Brewpubs & Breweries
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Lazarus Brewing Co. - Online Ordering!

557 Reviews

$

1902 E. 6th Street

Austin, TX 78702

Al Pastor (After 11AM)
Pollo Verde (After 11AM)
Carne Asada (After 11AM)

Cans

40 Days & 40 Nights CAN

40 Days & 40 Nights CAN

$5.50+

This is our top selling "desert island" IPA. Hopped w/ the classics: Columbus, Centennial, Simcoe, Citra, and Amarillo, with a nice backbone from Maris Otter and Pilsner Malt. 7.1% ABV

Captains Courageous CAN

$5.50+

Katie's Pride CAN

$5.50+
Lightning Wolf CAN

Lightning Wolf CAN

$5.50+

Join the pack, as Meridian, Strata, Azacca, Mosaic and Citra team up to create a tropical IPA that simply oozes with flavors of mango, papaya, and citrus. Light on bitterness, heavy on juice, with just the right amount of haze to make you how. Heed the call. 6.8% ABV

Prodigal Pils CAN

Prodigal Pils CAN

$5.50+

Our flagship pilsner, this lavish German Pils is hopped with Tettnanger, Hallertauer, Spalt, & Saphir for a beer that's crisp, dry, and immensely refreshing featuring some of Germany's finest ingredients. 4.8% ABV

Crowlers

Crowler Punch Card

$100.00

Buy this card to pre purchase 20 Crowlers at just $5 each! Available to pick up whenever you would like.

20 Pound Brown CROWLER

$10.00

Back home In Montana, the big browns spawn in November. To catch them, you need to be waist deep in the river by 4 AM, even if it’s snowing. You just might land the fish of your life. Or get skunked. Either way, you’ll never forget it – just like this rich, brown ale!

Altar Call CROWLER

$10.00

Ashes from the Grave CROWLER

$10.00

Before the Light CROWLER

$10.00

Big Top CROWLER

$10.00

Free Will CROWLER

$10.00

Holding Pattern CROWLER

$10.00

Jolted Phoenix CROWLER

$10.00

We infuse 18lbs of house roasted Costa Rican coffee into an elegant golden ale hopped with Phoenix. The results are as epic as the legendary bird: dark chocolate, creamy vanilla, toasted almonds, with rich coffee flavor throughout. A staff favorite! 5% ABV * 3 Crowlers for $25, use Code: "morebeer"

Naked Sapphire CROWLER

$10.00

Second Nature CROWLER

$10.00

Captain's Courageous CROWLER

$10.00

Growlers

We brewed this hazy IPA especially for our 4th Anniversary Party, yet here we are stuck with COVID craziness, wondering when things will get back to normal...so here's to the future: a delicious glass of hazy goodness that tastes like stone fruit, papaya, and overripe mango. Finishes dry with very low bitterness. 6.8% ABV

20 Pound Brown GROWLER

$7.00+

Back home In Montana, the big browns spawn in November. To catch them, you need to be waist deep in the river by 4 AM, even if it’s snowing. You just might land the fish of your life. Or get skunked. Either way, you’ll never forget it – just like this rich, brown ale!

40 Days & 40 Nights GROWLER

$7.00+

This is our "desert island" IPA. Hopped w/ the classics: Columbus, Centennial, Simcoe, Citra, and Amarillo, with a nice backbone from Maris Otter and Pilsner Malt. 7.1% ABV

Altar Call GROWLER

$7.00+

Before the Light GROWLER

$7.00+

Big Top GROWLER

$7.00+

Free Will GROWLER

$7.00+

Holding Pattern GROWLER

$7.00+

Jolted Phoenix GROWLER

$7.00+Out of stock

We infuse 18lbs of house roasted Costa Rican coffee into an elegant golden ale hopped with Phoenix. The results are as epic as the legendary bird: dark chocolate, creamy vanilla, toasted almonds, with rich coffee flavor throughout. A staff favorite! 5% ABV

Katie's Pride GROWLER

$7.00+

Named for the renowned nun-turned-brewster [and wife of Martin Luther], this rich Fest Bier is crisp on the palate with a dry, light body, blending caramel notes with hints of nuttiness. Here’s our tribute to all the great women (in both faith and brewing) throughout the ages. 5.9% ABV - Prost!

Lightning Wolf GROWLER

$7.00+

Join the pack, as Meridian, Strata, Azacca, Mosaic and Citra team up to create a tropical IPA that simply oozes with flavors of mango, papaya, and citrus. Light on bitterness, heavy on juice, with just the right amount of haze to make you howl. Heed the call. 6.8% ABV

Naked Sapphire GROWLER

$7.00+

Prodigal Pils GROWLER

$7.00+

Our flagship pilsner, this lavish German Pils is hopped with Tettnanger, Hallertauer, Spalt, & Saphir for a beer that's crisp, dry, and immensely refreshing featuring some of Germany's finest ingredients. 4.8% ABV

Second Nature GROWLER

$7.00+

Crafted with fresh basil and ripe blackberries, this beer is gorgeous: deep ruby in color with the perfect amount of tartness and just a hint of salinity. This Gose boasts balance and reminds us of Mom's homemade blackberry cobbler. Super refreshing! 3.2% ABV.

Ashes from the Grave GROWLER

$7.00+

Captain's Courageous GROWLER

$7.00+

Tacos

Carnitas (After 11AM)

$4.00

Served street style on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with citrus braised carnitas and topped with onion and cilantro

Al Pastor (After 11AM)

Al Pastor (After 11AM)

$4.50

Served street style on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with adobo marinated pork and pineapple and topped with onion and cilantro

Pollo Verde (After 11AM)

Pollo Verde (After 11AM)

$4.00

Served street style on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with shredded chicken in a salsa verde and topped with onion and cilantro

Carne Asada (After 11AM)

Carne Asada (After 11AM)

$5.00

Served street style on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with seasoned grilled skirt steak and onions and topped with fresh onion and cilantro

Chipotle Chicken (After 11AM)

Chipotle Chicken (After 11AM)

$4.00

Served on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with chicken thighs in chipotle salsa and topped with grilled bell peppers and onions

🍴Frijoles & Queso (After 11AM)

$3.50

Served street style on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with refried black beans, Monterey jack cheese, and topped with onion and cilantro

Tortas

Carnitas Torta (After 11am)

$12.50

Served on Pan Francé bread with refried black beans, crispy cheese, carnitas, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, and Salvadorean crema.

Al Pastor Torta (After 11am)

$13.00

Served on Pan Francé bread with refried black beans, crispy cheese, al pastor, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, and Salvadorean crema.

Pollo Verde Torta (After 11am)

$11.50

Served on Pan Francé bread with refried black beans, crispy cheese, pollo verde, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, and Salvadorean crema.

Carne Asada Torta (After 11am)

$13.50

Served on Pan Francé bread with refried black beans, crispy cheese, carne asada, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, and Salvadorean crema.

Chipotle Chicken Torta (After 11am)

$12.50

Served on Pan Francé bread with refried black beans, crispy cheese, chipotle chicken, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, and Salvadorean crema.

Veggie Torta (After 11am)

$11.50

Served on Pan Francé bread with refried black beans, crispy cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, and Salvadorean crema.

Bowls

Carne Asada Bowl

Carne Asada Bowl

$13.50

Served with cilantro/lime rice, black beans, pico de gallo, romaine, and carne asada. Add avocado, guac, cheese, or crema for an extra flavor boost!

Al Pastor Bowl

$13.00

Served with cilantro/lime rice, black beans, pico de gallo, romaine, and al pastor. Add avocado, guac, cheese, or crema for an extra flavor boost!

Carnitas Bowl

$12.00

Served with cilantro/lime rice, black beans, pico de gallo, romaine, and carnitas. Add avocado, guac, cheese, or crema for an extra flavor boost!

Pollo Verde Bowl

$11.00

Served with cilantro/lime rice, black beans, pico de gallo, romaine, and pollo verde. Add avocado, guac, cheese, or crema for an extra flavor boost!

Chipotle Chicken Bowl

$12.75

Served with cilantro/lime rice, black beans, pico de gallo, romaine, and chipotle chicken. Add avocado, guac, cheese, or crema for an extra flavor boost!

Veggie Bowl

$11.00

Served with cilantro/lime rice, black beans, pico de gallo, romaine, and avocado. Add cheese, or crema for an extra flavor boost!

Snacks

Fried Garbanzo Beans

Fried Garbanzo Beans

$3.00

Fried chickpeas seasoned with Tajin

Chips & Pico de Gallo

Chips & Pico de Gallo

$5.50

With house made chips

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$11.50

with house made chips

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.00

For the kiddos! (or the kids in us)

Extra Bag of Chips

$1.00

Coffee

House Roasted & Fair Trade beans

Latte

$4.25+

Organic house roasted & fair trade beans, finely ground and brewed in the Slayer espresso machine, with your choice of steamed milk...

Cappuccino

$4.00

Organic house roasted & fair trade beans, finely ground and brewed in the Slayer espresso machine, with about 4 ounces of your choice of steamed milk...

Cortado

$3.75

Organic house roasted & fair trade beans, finely ground and brewed in the Slayer espresso machine, with about 2 ounces of your choice of steamed milk and a thin layer of microfoam...

Macchiato

$3.75

Organic house roasted & fair trade beans, finely ground and brewed in the Slayer espresso machine, topped with a dollop frothed milk...

Americano

$3.50

Organic house roasted & fair trade beans, finely ground and brewed in the Slayer espresso machine, atop of 6 ounces of hot water...

Espresso

$3.50

Organic house roasted & fair trade beans, finely ground and brewed in the Slayer espresso machine...

Mocha

$4.50+

Organic house roasted & fair trade beans, finely ground and brewed in the Slayer espresso machine, Ghana Single Origin Dark Chocolate slightly sweetened syrup, and your choice of steamed milk...

Gold Cup

$3.25

Chai Latte

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.00
Beans TOGO

Beans TOGO

$15.00+

We've got a medium and a dark roast. Small batch, and roasted right here at Lazarus! "Coffee Punch Card" awards you 1 free Coffee or Beer with each pound of beans!

Yadda Yadda Yadda

ANXO Dry

ANXO Dry

$6.50

A dry cider from Washington D.C. made with Greening, Spy, and Goldrush varieties and fermented with natural and wine yeasts. All sourced within 100 miles of DC! 6.7% ABV

Aval Rose

Aval Rose

$6.50

An artisanal dry rose cider from France with red flesh apples and grape skins added. 6% ABV

City Orchard Cherry

City Orchard Cherry

$6.50

Montmorency Cherry Fruit Cider

City Orchard's Plum

$6.50
June Shine

June Shine

$6.50+

Alcoholic Kombucha! 6% ABV, dry, slightly tart, and fermented from tea.

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50

The real thing!

Richards Sparkling Rainwater

Richards Sparkling Rainwater

$3.50

Their classic 24-hour bubbles, made with four simple ingredients: rain, ice-cold temperature, pressure, and time. Caught clean from the sky for a purity you can taste.

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:30 am - 10:45 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:45 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:45 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:45 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Purveyors of small batch beer, house roasted coffee, Mexican street food, and joy!

1902 E. 6th Street, Austin, TX 78702

