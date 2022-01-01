Tacos in Bouldin Creek
Bouldin Creek restaurants that serve tacos
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Build your own Breakfast Taco
|$2.25
|Pete's Tantalizing Taco
|$3.50
All natural Sausage, egg, potato, onion, serranos & cheese
PIZZA
The Meteor
2110 South Congress Ave., Austin
|Bacon, Egg, Cheese Taco
|$4.00
|Potato, Egg, Cheese Taco
|$3.50
|Bean, Potato, Romesco Taco
|$4.00
N'Esperado
1816 S 1st St, Austin
|TACO SOLO BRISKET
|$5.00
|TACO AL PASTOR
|$5.00
|TACO SOLO SHRIMP
|$6.00
SMOOTHIES
Picnik
1700 S. Lamar Boulevard, Austin
|Grass-fed Beef Breakfast Taco
|$5.00
Grass-fed beef breakfast sausage . pastured eggs . almond flour tortilla
*This menu item cannot be modified
**almond flour contains nuts
|Heritage Bacon Breakfast Taco
|$5.00
sugar-free bacon . pastured eggs . almond flour
*This menu item cannot be modified
**almond flour contains nuts