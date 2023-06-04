Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
American
Bars & Lounges

Juniper

2,657 Reviews

$$

2400 E CESAR CHAVEZ ST

STE 304

Austin, TX 78702

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Northern Italian food prepared in Austin, Texas using local ranchers and farmers and sourcing thoughtful Italian components. All pastas are made in house and we feature a mostly Italian wine list with a full bar and cocktail list.

2400 E CESAR CHAVEZ ST, STE 304, Austin, TX 78702

