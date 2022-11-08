- Home
The Brewtorium
6015 Dillard Circle Suite A
Austin, TX 78752
Popular Items
Crowlers (750mL)
Better Haze & Gardens -Crowler (750mL)
This fruit-forward haze bomb is the newest beer to make it out of our hazy IPA program. The YCH Cryo Pop hop blend in the whirlpool brings big notes of citrus and stone fruit. This full-bodied beer presents light notes of Jasmine for a refreshing finish.
Das Daydrinker - Crowler (750mL)
Munich Helles Lager - Our O.G. pale lager. Super refreshing with a nice, grainy backbone and a crisp, clean finish. 4.9% ABV 16 IBU
Electric Lederhosen - Crowler (750mL)
Vienna Lager - One of our favorite styles, this traditional Vienna Lager features notes of toasted bread, earthy hops, and finishes clean. Satisfying, yet refreshing. 5.2% ABV, 18 IBU
Flamingo Bomb - Crowler (750mL)
A 100% dry-hopped hazy IPA featuring Simcoe & Sabro hops giving it an over-the-top juicy, tropical fruity flavor with notes of coconut, peach, and tropical fruit. - 7.9% 20 IBU
Forward Progress (750mL)
A more traditional pale ale, this crystal clear beauty features a plethora of hops including Belma, Centennial, Meridian, Zappa, Citra & Talus providing a subtle floral aroma and notes of tangerine and lemon with a pronounced hop finish.
Hopheaded Stranger - Crowler (750mL)
We went back to basics and made a West Coast style IPA with Cascade Cryo, Centennial Cryo, Simcoe Cryo & Amarillo hops. This brilliantly clear old school IPA has notes of grapefruit and lemon with a hint of dankness. 7.2% ABV 60 IBU
Lightning Wizard - Crowler (750mL)
Aromatic Belgian witbier brewed with chamomile, coriander & orange peel. 4.8% ABV / 15 IBU
Mark it 8 Dude - Crowler (750mL)
Merging two traditional German styles, rauchbier & altbier, this amber ale combines rich toasty notes, subtle fruit flavor and beechwood smoke for a well-rounded, malty ale. At 5.5%, this easy drinker is named after the character, Smokey, in one of our all time favorite flicks, The Big Lebowski, played by the beloved Austin musician & actor, Jimmy Dale Gilmore. 🎳
Pillow Fort - Crowler (750mL)
Pillow Fort Juicy Pale Ale is double dry-hopped with mosaic, simcoe, motueka, and pacific gem hops and stacked with oats and wheat for a super soft, pillowy mouthfeel. Bursting with mango & mandarin orange notes. - 5.4% ABV 37 IBU
Schwarzengiggles - Crowler (750mL)
This traditional German black lager starts roasty, but finishes clean, smooth & refreshing coming in at only 5.2% ABV. It’s dark appearance may have you thinking it’s a heavy beer, but we promise you'll be chuckling with refreshed delight after you take your first sip of Schwarzengiggles. 5.2% ABV 21 IBU
Ugg Boots (750mL)
This festive Fall seasonal is a collaboration with our amazing neighbors, Spokesman Coffee, and features some very special custom-roasted Veracruz coffee beans! This English amber is also infused with star anise, clove, allspice, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and house-roasted sweet potato for a malt-forward beer with pronounced baking spice flavor and complex notes of vanilla, coffee and cinnamon sticks.
Growlers
Better Haze & Gardens - Growler Fill
This fruit-forward haze bomb is the newest beer to make it out of our hazy IPA program. The YCH Cryo Pop hop blend in the whirlpool brings big notes of citrus and stone fruit. This full-bodied beer presents light notes of Jasmine for a refreshing finish.
Das Daydrinker - Growler Fill
Electric Lederhosen - Growler Fill
Flamingo Bomb - Growler Fill
Forward Progress - Growler Fill
Hopheaded Stranger - Growler Fill
Lightning Wizard - Growler Fill
Mark it 8 Dude - Growler Fill
Pillow Fort - Growler Fill
Schwarzengiggles - Growler Fill
Ugg Boots - Growler Fill
Guest Beverages
101 Cider House Cactus Rose - Crowler (750ml)
Bursting with sour and fruity refreshment, this is a southwest style cider crafted for cocktail lovers. A mouth watering blend of California cactus pears and lemon peel, packed with antioxidants and vitamins. Freshly picked basil spices things up and hibiscus adds a cooling crimson finish. Perhaps confusing to the palate, this pink drink will make you think.
101 Cider House Cactus Rose - Growler Fill
Meridian Hive Blackberry Mead - Crowler (750mL)
Locally made honey wine naturally flavored with wholesome blackberries, orange blossom honey, and just the right amount of carbonation for a refreshing finish.
Meridian Hive Blackberry Mead - Growler Fill
Meridian Hive Peach Mead (12oz can)
Locally made honey wine lightly carbonated to deliver a peach punch that compliments a lasting hint of ginger.
TX Keeper Cider No. 1 - Growler Fill
TX Keeper No. 1 - Crowler (750mL)
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Sparkling Water - Rambler
Austin-based sparkling water with a clean, crisp bubble profile.
Soda - Coca Cola
Soda - Diet Coke
Soda - Dr. Pepper
Soda - Sprite
Tea Unsweet Pure Leaf
Simply Lemonade
Honest Kids Apple Juice
A refreshing, organic apple juice drink from concentrate that will leave your taste buds feeling happy and satisfied.
Gift Cards
E-Gift Card
Growlers
Ladies' Shirts
Women's Gold Tank
Women's gold festival tank. Lightweight & flowy. Front features "Brew Good Chemistry". Back features small Brewtorium logo on the upper back. Sizes run a bit large.
Women's Shiraz Tank
Women's shiraz festival tank. Lightweight & flowy. Front features "Brew Good Chemistry". Back features small Brewtorium logo on the upper back. Sizes run a bit large.
Women's Green Tank
Women's green festival tank. Lightweight & flowy. Front features "Brew Good Chemistry". The back features a small Brewtorium logo on the upper back. Sizes run a bit large.
Women's Brew Slow Tank
Soft, flowy charcoal heather gray tank with rouched back. Tanks run small.
Men's Shirts
Men's Gray Logo Crew
Charcoal heather gray men's crew t-shirt. Features the Brewtorium logo. Very soft and comfortable.
Men's Gray Brew Slow T-Shirt
Brew Slow Finish Strong soft heather charcoal gray men's crew t-shirt. Very soft and comfortable.
Men's Blue Brew Slow T-Shirt
Brew Slow Finish Strong soft heather royal blue men's crew t-shirt. Very soft and comfortable.
Hoodies
Charcoal Brew Good Chemistry Hoodie
Heathered Charcoal Black Tri-blend zip-up hoodie. Features the Brew Good Chemistry tagline on back & small The Brewtorium logo on front. Very soft, lightweight & comfortable. *AVAILABLE FOR PRE-PURCHASE NOW - HOODIES ARE CURRENTLY IN PRODUCTION. WE WILL CONTACT YOU TO ARRANGE PICK UP WHEN YOUR HOODIE ARRIVES (BEFORE CHRISTMAS).
Royal Blue Brew Good Chemistry Hoodie
Heathered Royal Blue Tri-blend zip-up hoodie. Features the Brew Good Chemistry tagline on back & small The Brewtorium logo on front. Very soft, lightweight & comfortable.
Bottles
Berrystar Galactica 500mL
For Berrystar Galactica, we aged a light-bodied blonde ale for over a year in oak barrels. Upon maturation, we refermented the beer on roasted beets and over 350 lbs of fresh Poteet strawberries. The resulting beer is a complex blend of bright fruit flavors, a woody spice character and a lingering tart finish.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Mom & pop brewery & kitchen serving house brewed beer & scratch made food in the heart of Austin!
6015 Dillard Circle Suite A, Austin, TX 78752