Swedish Hill Bakery & Cafe
676 Reviews
$$
1120 W 6th Street
Austin, TX 78703
Coffee
Tea
Black Iced Tea
Green Iced Tea
Beyond the Clouds Black
Hot tea from The Steeping Room
Eastside Earl Grey
Hot tea from The Steeping Room
Jasmine Green
Hot tea from The Steeping Room
Purple Moonlight White
Hot tea from The Steeping Room
Turmeric Ginger Tisane
Hot tea from The Steeping Room
Winter Cran Tea
Juice
NA Beverages
Beer and Cider
Estrella Bottle
355 ml bottle
Estrella 6 Pack
Pinthouse Pizza Training Bines 4 Pack (16oz)
Pinthouse Pizza Training Bines Can
Reissdorf Kolsch 16oz Bottle
16 oz can
Dogfish Head Seaquench Can
Dogfish Head Seaquench 6 Pack
Live Oak Hefeweizen Can
12 oz can
Live Oak Hefeweizen 6 Pack
Shacksbury Dry Cider Can
Shacksbury Dry Cider 4 pack
Texas Keeper No.1 Cider 750 mL
Texas Keeper Heirloom
Texas Keeper Grafter Rose
ABW Pearl Snap 12oz CAN
ABW Pearl Snap 6pk
St Elmo Carl 6 Pack
St Elmo Carl 12oz CAN
Hi Sign Violet Blonde 6 Pack
Hi Sign Violet 12oz CAN
PASTRY
Almond Choco Crossaint
Almond Croissant
Bacon Cheddar Scone
Scone & Jam
Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Cinnamon Roll
Kouign Amann
Nutella Bun
Everything Croissant
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Pumpkin Muffin
Rum Cake
Seasonal Hand Pie
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Ginger Cookie
Cake Slice
Macaron
Chosen from a delightful assortment of flavors for your enjoyment.
Lemon Tart
Banana Cream Pie
Seasonal Mac Box
Key Lime Tart
Shortbread Cookie
Chocolate Hazelnut Tart
Pineapple Upside down Croissant
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Holiday Cookies
Passionfruit Party Bar
DELI CASE
Chicken Salad - Classic
mayo, red onion, celery, vinegar
Chicken Salad - Pulled Rotisserie Style
carrots, red onion, mayo
Tuna Salad
caper, parsley, olive oil, lemon aioli, dijon
Egg Salad
mayo, shallot, caper, dijon, herbs
Marbled Potato Salad
Red onion vinaigrette, mustard seeds, herbs
Rotini Pasta Salad
Basil pesto, spinach, parmesan, pine nuts
Fall Bean Salad
red onion, celery, Calabrian chili vinegar
Quinoa Tabouli
roasted onion, peppers, olives, tomato, lemon
Cucumbers & Dill
w/ yogurt dill vinaigrette, preserved lemon, and sumac
Golden Beets & Oranges
w/ orange tarragon vinaigrette, goat cheese, and pickled onions
Seasonal Fruit Cup
Kohlrabi & Apple Slaw
Roasted Broccoli
Curried Chickpeas
Farro Salad
Delicata Squash
TRIO
pick any three of your favorites to make an entree
SANDWICHES
Pulled Rotisserie Sandwich
Ciabatta, pickle, onion, shredded lettuce
BLT
black pepper bacon, avocado, tomato, lemon mayo
Pastrami Rueben
New York rye, beet sauerkraut, 1000 island, swiss
Italian Sandwich
Seasame Roll, Ham, Capicola, Mortadellla, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Sourdough, dill havarti, sprouts, green tomato, red onion, avocado, mustard, mayonnaise
Classic Chicken Sando
Veggie Sandwich
Tuna Melt
Ham & Swiss
Avocado Toast
Miss Vickies Chips
Torres Chips
Voodoo Flavor
Add Meat
Add Cheese
Cape Cod Chips
Build Your Own Sandwich
Build Your Own Veggie Sando
CONDIMENTS
SPREADS
BOARDS
Crudite Board
selection of our fresh breads with whipped butter, olive oil, sea salt
Cheese Board
daily selections, daily jam, honeycomb, marcona almonds, fresh bread
Charcuterie Board
Cheese and Charcuterie Board
Cured Fish Board
house lox, smoked trout rillettes, smoked salmon, cream cheese, sprouts, red onion, tomato, olive conserva, capers, choice of two bagels
WINE
Chappellet 'Mountain Cuvée' Cab Blend Napa Valley
This blend of Cab, Merlot, Malbec, Petit Verdot made by iconic Napa producer drinks a little lighter than their full Cab counterparts.
Royal Prince Cabernet Sauvignon
Sean Minor North Coast Cabernet
Full bodied and mouthfilling, this generous, ripe, blueberry-scented and black-cherry-flavored wine has lots to like. It's exuberant in flavor, broad and smooth in texture, and has very light tannins so it seems to melt in the mouth.
'A Tribute to Grace' Grenache
CL Butaud Tempranillo
Requiem Cabernet Sauvignon
Norton Ridge Napa Merlot
Merlot is often maligned due to bad press from a particular movie! Yet, it is truly a delicious grape and in this wine is made in an easy-to-drink style. Tart blueberry and just a enough body to be bigger than Pinot Noir. Aged in used French oak so less baking spice notes.
Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon
Bev Blanc - can 4 pack
4 pack = 750 ml zippy and fizzy with aromatics of crisp green apple, white nectarine, and a light, fresh, citrus finish
Calera Chardonnay
Chateau Montelena Chardonnay
Bright freshness with notes of lemon curd, ripe orange, and summer stone fruit balanced by toasted almonds and fresh baked bread.
Frog's Leap Sauvignon Blanc
This beautiful expression of American Sauvignon Blanc drinks well with roasted tomato & goat cheese. Crisp green apple & stone fruit.
Pavette Sauvignon Blanc
Pale straw color with white flower, kaffir lime & thyme aromas. Melon flavors with a nectar texture and clean, zesty finish. Totally crushable.
Swick 'wyd?' Chardonnay
This wine offers pleasing aromas and flavors of savory spices, dried melon, and dried heirloom herbs
Broken Earth Viognier
Archery Summit Pinot Gris
Stony Hill Riesling
Ovum Big Salt
Intense aromas of ripe peach, tangerine, ginger and white blossoms meld with underscores of slate and smoke. This powerful wine displays rich fruit, floral and spice notes on the palate, with enough acidity to maintain balance. A perfect match for pork or fowl.
Anabella Napa Valley Chardonnay
Jordan Chardonnay
Miraval Côtes de Provence Rosé (375ml) 2018
Half Bottle - Super fruity with some balanced minerality - classic Provence rose. Great approachability.
Peyrassol Reserve de Templiers Rosé!
Citrus, vine peach, apricot and fine floral notes, with a dense palate, nice balance, full body, and a long fruity finish.
Le Rosé de S.
Les Sarrins Rose
Cantine Del Taburno Falanghina del Sannio 2018
Pinot Grigio is Italy's most recognizable white grape and those wines can be really tasty and refreshing. Falanghina is an aromatic and fruity variety normally grown in southern Italy so it can come across as some cross between dry Riesling and Pinot Grigio. Delicious and mouth quenching.
Isola del Satiro White Wine
Natural. A rare white blend, with notes of mineral, cut flowers and citrus. Flavors of sea salt and nuttiness from this unique white
Tommasi Ripasso
Known as "Little sweet one" in Italian dialect this grape is only sweet to the taste in the vineyards. Made into wine, this grape is tart red and black fruits with some herbal notes and acidity to balance with food such as charcuterie.
Vietti Barolo 2017
Beautiful glowing ruby. Fine earthy nose. Succulent palate with a powerful tannic structure. Really long and a little vibrant. Firm, long red-fruit finish
Batasiolo Barbera d'Alba
Pieropan Soave Classico White
Ioppa Nebbiolo Rosé
La Scolca Valentino Gavi
Attems Pinot Grigio
Marcel Lapierre 'Raisins Gaulois' Gamay
The perfect wine to drink at any French Bistro. Fresh, lively, and full of juicy red fruit.
Teutonic 'Candied Mushroom' Riesling
Off-dry, full bodied, savory with a little bit of funk. Notes of overripe peach, apple, forrest floor, umami, and - you guessed it - mushroom.
Vinca Minor Mendocino
A more weighty field blend of Carignan, Zinfandel, French Colombard & Sangiovese. Aged for 16 months in older french oak. 25% whole cluster.
Poderi Cellario 'Il Vino Che Non Ce' Orange
Martha Stoumen 'Patatino'
L'Epicurieux 'Chacha' Regnie
Uivo Rabigato White
Domaine de la Mariniere 'La Peau de L'Ours' Chinon
The Marigny Direct Press Pinot Gris
Lares 'Babel' Pinot Blend
Open Face Chingon
E Guigal Saint-Joseph
Domaine Mee Godard Morgon
The perfect wine to drink at any French Bistro. Fresh, lively, and full of juicy red fruit.
Red Thumb Tempranillo
Domaine Gour de Chaule Gigondas 375mL
Las Uvas de la Ira
Laroche Cabernet Sauvignon
Les Heretiques Red Table Wine
Olga Raffault Chinon
Louis Jadot Bourgogne Rouge
Chateau Favray Pouilly-Fume
Crisp Loire Valley Sav Blanc. Drinks like Sancerre and pairs well with grilled or smoked fish & chicken as well as any accompanying greens.
Clemens Busch '(alter) native' Riesling
Gobelsburg Kamptal Grüner Veltliner
The 2018 Gobelsburg Kamptal Riesling is clear and slightly flinty on the coolish nose, with clear, brilliant and radiant fruit. The palate is juicy, fresh and crystalline, pretty round and charming, with fine grip on the refreshing mineral and phenolic finish.
Gunderloch 'Jean Baptiste' Riesling Kabinett
This ‘Feinherb’ style Riesling drinks balanced and off-dry. That means a hint of residual sugar which pairs perfectly with spicy dishes!
Red Thumb Chardonnay
Herve Villemade Cherverny Blanc
Domane Wachau Gruner Veltliner
Stone fruit, delicate lime, and hints of ripe pear on the nose. Flavors of juicy white peach and subtle apricot. Drinks very fresh and crisp with plush acidity
Mengoba 'Brezo' Godello
Fresh, mineral, and elegant wine. It is aged on its lees for 5 months, which helps to give some more character and fullness to the wine. Aromas of apple, pear, lemon, and lime and with a lightly toasted notes from the time on lees. The flavours are amazingly fresh, clean with fine intensity .
Pierre Arnold 'Vin Nature'
Cristom Willamette Valley 'Estate' Rosé
Elegant rosé made in the style of Provence. Light skin contact then a really gentle press makes this wine very light in color. Tart red fruits and interesting notes due to native fermentation in a cool climate.
June's Rosé
This is a staple for June's All Day. Sparkling rose from Pinot Noir and Zweigelt will have you ordering by the case load. Master Sommelier June Rodil makes this wine with Markus Huber from Austria.
Raventos 'de Nit' Brut Rosé
Tart red fruits and more mineral and earthy than Champagne - still approachable. You will find at most McGuire Moorman concepts. Delivers the quality of Champagne but different as it is more mineral and earthy with a rush of red fruits.
Easy Wine Pink 4 Pack
Heidi Schrock 'Pink Beret'
An exclusive collaboration between award winning Austrian wine maker Heidi Schrock and MML Hospitality
Dandy Rosé
June's 6-Pack
Banshee Pinot Noir
Great new world Pinot Noir – here to accompany any dish (chicken!) or enjoy alone. Bright, fruity, blackberry notes. Savory & herbaceous.
Scar of the Sea Pinot Noir
De Wetshof Limestone Hill Chardonnay
Thus un-oaked Chardonnay grown in limestone-right clay soils yields a creamy texture, slightly chalky on the palette with bright fruit such as apple, peach and lemon.
Rall Cinsault
The nose shows top notes of rose and dried herbs before pomegranate, red currant and raspberry. The palate seems slightly leaner than usual with pure fruit, lemon-like acidity and powdery tannins, the finish gently savoury. A charming wine with plenty of refreshment factor
Elderton Barossa Valley Shiraz
This is an outstanding example of great Shiraz which is made in a dry style but big, bold, and dark-druited with black pepper and spice.
Wairau River Sauvignon Blanc
Felino Luján de Cuyo Malbec
Lazuli Cabernet Sauvignon
Garage Pais
Contratto Pinot-Chardonnay Piemonte Spumante
The first traditional method sparkling wine from Italy was made at Contratto - tons of history from this estate. It is now owned by Giorgio Rivetti who is renowned for his "Barolo Boys" fame also understands sparkling wine better than most in Italy. This is a blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay that comes awfully close to making one feel like they are drinking Champagne. Tremendous value.
Raventos Blanc de Blancs
A sleek, finely knit sparkling born in 16 million-year-old, fossil-bearing soils. Crunchy green pear, salted almond and dried white cherry with a briny, minerally finish.
Swick City Pop MAGNUM
AR Lenoble M16 Blanc de Blanc Champagne
Louis Roederer Collection 242 375mL
Villa Picta Lambrusco
Grower Project Syrah
William Chris 'Wanderer Relief Project' Red Blend
Southold Farm + Cellar 'Weapon of Choice' Cabernet Sauvignon
BAGEL PACKAGES
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Please visit us inside to pick up your order.
1120 W 6th Street, Austin, TX 78703