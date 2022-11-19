Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Brewpubs & Breweries

Easy Tiger Bread Truck

1,300 Reviews

$$

6406 N IH 35 Frontage RD #1100

Austin, TX 78752

BREADS

**PRETZELS ARE FRESHLY BAKED AT 11AM AND WILL BE AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY AFTER***
$3.00

With your donation, we will bake and deliver a loaf of bread to the community on your behalf! Join us in our 10,000 Loaves Community Challenge to help feed Austin benefitting Central Texas Food Bank, Keep Austin Fed, Drive A Senior and Mobile Loaves & Fishes.

$1.00

Our signature — Baked fresh daily. Served with salted whipped butter

$6.50

Exceptional sourdough flavor in a sandwich loaf shape. Our Easy Breads are approachable, high quality sandwich and toasting breads.

$6.50

Our newest loaf is an approachable all-wheat pan bread, studded with cracked grains of Einkorn, Emmer and Spelt. Great for toast and sandwiches!

$8.00

Our Easy Breads are approachable, affordable, high quality sandwich and toasting loaves and buns.

$9.00

Our Easy Breads are approachable, affordable, high quality sandwich and toasting loaves and buns.

$8.00

Our Easy Breads are approachable, affordable, high quality sandwich and toasting loaves and buns.

$5.50

Classic French baguette with a crackly crust and light, airy interior. Austin Breads feature classic loaves using the finest Artisan flours.

$8.00+

Leavened with our wild yeast sourdough starter. Austin Breads feature classic loaves using the finest Artisan flours.

$8.00

Leavened with our wild yeast sourdough starter. This inclusion bread is our Austin Sourdough baked with chopped walnuts and cranberries.

$8.00+

The South American Ancient Grain, Quinoa, enhances our natural Austin Sourdough with an extra nutritional boost and fantastic nutty grain flavor.

$6.50

Lots of water and minimal shaping contribute to the airy, open crumb. Austin Breads feature classic loaves using the finest Artisan flours.

$8.00+

French style pain au levain, now made with Barton Springs Mill high extraction wheat flour. Full of complex flavor from the natural sourdough fermentation, this is a very food friendly bread that goes especially great with charcuterie and aged cheeses.

$7.50+

Hearty with 40% wholegrain rye flour and a special rye sourdough starter. Hill Country Breads are our Texas versions of Old World styles.

PASTRIES

$4.50Out of stock

Our wonderful, all-butter croissant rebaked with a frangipane filling and sliced almond garnish.

$4.50

Tart apricots in a buttery, rich scone with vanilla icing.

$5.00

Soft, buttery muffins filled with fresh blueberries and topped with crunchy sugar crystals.

$5.00

Fudgy style brownie, rich with imported French chocolate.

$5.00

For our banana bread lovers, we’ve reimagined this treat into a personal sized snacking cake, streusel-topped and drizzled with rich caramel.

$5.00

Rich and buttery cookies made with fine imported chocolate and cultured butter.

$5.00

"Soft Swedish-style buns with a hint of cardamom and a decadent cinnamon filling.

$5.00
$5.00

Laminated croissant dough wrapped around batons of imported chocolate.

$4.50

Seasonal fruit danish featuring apricots over almond filling

SPECIALS

$20.00

Our seasonal cookie tin is inspired by the bright flavors of a new season! Includes four of each: ● Corn Blueberry Cookie: Barton Springs Mill Blue Corn Meal adds a bright flavor to this sweet and salty treat. ● Matcha Shortbread: Delicate shortbread cookie swirled with matcha. ● Orange Honey Cookie: Sweetened with honey and scented with orange zest.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Preorder your King Cakes now! This is our catering page ONLY for placing orders with Easy Tiger specials and seasonal menus.

Location

6406 N IH 35 Frontage RD #1100, Austin, TX 78752

Directions

