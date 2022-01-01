East Austin Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in East Austin
More about Il Brutto
PIZZA
Il Brutto
1601 E 6th St, Austin
|Popular items
|TIRAMISU
|$10.00
mascarpone marsala mousse, espresso lady fingers, cinnamon chocolate streusel
|ROASTED BEET SALAD
|$14.00
radicchio, goat cheese, raisins, almonds, dill, lemon
|BURRATA
|$25.00
san marzano, n'duja sausage, parmigiano, basil
More about Juniper
PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Juniper
2400 E CESAR CHAVEZ ST, Austin
|Popular items
|Rigatoni
|$13.00
Contains Gluten/Dairy/Pork. CANNOT BE MODIFIED
Traditional tubular noodle served with Juniper Bolognese and shaved Pecorino.
|Slow Roasted Porchetta
|$20.00
Slow Roasted Porchetta (Pork Belly and Loin together!) served with roasted broccolini, salsa verde and porchetta jus. Contains Pork.
|Roasted Broccolini
|$9.00
Broccolini seasoned and roasted to perfection.
More about Uncle Nicky's
Uncle Nicky's
1123 East 11th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Turkey Sando
|$11.00
Sliced turkey, smoked provolone, pesto, tomato slices, red onion, arugula with Uncle Nicky's Dressing. Comes with a bag of Lay's Original Chips. Contains Gluten/Dairy.
|Kale Salad
|$11.00
Leafy dinosaur kale coated with lemon truffle honey vinaigrette topped with shaved pecorino cheese and toasted pine nuts. Contains Dairy/Nuts.
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Traditional romaine and iceberg tossed with meatrolls of mortadella, provolone, and salami. Finished off with tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and ready to be mixed with Uncle Nicky's Italian Dressing. Big enough to feed 2 or just eat yourself. Contains Pistachios, Dairy.