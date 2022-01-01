West Campus restaurants you'll love
Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
2808 Guadalupe St., Austin
|Popular items
|Fried Pickle Slices
|$10.00
Hand-breaded, fried, and served with ranch dressing
|Val's Chicken Sandwich
|$9.25
Marinated chargrilled chicken, bacon, avocado, swiss cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, sesame bun
|Small Kumback Cheeseburger
|$6.45
American Cheese, mayo, pickle, and tomato
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
2828 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Popular items
|BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
|YERBA MATE
energizing cold-pressed tea
|DR DOCTOR
lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, oreganol, habanero
Moody's Kitchen + Bar
2530 Guadalupe Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Moody's Guacamole
|$8.99
Fresh made with sea salt, pumpkin seeds
and feta cheese
|Shroomin Onion Burger
|$11.99
Creek Stone Farms Black Angus Patty, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Onion, Arugula, Garlic Aioli
|Moody's Special Burger
|$9.99
Double Creek Stone Farms Black Angus Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onions, Egg, Arugula, Garlic Aioli
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger Bar on Campus
1901 San Antonio St, Austin
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders 3 Piece
|$4.25
Served with your choice of sauce
|Fries
|$2.95
|Wagyu Cheeseburger
|$9.25
Chick'nCone
2348 Guadalupe Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Chick’nCone
|$7.99
Air Fried Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
|Chick’nTenders 4pc Meal
|$11.79
4 pieces of air fried chicken tenders with your choice of sauce on the side!! Comes with Air Fried Cajun Fries and a Drink...Upgrade your side and drink to make your meal truly life changing!
|Mac'nCheese (8oz)
|$4.70
You should never skip the Mac.
8oz cup with nice and cheesy Mac'nCheese with just a sprinkle of served with love!