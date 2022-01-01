Go
Here Nor There

Here Nor There is a semi-private craft cocktail lounge and experiential hideaway.

612 Brazos St.

Avg 4.8 (201 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips$2.99
Enjoy our cocktails with some delicious chips!
Roads Once Travelled: HNT old fashioned ( 2-3 cocktails ) + Charcuterie Board$50.00
Style: House old fashioned, boozy, rich
Ingredients: Buffalo Trace,
Bulleit Barrel, Pedro Ximinez, Cocchi Americano, Mastic, Kummel, Creole Bitters
Charcuterie Board$12.00
A selection of two meats and two cheeses with accompaniments.
One Hundred Dollars$100.00
Whiskey Soda ( 2-3 cocktails ) + Charcuterie Board$30.00
Style: Light, refreshing, natural sweetness - Ingredients: Milk-washed Glenlivet Scotch, clarified lemon, vanilla, soda
Fifty Dollars$50.00
Whiskey Soda 2.0 ( 2-3 cocktails ) + Charcuterie Board$30.00
Style: light, refreshing, smoky, natural sweetness - Ingredients: Milk-washed Laphroaig, clarified lemon, vanilla, soda
Night at HNT$100.00
Bottle of sparkling rosé, large bottled cocktail kit with a large charcuterie board ( 3 selected meats and cheeses with accompaniments )
Milk & Honey: HNT signature milk punch ( 2-3 cocktails ) + Charcuterie Board$50.00
Style: Silky, smooth, flavorsome, unique
Ingredients: 5 rum blend (Plantation 5 and OFTD, mount gay black barrel, Clement Cane Bleu, Myers Original Dark), Calvados, Martel, Batavia Arrack, Homemade Lemon Sherbet, Gun Powder Green Tea, Clarified Milk, Clarified Lemon, Fresh Pineapple, Salt, Trade Route Spices
Amalfi Americano ( 2-3 cocktails ) + Charcuterie Board$30.00
Style: Negroni style, bitter, refreshing - Ingredients: Hendrick's Gin, strawberry and fig Campari, Lemon sherbet, sweet vermouth, soda
Location

612 Brazos St.

Austin TX

Sunday5:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 2:59 am
