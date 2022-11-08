Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Southside Flying Pizza on South Congress

1,070 Reviews

$$

2206 South Congress

Austin, TX 78748

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

$12 Large One Topping
Pizza Rolls
Large 14"

Pizza Specials

Large 2-Topping Pizza and a Last Stand Brewing 6 pack. Enjoy a meal from 2 Austin Owned Businesses.
Large 2 Topping & A 6 Pack

Large 2 Topping & A 6 Pack

$22.00

Large 2-Topping Pizza and a Last Stand Brewing 6 pack. Enjoy a meal from 2 Austin Owned Businesses.

2 Large High Flying for $30

2 Large High Flying for $30

$30.00

Pick Your 2 Favorite High Flying Pizzas for only $30

$12 Large One Topping

$12 Large One Topping

$12.00

$12 Large One Topping

Giant Slice One Topping

$6.00

Pizza

King of Pepperoni

King of Pepperoni

$16.00+

Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.

The Southsider

The Southsider

$16.00+

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.

The Eastsider

The Eastsider

$16.00+

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Black Olives, Pineapple, Poblano Peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.

The Greensider

The Greensider

$16.00+

Mushrooms, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Spinach, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.

The Lakesider

The Lakesider

$16.00+

Tomato Pesto, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.

Athena

Athena

$16.00+

Spinach, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.

Flyin' Hawaiian

Flyin' Hawaiian

$16.00+Out of stock

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Ham, Red Onions, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.

Margherita

Margherita

$16.00+

Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Basil, Garlic, Italian Herbs, Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano.

The Meatsider

The Meatsider

$16.00+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Salami, Beef, Meatballs, and Bacon with Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan cheeses.

The Saxon

The Saxon

$16.00+

Marinara, Pepperoni, Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Parmesan and Romano Cheese

Artichoke and Basil Pesto

Artichoke and Basil Pesto

$16.00+

Basil Pesto, Artichoke, Roma Tomato, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta, Parmesan and Romano

Create Your Pizza

Medium 12"

Medium 12"

$16.00

Create Your Own 12" Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.

Large 14"

Large 14"

$20.00

Create Your Own 14" Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.

XL 16"

XL 16"

$23.00

Create Your Own Extra Large Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.

Gluten Free 12"

Gluten Free 12"

$18.00

Create Your Own 12" Gluten Free Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.

Giant Slice

$8.00

Friends of Pizza

Wings

Wings

$10.00+

6 or 12 wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Mini-Meatballs

Mini-Meatballs

$6.00

Meatballs and herb ricotta cheese rolled inside a garlic knot. Served with marinara for dipping.

Cheesy Breadsticks

Cheesy Breadsticks

$6.00

Fresh pizza dough topped with mozzarella, romano, and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of ranch or marinara.

Spin-Art Dip

Spin-Art Dip

$8.00

House-made spinach and artichoke dip served with garlic toast

Pizza Rolls

Pizza Rolls

$7.00+

Our Pizza Rolls are hand-rolled to order, baked to perfection, and topped with garlic-parmesan butter. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Fresh Greens

Feta and Pecan House

Feta and Pecan House

$5.00+

Romaine Lettuce, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, & Honey Roasted Pecans. Served With Your Choice of Dressing.

Greek

Greek

$5.00+

Romaine, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Pepperoncinis, and Feta Cheese.

</