Migas in East Austin

Dear Diary Coffeehouse image

 

Dear Diary Coffeehouse

1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LIU Migas$3.83
Tofu scramble tossed with roasted red peppers and tortilla crisps
More about Dear Diary Coffeehouse
Cenote image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cenote

1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.1 (955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Migas Taco$5.00
Eggs, tortilla strips, cheese, pico de gallo, avocado in your choice of corn tortilla or 50/50 tortilla
More about Cenote
Migas, Egg and Cheese image

TACOS

Lazarus Brewing Co.

1902 E. 6th Street, Austin

Avg 4.5 (557 reviews)
Takeout
Migas, Egg and Cheese$3.50
Served on a flour tortilla (corn available by request) with eggs, crispy tortilla strips, cheese, and topped with pico de gallo
More about Lazarus Brewing Co.
Mom's Migas & Queso image

 

Tamale House East

1707 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1556 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mom's Migas & Queso$12.00
Pan fried tortillas, scrambled eggs, and our famous queso. Served with handcut homestyle potatoes and refried beans. Tortillas by request. Sorry so substitutions on our signature dish.
#1 Migas & Queso$5.00
Scrambled egg, panfried tortillas & queso in a tortilla. Vegetarian
#2 Spicy Chipotle Migas & Queso$5.00
Scrambled eggs, spicy chipotle, pan-fried tortillas, and queso. Vegetarian
More about Tamale House East

