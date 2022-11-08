- Home
- /
- Austin
- /
- Bouldin Creek
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Southside Flying Pizza on South Congress
Southside Flying Pizza on South Congress
1,070 Reviews
$$
2206 South Congress
Austin, TX 78748
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Pizza Specials
Pizza
King of Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
The Southsider
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
The Eastsider
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Black Olives, Pineapple, Poblano Peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
The Greensider
Mushrooms, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Spinach, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
The Lakesider
Tomato Pesto, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
Athena
Spinach, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
Flyin' Hawaiian
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Ham, Red Onions, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
Margherita
Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Basil, Garlic, Italian Herbs, Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano.
The Meatsider
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Salami, Beef, Meatballs, and Bacon with Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan cheeses.
The Saxon
Marinara, Pepperoni, Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Parmesan and Romano Cheese
Artichoke and Basil Pesto
Basil Pesto, Artichoke, Roma Tomato, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta, Parmesan and Romano
Create Your Pizza
Medium 12"
Create Your Own 12" Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.
Large 14"
Create Your Own 14" Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.
XL 16"
Create Your Own Extra Large Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.
Gluten Free 12"
Create Your Own 12" Gluten Free Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.
Giant Slice
Friends of Pizza
Wings
6 or 12 wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Mini-Meatballs
Meatballs and herb ricotta cheese rolled inside a garlic knot. Served with marinara for dipping.
Cheesy Breadsticks
Fresh pizza dough topped with mozzarella, romano, and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of ranch or marinara.
Spin-Art Dip
House-made spinach and artichoke dip served with garlic toast
Pizza Rolls
Our Pizza Rolls are hand-rolled to order, baked to perfection, and topped with garlic-parmesan butter. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.