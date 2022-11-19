Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza

Oddwood Ales

No reviews yet

3108 Manor Rd.

Austin, TX 78723

Popular Items

Pepp Talk 2Go
Margherita 2Go
The Regular Pie 2Go (Cheese Pizza)

4-PACKS, 6 'ers & SINGLES 2Go

6-Pack - Live Oak - Hefe

6-Pack - Live Oak - Hefe

$12.00

Needs no description. Or just ask a local.

4-Pack - MoonTower- Dry Cider

$10.00

(5.5%) Classic Dry Cider 4 x 12oz Cans

4-Pack - Mozart's Ghost

4-Pack - Mozart's Ghost

$14.00

Vienna-style Lager (5.5%). Classically brewed amber lager boasting smooth malt notes of toasty bread, light caramel and toffee. Dry finish, hopped for balance.

Single - Mozart's Ghost

Single - Mozart's Ghost

$4.00

Vienna-style Lager (5.5%). Classically brewed amber lager boasting smooth malt notes of toasty bread, light caramel and toffee. Dry finish, hopped for balance.

Case - Mozart's Ghost

$78.00

Vienna-style Lager (5.5%). Classically brewed amber lager boasting smooth malt notes of toasty bread, light caramel and toffee. Dry finish, hopped for balance.

4-Pack - Ritual Smoke

4-Pack - Ritual Smoke

$14.00

Pale Smoked lager brewed in collaboration with Hold Out Brewing. Brewed with a combo of cherrywood smoked malt as well as a custom smoked malt blend from Tex Malt. Smoky, lightly malty and very smooth. A real fall weather treat!

Single - Ritual Smoke

Single - Ritual Smoke

$4.00

Pale Smoked lager brewed in collaboration with Hold Out Brewing. Brewed with a combo of cherrywood smoked malt as well as a custom smoked malt blend from Tex Malt. Smoky, lightly malty and very smooth. A real fall weather treat!

Case - Ritual Smoke

$78.00

4-Pack - Taiga

$15.00

Forest Lager (5.5%) - Brewed in collaboration with our friends from St. Elmo Brewing. A woodland themed lager brewed with spruce/fir tips, ponderosa pine and terpenes. Notes of pine, earthy citrus and berry

Single - Taiga

$4.25

Forest Lager (5.5%) - Brewed in collaboration with our friends from St. Elmo Brewing. A woodland themed lager brewed with spruce/fir tips, ponderosa pine and terpenes. Notes of pine, earthy citrus and berry

Case - Taiga

$82.00

Forest Lager (5.5%) - Brewed in collaboration with our friends from St. Elmo Brewing. A woodland themed lager brewed with spruce/fir tips, ponderosa pine and terpenes. Notes of pine, earthy citrus and berry

CROWLERS (32oz) - A BIG CAN OF BEER 2Go

Crowler - Nordic Cooler

$11.00

Viking Witbier w/ Cara Cara Oranges (5.2%) This Viking style witbier has a sturdy base of German Pilsner w/ German White Wheat & Spelt. Hopped w/ Citra & Citra Cryo, Juiced w/ Cara Cara Oranges and fermented with Norwegian Kveik yeast.

Crowler - Roy: ALWL

$13.00

American Pale Ale (5.8%) - Tasty little pale ale brewed exclusively with hops from Roy Farms (Bravo, Chinook, and Strata). Billowing notes of citrus, pine, and a bit of dank strawberry.

Crowler - Wellington Paranormal

$13.00

Spooky NZ IPA (6.2%) - Fun little IPA hopped with all NZ hops sourced from Revolution Farms (Nelson Sauvin, Kohatu, Riwaka). Very complex profile with notes of white wine, citrus, spice, and all things nice.

Crowler - Pro Tip Pils

$11.00

Czech-style pilsner. The pils that started it all! Czech pils malt, Saaz hops, our house yeast. Crackery malts, spicy classic hops, so damned smooth!

Crowler - Truckasaurus

$15.00

Imperial Stout (8.7) - Decadent American stout brewed with a litany of specialty malts and dark Belgian Candi sugar. Luxurious notes of roasty coffee, dark fruits, and smooth chocolatey finish.

Crowler - Ethics & Standards

$13.00

American IPA (6.8) - Hopped up proper with Citra, Simcoe, and Strata riding a smooth malt bill. Clean notes of citrus, good weed, strawberry, and other fun stuff!

BOTTLES O WINE 2Go

Pinot Grigio

Pinot Grigio

$16.00Out of stock

Sydney Ann - Veneto, Italy This Pinot Grigio is a light style, offering a delicate aroma of honey and flowers with a crisp finish. The wine is fermented in stainless steel and cool temperatures to preserve these subtle characteristics of this renowned grape from northern Italy.

Sauvignon Blanc

Sauvignon Blanc

$19.00

Les Roches - Loire Valley, France Citrus streaked and minerally, with snappy flavors of lemon, grapefruit and crushed stones. Very tangy, with lots of chive, thyme and flint notes that ripple through the finish.

Txakolina

Txakolina

$20.00

Basa Lore - Basque Country, Spain This is first and only 100% natural, zero added sulfites Txakoli on the market. It is pale in color but vibrant with aromatics of tart green apple and peony. Fresh, light and fruity, the spritzy palate shows key lime, underripe stone fruit, green strawberry and a charming savory note. The finish is bright and juicy with an elegant display of salinity.

Orange Wine

Orange Wine

$22.00

Bonny Doon - White Blend - Cali Aromas of fresh apricot, citrus and bergamot. Bright fresh palate with peach, tangerine blossom and citrus peel that is textured and vibrant.

Grenache/Syrah

Grenache/Syrah

$16.00

Lavau - Cotes du Rhone, France Notes of anisette, black raspberry and leather introduce this spicy, savory blend of Grenache and Syrah. It's fresh in fruit but rounded and supple on the palate, with a warming finish edged by fine, feathery tannins.

Montepulciano

Montepulciano

$18.00

Jasci - Abruzzo, France Persistent with hints of mature red fruits, ams, and slight notes of cinnamon and vanilla. Balanced and harmonious with a touch of pleasant tannins.

Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir

$20.00

Paul Ponnelle - Languedoc-roussillon, France Classic Pinot Noir aromas of strawberry and cherry with hints of minerals. Dry and medium-bodied, with bright red fruit flavors and a clean finish.

Garnacha/Le Natural

Garnacha/Le Natural

$18.00Out of stock

Le Naturel - Navarra, Spain Minimal intervention natural wine. Clean and bright wine where beautiful raspberry tones dominate, which is surprising for a red wine.

Still Rosé

Still Rosé

$17.00

Portal da Calçada, Alvarinho, Arinto and Azal - Vinho Verde, Portugal Light and refreshing! Citrus, green apple and melon fruits with just a hint of honeysuckle to balance the tart fruits.

Prosecco (187ml Bottle)

Prosecco (187ml Bottle)

$6.00

La Bella - Friuli - Veneto, Italy A crisp, fruity sparkling wine with aromas and flavors of apple and peach.

Lambrusco

Lambrusco

$18.00

L'Onesta - Sparkling Red - Emilia Romagna, Italy Bright red fruits & violets on the nose. Dry gentle finish. Light, crisp w/ mild jamminess.

NON ALCOHOLIC BEVS 2Go

Maine Root - Root Beer

$2.00

12oz Bottle

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke (12oz can)

$1.50

Sprite (12oz can)

$1.50

Organic Apple Juice Packet

$1.00
Sanpellegrino - Limonata

Sanpellegrino - Limonata

$2.50

Italian Sparkling Drink

Sweet Leaf Unsweeted Iced Tea

$1.50
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.50
Single - St. Elmo Hop Water

Single - St. Elmo Hop Water

$2.50

Austin's favorite hop water! Like a refreshing hoppy beer without the beer!

6-Pack - St. Elmo Hop Water

6-Pack - St. Elmo Hop Water

$7.00

Austin's favorite hop water! Like a refreshing hoppy beer without the beer!

APPETIZERS 2Go

Caprese Bruschetta 2Go

Caprese Bruschetta 2Go

$9.75

House made focaccia, sun-dried tomato & red pepper spread, fresh mozz & drizzled with a white balsamic reduction. Garnished with basil. (3 pieces)

Cheesy Bread 2Go

$7.75

Housemade rosemary focaccia baked with mozzarella, paresean and served with a side of house marinara.

SALADS 2Go

Ceasar Salad 2Go

$11.25

Romaine, Grana Padano, croutons & house Caesar dressing. (dressing contains anchovies) TO-GO CHARGE BUILT INTO PRICE OF ITEM.

Greek Salad 2Go

$12.25

Romaine, green pepper, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, tomato, cucumber, onion, feta cheese & croutons. House Greek vinaigrette. TO-GO CHARGE BUILT INTO PRICE OF ITEM.

Arugula Salad 2Go

$11.25Out of stock

Fresh baby arugula, toasted walnuts, roasted red pepper, thinly sliced onion and Parmesan cheese. Lemon citronette.

STROMBOLI 2Go

Build-a-Strom 2Go

$7.75

This item cannot have the gluten free crust substitution. Please limit the toppings to 4. Mozzarella included in base price. Served w/ marinara dipping sauce. TO-GO CHARGE BUILT INTO PRICE OF ITEM.

Bada Bing! 2Go

$11.50

3 house-made meatballs (contains gluten) & mozzarella, red peppers, basil and shaved Grana. Served with a warm slow cooked tomato sauce.

Ma's Stromboli 2Go

$10.50

This item cannot have the gluten free crust substitution. Roasted red pepper, mushroom, green and kalamata olives, w/ mozz and goat cheese. Served w/ marinara dipping sauce. TO-GO CHARGE BUILT INTO PRICE OF ITEM.

Sal's Stromboli 2Go

Sal's Stromboli 2Go

$11.50

This item cannot have the gluten free crust substitution. Salami and pepperoncini peppers w/ mozzarella. Served w/ marinara dipping sauce. TO-GO CHARGE BUILT INTO PRICE OF ITEM.

Side Marinara 2Go

$0.50

PIZZA (10" Thin Crust Personal) 2Go

All pizzas are 10" thin crust personal pies. SERVICE CHARGE BUILT INTO COST OF TO-GO FOOD ITEMS. (This helps us cover rising food cost and to-go containers.)

The Regular Pie 2Go (Cheese Pizza)

$9.25

Cheese Pizza. (Make it vegan for $3) Please limit the number of toppings to 4 or less. These thin crust pie have a weight limit! TO-GO CHARGE BUILT INTO PRICE OF ITEM.

Four Cheese Pizza 2Go

$11.50

MAX 2 TOPPING ADDS Mozz, cheddar, goat and Grana Padano cheeses. Garnished w/ basil. TO-GO CHARGE BUILT INTO PRICE OF ITEM.

Pepp Talk 2Go

Pepp Talk 2Go

$11.25

MAX 2 TOPPING ADDS Classic Pepperoni. Loaded with Pepp. TO-GO CHARGE BUILT INTO PRICE OF ITEM.

Margherita 2Go

Margherita 2Go

$10.75

MAX 2 TOPPING ADDS Fresh mozz, tomato and basil. TO-GO CHARGE BUILT INTO PRICE OF ITEM.

Jersey Thing 2Go

$14.25

MAX 2 TOPPING ADDS (Peppers and onions cannot be removed) Sweet Italian sausage, peppers and onions w/ a balsamic reduction. TO-GO CHARGE BUILT INTO PRICE OF ITEM.

Za Bianca 2Go

$10.25

aka "The White Pie." ricotta subs in for marinara base. Shredded mozz on top. TO-GO CHARGE BUILT INTO PRICE OF ITEM.

Moonstruck 2Go

$10.75

MAX 2 TOPPING ADDS the Full Moon w/ broccoli. TO-GO CHARGE BUILT INTO PRICE OF ITEM.

(Vegan) Build Your Own 2Go

$10.25

Cauliflower/almond "ricotta" blended with a pepita pesto on our crispy thin crust. (Think of this as a vegan white pie). ADD UP TO 4 TOPPINGS!

Veggiesaurus (Vegan) 2Go

$12.75

MAX 2 TOPPING ADDS Cauliflower/almond "ricotta" blended with a pepita pesto. Topped with cherry tomato, red onion and mushroom with a balsamic reduction drizzle. TO-GO CHARGE BUILT INTO PRICE OF ITEM.

Side Marinara 2Go

$0.50

BEER

4-Pack - Ethics & Standards (Copy)

4-Pack - Ethics & Standards (Copy)

$15.00

(6.8%) Hazy IPA House Hazy IPA brewed with Sabro, Citra, and Simcoe. Lovely notes of pineapple, citrus and tropical fruits.

Ethics & Standards (16 Oz Can) - FRESH AF!

$6.50+

Hazy IPA (6.5%) House Hazy IPA brewed with Strata, Citra, and Simcoe. Lovely notes of citrus, pine and tropical fruits.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Oddwood Brewing is a small pub on Airport and Manor road in East Austin. We focus our efforts primarily on hoppy beers, lagers and sour beer. We are FAMILY FRIENDLY and our patio is DOG FRIENDLY. We DO NOT take reservations. If you plan to come with a larger party, we would recommend emailing us in our CONTACT section. We DO NOT do private events.

Website

Location

3108 Manor Rd., Austin, TX 78723

Directions

Gallery
Oddwood Brewing image
Banner pic
Oddwood Brewing image
Oddwood Brewing image

