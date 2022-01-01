Migas in East Austin
Dear Diary Coffeehouse
1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin
|LIU Migas
|$3.83
Tofu scramble tossed with roasted red peppers and tortilla crisps
Cenote
1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Migas Taco
|$5.00
Eggs, tortilla strips, cheese, pico de gallo, avocado in your choice of corn tortilla or 50/50 tortilla
Lazarus Brewing Co.
1902 E. 6th Street, Austin
|Migas, Egg and Cheese
|$3.50
Served on a flour tortilla (corn available by request) with eggs, crispy tortilla strips, cheese, and topped with pico de gallo
Tamale House East
1707 E 6th St, Austin
|Mom's Migas & Queso
|$12.00
Pan fried tortillas, scrambled eggs, and our famous queso. Served with handcut homestyle potatoes and refried beans. Tortillas by request. Sorry so substitutions on our signature dish.
|#1 Migas & Queso
|$5.00
Scrambled egg, panfried tortillas & queso in a tortilla. Vegetarian
|#2 Spicy Chipotle Migas & Queso
|$5.00
Scrambled eggs, spicy chipotle, pan-fried tortillas, and queso. Vegetarian