Go
Toast

Voodoo Doughnut

Bring home Voodoo Doughnut, the foodie-culture doughnut shop that conjured unforgettable, picture-worthy classics like the Bacon Maple Bar, The Memphis Mafia, and the Portland Cream.
Voodoo Doughnut locations can create custom doughnut orders, perform wedding ceremonies and lends you that all-around magic you can't get anywhere else.
Most Voodoo Doughnut locations are open 24/7.

212 E. 6th St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Voodoo Dozen$17.00
Staff-picked baker's dozen- some classic, some Voodoo crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
Blueberry Cake$1.25
Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.
Raised Glazed$1.00
Raised yeast doughnut with glaze.
Portland Cream$2.25
Raised yeast shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with chocolate and two eyeballs, representing the vision of the great city of Portland.
Apple Fritter$3.00
Fried dough with apple chunks and cinnamon covered in a glaze.
The Dirt$2.25
Raised yeast doughnut with vanilla frosting and chocolate cream-filled cookies.
Vegan Raised Glazed$1.50
Vegan raised yeast doughnut with glaze.
See full menu

Location

212 E. 6th St.

Austin TX

Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Empire Control Room & Garage

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Grey Market - Austin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

Handlebar - Austin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston