in older french oak. 25% whole cluster.

Poderi Cellario 'Il Vino Che Non Ce' Orange

$45.00

Martha Stoumen 'Patatino'

$52.00

L'Epicurieux 'Chacha' Regnie

$45.00

Uivo Rabigato White

$36.00

Domaine de la Mariniere 'La Peau de L'Ours' Chinon

$42.00

The Marigny Direct Press Pinot Gris

$42.00

Lares 'Babel' Pinot Blend

$42.00

Open Face Chingon

$65.00

E Guigal Saint-Joseph

$60.00

Domaine Mee Godard Morgon

$65.00

The perfect wine to drink at any French Bistro. Fresh, lively, and full of juicy red fruit.

Red Thumb Tempranillo

$28.00

Domaine Gour de Chaule Gigondas 375mL

$25.00

Las Uvas de la Ira

$42.00

Laroche Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

Les Heretiques Red Table Wine

$25.00

Olga Raffault Chinon

$50.00

Louis Jadot Bourgogne Rouge

$44.00
Chateau Favray Pouilly-Fume

Chateau Favray Pouilly-Fume

$32.00

Crisp Loire Valley Sav Blanc. Drinks like Sancerre and pairs well with grilled or smoked fish & chicken as well as any accompanying greens.

Clemens Busch '(alter) native' Riesling

$50.00
Gobelsburg Kamptal Grüner Veltliner

Gobelsburg Kamptal Grüner Veltliner

$30.00

The 2018 Gobelsburg Kamptal Riesling is clear and slightly flinty on the coolish nose, with clear, brilliant and radiant fruit. The palate is juicy, fresh and crystalline, pretty round and charming, with fine grip on the refreshing mineral and phenolic finish.

Gunderloch 'Jean Baptiste' Riesling Kabinett

Gunderloch 'Jean Baptiste' Riesling Kabinett

$22.00

This ‘Feinherb’ style Riesling drinks balanced and off-dry. That means a hint of residual sugar which pairs perfectly with spicy dishes!

Red Thumb Chardonnay

$28.00

Herve Villemade Cherverny Blanc

$42.00
Domane Wachau Gruner Veltliner

Domane Wachau Gruner Veltliner

$30.00

Stone fruit, delicate lime, and hints of ripe pear on the nose. Flavors of juicy white peach and subtle apricot. Drinks very fresh and crisp with plush acidity

Mengoba 'Brezo' Godello

Mengoba 'Brezo' Godello

$28.00

Fresh, mineral, and elegant wine. It is aged on its lees for 5 months, which helps to give some more character and fullness to the wine. Aromas of apple, pear, lemon, and lime and with a lightly toasted notes from the time on lees. The flavours are amazingly fresh, clean with fine intensity .

Pierre Arnold 'Vin Nature'

$48.00

Cristom Willamette Valley 'Estate' Rosé

$35.00

Elegant rosé made in the style of Provence.  Light skin contact then a really gentle press makes this wine very light in color.  Tart red fruits and interesting notes due to native fermentation in a cool climate.

June's Rosé

June's Rosé

$40.00

This is a staple for June's All Day. Sparkling rose from Pinot Noir and Zweigelt will have you ordering by the case load. Master Sommelier June Rodil makes this wine with Markus Huber from Austria.

Raventos 'de Nit' Brut Rosé

Raventos 'de Nit' Brut Rosé

$38.00

Tart red fruits and more mineral and earthy than Champagne - still approachable. You will find at most McGuire Moorman concepts. Delivers the quality of Champagne but different as it is more mineral and earthy with a rush of red fruits.

Easy Wine Pink 4 Pack

$20.00Out of stock

Heidi Schrock 'Pink Beret'

$48.00

An exclusive collaboration between award winning Austrian wine maker Heidi Schrock and MML Hospitality

Dandy Rosé

$36.00

June's 6-Pack

$150.00
Banshee Pinot Noir

Banshee Pinot Noir

$30.00

Great new world Pinot Noir – here to accompany any dish (chicken!) or enjoy alone. Bright, fruity, blackberry notes. Savory & herbaceous.

Scar of the Sea Pinot Noir

$65.00
De Wetshof Limestone Hill Chardonnay

De Wetshof Limestone Hill Chardonnay

$28.00

Thus un-oaked Chardonnay grown in limestone-right clay soils yields a creamy texture, slightly chalky on the palette with bright fruit such as apple, peach and lemon.

Rall Cinsault

$55.00

The nose shows top notes of rose and dried herbs before pomegranate, red currant and raspberry. The palate seems slightly leaner than usual with pure fruit, lemon-like acidity and powdery tannins, the finish gently savoury. A charming wine with plenty of refreshment factor

Elderton Barossa Valley Shiraz

Elderton Barossa Valley Shiraz

$36.00

This is an outstanding example of great Shiraz which is made in a dry style but big, bold, and dark-druited with black pepper and spice.

Wairau River Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00
Felino Luján de Cuyo Malbec

Felino Luján de Cuyo Malbec

$40.00

Lazuli Cabernet Sauvignon

$52.00

Garage Pais

$40.00
Contratto Pinot-Chardonnay Piemonte Spumante

Contratto Pinot-Chardonnay Piemonte Spumante

$45.00

The first traditional method sparkling wine from Italy was made at Contratto - tons of history from this estate. It is now owned by Giorgio Rivetti who is renowned for his "Barolo Boys" fame also understands sparkling wine better than most in Italy. This is a blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay that comes awfully close to making one feel like they are drinking Champagne. Tremendous value.

June's Rosé

June's Rosé

$40.00

This is a staple for June's All Day. Sparkling rose from Pinot Noir and Zweigelt will have you ordering by the case load. Master Sommelier June Rodil makes this wine with Markus Huber from Austria.

Raventos 'de Nit' Brut Rosé

Raventos 'de Nit' Brut Rosé

$38.00

Tart red fruits and more mineral and earthy than Champagne - still approachable. You will find at most McGuire Moorman concepts. Delivers the quality of Champagne but different as it is more mineral and earthy with a rush of red fruits.

Raventos Blanc de Blancs

Raventos Blanc de Blancs

$33.00

A sleek, finely knit sparkling born in 16 million-year-old, fossil-bearing soils. Crunchy green pear, salted almond and dried white cherry with a briny, minerally finish.

Swick City Pop MAGNUM

$100.00

AR Lenoble M16 Blanc de Blanc Champagne

$110.00

Louis Roederer Collection 242 375mL

$42.00

Villa Picta Lambrusco

$55.00

Grower Project Syrah

$38.00

William Chris 'Wanderer Relief Project' Red Blend

$30.00

Southold Farm + Cellar 'Weapon of Choice' Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00

BAGEL PACKAGES

Bag of Bagels

$20.00

Bagel Brunch

$40.00

PASTRY/BREAD

Babka

$12.00Out of stock

Babka Slice

$3.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please visit us inside to pick up your order.

Website

Location

1120 W 6th Street, Austin, TX 78703

Directions

Gallery
Swedish Hill image
Swedish Hill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bar Peached - 1315 W. 6th St.
orange star4.6 • 1,276
1315 W. 6th St. Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Pecan Square Café
orange starNo Reviews
1200B West 6th Street Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Swedish Hill - Special Orders
orange starNo Reviews
1120 W 6th Street Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
orange starNo Reviews
1611 W 5th Street Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
orange starNo Reviews
1203 W 6th Street Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Hold Out Brewing
orange star4.7 • 303
1208 W 4th St Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Austin
Allandale
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Bouldin Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
South Lamar District
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Market District
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
East Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Warehouse District
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
University of Texas
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
78704 (South Austin)
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston