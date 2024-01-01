Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in East Austin

Go
East Austin restaurants
Toast

East Austin restaurants that serve patty melts

Item pic

 

Easy Tiger - East

1501 East 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.9 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Patty Melt$14.75
House Made Veggie Burger (Quinoa, Sweet Potato and Black Bean), Arugula, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lemon Vinaigrette on Toasted Hill Country Sourdough
More about Easy Tiger - East
Item pic

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Nickel City / Delray Cafe

1133 East 11th, Austin

Avg 4 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$10.07
Double Large Smash Patty on Texas Toast. Comes With Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Duke's Mayo & Mustard.
More about Nickel City / Delray Cafe
Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burger$18.00
beef and bacon blend, spicy mayo, mushroom relish, smoked provolone, served on bolillo roll
More about Paperboy

