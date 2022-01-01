Here Nor There
Here Nor There is a semi-private craft cocktail lounge and experiential hideaway.
612 Brazos St.
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
612 Brazos St.
Austin TX
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 2:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Voodoo Doughnut
Bring home Voodoo Doughnut, the foodie-culture doughnut shop that conjured unforgettable, picture-worthy classics like the Bacon Maple Bar, The Memphis Mafia, and the Portland Cream.
Voodoo Doughnut locations can create custom doughnut orders, perform wedding ceremonies and lends you that all-around magic you can't get anywhere else.
Most Voodoo Doughnut locations are open 24/7.
Empire Control Room & Garage
Come in and enjoy!
JuiceLand
Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.
Handlebar - Austin
Come in and enjoy!