Brewpubs & Breweries
American

The Brewtorium

review star

No reviews yet

6015 Dillard Circle Suite A

Austin, TX 78752

Order Again

Popular Items

Better Haze & Gardens -Crowler (750mL)

Crowlers (750mL)

Better Haze & Gardens -Crowler (750mL)

Better Haze & Gardens -Crowler (750mL)

$10.50

This fruit-forward haze bomb is the newest beer to make it out of our hazy IPA program. The YCH Cryo Pop hop blend in the whirlpool brings big notes of citrus and stone fruit. This full-bodied beer presents light notes of Jasmine for a refreshing finish.

Das Daydrinker - Crowler (750mL)

Das Daydrinker - Crowler (750mL)

$9.00

Munich Helles Lager - Our O.G. pale lager. Super refreshing with a nice, grainy backbone and a crisp, clean finish. 4.9% ABV 16 IBU

Electric Lederhosen - Crowler (750mL)

Electric Lederhosen - Crowler (750mL)

$9.00

Vienna Lager - One of our favorite styles, this traditional Vienna Lager features notes of toasted bread, earthy hops, and finishes clean. Satisfying, yet refreshing. 5.2% ABV, 18 IBU

Flamingo Bomb - Crowler (750mL)

Flamingo Bomb - Crowler (750mL)

$10.50

A 100% dry-hopped hazy IPA featuring Simcoe & Sabro hops giving it an over-the-top juicy, tropical fruity flavor with notes of coconut, peach, and tropical fruit. - 7.9% 20 IBU

Forward Progress (750mL)

Forward Progress (750mL)

$10.50

A more traditional pale ale, this crystal clear beauty features a plethora of hops including Belma, Centennial, Meridian, Zappa, Citra & Talus providing a subtle floral aroma and notes of tangerine and lemon with a pronounced hop finish.

Hopheaded Stranger - Crowler (750mL)

Hopheaded Stranger - Crowler (750mL)

$10.50

We went back to basics and made a West Coast style IPA with Cascade Cryo, Centennial Cryo, Simcoe Cryo & Amarillo hops. This brilliantly clear old school IPA has notes of grapefruit and lemon with a hint of dankness. 7.2% ABV 60 IBU

Lightning Wizard - Crowler (750mL)

Lightning Wizard - Crowler (750mL)

$9.50

Aromatic Belgian witbier brewed with chamomile, coriander & orange peel. 4.8% ABV / 15 IBU

Mark it 8 Dude - Crowler (750mL)

Mark it 8 Dude - Crowler (750mL)

$9.00

Merging two traditional German styles, rauchbier & altbier, this amber ale combines rich toasty notes, subtle fruit flavor and beechwood smoke for a well-rounded, malty ale. At 5.5%, this easy drinker is named after the character, Smokey, in one of our all time favorite flicks, The Big Lebowski, played by the beloved Austin musician & actor, Jimmy Dale Gilmore. 🎳

Pillow Fort - Crowler (750mL)

Pillow Fort - Crowler (750mL)

$10.50

Pillow Fort Juicy Pale Ale is double dry-hopped with mosaic, simcoe, motueka, and pacific gem hops and stacked with oats and wheat for a super soft, pillowy mouthfeel. Bursting with mango & mandarin orange notes. - 5.4% ABV 37 IBU

Schwarzengiggles - Crowler (750mL)

Schwarzengiggles - Crowler (750mL)

$9.00

This traditional German black lager starts roasty, but finishes clean, smooth & refreshing coming in at only 5.2% ABV. It’s dark appearance may have you thinking it’s a heavy beer, but we promise you'll be chuckling with refreshed delight after you take your first sip of Schwarzengiggles. 5.2% ABV 21 IBU

Ugg Boots (750mL)

Ugg Boots (750mL)

$9.50

This festive Fall seasonal is a collaboration with our amazing neighbors, Spokesman Coffee, and features some very special custom-roasted Veracruz coffee beans! This English amber is also infused with star anise, clove, allspice, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and house-roasted sweet potato for a malt-forward beer with pronounced baking spice flavor and complex notes of vanilla, coffee and cinnamon sticks.

Growlers

Better Haze & Gardens - Growler Fill

Better Haze & Gardens - Growler Fill

$24.00

This fruit-forward haze bomb is the newest beer to make it out of our hazy IPA program. The YCH Cryo Pop hop blend in the whirlpool brings big notes of citrus and stone fruit. This full-bodied beer presents light notes of Jasmine for a refreshing finish.

Das Daydrinker - Growler Fill

Das Daydrinker - Growler Fill

$20.00

Our O.G. pale lager. Super refreshing with a nice, grainy backbone and a crisp, clean finish. 4.9% 16 IBU

Electric Lederhosen - Growler Fill

Electric Lederhosen - Growler Fill

$20.00

Viena Lager - One of our favorite styles, this traditional Vienna Lager features notes of toasted bread, earthy hops, and finishes clean. Satisfying, yet refreshing. 5.2% ABV, 18 IBU

Flamingo Bomb - Growler Fill

Flamingo Bomb - Growler Fill

$24.00

A 100% dry-hopped hazy IPA featuring Simcoe & Sabro hops giving it an over-the-top juicy, tropical fruity flavor with notes of coconut, peach, and tropical fruit. 7.9% ABV / 20 IBU

Forward Progress - Growler Fill

$24.00
Hopheaded Stranger - Growler Fill

Hopheaded Stranger - Growler Fill

$24.00

We went back to basics and made a West Coast style IPA with Cascade Cryo, Centennial Cryo, Simcoe Cryo & Amarillo hops. This brilliantly clear old school IPA has notes of grapefruit and lemon with a hint of dankness. 7.2% ABV 60 IBU

Lightning Wizard - Growler Fill

Lightning Wizard - Growler Fill

$22.00

Our take on the traditional Belgian White wheat style. Brewed with chamomile, coriander & sweet orange peel, it's soft, refreshing & flavorful. - ABV 4.8% IBU 15

Mark it 8 Dude - Growler Fill

Mark it 8 Dude - Growler Fill

$20.00

Merging two traditional German styles, rauchbier & altbier, this amber ale combines rich toasty notes, subtle fruit flavor and beechwood smoke for a well-rounded, malty ale. At 5.5%, this easy drinker is named after the character, Smokey, in one of our all time favorite flicks, The Big Lebowski, played by the beloved Austin musician & actor, Jimmy Dale Gilmore. 🎳

Pillow Fort - Growler Fill

Pillow Fort - Growler Fill

$24.00

Pillow Fort Juicy Pale Ale is double dry-hopped with mosaic, simcoe, motueka, and pacific gem hops and stacked with oats and wheat for a super soft, pillowy mouthfeel. Bursting with mango & mandarin orange notes. - 5.4% ABV 37 IBU

Schwarzengiggles - Growler Fill

Schwarzengiggles - Growler Fill

$20.00

Schwarzbier: Simply put, it’s german for black beer. That’s exactly what it is. Light in body and typically without the malt bitterness or burnt flavors of stouts and porters, schwarzbier are just as refreshing as the rest of the German lagers. Black as night with typically low but apparent roasted coffee flavors. - ABV 5.2% 21 IBU

Ugg Boots - Growler Fill

Ugg Boots - Growler Fill

$22.00

This festive Fall seasonal is a collaboration with our amazing neighbors, Spokesman Coffee, and features some very special custom-roasted Veracruz coffee beans! This English amber is also infused with star anise, clove, allspice, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and house-roasted sweet potato for a malt-forward beer with pronounced baking spice flavor and complex notes of vanilla, coffee and cinnamon sticks.

Guest Beverages

101 Cider House Cactus Rose - Crowler (750ml)

101 Cider House Cactus Rose - Crowler (750ml)

$16.00

Bursting with sour and fruity refreshment, this is a southwest style cider crafted for cocktail lovers. A mouth watering blend of California cactus pears and lemon peel, packed with antioxidants and vitamins. Freshly picked basil spices things up and hibiscus adds a cooling crimson finish. Perhaps confusing to the palate, this pink drink will make you think.

101 Cider House Cactus Rose - Growler Fill

101 Cider House Cactus Rose - Growler Fill

$44.00

Bursting with sour and fruity refreshment, this is a southwest style cider crafted for cocktail lovers. A mouth watering blend of California cactus pears and lemon peel, packed with antioxidants and vitamins. Freshly picked basil spices things up and hibiscus adds a cooling crimson finish. Perhaps confusing to the palate, this pink drink will make you think.

Meridian Hive Blackberry Mead - Crowler (750mL)

Meridian Hive Blackberry Mead - Crowler (750mL)

$15.00

Locally made honey wine naturally flavored with wholesome blackberries, orange blossom honey, and just the right amount of carbonation for a refreshing finish.

Meridian Hive Blackberry Mead - Growler Fill

Meridian Hive Blackberry Mead - Growler Fill

$38.00

Locally made honey wine naturally flavored with wholesome blackberries, orange blossom honey, and just the right amount of carbonation for a refreshing finish.

Meridian Hive Peach Mead (12oz can)

Meridian Hive Peach Mead (12oz can)

$8.00Out of stock

Locally made honey wine lightly carbonated to deliver a peach punch that compliments a lasting hint of ginger.

TX Keeper Cider No. 1 - Growler Fill

$34.00

TX Keeper No. 1 - Crowler (750mL)

$14.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Sparkling Water - Rambler

Sparkling Water - Rambler

$2.50

Austin-based sparkling water with a clean, crisp bubble profile.

Soda - Coca Cola

Soda - Coca Cola

$3.00
Soda - Diet Coke

Soda - Diet Coke

$3.00
Soda - Dr. Pepper

Soda - Dr. Pepper

$3.00
Soda - Sprite

Soda - Sprite

$3.00
Tea Unsweet Pure Leaf

Tea Unsweet Pure Leaf

$3.00
Simply Lemonade

Simply Lemonade

$5.00
Honest Kids Apple Juice

Honest Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

A refreshing, organic apple juice drink from concentrate that will leave your taste buds feeling happy and satisfied.

Gift Cards

E-Gift Cards here: https://www.toasttab.com/the-brewtorium-brewery-kitchen/giftcards?utmCampaign=onlineOrdering
E-Gift Card

E-Gift Card

For mobile users: X out of this box & you will see a menu icon on the top left of the screen, click that icon then click "Purchase Gift Cards" and you will be redirected to our e-gift card site! For desktop users: X out of this box & you will see a gift card icon on the top right of the screen. Click that and you will be redirected to our e-gift card site!

Growlers

Glass Growler

Glass Growler

$12.00

64 oz glass growler with metal screw top.

Insulated Growler

Insulated Growler

$45.00

Stainless steel, double-walled, vacuum-sealed, powder coated in black with etched Brewtorium logo.

Ladies' Shirts

Women's Gold Tank

Women's Gold Tank

$23.00

Women's gold festival tank. Lightweight & flowy. Front features "Brew Good Chemistry". Back features small Brewtorium logo on the upper back. Sizes run a bit large.

Women's Shiraz Tank

$23.00

Women's shiraz festival tank. Lightweight & flowy. Front features "Brew Good Chemistry". Back features small Brewtorium logo on the upper back. Sizes run a bit large.

Women's Green Tank

Women's Green Tank

$23.00

Women's green festival tank. Lightweight & flowy. Front features "Brew Good Chemistry". The back features a small Brewtorium logo on the upper back. Sizes run a bit large.

Women's Brew Slow Tank

Women's Brew Slow Tank

$23.00

Soft, flowy charcoal heather gray tank with rouched back. Tanks run small.

Men's Shirts

Men's Gray Logo Crew

Men's Gray Logo Crew

$23.00

Charcoal heather gray men's crew t-shirt. Features the Brewtorium logo. Very soft and comfortable.

Men's Gray Brew Slow T-Shirt

Men's Gray Brew Slow T-Shirt

$23.00

Brew Slow Finish Strong soft heather charcoal gray men's crew t-shirt. Very soft and comfortable.

Men's Blue Brew Slow T-Shirt

Men's Blue Brew Slow T-Shirt

$23.00

Brew Slow Finish Strong soft heather royal blue men's crew t-shirt. Very soft and comfortable.

Hoodies

Charcoal Brew Good Chemistry Hoodie

Charcoal Brew Good Chemistry Hoodie

$46.00

Heathered Charcoal Black Tri-blend zip-up hoodie. Features the Brew Good Chemistry tagline on back & small The Brewtorium logo on front. Very soft, lightweight & comfortable. *AVAILABLE FOR PRE-PURCHASE NOW - HOODIES ARE CURRENTLY IN PRODUCTION. WE WILL CONTACT YOU TO ARRANGE PICK UP WHEN YOUR HOODIE ARRIVES (BEFORE CHRISTMAS).

Royal Blue Brew Good Chemistry Hoodie

Royal Blue Brew Good Chemistry Hoodie

$46.00

Heathered Royal Blue Tri-blend zip-up hoodie. Features the Brew Good Chemistry tagline on back & small The Brewtorium logo on front. Very soft, lightweight & comfortable.

Glassware

Belgian Glass

Belgian Glass

$10.00
Half Pint

Half Pint

$6.00
Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$10.00

Bottles

Berrystar Galactica 500mL

Berrystar Galactica 500mL

$20.00Out of stock

For Berrystar Galactica, we aged a light-bodied blonde ale for over a year in oak barrels. Upon maturation, we refermented the beer on roasted beets and over 350 lbs of fresh Poteet strawberries. The resulting beer is a complex blend of bright fruit flavors, a woody spice character and a lingering tart finish.

Cans

Brewtoberfest 4-pk (16oz)

Brewtoberfest 4-pk (16oz)

$16.00Out of stock

This festbier is bready and rich with just a hint of malty sweetness, but finishes very dry and crisp. While we kept the ABV reasonable, it's still sure to induce the polka dancer in you! 6% ABV / 20 IBU. Enjoy 4-packs to go for the first time ever!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mom & pop brewery & kitchen serving house brewed beer & scratch made food in the heart of Austin!

Website

Location

6015 Dillard Circle Suite A, Austin, TX 78752

Directions

