Patty melts in East Austin
East Austin restaurants that serve patty melts
More about Easy Tiger - East
Easy Tiger - East
1501 East 7th St., Austin
|Veggie Patty Melt
|$14.75
House Made Veggie Burger (Quinoa, Sweet Potato and Black Bean), Arugula, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lemon Vinaigrette on Toasted Hill Country Sourdough
More about Nickel City / Delray Cafe
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Nickel City / Delray Cafe
1133 East 11th, Austin
|Patty Melt
|$10.07
Double Large Smash Patty on Texas Toast. Comes With Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Duke's Mayo & Mustard.