East Austin Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
East Austin restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in East Austin

Il Brutto image

PIZZA

Il Brutto

1601 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1180 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TIRAMISU$10.00
mascarpone marsala mousse, espresso lady fingers, cinnamon chocolate streusel
ROASTED BEET SALAD$14.00
radicchio, goat cheese, raisins, almonds, dill, lemon
BURRATA$25.00
san marzano, n'duja sausage, parmigiano, basil
More about Il Brutto
Juniper image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Juniper

2400 E CESAR CHAVEZ ST, Austin

Avg 4.6 (2657 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rigatoni$13.00
Contains Gluten/Dairy/Pork. CANNOT BE MODIFIED
Traditional tubular noodle served with Juniper Bolognese and shaved Pecorino.
Slow Roasted Porchetta$20.00
Slow Roasted Porchetta (Pork Belly and Loin together!) served with roasted broccolini, salsa verde and porchetta jus. Contains Pork.
Roasted Broccolini$9.00
Broccolini seasoned and roasted to perfection.
More about Juniper
Uncle Nicky's image

 

Uncle Nicky's

1123 East 11th Street, Austin

Avg 3.7 (17 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Sando$11.00
Sliced turkey, smoked provolone, pesto, tomato slices, red onion, arugula with Uncle Nicky's Dressing. Comes with a bag of Lay's Original Chips. Contains Gluten/Dairy.
Kale Salad$11.00
Leafy dinosaur kale coated with lemon truffle honey vinaigrette topped with shaved pecorino cheese and toasted pine nuts. Contains Dairy/Nuts.
Chopped Salad$12.00
Traditional romaine and iceberg tossed with meatrolls of mortadella, provolone, and salami. Finished off with tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and ready to be mixed with Uncle Nicky's Italian Dressing. Big enough to feed 2 or just eat yourself. Contains Pistachios, Dairy.
More about Uncle Nicky's
Consumer pic

 

Intero

2612 E Cesar Chavez st, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Truffle Set$24.00
Fall Themed Truffles!
12pcs
Candied Pecan Praline
Salted Caramel
Brown Butter Vanilla Bean
Bark Trio$30.00
Trio of Chocolate Bark:
Vanilla Chai
Cinnamon Cacao Nib
Mocha Blend
More about Intero

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in East Austin

Tacos

Greek Salad

Cheeseburgers

Migas

Chips And Salsa

Brisket

Pies

Salmon

Map

More near East Austin to explore

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

West Campus

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Circle C Ranch

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston