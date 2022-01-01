Tacos in Bouldin Creek

Bouldin Creek restaurants that serve tacos

Maudie's Too image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Build your own Breakfast Taco$2.25
Pete's Tantalizing Taco$3.50
All natural Sausage, egg, potato, onion, serranos & cheese
The Meteor image

PIZZA

The Meteor

2110 South Congress Ave., Austin

Avg 4.3 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon, Egg, Cheese Taco$4.00
Potato, Egg, Cheese Taco$3.50
Bean, Potato, Romesco Taco$4.00
N'Esperado image

 

N'Esperado

1816 S 1st St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
TACO SOLO BRISKET$5.00
TACO AL PASTOR$5.00
TACO SOLO SHRIMP$6.00
Picnik image

SMOOTHIES

Picnik

1700 S. Lamar Boulevard, Austin

Avg 4.3 (338 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grass-fed Beef Breakfast Taco$5.00
Grass-fed beef breakfast sausage . pastured eggs . almond flour tortilla
*This menu item cannot be modified
**almond flour contains nuts
Heritage Bacon Breakfast Taco$5.00
sugar-free bacon . pastured eggs . almond flour
*This menu item cannot be modified
**almond flour contains nuts
