West Campus restaurants you'll love

West Campus's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try West Campus restaurants

Dirty Martin's Place - NEW image

 

Dirty Martin's Place - NEW

2808 Guadalupe St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pickle Slices$10.00
Hand-breaded, fried, and served with ranch dressing
Val's Chicken Sandwich$9.25
Marinated chargrilled chicken, bacon, avocado, swiss cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, sesame bun
Small Kumback Cheeseburger$6.45
American Cheese, mayo, pickle, and tomato
More about Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

2828 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.8 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
YERBA MATE
energizing cold-pressed tea
DR DOCTOR
lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, oreganol, habanero
More about JuiceLand
Moody's Kitchen + Bar image

 

Moody's Kitchen + Bar

2530 Guadalupe Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Moody's Guacamole$8.99
Fresh made with sea salt, pumpkin seeds
and feta cheese
Shroomin Onion Burger$11.99
Creek Stone Farms Black Angus Patty, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Onion, Arugula, Garlic Aioli
Moody's Special Burger$9.99
Double Creek Stone Farms Black Angus Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onions, Egg, Arugula, Garlic Aioli
More about Moody's Kitchen + Bar
Burger Bar on Campus image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger Bar on Campus

1901 San Antonio St, Austin

Avg 4.8 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders 3 Piece$4.25
Served with your choice of sauce
Fries$2.95
Wagyu Cheeseburger$9.25
More about Burger Bar on Campus
Chick'nCone image

 

Chick'nCone

2348 Guadalupe Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chick’nCone$7.99
Air Fried Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
Chick’nTenders 4pc Meal$11.79
4 pieces of air fried chicken tenders with your choice of sauce on the side!! Comes with Air Fried Cajun Fries and a Drink...Upgrade your side and drink to make your meal truly life changing!
Mac'nCheese (8oz)$4.70
You should never skip the Mac.
8oz cup with nice and cheesy Mac'nCheese with just a sprinkle of served with love!
More about Chick'nCone

